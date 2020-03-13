Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Hong Kong Stock Exchange  >  AIA Group Limited    1299   HK0000069689

AIA GROUP LIMITED

(1299)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

AIA : Notice of Listing on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited - US$8,000,000,000 Global Medium Term Note and Securities Programme by AIA Group Limited

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/13/2020 | 07:33am EDT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

This announcement is for information purposes only, and does not constitute an invitation or solicitation of an offer to acquire, purchase or subscribe for securities or an invitation to enter into an agreement to do any such things, nor is it calculated to invite any offer to acquire, purchase or subscribe for any securities.

This announcement does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities in the United States or any other jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such jurisdiction. The securities referred to herein will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act"), and may not be offered or sold in the United States except pursuant to an exemption from or in a transaction not subject to, the registration requirements of the Securities Act. Any public offering of securities to be made in the United States will be made by means of a prospectus. Such prospectus will contain detailed information about the Company making the offer, its management and financial statements. The Company does not intend to make any public offering of securities in the United States.

NOTICE OF LISTING ON

THE STOCK EXCHANGE OF HONG KONG LIMITED

US$8,000,000,000 Global Medium Term Note and Securities Programme

Arranger

Citigroup

Dealers

ANZ

BNP PARIBAS

Citigroup

Crédit Agricole CIB

Deutsche Bank

Goldman Sachs

HSBC

Morgan Stanley

MUFG

Standard Chartered Bank

Wells Fargo Securities

Application has been made to The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited for the listing of the US$8,000,000,000 Global Medium Term Note and Securities Programme (the "Programme") of AIA Group Limited (the "Issuer") for a period of 12 months from 13 March 2020 by way of debt issues to professional investors (as defined in Chapter 37 of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited and in the Securities and Futures Ordinance (Cap. 571) of Hong Kong) only, as described in the offering circular dated 13 March 2020. The listing of the Programme is expected to become effective on or about 16 March 2020.

Hong Kong, 13 March 2020

1

As at the date of this announcement, the Independent Non-executive Chairman and Independent Non- executive Director of the Issuer is Mr. Edmund Sze-Wing Tse, the Executive Director, Group Chief Executive and President of the Issuer is Mr. Ng Keng Hooi and the Independent Non-executive Directors of the Issuer are Mr. Jack Chak-Kwong So, Mr. Chung-Kong Chow, Mr. John Barrie Harrison, Mr. George Yong-Boon Yeo, Mr. Mohamed Azman Yahya, Professor Lawrence Juen-Yee Lau, Ms. Swee-Lian Teo, Dr. Narongchai Akrasanee and Mr. Cesar Velasquez Purisima.

2

Disclaimer

AIA Group Ltd. published this content on 13 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 March 2020 11:32:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on AIA GROUP LIMITED
07:33aAIA : Notice of Listing on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited - US$8,000,00..
PU
03/11AIA logs slowest new business growth since listing, sees virus hitting sales
RE
03/11AIA : Reports Financial Results For 2019
AQ
03/11AIA : 2019 Value of New Business Rose 6%
DJ
03/11AIA : Terms of Reference for the Board Risk Committee
PU
03/09AIA GROUP LIMITED : annual earnings release
03/06EXCLUSIVE : Tencent-backed WeDoctor invites banks to lead $1 billion Hong Kong I..
RE
03/04AIA : inspires students to study insurance
AQ
02/25AIA : Meeting of a Committee Appointed by the Board
PU
2019AIA : announces Lee Yuan Siong as Group Chief Executive/President from 1 June 20..
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 36 877 M
EBIT 2020 7 952 M
Net income 2020 6 360 M
Debt 2020 -
Yield 2020 2,06%
P/E ratio 2020 16,9x
P/E ratio 2021 13,6x
Capi. / Sales2020 2,89x
Capi. / Sales2021 2,44x
Capitalization 107 B
Chart AIA GROUP LIMITED
Duration : Period :
AIA Group Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AIA GROUP LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 22
Average target price 11,40  $
Last Close Price 8,85  $
Spread / Highest target 49,8%
Spread / Average Target 28,8%
Spread / Lowest Target 9,01%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Keng Hooi Ng President, Group CEO & Executive Director
John Cai Chief Executive Officer
Sze Wing Tse Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Biswa Misra Group Chief Technology & Operations Officer
Garth Jones Group Chief Financial Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AIA GROUP LIMITED-1.57%106 438
PING AN INSURANCE (GROUP) COMPANY OF CHINA, LTD.-1.75%195 172
CHINA LIFE INSURANCE COMPANY LIMITED-0.35%100 043
CHINA PACIFIC INSURANCE (GROUP) CO., LTD.-16.36%35 477
JAPAN POST HOLDINGS CO., LTD.0.49%30 564
FUBON FINANCIAL HOLDING CO., LTD.-0.47%13 718
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group