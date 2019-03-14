Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Stock Exchange of Hong Kong  >  AIA Group Ltd    1299   HK0000069689

AIA GROUP LTD

(1299)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Stock Exchange of Hong Kong - 03/14
78.85 HKD   +0.19%
07:08pAIA : Delivers An Excellent Performance In 2018
PU
06:43pAIA : 2018 value of new business rises 22 pct, beats forecasts
RE
03/12AIA GROUP LTD : annual earnings release
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

AIA : 2018 value of new business rises 22 pct, beats forecasts

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/14/2019 | 06:43pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: An AIA logo is seen on a building in Singapore

HONG KONG (Reuters) - AIA Group Ltd, the world's second-largest life insurer by market value, posted a 22 percent increase in its 2018 new business value, boosted by expansion in China and surging demand for insurance in Hong Kong, its home market.

AIA's value of new business, which measures expected profits from new premiums and is a key gauge for future growth, rose to $3.96 billion in 2018, up from $3.21 billion in 2017, the company said in a statement on Friday.

Analysts had expected Hong Kong-based AIA to post a 19 percent jump in value of new business to $3.83 billion, according to Refinitiv data.

China and Hong Kong together account for about half of new business growth globally at AIA, originally founded in Shanghai nearly 100 years ago and the first foreign insurer to be granted a licence in China.

The insurer last month got regulatory approval to expand in the northeastern Chinese cities of Tianjin and Shijiazhuang, amid Beijing's broader agenda to open up its financial sector to greater foreign participation.

The company's annualised new premium posted growth of 15 percent, to $6.51 billion in the year from 2017, while operating profit after tax rose 13 percent, to $5.30 billion, the statement showed.

The value of new business in Hong Kong, its key market, rose 24 percent to $1.71 billion.

The company also declared a special dividend of 9.50 Hong Kong cents per share and upped its final dividend payout by 14 percent.

Hong Kong is home to a developed life insurance market, with a life and health insurance premium to GDP ratio of 17.94 percent in 2017, the second-highest in Asia after Taiwan, according to insurer Swiss Re.

Life insurers in the former British colony also benefit from strong demand from customers in mainland China, with many looking for better products outside their home market and overseas investment opportunities.

(Reporting by Sumeet Chatterjee in Hong Kong and Ambar Warrick in Bengaluru; editing by Chris Reese and Leslie Adler)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on AIA GROUP LTD
07:08pAIA : Delivers An Excellent Performance In 2018
PU
06:43pAIA : 2018 value of new business rises 22 pct, beats forecasts
RE
03/12AIA : launches Healthier, Longer, Better Lives in Vietnam
AQ
03/12AIA GROUP LTD : annual earnings release
03/11ASIA MARKETS: Asian Markets Rally After Wall Street Snaps Losing Streak
DJ
03/08AIA INSURANCE LANKA : Sri Lanka ups 2018 revenue by 6% to Rs. 18.2 b
AQ
03/04AIA : JP Morgan raises AIA Group to HK$95
AQ
03/01AIA INSURANCE LANKA : plans voluntary de-listing from the Colombo Stock Exchange
AQ
03/01AIA : Centennial Year Celebrated at North London Derby
PU
02/28ASIA MARKETS: Asian Markets Slip After Weak China Data, No Deal From U.S.-Nor..
DJ
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 29 754 M
EBIT 2018 6 609 M
Net income 2018 4 736 M
Debt 2018 -
Yield 2018 1,49%
P/E ratio 2018 25,32
P/E ratio 2019 18,77
Capi. / Sales 2018 4,07x
Capi. / Sales 2019 3,46x
Capitalization 121 B
Chart AIA GROUP LTD
Duration : Period :
AIA Group Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AIA GROUP LTD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 21
Average target price 10,9 $
Spread / Average Target 8,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Keng Hooi Ng President, Group CEO & Executive Director
John Cai Chief Executive Officer
Sze Wing Tse Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Biswa Misra Group Chief Technology & Operations Officer
Garth Jones Group Chief Financial Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AIA GROUP LTD21.31%121 080
PING AN INSURANCE GROUP COMPANY27.52%195 032
CHINA LIFE INSURANCE COMPANY40.95%109 355
JAPAN POST HOLDINGS CO LTD4.88%53 827
CHINA PACIFIC INSURANCE (GROUP) CO.15.27%40 980
FUBON FINANCIAL HOLDING CO LTD.--.--%17 597
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.