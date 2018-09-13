Log in
AIA GROUP LTD (1299)
AIA : ANNOUNCES THE SUCCESSFUL PRICING OF US$500 MILLION FLOATING RATE SENIOR NOTES

09/13/2018 | 11:28am CEST

About AIA

AIA Group Limited and its subsidiaries (collectively 'AIA' or the 'Group') comprise the largest independent publicly listed pan-Asian life insurance group. It has a presence in 18 markets in Asia-Pacific - wholly-owned branches and subsidiaries in Hong Kong, Thailand, Singapore, Malaysia, China, Korea, the Philippines, Australia, Indonesia, Taiwan, Vietnam, New Zealand, Macau, Brunei, Cambodia, a 97 per cent subsidiary in Sri Lanka, a 49 per cent joint venture in India and a representative office in Myanmar.

The business that is now AIA was first established in Shanghai almost a century ago in 1919. It is a market leader in the Asia-Pacific region (ex-Japan) based on life insurance premiums and holds leading positions across the majority of its markets. It had total assets of US$221 billion as of 30 June 2018.

AIA meets the long-term savings and protection needs of individuals by offering a range of products and services including life insurance, accident and health insurance and savings plans. The Group also provides employee benefits, credit life and pension services to corporate clients. Through an extensive network of agents, partners and employees across Asia-Pacific, AIA serves the holders of 32 million individual policies and over 16 million participating members of group insurance schemes.

AIA Group Limited is listed on the Main Board of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited under the stock code '1299' with American Depositary Receipts (Level 1) traded on the over-the-counter market (ticker symbol: 'AAGIY').

Disclaimer

AIA Group Ltd. published this content on 13 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 September 2018 09:27:11 UTC
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 32 061 M
EBIT 2018 6 393 M
Net income 2018 5 307 M
Debt 2018 -
Yield 2018 1,85%
P/E ratio 2018 18,68
P/E ratio 2019 15,13
Capi. / Sales 2018 3,01x
Capi. / Sales 2019 2,61x
Capitalization 96 626 M
Technical analysis trends AIA GROUP LTD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 20
Average target price 10,1 $
Spread / Average Target 26%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Keng Hooi Ng President, Group CEO & Executive Director
Sze Wing Tse Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Biswa Misra Group Chief Technology & Operations Officer
Garth Jones Group Chief Financial Officer
Chung Kong Chow Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AIA GROUP LTD-6.13%96 626
PING AN INSURANCE GROUP COMPANY-13.40%166 602
CHINA LIFE INSURANCE COMPANY-30.84%79 764
JAPAN POST HOLDINGS CO LTD2.23%53 345
CHINA PACIFIC INSURANCE (GROUP) CO.-24.38%38 309
FUBON FINANCIAL HOLDING CO LTD.--.--%19 096
