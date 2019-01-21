Log in
News Summary

AIA : Celebrates its Centennial Year

01/21/2019

HONG KONG, 21 January 2019 - AIA Group ('AIA' or the 'Company': stock code: 1299) is celebrating its Centennial Year in 2019 with a 12-month programme of special events and activities across the Asia-Pacific region.

Ng Keng Hooi, AIA Group Chief Executive and President said, 'AIA has been in Asia for a century and we operate in some of the most dynamic and attractive life insurance markets in the world. In recognising AIA's Centennial, we are celebrating our unwavering commitment to safeguarding the financial security of consumers across the region. As AIA looks forward to the next 100 years, our promise of Healthier, Longer, Better Lives is especially relevant to meeting the growing needs of customers created by the unprecedented structural economic, demographic and social changes taking place across our markets. By delivering on this promise we will make a real and positive impact on people's lives.'

AIA traces its roots back to 1919 in Shanghai, when entrepreneur Cornelius Vander Starr began an insurance business. Its 100-year journey since then has been one of pioneering growth that has seen AIA become the largest independent, publicly listed, pan-Asian life insurance group with a presence across 18 markets.

To mark the Centennial year, AIA will celebrate our history, our achievements and our future with a year-long series of 100-themed physical activities. These celebrations will take place across all our markets, and connect together to represent our 100-year journey, support our communities, and most important of all, align with AIA's brand promise to help people live Healthier, Longer, Better Lives. These activities will encompass hikes, walks or running events and each activity will support a local community charity or special cause.

There will also be appearances from AIA's Global Ambassador David Beckham, and AIA will host a range of special events in collaboration with Tottenham Hotspur F.C. as the Club's Global Principal Partner. The regional events will all be connected by the carrying and passing on of a 'Centennial Baton' which celebrates AIA's past by featuring a design of its very first Life Policy and which also incorporates modern-day distance-tracking technology.

Disclaimer

AIA Group Ltd. published this content on 21 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 January 2019 07:23:12 UTC
