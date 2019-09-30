AIA : Forfeiture of Unclaimed Dividend

This announcement is for information purposes only and does not constitute an invitation or offer by any person to acquire, purchase or subscribe for securities. This announcement is not, and is not intended to be, an offer of securities of the Company for sale in the United States. The securities of the Company have not been, and will not be, registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act") and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from registration requirements under the U.S. Securities Act. There is not, and is not intended to be, any public offering of the securities of the Company in the United States.

FORFEITURE OF UNCLAIMED DIVIDEND

Pursuant to the Articles of Association of AIA Group Limited (the "Company"), the unclaimed 2013 interim dividend will be forfeited and will revert to the Company on Thursday, 31 October 2019.

Pursuant to Article 142 of the Articles of Association of the Company, all dividends unclaimed for six years after having become payable may be forfeited by the directors of the Company and shall revert to the Company. The board of directors of the Company (the "Board") wishes to inform the shareholders of the Company (the "Shareholders") that the following dividend which remains unclaimed on Thursday, 31 October 2019 will be forfeited and will revert to the Company:

Type of dividend Date of declaration Date of payment Dividend per share 2013 Interim Dividend 26 July 2013 30 August 2013 HK$0.1393

Shareholders who are entitled to but have yet to receive the dividend payments or cash in their dividend warrants in respect of the above dividend are advised to contact the Company's share registrar, Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited, at 17M Floor, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Wanchai, Hong Kong no later than 4:30 p.m. on Thursday, 31 October 2019.

By Order of the Board

Ng Keng Hooi

Executive Director,

Group Chief Executive and President

Hong Kong, 30 September 2019