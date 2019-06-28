Log in
AIA GROUP LTD

(1299)
End-of-day quote Stock Exchange of Hong Kong - 06/27
84.2 HKD   +1.94%
05:31aAIA : Forfeiture of Unclaimed Dividends
PU
06/27AIA : Appoints Jayne Plunkett as Group Chief Risk Officer
PU
06/05ASIA MARKETS: Nikkei Leads Asian-market Gains Following Wall Street's Rally
DJ
AIA : Forfeiture of Unclaimed Dividends

06/28/2019

This announcement is for information purposes only and does not constitute an invitation or offer by any person to acquire, purchase or subscribe for securities. This announcement is not, and is not intended to be, an offer of securities of the Company for sale in the United States. The securities of the Company have not been, and will not be, registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act") and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from registration requirements under the U.S. Securities Act. There is not, and is not intended to be, any public offering of the securities of the Company in the United States.

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

FORFEITURE OF UNCLAIMED DIVIDEND

Pursuant to the Articles of Association of AIA Group Limited (the "Company"), the unclaimed 2012 final dividend will be forfeited and will revert to the Company on Wednesday, 31 July 2019.

Pursuant to Article 142 of the Articles of Association of the Company, all dividends unclaimed for six years after having become payable may be forfeited by the directors of the Company and shall revert to the Company. The board of directors of the Company (the "Board") wishes to inform the shareholders of the Company (the "Shareholders") that the following dividend which remains unclaimed on Wednesday, 31 July 2019 will be forfeited and will revert to the Company:

Type of dividend

Date of declaration

Date of payment

Dividend per share

2012 Final Dividend

27 February 2013

30 May 2013

HK$0.2467

Shareholders who are entitled to but have yet to receive the dividend payments or cash in their dividend warrants in respect of the above dividend are advised to contact the Company's share registrar, Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited, at 17M Floor, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Wanchai, Hong Kong not later than 4:30 p.m. on Wednesday, 31 July 2019.

By Order of the Board

Ng Keng Hooi

Executive Director,

Group Chief Executive and President

Hong Kong, 28 June 2019

1

As at the date of this announcement, the Board comprises:

Independent Non-executive Chairman and Independent Non-executive Director: Mr. Edmund Sze-WingTse

Executive Director, Group Chief Executive and President:

Mr. Ng Keng Hooi

Independent Non-executive Directors:

Mr. Jack Chak-Kwong So, Mr. Chung-Kong Chow, Mr. John Barrie Harrison, Mr. George Yong-Boon Yeo, Mr. Mohamed Azman Yahya, Professor Lawrence Juen-Yee Lau, Ms. Swee-Lian Teo, Dr. Narongchai Akrasanee and Mr. Cesar Velasquez Purisima

2

Disclaimer

AIA Group Ltd. published this content on 28 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 June 2019 09:30:04 UTC
