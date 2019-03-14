Log in
AIA Group Ltd    1299   HK0000069689

AIA GROUP LTD

(1299)
My previous session
End-of-day quote Stock Exchange of Hong Kong - 03/14
78.85 HKD   +0.19%
08:43pAIA : Correction to AIA Article
DJ
08:13pAIA GROUP : FY2018 Net Profit Falls 48.4% to US$3.16 Billion, Misses Forecast
DJ
07:08pAIA : Delivers An Excellent Performance In 2018
PU
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News Summary

AIA Group : FY2018 Net Profit Falls 48.4% to US$3.16 Billion, Misses Forecast

03/14/2019 | 08:13pm EDT

By Saurabh Chaturvedi

Asian insurance company AIA Group Ltd. (1299.HK) said Friday its net profit for the last fiscal-year fell 48.4%, weighed mainly by a fall in revenue and rise in expenses.

The pan-Asian insurer said its net profit for the fiscal year ended-December fell to US$3.16 billion from US$6.12 billion a year earlier. It has changed its fiscal year end to December from November previously.

The company was expected to post a net profit of US$4.49 billion, according to S&P Global Market Intelligence.

The firm's total revenue fell to US$36.30 billion from US$38.33 billion a year earlier. Its total expenses rose to US$32.13 billion from US$31.02 billion a year ago.

The insurer's new-business value--a key measure of profitability--rose 22% to US$3.96 billion from a year ago. Annualized new premium sales rose 15% to US$6.51 billion from the previous year.

The company proposed a final dividend of 84 Hong Kong cents (11 US cents) per share, up 14% from a year earlier.

Write to Saurabh Chaturvedi at saurabh.chaturvedi@wsj.com

Corrections & Amplifications

This item was corrected on March 15, 2019 at 0032 GMT to reflect that AIA's new-business value--a key measure of profitability--rose 22% from a year ago to US$3.96 billion. The original version misstated the value of insurer's new business as US$3.96 in the fifth graph.

This article is part of a news chaine.
Article 1 / 2
<< Preceding Next >>
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 29 754 M
EBIT 2018 6 609 M
Net income 2018 4 736 M
Debt 2018 -
Yield 2018 1,49%
P/E ratio 2018 25,32
P/E ratio 2019 18,77
Capi. / Sales 2018 4,07x
Capi. / Sales 2019 3,46x
Capitalization 121 B
Chart AIA GROUP LTD
Duration : Period :
AIA Group Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AIA GROUP LTD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 21
Average target price 10,9 $
Spread / Average Target 8,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Keng Hooi Ng President, Group CEO & Executive Director
John Cai Chief Executive Officer
Sze Wing Tse Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Biswa Misra Group Chief Technology & Operations Officer
Garth Jones Group Chief Financial Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AIA GROUP LTD21.31%121 080
PING AN INSURANCE GROUP COMPANY27.52%195 032
CHINA LIFE INSURANCE COMPANY40.95%109 355
JAPAN POST HOLDINGS CO LTD4.88%53 827
CHINA PACIFIC INSURANCE (GROUP) CO.15.27%40 980
FUBON FINANCIAL HOLDING CO LTD.--.--%17 597
