AIA Group : FY2018 Net Profit Falls 48.4% to US$3.16 Billion, Misses Forecast

By Saurabh Chaturvedi



Asian insurance company AIA Group Ltd. (1299.HK) said Friday its net profit for the last fiscal-year fell 48.4%, weighed mainly by a fall in revenue and rise in expenses.

The pan-Asian insurer said its net profit for the fiscal year ended-December fell to US$3.16 billion from US$6.12 billion a year earlier. It has changed its fiscal year end to December from November previously.

The company was expected to post a net profit of US$4.49 billion, according to S&P Global Market Intelligence.

The firm's total revenue fell to US$36.30 billion from US$38.33 billion a year earlier. Its total expenses rose to US$32.13 billion from US$31.02 billion a year ago.

The insurer's new-business value--a key measure of profitability--rose 22% to US$3.96 billion from a year ago. Annualized new premium sales rose 15% to US$6.51 billion from the previous year.

The company proposed a final dividend of 84 Hong Kong cents (11 US cents) per share, up 14% from a year earlier.

Corrections & Amplifications

This item was corrected on March 15, 2019 at 0032 GMT to reflect that AIA's new-business value--a key measure of profitability--rose 22% from a year ago to US$3.96 billion. The original version misstated the value of insurer's new business as US$3.96 in the fifth graph.