Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Stock Exchange of Hong Kong  >  AIA Group Ltd    1299   HK0000069689

AIA GROUP LTD

(1299)
  Report  
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Stock Exchange of Hong Kong - 08/22
76.05 HKD   -1.87%
06:15pAIA : Insurer AIA posts 20% rise in first-half new business value
RE
08/12ASIA MARKETS: Asian Markets Fall As Hong Kong Tensions Remain High
DJ
08/01British insurer Aviva looking to sell Asia business - sources
RE
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

AIA : Insurer AIA posts 20% rise in first-half new business value

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/22/2019 | 06:15pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: An AIA logo is seen on a building in Singapore

HONG KONG (Reuters) - Asia-focussed insurer AIA Group Ltd posted a 20% rise in new business value for the first half of the year on Friday, as it sold more insurance products in its main markets of Hong Kong and China.

AIA's new business value, which measures expected profits from new premiums and is a key gauge for future growth, surged to $2.28 billion in the half-year period ended June from $1.95 billion a year earlier, the company said.

The insurance firm, whose business was first established in Shanghai nearly a century ago, now has a presence in 18 markets in Asia Pacific. Hong Kong, where AIA is based, accounts for the biggest share of its new business.

(Reporting by Nikhil Kurian Nainan and Sumeet Chatterjee; Editing by Anil D'Silva)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on AIA GROUP LTD
06:15pAIA : Insurer AIA posts 20% rise in first-half new business value
RE
08/12ASIA MARKETS: Asian Markets Fall As Hong Kong Tensions Remain High
DJ
08/01British insurer Aviva looking to sell Asia business - sources
RE
08/01ASIA MARKETS: Asian Markets Fall After Fed Rate Cut, End Of U.S.-China Trade ..
DJ
07/31AIA : Tottenham announce extension of global principal partnership until 2027
AQ
07/30ASIA MARKETS: Asian Markets Fall On Diminished Hopes Of U.S.-China Trade Deal
DJ
07/28ASIA MARKETS: Asian Markets Fall Ahead Of Fed Meeting, Trade Talks
DJ
07/27AIA : and Tottenham announce extension of global principal partnership until 202..
AQ
07/18ASIA MARKETS: Asian Markets Gain On Fresh Hopes Of Rate Cut By Fed
DJ
07/15ASIA MARKETS: Asian Markets Little Changed As Investors Await Earnings Report..
DJ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 36 442 M
EBIT 2019 7 422 M
Net income 2019 6 419 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 0,22%
P/E ratio 2019 140x
P/E ratio 2020 123x
Capi. / Sales2019 25,2x
Capi. / Sales2020 21,7x
Capitalization 918 B
Chart AIA GROUP LTD
Duration : Period :
AIA Group Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AIA GROUP LTD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 20
Average target price 11,83  $
Last Close Price 76,25  $
Spread / Highest target -81,9%
Spread / Average Target -84,5%
Spread / Lowest Target -87,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Keng Hooi Ng President, Group CEO & Executive Director
John Cai Chief Executive Officer
Sze Wing Tse Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Biswa Misra Group Chief Technology & Operations Officer
Garth Jones Group Chief Financial Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AIA GROUP LTD17.00%118 910
PING AN INSURANCE GROUP COMPANY56.76%206 295
CHINA LIFE INSURANCE COMPANY41.29%102 993
CHINA PACIFIC INSURANCE (GROUP) CO.33.38%46 376
JAPAN POST HOLDINGS CO LTD-22.78%37 250
HDFC LIFE INSURANCE COMPANY LTD--.--%14 992
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group