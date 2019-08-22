AIA : Insurer AIA posts 20% rise in first-half new business value

AIA's new business value, which measures expected profits from new premiums and is a key gauge for future growth, surged to $2.28 billion in the half-year period ended June from $1.95 billion a year earlier, the company said.

The insurance firm, whose business was first established in Shanghai nearly a century ago, now has a presence in 18 markets in Asia Pacific. Hong Kong, where AIA is based, accounts for the biggest share of its new business.

(Reporting by Nikhil Kurian Nainan and Sumeet Chatterjee; Editing by Anil D'Silva)