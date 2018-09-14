Log in
AIA Group Ltd    1299   HK0000069689

AIA : Interim Report 2018

09/14/2018 | 12:08pm CEST

AIA Group LimitedʾԞڭᎈછٰϞࠢʮ̡

Interim Report 2018

Stock code: 1299

The Board is pleased to announce the Group's unaudited consolidated results for the seven months ended 30 June 2018.

In February 2018, the Board resolved to change the Company's financial year-end date from 30 November to 31 December. Accordingly, the current financial period-end date of the Company is 31 December 2018. The 2018 interim condensed consolidated financial statements adopting the new year-end date is for the seven months ended 30 June 2018 with the comparative figures prepared based on the six months ended 31 May 2017.

In conjunction with the financial year-end date change and for the purpose of enhancing the comparability of financial information, the Company has voluntarily presented the Group's unaudited consolidated results for the six months ended 30 June 2018 and the comparative financial information covering the six-month period ended 30 June 2017. Results highlights, financial summary, financial and operating review and supplementary embedded value information relating to the Group's unaudited consolidated results for the six months ended 30 June 2018, as compared with the corresponding six-month period ended 30 June 2017, have also been set out in this Interim Report to facilitate a meaningful comparison of the Group's performance in the first half of 2018 and 2017.

AIA DELIVERS STRONG GROWTH IN THE FIRST HALF OF 2018

VALUE OF NEW BUSINESS INCREASED BY 17 PER CENT OPERATING PROFIT UP 14 PER CENT; INTERIM DIVIDEND UP 14 PER CENT

AIA Group Limited delivered double-digit growth across our main financial metrics for the six months ended 30 June 2018, including very strong growth in value of new business (VONB) of 17 per cent on a constant exchange rate basis and 22 per cent on an actual exchange rate basis, compared with the corresponding six-month period ended 30 June 2017.

Highlights are shown on a constant exchange rate basis below:

Very strong growth in value of new business

  • • 17 per cent growth in VONB to US$1,954 million

  • • 24 per cent growth in VONB, excluding the retail IFA channel in our Hong Kong business which had an exceptional performance in the first half of 2017

  • • Annualised new premiums (ANP) increased by 9 per cent to US$3,252 million

  • • VONB margin up 4.4 pps to 59.5 per cent

Continued growth in operating profit

  • • IFRS operating profit after tax (OPAT) up by 14 per cent to US$2,653 million

  • • Embedded value (EV) operating profit increased by 19 per cent to US$4,152 million

  • • Operating return on EV (operating ROEV) up by 70 bps to 17.0 per cent

Robust cash flow and resilient capital position

  • • EV Equity of US$53.6 billion; EV of US$52.0 billion, up US$1.2 billion from 31 December 2017

  • • Underlying free surplus generation of US$2,497 million, up 11 per cent on a comparable basis

  • • Free surplus of US$13.7 billion

  • • Solvency ratio for AIA Co., our principal operating company, of 458 per cent on the HKIO basis

Significant increase in interim dividend

  • • 14 per cent increase in interim dividend to 29.20 Hong Kong cents per share

Ng Keng Hooi, AIA's Group Chief Executive and President, said:

"AIA achieved a very strong set of results in the first half of 2018 with VONB growth of 17 per cent to US$1,954 million as well as 14 per cent growth in IFRS operating profit. VONB for the period was up 24 per cent when excluding the retail IFA channel in our Hong Kong business which delivered an exceptional growth in the first half of 2017. These results are underpinned by the continued execution of our proven growth strategy and the scale, quality and breadth of AIA's exceptional businesses across the Asia-Pacific region.

"The Board has declared a 14 per cent increase in the interim dividend for 2018, reflecting the strength of AIA's financial results as well as our confidence in the outlook for the Group. This is in line with our prudent, sustainable and progressive dividend policy.

"AIA continues to hold a uniquely advantaged position stemming from the significant competitive advantages we have created over our long history in Asia. The quality of our results comes from our diverse and balanced platforms - across distribution, product and geography. Our clear strategy continues to work well as our experienced team of outstanding people collaborate to harness the enormous growth opportunities that the region presents.

"We remain confident that we will continue to execute our strategic priorities to realise AIA's full potential as we help millions of people to live healthier, longer, better lives."

i

About AIA

AIA Group Limited and its subsidiaries (collectively "AIA" or the "Group") comprise the largest independent publicly listed pan-Asian life insurance group. It has a presence in 18 markets in Asia-Pacific - wholly-owned branches and subsidiaries in Hong Kong, Thailand, Singapore, Malaysia, China, Korea, the Philippines, Australia, Indonesia, Taiwan, Vietnam, New Zealand, Macau, Brunei, Cambodia, a 97 per cent subsidiary in Sri Lanka, a 49 per cent joint venture in India and a representative office in Myanmar.

The business that is now AIA was first established in Shanghai almost a century ago in 1919. It is a market leader in the Asia-Pacific region (ex-Japan) based on life insurance premiums and holds leading positions across the majority of its markets. It had total assets of US$221 billion as of 30 June 2018.

AIA meets the long-term savings and protection needs of individuals by offering a range of products and services including life insurance, accident and health insurance and savings plans. The Group also provides employee benefits, credit life and pension services to corporate clients. Through an extensive network of agents, partners and employees across Asia-Pacific, AIA serves the holders of 32 million individual policies and over 16 million participating members of group insurance schemes.

AIA Group Limited is listed on the Main Board of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited under the stock code "1299" with American Depositary Receipts (Level 1) traded on the over-the-counter market (ticker symbol: "AAGIY").

ii

FINANCIAL SUMMARY Performance Highlights

Six months

Six months

ended

ended

YoY

YoY

US$ millions, unless otherwise stated

30 June 2018

30 June 2017

CER

AER

New Business Value

Value of new business (VONB)

1,954

1,605

17%

22%

VONB margin

59.5%

54.5%

4.4 pps

5.0 pps

Annualised new premiums (ANP)

3,252

2,906

9%

12%

EV Operating Profit

Embedded value (EV) operating profit

4,152

3,370

19%

23%

Operating ROEV

17.0%

16.3%

0.7 pps

0.7 pps

Basic EV operating earnings per share

(US cents)

34.55

28.10

19%

23%

IFRS Earnings

Operating profit after tax (OPAT)

2,653

2,233

14%

19%

Operating ROE

14.2%

13.9%

-

0.3 pps

Total weighted premium income (TWPI)

14,429

12,174

14%

19%

Operating earnings per share (US cents)

- Basic

22.08

18.62

14%

19%

- Diluted

22.02

18.58

14%

19%

Dividends

Dividend per share (HK cents)

29.20

25.62

n/a

14%

US$ millions, unless otherwise stated

As at 30 June 2018

As at 31 December 2017

Change

Change

CER

AER

Embedded Value

EV Equity Embedded value Free surplus

EV Equity per share (US cents)

53,62852,429

52,01250,779

13,68712,586

444.09434.19

4%2%

4%2%

9%9%

4%2%

Equity and Capital

Shareholders' allocated equity AIA Co. HKIO solvency ratio Shareholders' allocated equity per share

(US cents)

36,32836,413

458%446%

300.83301.56

1% n/a 1%

- 12 pps

-

New Business Performance by Segment

Thailand Singapore

US$ millions, unless

Hong KongAdjustment to reflectAfter-tax value of unallocated

US$ millions, unless otherwise stated

Six months ended

30 June 2018

VONB VONB Margin

ANP

Six months ended

30 June 2017

VONB VONB Margin

ANP

VONB ChangeYoY CER

YoY AER

Hong Kong Thailand Singapore Malaysia China

Other Markets

796

  • 62.2% 1,252

    204

  • 71.0% 287

    178

  • 61.4% 290

    124

  • 60.3% 204

    556

  • 91.0% 611

    201

  • 32.8% 608

723

  • 49.2% 1,434

    179

  • 75.3% 237

    138

  • 71.1% 194

    106

  • 62.3% 169

    377

  • 88.2% 428

    185

  • 41.2% 444

10%10%

5%14%

22%29%

5%17%

37%47%

7%9%

SubtotalAdjustment to reflect consolidated reserving and capital requirements After-tax value of unallocated

Group Office expenses

  • 2,059 62.7%

  • (28) n/m

  • (77) n/m

3,252 n/m n/m

  • 1,708 58.1%

    2,906

  • (24) n/m

  • (79) n/m

n/m n/m

16% n/m n/m

21% n/m n/m

Total

1,954

59.5%

3,252

1,605

54.5%

2,906

17%

22%

iii

Disclaimer

AIA Group Ltd. published this content on 14 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 September 2018 10:07:07 UTC
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 32 171 M
EBIT 2018 6 399 M
Net income 2018 5 307 M
Debt 2018 -
Yield 2018 1,82%
P/E ratio 2018 19,04
P/E ratio 2019 15,42
Capi. / Sales 2018 3,06x
Capi. / Sales 2019 2,65x
Capitalization 98 476 M
Chart AIA GROUP LTD
Duration : Period :
AIA Group Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AIA GROUP LTD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 20
Average target price 10,1 $
Spread / Average Target 24%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Keng Hooi Ng President, Group CEO & Executive Director
Sze Wing Tse Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Biswa Misra Group Chief Technology & Operations Officer
Garth Jones Group Chief Financial Officer
Chung Kong Chow Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AIA GROUP LTD-4.33%98 476
PING AN INSURANCE GROUP COMPANY-10.83%164 693
CHINA LIFE INSURANCE COMPANY-30.18%79 873
JAPAN POST HOLDINGS CO LTD2.23%53 645
CHINA PACIFIC INSURANCE (GROUP) CO.-22.79%38 290
FUBON FINANCIAL HOLDING CO LTD.--.--%19 090
