AIA : Letter to New Registered Shareholders (Election of Language and Means of Receipt of Corporate Communications)
09/18/2019 | 04:47am EDT
AIA Group Limited
友邦保險控股有限公司
(Incorporated in Hong Kong with limited liability)
Stock Code: 1299
19 September 2019
Dear Sir or Madam,
Letter to New Registered Shareholders
- Election of Languages and Means of Receipt of Corporate Communications
We are pleased to enclose the interim report 2019 (in both English and Chinese) of AIA Group Limited (the "Company") for your attention.
Pursuant to the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited and the articles of association of the Company, the shareholders of the Company may elect to receive Corporate Communications(Note)
in printed form, in English and/or Chinese (the "Printed Version") or (ii) by electronic means through the Company's website atwww.aia.comand Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited's website at www.hkexnews.hk(the "HKEX website") (the "Website Version").
You are encouraged to elect the Website Version which is environmentally friendly and also reduces printing and distribution costs. To make your election, please complete and sign the enclosed reply form (the "Reply Form") and return it to the Company c/o the Company's share registrar, Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited (the "Share Registrar") at 17M Floor, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Wanchai, Hong Kong by post using the mailing label provided at the bottom of the Reply Form (a stamp is not needed if posted in Hong Kong) or by hand delivery. The Reply Form may also be downloaded from the Company's website or the HKEX website.
If the Company does not receive your duly completed and signed Reply Form or receives no response from you indicating your objection to access Corporate Communications through the Website Version by 17 October 2019, you are deemed to have elected the Website Version instead of the Printed Version.
If you have elected (or are deemed to have elected) the Website Version, the Company will, on the same day when the Printed Version is mailed, notify you of the publication of such Corporate Communications on the Company's website and the HKEX website by email or, if no email address is provided, by post to your address as appearing in the Company's register of members.
You may send a request at any time by reasonable notice in writing to the Company c/o the Share Registrar or via email at aia.ecom@computershare.com.hkor write to the Share Registrar to change your choice of language and/or means of receipt of Corporate Communications, the Company will promptly, upon your request, send the requested Corporate Communications to you in printed form free of charge or by electronic means.
Please note that printed copies of the English and Chinese versions of all Corporate Communications will be available from the Company or the Share Registrar on request, and both versions will also be available on the Company's website at www.aia.comand the HKEX website.
Should you have any queries in relation to this letter, please call the enquiry hotline of the Share Registrar at
2862 8688 during business hours from 9:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. (Hong Kong time), Mondays to Fridays, excluding Hong Kong public holidays or send an email toaia.ecom@computershare.com.hk.
Yours faithfully,
AIA Group Limited
Note: Unless otherwise specified, Corporate Communications refer to any documents issued or to be issued by the Company for the information or action of holders of any of its securities, including but not limited to the annual report, interim report, notice of meeting, circular and proxy form.
REPLY FORM
回條
To: AIA Group Limited (the "Company")
致：
友邦保險控股有限公司（「本公司」）
(Stock Code: 1299)
（股份代號：1299）
c/o Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited
經香港中央證券登記有限公司
17M Floor, Hopewell Centre
香港灣仔皇后大道東183號
183 Queen's Road East, Wanchai, Hong Kong
合和中心17M樓
I/We would like to receive the Corporate Communications* in the manner indicated below: 本人╱我們欲以下列方式收取公司通訊*：
(Please mark "X" inONLY ONEof the following boxes) （請從下列選擇中，僅在其中一個空格內劃上「X」號）
by electronic means through the Company's website (www.aia.com) (instead of printed version) with a notification letter mailed to my/our address when Corporate Communications are published; OR
閱覽本公司網站(www.aia.com)刊發之公司通訊網上版本，以代替印刷本，並在公司通訊刊發時郵寄通知信函至本人╱我們的地址；或to receive theprinted English versionof all Corporate Communications ONLY;OR
僅收取所有公司通訊的英文印刷本；或
to receive theprinted Chinese versionof all Corporate Communications ONLY;OR 僅收取所有公司通訊的中文印刷本；或
to receive both theprinted English and Chinese versionsof all Corporate Communications;OR 收取所有公司通訊的英文及中文印刷本；或
by electronic means through the Company's website (www.aia.com) (instead of printed version) with an email notification to the following email address when Corporate Communications are published.
Please complete all your details clearly.
請清楚填妥 閣下之所有資料。
If the Company does not receive this Reply Form or receive a response indicating your objection by 17 October 2019, you are deemed to have elected the Website Version. We will then send the Company's printed notification letter by post to your address appearing in the register of members of the Company maintained by the Company's share registrar or an email notification to your email address as indicated above when the Corporate
Communications are published on the Company's website and the HKEX website.
倘若本公司於2019年10月17日仍未收到 閣下的回條或 閣下表示反對的回覆， 閣下將被視作選擇網上版本。本公司將在公司通訊登載於本公司網站及香港交易所網站後根據本公司證券登記處所存置本公司股東名 冊列示的地址郵寄通知信函予 閣下或發電郵通知至以上所示的電郵地址。
By selecting the Website Version i.e. to read Corporate Communications published on the Company's website and the HKEX website in place of receiving printed copies, you have expressly consented to waive the right to
receive Corporate Communications in printed form.
在選擇網上版本（即閱覽在本公司網站及香港交易所網站登載的公司通訊）以代替收取印刷本後， 閣下已明示同意放棄收取公司通訊印刷本的權利。
If your shares are held in joint names, the shareholder whose name stands first on the register of members of the Company in respect of the joint holding should sign this Reply Form in order to be valid.
如屬聯名股東，則本回條須由就有關聯名持股名列於本公司股東名冊上首位之股東簽署，方為有效。
The above instruction will apply to all future Corporate Communications to be sent to shareholders of the Company until you notify otherwise by reasonable notice in writing to the Company c/o the Company's share registrar,
Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited, 17M Floor, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Wanchai, Hong Kong or send an email to the Company's share registrar at aia.ecom@computershare.com.hk.
上述指示適用於將來寄發予本公司股東之所有公司通訊，直至 閣下透過本公司證券登記處，香港中央證券登記有限公司，地址為香港灣仔皇后大道東183號合和中心17M樓，或以電郵方式發送至 aia.ecom@computershare.com.hk予本公司證券登記處向本公司遞交合理書面通知，另作選擇為止。
Shareholders are entitled to change their choice of language and/or means of receipt of the Corporate Communications at any time by reasonable notice in writing to the Company c/o the Company's share registrar. Such
notice may also be sent via email at aia.ecom@computershare.com.hk.
股東有權隨時透過本公司證券登記處向本公司遞交合理書面通知，要求更改收取公司通訊之語言及 ╱或方式的選擇。股東亦可透過電郵發送該通知至aia.ecom@computershare.com.hk。
For the avoidance of doubt, the Company does not accept any other instructions given on this Reply Form.
為免存疑，任何在本回條上的任何額外指示，本公司將不予處理。
Unless otherwise specified, Corporate Communications refer to any documents issued or to be issued by the Company for the information or action of holders of any of its securities, including but not limited to the annual
report, interim report, notice of meeting, circular and proxy form.
除非另有註明，公司通訊乃指本公司已發出或將予發出以供其任何證券的持有人參照或採取行動的任何文件，其中包括但不限於年報、中期報告、會議通告、通函及代表委任表格。
PERSONAL INFORMATION COLLECTION STATEMENT 收集個人資料聲明
"Personal Data" in this statement has the same meaning as "personal data" in the Personal Data (Privacy) Ordinance, Chapter 486 of the Laws of Hong Kong ("PDPO").
本聲明中所指的「個人資料」與香港法例第486章《個人資料（私隱）條例》（「《私隱條例》」）中「個人資料」的涵義相同。
Your Personal Data provided in this Reply Form will be used in connection with processing your request in respect of language and/or means of receiving Corporate Communications. Your supply of Personal Data to the
Company is on a voluntary basis. In case of a failure to provide sufficient information, the Company may not be able to process your instructions and/or requests as stated in this Reply Form.
閣下於本回條所提供的個人資料將用以處理 閣下有關接收公司通訊之語言及╱或方式的要求。 閣下是自願向本公司提供個人資料。若 閣下未能提供足夠資料，本公司可能無法處理 閣下在本回條上所述的指 示及╱或要求。
Your Personal Data may be disclosed or transferred by the Company to its subsidiaries, its share registrar, and/or other companies or bodies for any of the stated purposes, or when it is required to do so by law and will be
retained for such period as may be necessary for our verification and record purposes.
本公司可就任何所說明的用途或在法例規定的情況下，將 閣下的個人資料披露或轉移給本公司的附屬公司、證券登記處、及╱或其他公司或團體，並將在適當期間保留該等個人資料作核實及紀錄用途。
You have the right to request access to and/or correction of your Personal Data in accordance with the provisions of the PDPO. Any such request for access to and/or correction of your Personal Data should be in writing, by
mail to the Personal Data Privacy Officer of Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited at 17M Floor, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Wanchai, Hong Kong or by email at hkinfo@computershare.com.hk.
閣下有權根據《私隱條例》的條文查閱及╱或修改 閣下的個人資料。任何該等查閱及╱或修改個人資料的要求均須以書面方式郵寄至香港中央證券登記有限公司（地址為香港灣仔皇后大道東183號合和中心17M樓） 向個人資料私隱主任提出，或電郵至hkinfo@computershare.com.hk。
