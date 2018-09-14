Log in
AIA : Notification Letter to Non-registered Shareholder (Notice of Publication of Interim Report 2018 of the Company)

0
09/14/2018 | 12:03pm CEST

AIA Group Limited ʾԞڭᎈછٰϞࠢʮ̡

(Incorporated in Hong Kong with limited liability)

€׵࠰ಥൗ̅ϓͭٙϞࠢʮ̡

Stock Code ٰ΅˾໮j1299

NOTIFICATION LETTER ஷٝڦՌ

17 September 2018

Dear Non-registered Shareholder (Note 1),

AIA Group Limited (the "Company")

- Notice of Publication of Interim Report 2018 of the Company (the "Current Corporate Communication")

The English and Chinese versions of the Current Corporate Communication are available on the Company's website at www.aia.com and Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited's website at www.hkexnews.hk (the "HKEx website"). You may visit our website by clicking "Hong Kong Stock Exchange Announcements" under the sub-section titled "Investor Relations" or the HKEx website to view and/or download the Current Corporate Communication.

If you want to receive the printed versions of the Current Corporate Communication and all future Corporate Communications(Note 2), please complete and sign the request form (the "Request Form'') on the reverse side of this letter and return it to the Company c/o the Company's share registrar, Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited (the "Share Registrar''), by using the mailing label at the bottom of the Request Form (a stamp is not required if posted in Hong Kong) or by hand delivery. The address of the Share Registrar is 17M Floor, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Wanchai, Hong Kong. The Request Form may also be downloaded from the Company's website or the HKEx website. The Company will promptly, upon your request, send the Corporate Communications to you in printed form free of charge.

Should you have any queries in relation to this letter, please call the enquiry hotline of the Share Registrar at (852) 2862 8688 during business hours from 9:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. (Hong Kong time), Mondays to Fridays, excluding Hong Kong public holidays or send an email to aia.ecom@computershare.com.hk.

Yours faithfully, AIA Group Limited

Notes:

  • (1) This letter is sent to the Company's non-registered shareholders (each, a "Non-registered Shareholder"). Non-registered Shareholder means such person or company whose shares in the Company are held in the Central Clearing and Settlement System and who has notified the Company from time to time through Hong Kong Securities Clearing Company Limited that he/she/it wishes to receive Corporate Communications. If you have sold or transferred your shares in the Company, please disregard this letter and the Request Form on the reverse side.

  • (2) Corporate Communications refer to any documents issued or to be issued by the Company for the information or action of holders of any of its securities, including but not limited to the report of the directors and annual accounts together with the auditor's report, interim report, notice of meeting, listing document and circular.

΢Зڢ೮াٰ؇€ڝൗ1j

ʾԞڭᎈછٰϞࠢʮ̡€˜͉ʮ̡™ - ͉ʮ̡2018ϋʕಂజѓ€˜͉ϣʮ̡ஷৃ™ٙ̊೯ஷٝ

͉ϣʮ̡ஷৃٙʕeߵ˖و͉ʊ೮༱׵͉ʮ̡ၣ१www.aia.comʿ࠰ಥʹ׸ʿഐၑהϞࠢʮ̡ၣ१www.hkexnews.hk€˜࠰ಥʹ׸ה ၣ१™f ტɨሗᓭᚎ͉ʮ̡ၣ१Ԩ׵˜ҳ༟٫ᗫڷ™ධɨᓃᏘ˜ᑌʹהʮѓ™א࠰ಥʹ׸הၣ१˸ቡᚎʿŊאɨ༱͉ϣʮ̡ஷৃf ν ტɨҎૐϗ՟͉ϣʮ̡ஷৃʿ˚ܝהϞʮ̡ஷৃ€ڝൗ2ٙΙՏ͉dሗ෬Ѽʿᖦ໇ί͉Ռ΁ߠࠦٙ͡ሗڌࣸ€˜͡ሗڌࣸ™dԨԴ ͜͡ሗڌࣸɨ˙ٙඉ੔ᅺᜀ€νί࠰ಥҳ੔ۆˡ඲൨ɪඉୃਗ਼͡ሗڌࣸ੔ΫdאፋԒʹΫ͉ʮ̡ᗇՎ೮াஈ࠰ಥʕ̯ᗇՎ೮াϞ ࠢʮ̡€˜ᗇՎ೮াஈ™d˸ᔷʹ͉ʮ̡fᗇՎ೮াஈٙήѧމ࠰ಥᝄ˺ެΧɽ༸؇183໮Υձʕː17Mᅽf͡ሗڌࣸ͵̙׵͉ʮ̡ ၣ१א࠰ಥʹ׸הၣ१ɨ༱f͉ʮ̡ਗ਼Ꮠ ტɨٙࠅӋуࣛΣ ტɨ೯৔ʮ̡ஷৃΙՏ͉d൬͜Όеf

ν ტɨ࿁͉Ռ΁ʫ࢙Ϟ΂Оဲਪdሗ׵݋ಂɓЇ݋ಂʞ€࠰ಥʮ଺৿ಂৰ̮ɪʹ9͍ࣛЇɨʹ6͍ࣛ€࠰ಥࣛගٙ፬ʮࣛගʫ ߧཥᗇՎ೮াஈᆠᇞ(852) 2862 8688dאཥඉЇaia.ecom@computershare.com.hkf

ʾԞڭᎈછٰϞࠢʮ̡

ᔫ઼

2018ϋ9˜17˚

ڝൗj (1)

(2)

͉Ռ΁ɗΣ͉ʮ̡ٙڢ೮াٰ؇€˜ڢ೮াٰ؇™೯̈fڢ೮াٰ؇ܸீཀʕ̯ഐၑʿʹϗӻ୕ܵϞ͉ʮٰ̡΅ٙɛɻאʮ ̡dϾ־ʊீཀ࠰ಥʕ̯ഐၑϞࠢʮ̡ʔࣛٝึ͉ʮ̡dҎૐϗՑʮ̡ஷৃfν؈ ტɨʊ຾̈ਯאᔷᜫהܵϞ͉ٙʮ̡ ٰ΅dۆೌცଣึ͉Ռ΁ʿߠࠦٙ͡ሗڌࣸf ʮ̡ஷৃɗܸ͉ʮ̡ʊ೯̈אਗ਼ʚ೯̈˸ԶՉ΂ОᗇՎٙܵϞɛਞ๫אમ՟Бਗٙ΂О˖΁dՉʕܼ̍Шʔࠢ׵໨ԫึజ ѓʿϋܓሪͦஹΝࣨᅰࢪజѓeʕಂజѓeึᙄஷѓeɪ̹˖΁ʿஷՌf

REQUEST FORM ͡ሗڌࣸ

To:

AIA Group Limited (the "Company")

ߧj

ʾԞڭᎈછٰϞࠢʮ̡€˜͉ʮ̡™

(Stock Code: 1299)

€ٰ΅˾໮j1299

c/o Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited

຾࠰ಥʕ̯ᗇՎ೮াϞࠢʮ̡

17M Floor, Hopewell Centre,

࠰ಥᝄ˺ެΧɽ༸؇183

183 Queen's Road East, Wanchai, Hong Kong

Υձʕː17M

I/We would like to receive printed version(s) of the Interim Report 2018 of the Company and all future Corporate Communications* ("all Corporate Communications") in the manner as indicated below: ͉ɛ Ŋ шഃ૧˸ɨΐ˙όϗ՟͉ʮ̡ٙ2018ϋʕಂజѓʿ˚ܝהϞʮ̡ஷৃ*€˜הϞʮ̡ஷৃ™j

(Please mark "X" in ONLY ONE of the following boxes)

€ሗසίɨΐՉʕɓࡈ٤ࣸʫྌɪ˜X™໮

to receive the printed English version of all Corporate Communications ONLYiOR සϗ՟הϞʮ̡ஷৃٙߵ˖ΙՏ͉iא

to receive the printed Chinese version of all Corporate Communications ONLYiOR සϗ՟הϞʮ̡ஷৃٙʕ˖ΙՏ͉iא

to receive both the printed English and Chinese versions of all Corporate Communications.

ϗ՟הϞʮ̡ஷৃٙߵ˖ʿʕ˖ΙՏ͉f

Signature :

Contact telephone number :

ᖦΤj

ᑌഖཥ༑໮ᇁj

Name :

Date :

֑Τj

˚ಂj

Notes

ڝൗj

1.

Please complete all your details clearly.

ሗ૶ู෬Ѽ ტɨٙהϞ༟ࣘf

2.

This form is sent to the Company's non-registered shareholders (each, a "Non-registered Shareholder"). Non-registered Shareholder means such person or company whose shares in the Company are held in the Central

Clearing and Settlement System and who has notified the Company from time to time through Hong Kong Securities Clearing Company Limited that he/she/it wishes to receive Corporate Communications.

͉ڌࣸɗΣ͉ʮ̡ٙڢ೮াٰ؇€˜ڢ೮াٰ؇™೯̈fڢ೮াٰ؇ܸீཀʕ̯ഐၑʿʹϗӻ୕ܵϞ͉ʮٰ̡΅ٙɛɻאʮ̡dϾ־ʊீཀ࠰ಥʕ̯ഐၑϞࠢʮ̡ʔࣛٝึ͉ʮ̡dҎૐϗՑʮ̡ஷৃf

3.

Any form with more than one box marked (X), with no box marked (X), with no signature or otherwise incorrectly completed will be void.

ν͉ڌࣸʫε׵ɓࡈ٤ࣸ஗ྌɪ˜X™໮eאԨೌ٤ࣸ஗ྌɪ˜X™໮eא͊຾ᖦ໇eאίՉ˼˙ࠦ෬ᄳʔ͍ᆽdۆ͉ڌࣸਗ਼ึЪᄻf

4.

The above instruction will apply to all future Corporate Communications to be sent to you until you notify the Company c/o the Company's share registrar, Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited, to the contrary

or unless you have at any time ceased to have holdings in the Company. The address of the Company's share registrar is 17M Floor, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Wanchai, Hong Kong.

ɪࠑܸͪਗ਼ቇ͜׵੔೯ʚ ტɨٙ˚ܝהϞʮ̡ஷৃdٜЇ ტɨீཀ͉ʮ̡ᗇՎ೮াஈ࠰ಥʕ̯ᗇՎ೮াϞࠢʮ̡ஷ͉ٝʮ̡̤Ъτરdא ტɨ׵΂Оࣛࡉ৾˟ܵϞ͉ʮٰ̡΅މ˟f͉ʮ̡ᗇՎ೮াஈٙήѧމ

࠰ಥᝄ˺ެΧɽ༸؇183໮Υձʕː17Mᅽf

5.

For the avoidance of doubt, the Company does not accept any other instructions given on this form.

މеπဲd΂Оί͉ڌࣸɪٙᕘ̮ܸͪd͉ʮ̡ਗ਼ʔʚաଣf

*

Corporate Communications refer to any documents issued or to be issued by the Company for the information or action of holders of any of its securities, including but not limited to the report of the directors and annual

accounts together with the auditor's report, interim report, notice of meeting, listing document and circular.

ʮ̡ஷৃɗܸ͉ʮ̡ʊ೯̈אਗ਼ʚ೯̈˸ԶՉ΂ОᗇՎٙܵϞɛਞ๫אમ՟Бਗٙ΂О˖΁dՉʕܼ̍Шʔࠢ׵໨ԫึజѓʿϋܓሪͦஹΝࣨᅰࢪజѓeʕಂజѓeึᙄஷѓeɪ̹˖΁ʿஷՌf

PERSONAL INFORMATION COLLECTION STATEMENT ϗණࡈɛ༟ࣘᑊ׼

  • (i) "Personal Data" in this statement has the same meaning as "personal data" in the Personal Data (Privacy) Ordinance, Chapter 486 of the Laws of Hong Kong ("PDPO").

    ͉ᑊ׼ʕהܸٙ˜ࡈɛ༟ࣘ™ၾ࠰ಥجԷୋ486௝ࡈɛ༟ࣘ€ӷᒯૢԷ'€˜ӷᒯૢԷ'™ʕ˜ࡈɛ༟ࣘ™ٙ଄່޴Νf

  • (ii) Your Personal Data provided in this form will be used in connection with processing your request for obtaining the relevant Corporate Communications. Your supply of Personal Data to the Company is on a voluntary basis. In case of a failure to provide sufficient information, the Company may not be able to process your instructions and/or requests as stated in this form.

    ტɨ׵͉ڌࣸה౤Զٙࡈɛ༟ࣘਗ਼͜˸ஈଣ ტɨࠅӋ॰՟޴ᗫʮ̡ஷৃܸٙͪf ტɨ݊ІᗴΣ͉ʮ̡౤Զࡈɛ༟ࣘf߰ ტɨ͊ঐ౤Զԑ੄༟ࣘd͉ʮ̡̙ঐೌجஈଣ ტɨί͉ڌࣸɪהࠑܸٙͪʿŊאࠅӋf

  • (iii) Your Personal Data may be disclosed or transferred by the Company to its subsidiaries, its share registrar, and/or other companies or bodies for any of the stated purposes, or when it is required to do so by law and will be retained for such period as may be necessary for our verification and record purposes.

    ͉ʮ̡̙ఱ΂ОהႭ׼ٙ͜௄אίجԷ஝֛ٙઋرɨdਗ਼ ტɨٙࡈɛ༟ࣘמᚣאᔷ୅ഗ͉ʮ̡ٙڝ᙮ʮ̡eᗇՎ೮াஈeʿ Ŋ אՉ˼ʮ̡אྠ᜗dԨਗ਼ίቇ຅ಂගڭव༈ഃࡈɛ༟ࣘЪࣨྼʿߏ፽͜௄f

(iv)You have the right to request access to and/or correction of your Personal Data in accordance with the provisions of the PDPO. Any such request for access to and/or correction of your Personal Data should be in writing, by mail to the Personal Data Privacy Officer of Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited at 17M Floor, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Wanchai, Hong Kong or by email to hkinfo@computershare.com.hk.

ტɨϞᛆ࣬ኽӷᒯૢԷ'ٙૢ˖ݟቡʿ Ŋ אࡌҷ ტɨٙࡈɛ༟ࣘf΂О༈ഃݟቡʿ Ŋ אࡌҷࡈɛ༟ࣘٙࠅӋѩ඲˸ࣣࠦ˙όඉ੔Ї࠰ಥʕ̯ᗇՎ೮াϞࠢʮ̡€ήѧމ࠰ಥᝄ˺ެΧɽ༸؇183໮Υձʕː17M

Σࡈɛ༟ࣘӷᒯ˴΂౤̈dאཥඉЇhkinfo@computershare.com.hkf

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

ტɨ੔Ϋ͉͡ሗڌࣸࣛdሗਗ਼ඉ੔ᅺᜀ਒൨׵ڦ܆ɪf

࠰ಥʕ̯ᗇՎ೮াϞࠢʮ̡

νί͉ಥҳ੔ˡ඲൨ɪඉୃf

Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited

Please cut the mailing label and stick it on the envelope

to return this Request Form to us.

ᔊکΫඉ໮ᇁ Freepost No. 37

No postage is necessary if posted in Hong Kong.

࠰ಥ Hong Kong

-------------- -----------------

ඉ੔ᅺᜀ MAILING LABEL

Disclaimer

AIA Group Ltd. published this content on 14 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 September 2018 10:02:01 UTC
