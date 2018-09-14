AIA : Notification Letter to Registered Shareholder (Notice of Publication of Interim Report 2018 of the Company)

AIA Group Limited ʾԞڭᎈછٰϞࠢʮ̡

(Incorporated in Hong Kong with limited liability)

€׵࠰ಥൗ̅ϓͭٙϞࠢʮ̡

Stock Code ٰ΅˾໮j1299

NOTIFICATION LETTER ஷٝڦՌ

17 September 2018

Dear Registered Shareholder,

AIA Group Limited (the ''Company")

- Notice of Publication of Interim Report 2018 of the Company (the "Current Corporate Communication")

The English and Chinese versions of the Current Corporate Communication are available on the Company's website atwww.aia.comand Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited's website atwww.hkexnews.hk(the "HKEx website"). You may visit our website by clicking "Hong Kong Stock Exchange Announcements" under the sub-section titled "Investor Relations" or the HKEx website to view and/or download the Current Corporate Communication. If you have elected to receive all Corporate Communications(Note) in printed form, the printed version of the Current Corporate Communication in your selected language(s) is enclosed.

If you (i) have not received a printed version of the Current Corporate Communication and wish to receive one; (ii) want to receive a printed version of the Current Corporate Communication in the alternative language to that which you have received; and/or (iii) want to change your choice of English or Chinese language(s) or means of receiving all future Corporate Communications even if you have elected (or are deemed to have elected) to receive all future Corporate Communications by website or printed version, please complete and sign the change request form (the "Change Request Form") on the reverse side of this letter and return it to the Company c/o the Company's share registrar, Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited (the "Share Registrar") at 17M Floor, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Wanchai, Hong Kong, by using the mailing label at the bottom of the Change Request Form (a stamp is not required if posted in Hong Kong) or by hand delivery. You may also send your request via email toaia.ecom@computershare.com.hkor write to the Share Registrar. The Change Request Form may also be downloaded from the Company's website or the HKEx website. The Company will promptly, upon your request, send the Corporate Communications to you in printed form free of charge.

Should you have any queries in relation to this letter, please call the enquiry hotline of the Share Registrar at (852) 2862 8688 during business hours from 9:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. (Hong Kong time), Mondays to Fridays, excluding Hong Kong public holidays or send an email toaia.ecom@computershare.com.hk.

Yours faithfully, AIA Group Limited

Note:Corporate Communications refer to any documents issued or to be issued by the Company for the information or action of holders of any of its securities, including but not limited to the report of the directors and annual accounts together with the auditor's report, interim report, notice of meeting, listing document, circular and proxy form.

΢З೮াٰ؇j

ʾԞڭᎈછٰϞࠢʮ̡€˜͉ʮ̡™ - ͉ʮ̡2018ϋʕಂజѓ€˜͉ϣʮ̡ஷৃ™ٙ̊೯ஷٝ

͉ϣʮ̡ஷৃٙʕeߵ˖و͉ʊ೮༱׵͉ʮ̡ၣ१www.aia.comʿ࠰ಥʹ׸ʿഐၑהϞࠢʮ̡ၣ१www.hkexnews.hk€˜࠰ಥʹ׸הၣ १™f ტɨሗᓭᚎ͉ʮ̡ၣ१Ԩ׵˜ҳ༟٫ᗫڷ™ධɨᓃᏘ˜ᑌʹהʮѓ™א࠰ಥʹ׸הၣ१˸ቡᚎʿŊאɨ༱͉ϣʮ̡ஷৃfν ტ ɨʊ፯኿ϗ՟הϞʮ̡ஷৃ€ڝൗٙΙՏ͉dᎇՌڝւ ტɨה፯኿ٙႧԊو͉͉ٙϣʮ̡ஷৃΙՏ͉f

ν ტɨ(i)Ԩ͊Ϟϗ՟͉ϣʮ̡ஷৃΙՏ͉dШҎૐϗ՟༈ΙՏ͉i(ii)ʊᐏ౤Զ͉ϣʮ̡ஷৃٙΙՏ͉dШҎૐϗ՟ ტɨה፯኿˸ ̮̤ٙɓႧԊو͉iʿ Ŋ א(iii)ኋ၍ ტɨʊ፯኿€א஗ൖЪ፯኿ீཀၣɪو͉אΙՏ͉ϗ՟˚ܝהϞʮ̡ஷৃdШҎૐһҷϗ՟˚ ܝהϞʮ̡ஷৃٙߵ˖אʕ˖ႧԊو͉אϗ՟˙όٙ፯኿dሗ෬Ѽʿᖦ໇ί͉Ռ΁ߠࠦٙᜊһ͡ሗڌࣸ€˜ᜊһ͡ሗڌࣸ™dԨԴ͜ ᜊһ͡ሗڌࣸɨ˙ٙඉ੔ᅺᜀ€νί࠰ಥҳ੔ۆˡ඲൨ɪඉୃਗ਼ᜊһ͡ሗڌࣸ੔ΫdאፋԒʹΫ͉ʮ̡ᗇՎ೮াஈ࠰ಥʕ̯ᗇՎ೮ াϞࠢʮ̡€˜ᗇՎ೮াஈ™dήѧމ࠰ಥᝄ˺ެΧɽ༸؇183໮Υձʕː17Mᅽd˸ᔷʹ͉ʮ̡f ტɨ͵̙ਗ਼ ტɨٙࠅӋཥඉЇ aia.ecom@computershare.com.hkאߧՌᗇՎ೮াஈfᜊһ͡ሗڌࣸ͵̙׵͉ʮ̡ၣ१א࠰ಥʹ׸הၣ१ɨ༱f͉ʮ̡ਗ਼Ꮠ ტɨٙࠅӋ уࣛΣ ტɨ೯৔ʮ̡ஷৃΙՏ͉d൬͜Όеf

ν ტɨ࿁͉Ռ΁ʫ࢙Ϟ΂Оဲਪdሗ׵݋ಂɓЇ݋ಂʞ€࠰ಥʮ଺৿ಂৰ̮ɪʹ9͍ࣛЇɨʹ6͍ࣛ€࠰ಥࣛගٙ፬ʮࣛගʫߧཥᗇ

Վ೮াஈᆠᇞ(852) 2862 8688dאཥඉЇaia.ecom@computershare.com.hkf

ʾԞڭᎈછٰϞࠢʮ̡ ᔫ઼

2018ϋ9˜17˚

ڝൗj ʮ̡ஷৃɗܸ͉ʮ̡ʊ೯̈אਗ਼ʚ೯̈˸ԶՉ΂ОᗇՎٙܵϞɛਞ๫אમ՟Бਗٙ΂О˖΁dՉʕܼ̍Шʔࠢ׵໨ԫึజѓʿϋܓ ሪͦஹΝࣨᅰࢪజѓeʕಂజѓeึᙄஷѓeɪ̹˖΁eஷՌʿ˾ڌ։΂ڌࣸf

CHANGE REQUEST FORM ᜊһ͡ሗڌࣸ

To:AIA Group Limited (the ''Company") (Stock Code: 1299)

ߧj ʾԞڭᎈછٰϞࠢʮ̡€˜͉ʮ̡™ €ٰ΅˾໮j1299

c/o Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited 17M Floor, Hopewell Centre,

຾࠰ಥʕ̯ᗇՎ೮াϞࠢʮ̡

࠰ಥᝄ˺ެΧɽ༸؇183໮

183 Queen's Road East, Wanchai, Hong Kong

Υձʕː17Mᅽ

(A) To receive printed version(s) of the Interim Report 2018 of the Company (the "Current Corporate Communication")

€͠ ϗ՟͉ʮ̡ٙ2018ϋʕಂజѓ€˜͉ϣʮ̡ஷৃ™ٙΙՏ͉

I/We would like to receive: ͉ɛ Ŋ шഃ૧ϗ՟j

(Please mark ''X" in ONLY ONE of the following boxes)

€ሗසίɨΐՉʕɓࡈ٤ࣸʫྌɪ˜X™໮

the printed English version of the Current Corporate Communication ͉ϣʮ̡ஷৃٙߵ˖ΙՏ͉i OR א the printed Chinese version of the Current Corporate Communication ͉ϣʮ̡ஷৃٙʕ˖ΙՏ͉i OR א

both the printed English and Chinese versions of the Current Corporate Communication ͉ϣʮ̡ஷৃٙߵ˖ʿʕ˖ΙՏ͉f

(B)

€ɔ

To change the choice of language or means of receiving all future Corporate Communications* һҷה፯՟˚ܝהϞʮ̡ஷৃ*ٙႧԊو͉אϗ՟˙ό

I/We would like to receive all future Corporate Communications* in the following manner: ͉ɛ Ŋ шഃ૧˸ɨΐ˙όϗ՟˚ܝהϞʮ̡ஷৃ*j

(Please mark ''X" in ONLY ONE of the following boxes)

€ሗසίɨΐՉʕɓࡈ٤ࣸʫྌɪ˜X™໮

by electronic means through the Company's website (www.aia.com) (instead of printed version) with a notification letter mailed to my/our address when the Corporate Communications are published; OR ቡᚎ׵͉ʮ̡ၣ१(www.aia.com)೯бٙʮ̡ஷৃၣɪو͉d˸˾ಁΙՏ͉dԨίʮ̡ஷৃ̊೯ࣛඉ੔ஷٝڦՌЇ͉ɛ Ŋ шഃٙήѧiא

to receive the printed English version of the Corporate Communications ONLY සϗ՟ʮ̡ஷৃٙߵ˖ΙՏ͉i OR א

to receive the printed Chinese version of the Corporate Communications ONLY සϗ՟ʮ̡ஷৃٙʕ˖ΙՏ͉i OR א

to receive both the printed English and Chinese versions of the Corporate Communications 收取ʮ̡ஷৃٙߵ˖ʿʕ˖ΙՏ͉i OR א

by electronic means through the Company's website (www.aia.com) (instead of printed version) with an email notification to the following email address when the Corporate Communications are published.

ቡᚎ׵͉ʮ̡ၣ१(www.aia.com)೯бٙʮ̡ஷৃၣɪو͉d˸˾ಁΙՏ͉dԨίʮ̡ஷৃ̊೯ࣛ೯৔ཥඉஷٝЇ˸ɨٙཥඉήѧf

Email Address ཥඉήѧ

Signature : Contact telephone number : ᖦΤj ᑌഖཥ༑໮ᇁj Name : Date : ֑Τj ˚ಂj Notes ڝൗj 1. Please complete all your details clearly. ሗ૶ู෬Ѽ ტɨٙהϞ༟ࣘf

2. If your shares are held in joint names, the shareholder whose name stands first on the register of members of the Company in respect of the joint holding should sign this Change Request Form in order to be valid. ν᙮ᑌΤٰ؇dۆ͉ᜊһ͡ሗڌࣸ඲͟ఱϞᗫᑌΤٰܵΤΐ׵͉ʮٰ̡؇Τ̅ٙ࠯Зٰ؇ᖦ໇d˙މϞࣖf

3. Any form with more than one box marked (X) in Part A or Part B, with no box marked (X) in both Part A and Part B, with no signature or otherwise incorrectly completed will be void. ν͉ڌࣸ͠௅אɔ௅ɨε׵ɓࡈ٤ࣸ஗ྌɪ˜X™໮eא͠௅ʿɔ௅ɨѩ͊Ϟ٤ࣸ஗ྌɪ˜X™໮dא͊຾ᖦ໇eאίՉ˼˙ࠦ෬ᄳʔ͍ᆽdۆ͉ڌࣸਗ਼ึЪᄻf

4. For the avoidance of doubt, the Company does not accept any other instructions given on this form. މеπဲd΂Оί͉ڌࣸɪٙᕘ̮ܸͪd͉ʮ̡ਗ਼ʔʚաଣf

*Corporate Communications refer to any documents issued or to be issued by the Company for the information or action of holders of any of its securities, including but not limited to the report of the directors and annual accounts together with the auditor's report, interim report, notice of meeting, listing document, circular and proxy form.

ʮ̡ஷৃɗܸ͉ʮ̡ʊ೯̈אਗ਼ʚ೯̈˸ԶՉ΂ОᗇՎٙܵϞɛਞ๫אમ՟Бਗٙ΂О˖΁dՉʕܼ̍Шʔࠢ׵໨ԫึజѓʿϋܓሪͦஹΝࣨᅰࢪజѓeʕಂజѓeึᙄஷѓeɪ̹˖΁eஷՌʿ˾ڌ։΂ڌࣸf

PERSONAL INFORMATION COLLECTION STATEMENT ϗණࡈɛ༟ࣘᑊ׼

(i) "Personal Data" in this statement has the same meaning as "personal data" in the Personal Data (Privacy) Ordinance, Chapter 486 of the Laws of Hong Kong (''PDPO"). ͉ᑊ׼ʕהܸٙ˜ࡈɛ༟ࣘ™ၾ࠰ಥجԷୋ486௝ࡈɛ༟ࣘ€ӷᒯૢԷ'€˜ӷᒯૢԷ'™ʕ˜ࡈɛ༟ࣘ™ٙ଄່޴Νf

(ii) Your Personal Data provided in this form will be used in connection with processing your request for obtaining the relevant Corporate Communications. Your supply of Personal Data to the Company is on a voluntary basis. In case of a failure to provide sufficient information, the Company may not be able to process your instructions and/or requests as stated in this form. ტɨ׵͉ڌࣸה౤Զٙࡈɛ༟ࣘਗ਼͜˸ஈଣ ტɨࠅӋ॰՟޴ᗫʮ̡ஷৃܸٙͪf ტɨ݊ІᗴΣ͉ʮ̡౤Զࡈɛ༟ࣘf߰ ტɨ͊ঐ౤Զԑ੄༟ࣘd͉ʮ̡̙ঐೌجஈଣ ტɨί͉ڌࣸɪהࠑܸٙͪʿŊאࠅӋf

(iii) Your Personal Data may be disclosed or transferred by the Company to its subsidiaries, its share registrar, and/or other companies or bodies for any of the stated purposes, or when it is required to do so by law and will be retained for such period as may be necessary for our verification and record purposes. ͉ʮ̡̙ఱ΂ОהႭ׼ٙ͜௄אίجԷ஝֛ٙઋرɨdਗ਼ ტɨٙࡈɛ༟ࣘמᚣאᔷ୅ഗ͉ʮ̡ٙڝ᙮ʮ̡eᗇՎ೮াஈeʿ Ŋ אՉ˼ʮ̡אྠ᜗dԨਗ਼ίቇ຅ಂගڭव༈ഃࡈɛ༟ࣘЪࣨྼʿߏ፽͜௄f

(iv)You have the right to request access to and/or correction of your Personal Data in accordance with the provisions of the PDPO. Any such request for access to and/or correction of your Personal Data should be in writing, by mail to the Personal Data Privacy Officer of Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited at 17M Floor, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Wanchai, Hong Kong or by email to hkinfo@computershare.com.hk.

ტɨϞᛆ࣬ኽӷᒯૢԷ'ٙૢ˖ݟቡʿ Ŋ אࡌҷ ტɨٙࡈɛ༟ࣘf΂О༈ഃݟቡʿ Ŋ אࡌҷࡈɛ༟ࣘٙࠅӋѩ඲˸ࣣࠦ˙όඉ੔Ї࠰ಥʕ̯ᗇՎ೮াϞࠢʮ̡€ήѧމ࠰ಥᝄ˺ެΧɽ༸؇183໮Υձʕː17Mᅽ

Σࡈɛ༟ࣘӷᒯ˴΂౤̈dאཥඉЇhkinfo@computershare.com.hkf

✂ -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

ტɨ੔Ϋ͉ᜊһ͡ሗڌࣸࣛdሗਗ਼ඉ੔ᅺᜀ਒൨׵ڦ܆ɪf ࠰ಥʕ̯ᗇՎ೮াϞࠢʮ̡ νί͉ಥҳ੔ˡ඲൨ɪඉୃf Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited Please cut the mailing label and stick it on the envelope to return this Change Request Form to us. ᔊکΫඉ໮ᇁ Freepost No. 37 No postage is necessary if posted in Hong Kong. ࠰ಥ Hong Kong -------------- ✂ -----------------

ඉ੔ᅺᜀ MAILING LABEL