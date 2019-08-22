Log in
AIA GROUP LTD

AIA GROUP LTD

(1299)
  Report  
End-of-day quote Stock Exchange of Hong Kong - 08/22
76.05 HKD   -1.87%
08:50pAIA : Says 1st Half New-Business Value Rose 20% on Year
DJ
07:03pAIA : Delivers Excellent Results In The First Half Of 2019
PU
06:58pAIA : Insurer AIA first-half new business jumps on Hong Kong, China demand
RE
Summary 
News Summary

AIA : Says 1st Half New-Business Value Rose 20% on Year

08/22/2019 | 08:50pm EDT

By Saurabh Chaturvedi

AIA Group Ltd.'s (1299.HK) new-business value rose in the first half of the year, helped by higher sales in its key China and Hong Kong markets.

In a filing to Hong Kong stock exchange Friday, the Asian insurer said that for the six months ended June, its new-business value--a key measure of profitability--rose 20% on year to $2.28 billion at constant exchange rates.

AIA said its new-business value margin stood at 65.6% compared with 59.5%, while operating profit after tax climbed 12% on year to $2.90 billion.

The company declared an interim dividend of 33.30 Hong Kong cents a share, up from 29.20 Hong Kong cents a share.

Write to Saurabh Chaturvedi at saurabh.chaturvedi@wsj.com

Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 36 442 M
EBIT 2019 7 422 M
Net income 2019 6 419 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 1,76%
P/E ratio 2019 17,9x
P/E ratio 2020 15,7x
Capi. / Sales2019 3,21x
Capi. / Sales2020 2,76x
Capitalization 117 B
Chart AIA GROUP LTD
Duration : Period :
AIA Group Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AIA GROUP LTD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 20
Average target price 11,83  $
Last Close Price 9,73  $
Spread / Highest target 42,1%
Spread / Average Target 21,6%
Spread / Lowest Target -0,34%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Keng Hooi Ng President, Group CEO & Executive Director
John Cai Chief Executive Officer
Sze Wing Tse Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Biswa Misra Group Chief Technology & Operations Officer
Garth Jones Group Chief Financial Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AIA GROUP LTD17.00%118 910
PING AN INSURANCE GROUP COMPANY56.76%206 295
CHINA LIFE INSURANCE COMPANY41.29%102 993
CHINA PACIFIC INSURANCE (GROUP) CO.33.38%46 376
JAPAN POST HOLDINGS CO LTD-22.78%37 250
HDFC LIFE INSURANCE COMPANY LTD--.--%14 992
