Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Stock Exchange of Hong Kong  >  AIA Group Ltd    1299   HK0000069689

AIA GROUP LTD

(1299)
  Report  
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Stock Exchange of Hong Kong - 09/17
78.35 HKD   -1.63%
03:26aAIA : Indonesian Unit to Invest in Ride-Hailing Company Gojek
DJ
03:00aAIA : invests in Indonesian ride-hailing startup Gojek
RE
09/11ASIA MARKETS: Asian Markets Mostly Gain As Trade Tensions Ease
DJ
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

AIA : invests in Indonesian ride-hailing startup Gojek

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/18/2019 | 03:00am EDT
Commuters pass by a Gojek advertisement in Singapore

JAKARTA (Reuters) - AIA Group has invested in Indonesia's Gojek as part of the ride-hailing and payments company's Series F fundraising round, the insurer's Indonesian unit said in a statement on Wednesday.

AIA Financial, the unit, and Gojek will work together to "provide life and health insurance services and wellness propositions to its users, drivers, and merchants across Indonesia", it said.

It did not mention how much money AIA was investing in Gojek or how big a stake it would acquire.

Launched in 2011, Gojek has evolved from ride-sharing to allowing its customers to make online payments and order everything from food to groceries and massage services.

The Indonesian company raised about $1 billion earlier this year and is valued at up to $10 billion, according to sources.

(Reporting by Fanny Potkin; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on AIA GROUP LTD
03:26aAIA : Indonesian Unit to Invest in Ride-Hailing Company Gojek
DJ
03:00aAIA : invests in Indonesian ride-hailing startup Gojek
RE
09/11ASIA MARKETS: Asian Markets Mostly Gain As Trade Tensions Ease
DJ
09/09AIA GROUP LTD : Ex-dividend day for interim dividend
FA
09/02AIA : AM Best Withdraws Credit Ratings of AIA New Zealand Limited
AQ
08/29ASIA MARKETS: Asian Markets Gain As Latest Trade-war Fears Subside
DJ
08/27AIA : delivers excellent results in first half of 2019
AQ
08/26AIA : shows robust growth in first half of 2019
AQ
08/22ASIA MARKETS: Asian Markets Up Slightly Ahead Of Fed's Jackson Hole Conferenc..
DJ
08/22AIA : Says 1st Half New-Business Value Rose 20% on Year
DJ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 33 479 M
EBIT 2019 7 495 M
Net income 2019 6 289 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 1,71%
P/E ratio 2019 19,1x
P/E ratio 2020 16,2x
Capi. / Sales2019 3,60x
Capi. / Sales2020 2,95x
Capitalization 121 B
Chart AIA GROUP LTD
Duration : Period :
AIA Group Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AIA GROUP LTD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 20
Average target price 11,74  $
Last Close Price 10,02  $
Spread / Highest target 28,6%
Spread / Average Target 17,3%
Spread / Lowest Target -3,06%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Keng Hooi Ng President, Group CEO & Executive Director
John Cai Chief Executive Officer
Sze Wing Tse Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Biswa Misra Group Chief Technology & Operations Officer
Garth Jones Group Chief Financial Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AIA GROUP LTD20.54%120 665
PING AN INSURANCE GROUP COMPANY64.60%215 004
CHINA LIFE INSURANCE COMPANY46.15%104 880
CHINA PACIFIC INSURANCE (GROUP) CO.36.44%45 046
JAPAN POST HOLDINGS CO LTD-17.75%38 465
HDFC STANDARD LIFE INSURANCE COMPANY LTD.39.05%15 166
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group