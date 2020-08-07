AIB : 2020 Half-Yearly Financial Results Presentation

Half-Yearly Financial Results 2020 for the six months ended
30 June 2020
AIB Group plc
Forward looking statement
This document contains certain forward looking statements with respect to the financial condition, results of operations and business of AIB Group and certain of the plans and objectives of the Group. These forward looking statements can be identified by the fact that they do not relate only to historical or current facts. Forward looking statements sometimes use words such as 'aim', 'anticipate', 'target', 'expect', 'estimate', 'intend', 'plan', 'goal', 'believe', 'may', 'could', 'will', 'seek', 'continue', 'should', 'assume', or other words of similar meaning. Examples of forward looking statements include, among others, statements regarding the Group's future financial position, capital structure, Government shareholding in the Group, income growth, loan losses, business strategy, projected costs, capital ratios, estimates of capital expenditures, and plans and objectives for future operations. Because such statements are inherently subject to risks and uncertainties, actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward looking information. By their nature, forward looking statements involve risk and uncertainty because they relate to events and depend on circumstances that will occur in the future. There are a number of factors that could cause actual results and developments to differ materially from those expressed or implied by these forward looking statements. These are set out in Principal risks on pages 40 to 43 in the Annual Financial Report 2019 and updated on pages 36 and 37 of this Half-Yearly Financial Report. In addition to matters relating to the Group's business, future performance will be impacted by Irish, UK and wider European and global economic and financial market considerations. Any forward looking statements made by or on behalf of the Group speak only as of the date they are made. The Group cautions that the list of important factors on pages 40 to 43 of the Annual Financial Report 2019 is not exhaustive. Investors and others should carefully consider the foregoing factors and other uncertainties and events when making an investment decision based on any forward looking statement.
Figures presented may be subject to rounding.
H1 2020: pre-provision operating profit €0.4bn; loss €0.7bn
Effective COVID-19 crisis management - living our purpose of backing our customers
Swift and supportive action to protect our customers, colleagues and communities
Multiple measures introduced to help customers through the peak of the crisis; c. 64,000 Retail Banking payment breaks implemented
Playing our role in aiding the economic recovery
€4.4bn of new lending; Retail Banking focused
36% increase in high quality green lending
Conservative, comprehensive and forward-looking approach to expected credit losses (ECL)
€1.2bn ECL charge in H1 2020 to substantially cover expected FY 2020 ECL charge
Strong capital base of CET1 16.4% or 15.6% post-TRIM 80bps indicative impact
Optimising changes in regulatory capital requirements; capital efficiency enhanced by successful AT1 issuance
Progressing strategy and planning ahead
Committed to medium-term targets with focus on cost base and other strategic initiatives
Maintaining focus on dealing with legacy issues
Closing out tracker mortgage examination; reduction and prevention of NPEs
AIB strength and agility evident during Q2
COVID-19 supports in action
Backing our customers when most needed
Supporting cashflow needs
Implementing payment breaks
Postponement of fees
Operationally resilient with minimal disruption
81% of workforce working remotely seamlessly and securely
Underpinned by modern, agile and robust systems
Customer channels - physical and digital - remained open and operational
Committed to ESG agenda and sustainable communities
Community investment programme: AIB Together
€2.4m donation to Trinity College for COVID-19 research
Employee supports
Payment breaks - process of roll-off and roll-over underway
Payment breaks - Retail Banking (#of accounts)
Mortgages (000s)
€2.1bn
17
21
8
13
7
3
Mar-20Apr-20May-20Jun-20
Jul-20
Personal (000s)
1
€0.2bn
5
22
21
17
13
3
Mar-20Apr-20May-20
Jun-20Jul-20
Business (000s)
€0.6bn
3
14
17
17
11
1
Mar-20Apr-20May-20
Jun-20Jul-20
Payment break (PB1)
Payment break 2 (PB2) Value
Retail Banking payment breaks granted
c.64k
• 48% remain on PB1
• 27% rolled off
€4.2bn
• 25% rolled onto PB2
Mortgages payment breaks granted
c.22k
• 31% remain on PB1
• 34% rolled off
€3.1bn
• 35% rolled onto PB2
Currently in place
c.47k
€2.9bn
Currently in place
c.15k
€2.0bn
Payment breaks data as at 24 July 2020
AIB is well positioned to play a leading role in the recovery
COVID-19 Fiscal support
Programme for government (PFG)(2) - AIB opportunity
capital allow us to deploy our balance sheet to support the
Backing our customers
Aiding the re-booting of the economy as we support our personal and business customers
Payment breaks
Roll-outof credit guarantee scheme
Reigniting the economy
Leader in Irish housing finance
Finance across the entire spectrum
Current dev. finance leader for >10k new homes
Equity investment
Social housing- long term debt
Mortgage finance
New €300m debt fund for 2k new social houses
Up to €50m equity for social housing projects
>€1bn development finance over 3 years
Key
tenets
of PFG
Pledging to do more
AIB €5bn fund for green lending
AIB up to €100m equity to invest in sustainability projects
'A revolution in renewables' - government aim of at least 70% renewable electricity by 2030
Retrofit of 500k homes
A new green deal
Ireland's No. 1 digital bank
Ongoing improvements to digital customer propositions
Streamlining and automating credit processes
Facilitating remote ways of working while supporting the 'right to disconnect'
economic recovery
Housing for all
National digital strategy
(1)
Source: Department of Finance (DOF) 'July Stimulus' Policy Initiative: Overview of economic support measures ; GNI relates to modified Gross National Income and DOF projection is c. €175 billion for 2020.
(2)
Source: Programme for Government Our Shared Future, published 15 June 2020
Irish economy starts to emerge from lockdown
Strong GDP growth expected in 2021, but off a low base due to impact of COVID-19 in 2020
comfortably ahead of regulatory requirements and >14% medium-term target
(1)
Excludes exceptional items, bank levies and regulatory fees
CET1 (FL) pro-forma includes 80bps indicative TRIM impact for AIB mortgage model
Income Statement
Income statement - Pre-provision operating profit €0.4bn
Summary income statement (€m)
H1 2020
H1 2019
Net interest income
967
1,050
Other income
220
319
Total operating income
1,187
1,369
Total operating expenses (1)
(747)
(744)
Bank levies and regulatory fees
(63)
(58)
Operating profit before impairment and exceptional items
377
567
Net credit impairment charge
(1,216)
(9)
Associated undertakings & other
5
9
(Loss)/Profit before exceptionals
(834)
567
Exceptional items
(75)
(131)
(Loss)/Profit before tax
(909)
436
Income tax credit / (charge)
209
(75)
(Loss) / profit
(700)
361
Metrics
H1 2020
H1 2019
Net interest margin (NIM)
2.10%
2.46%
Cost income ratio (CIR)(1)
63%
54%
Return on tangible equity (RoTE)(2)(3)
n/a
4.5%
Earnings per share (EPS)
(27.0c)
12.6c
Excludes exceptional items, bank levies and regulatory fees
RoTE using (PAT - AT1) / (CET1 @ 14%)
RoTE for H1 2020 is not reported as it would require the loss to be annualised which is considered not appropriate at this stage. Dec 2019 RoTE 4.5%
Net interest income reduced 8% impacted by the lower interest rate environment
Other income €220m - down 31%; net fee and commission incomedown 16%
Total income €1,187m - down 13%
Operating expenses €747m in line with H1 2019
Net credit impairment €1,216m charge
Exceptional costs €75m
Net interest income, down 8% on H1 2019
NII - material movements
(€83m reduction in NII / 18bps reduction in NIM)
2.46%
5 bps
(12 bps)
(7 bps)
2.10%
(4 bps)
1,050
(18 bps)
967
967
H1 19
Cust. Deposits Customer loans Investment
Cost of excess
H1 20
Excess liquidity /
H1 20
securities
liquidity
Higher AIEAs
NIM %
NII €967m down €83m / 8% from H1 2019 impacted by:
+€24m: lower cost of customer accounts offset by
-€54m:lower customer loan income from reduced volumes and lower interest rate environment
-€34m:lower investment securities income as higher yielding assets rolling off and lower rate environment
-€20m:interest expense on excess liquidity placed with central banks
Excess liquidity management actions in place
tailored negative deposits strategy
grossing up impact of excess liquidity distorts NIM
each €1bn excess liquidity impacts NIM c. 3bps
TLTRO 3 - under consideration for Sept 2020 drawdown
Impact: NII positive; NIM distortionary
FY 2020 - expected Net Interest Income €1.9bn if
macro-environment evolves as expected
Other income - COVID-19 impact lowers fees & commission 16%
Net fee & commission income (€m)
230
36
192
7
24
26
37
18
26
30
21
107
90
H1 2019
H1 2020
Customer accounts
Credit related fees
Card
Other fees & commission
Customer related FX
Payzone
Other income (€m)
H1 2020
H1 2019
Net fee and commission income
192
230
Other business income
(8)
14
Business income
184
244
Gains on disposal of investment securities
-
39
Realisation of cash flows on restructured loans
21
28
Other gains / losses
15
8
Other items
36
75
Total other income
220
319
Other income €220m down 31%
Fee and commission income €192m, down €38m (16%) from H1 2019 predominantly due to reduced economic activity:
customer account fees reduced due to
higher volume of contactless payments
lower business cash handling fees
lower customer ATM usage
card income reduced due to lower credit / debit card spend
other fees & commission down due to lower wealth income
customer related FX lower due to less transactions
Other business income includes
€23m NAMA subordinated bond dividend (matured)
-€36mfrom reduction in the value of long term customer derivative positions and foreign exchange contracts
Other items €36m
€15m other gains include net income from equity investments
FY2020 - expected Other Income c. €420m
17
744
747
108
136
243
243
393
368
H1 2019
H1 2020
Staff
G&A
Depr
FTEs (2) - employees (#)
9,888
9,402
9,831
9,310
1,290
939
8,541
8,371
H1 2019
H1 2020
Average FTEs
Other
FSG
Excluding exceptional items, bank levies & regulatory fees
Full time equivalent - period end
Costs €747m, in line with H1 2019
Factors impacting costs
increased depreciation €28m
lower FTEs partially offset by wage inflation
COVID-19related expenditure (sanitation, technology to facilitate remote working) absorbed
FTEs reduced by 521 (5%) from H1 2019 (6% excl. 91 Payzone FTE)
FTEs declined 2% YTD
Exceptional items €75m primarily includes:
€58m restitution costs
€6m termination costs
€10m other specific once off COVID-19 system and resourcing related costs
FY 2020 - expect c. 2% cost inflation
Medium-term target - Costs €1.5bn
ECL and Asset Quality
ECL charge €1.2bn - conservative, forward looking and comprehensive
Conservative, forward looking and comprehensive - Expected Credit Loss (ECL) of €1.2bn in H1 2020
Conservativeand forward looking
changes in macro economic indicators in line with external data
five scenarios with weightings to the downside to reflect uncertainty
Comprehensive
transfers of loan exposures to Stage 2 and Stage 3
net re-measurement within stage
increasing coverage across all stages
post model adjustments (including payment breaks)
1
€0.7bn
ECL
increase
2
€0.4bn
ECL
increase
3
€0.1bn
ECL
increase
H1 2020: 196bps cost of risk, front loading of provisions to substantially cover FY 2020 charge
FY 2020: 235-250bps annualised cost of risk, based on current view of economic scenarios
Overview - stage 2 increases, coverage increases
Loan book* by Staging & Coverage (€bn)
62.0
2%
60.5
4%
3.3
27%
3.7
32%
4.0
5%
0.3%
10.5
7%
0.9%
54.7
46.3
Dec-19Jun-20
Stage 1
Stage 2
Stage 3**
ECL coverage
Stage 2 exposures - increased €6.5bn
Stage 3 exposures - increased €0.4bn
Loan book at amortised cost
Includes Purchased or Originated Credit Impaired Loans (POCI)
ECL movements (€bn)
4%
2.4
0.132%
0.4
1.2
0.7
1.2 2%
27%
7%
0.9
0.8
0.2
5%
0.4
0.9%
0.1 0.3%
ECL Stock -
Macroeconomic
Staging
Post model
ECL Stock -
Dec-19
scenarios
movement
adjustments
Jun-20
ECL - Stage 1
ECL - Stage 2
ECL - Stage 3**
ECL coverage
Provision coverage doubled on the total loan book to 4%
Provision coverage increased across all stages
Outlook for macroeconomic environment has deteriorated
1 New macroeconomic scenarios reflect a more negative economic environment - increased ECL €0.7bn
H1 2020 - Base case scenario (55%)
2020
2021
2022
Irish GDP
-7.5%
6.3%
3.5%
Irish Unemployment
10.0%
9.0%
7.1%
Irish House Price Index (HPI)
-5.5%
-4.5%
4.0%
Irish Commercial Real Estate Index
-9.5%
-5.5%
6.0%
H1 2020 - Severe case scenario (5%)
2020
2021
2022
Irish GDP
-9.5%
-5.0%
8.5%
Irish Unemployment
12.8%
14.5%
12.0%
Irish House Price Index (HPI)
-7.5%
-14.0%
-6.0%
Irish Commercial Real Estate Index
-11.5%
-16.0%
-6.0%
H1 2020 - ECL probability weighted
2020
2021
2022
macroeconomic assumptions*
Irish GDP
.
5.2%
3.7%
Irish Unemployment
.
9.9%
8.0%
Irish House Price Index (HPI)
-5.9%
-5.3%
1.8%
Irish Commercial Real Estate Index
-9.8%
-6.3%
3.3%
Significant changes to GDP and unemployment
GDP to decline sharply by 7.8% before recovery
Unemployment 10.6% and continuing to remain elevated
GDP, unemployment and HPI are key drivers in the IFRS 9 models impacting PDs and LGDs both increasing ECL cover within stage (€0.5bn) and contributing to stage transfers (€0.2bn)
Weighted average LTV for new ROI mortgages 68%
H1 2020 - impact of updated
macroeconomic scenarios on ECLs by
€m
Asset Class
Mortgages
166
Personal
39
Property & Construction
267
Corporate & SME
233
Total
705
*HY 2020 economic scenarios - COVID -19 base scenario (55%); Upside scenario 'Virus eliminated' (10%); Downside scenario 1 'Persistent virus' (20%); Downside scenario 2 'Failed EU/UK trade talks' (10%) and Downside scenario 3 / Severe 'Persistent virus plus second wave' (5%)
Downward stage migration in COVID-19 impacted sectors
2 Impact of downward staging movements - increased ECL €0.4bn
Loan book* by Staging & Coverage (€bn)
Stage 2 increased by €6.5bn to €10.5bn (17% of the loan book at HY 2020)
of which:
62.0
• €4.1bn relates to Corporate & SME
2%
60.5
4%
Hotels, Bars & Restaurants - €1.2bn
Retail/Wholesale - €0.3bn
3.3
27%
3.7
32%
5%
Syndicated & International Finance - €0.7bn
7%
• €1.9bn relates to Property & Construction predominantly Commercial
0.3%
0.9%
Real Estate Retail/Shopping Centres
Stage 3 increase by €0.4bn (6% of the loan book at HY 2020)
54.7
46.3
Coverage has increased across all stages
H1 2020 - impact of transfers between stages and
re-measurement within stage on ECL
€m
Net transfer Stage 1 to Stage 2
154
Net transfer to Stage 3
55
Dec-19
Jun-20
Net re-measurement within stage / other
157
Stage 1
Stage 2
Stage 3**
Total
366
ECL coverage
* Loan book at amortised cost
** includes Purchased or Originated Credit Impaired Loans (POCI)
Post model adjustments - payment breaks
3 Impact of post model adjustments - increased ECL €0.1bn
Post model adjustments €131m primarily relates to:
€42m increase in ECL - Payment breaks in Retail Banking - Mortgages and Personal €67m increase in ECL - Mortgage (PDH) deep arrears portfolio
Payment breaks - Retail Banking Mortgage and Personal
Remain in
Risk of
Management
€42m
downward
stage
prudence
overlay
stage migration
Retail Banking - Payment breaks
Mortgages
Personal
Business
Total
No of accounts
14,557
18,320
14,004
46,881
Amount in Euro
€2,053m
€201m
€647m
€2,901m
% of number of customer loan accounts
6%
3%
11%
-
% of portfolio value
7%
8%
16%
-
Data as at 24th July 2020
Balance Sheet
Balance sheet - strong funding & liquidity to support economic recovery
Balance sheet (€bn)
June 2020
Dec 2019
Performing loans
56.8
58.8
Non-performing loans
3.8
3.3
Gross loans to customers
60.6
62.1
Expected credit loss allowance
(2.4)
(1.2)
Net loans to customers
58.2
60.9
Investment securities
19.6
17.3
Loans to central banks and banks
16.6
13.5
Other assets
7.0
6.9
Total assets
101.4
98.6
Customer accounts
75.7
71.8
Deposits by banks
0.8
0.8
Debt securities in issue
6.3
6.8
Other liabilities
4.8
5.0
Total liabilities
87.6
84.4
Equity
13.8
14.2
Total liabilities & equity
101.4
98.6
Assets
Performing loans decreased €2.0bn (-3%)
Sustainable new lending €4.4bn was exceeded by redemptions €5.3bn
New lending was €1.6bn lower than H1 2019 driven by the contraction of the economy impacting all asset classes
Investment securities €19.6bn increased €2.3bn as the Group invested in Irish Government bonds
Due to excess liabilities, balances placed with central banks increased €3.1bn
Liabilities
Customer accounts €75.7bn increased €3.9bn mainly due to increased current accounts reflecting higher savings rate
Key capital metrics
June 2020
Dec 2019
Reported CET1 ratio (FL)(1)
16.4%
17.3%
Leverage ratio (FL)
9.2%
9.7%
Reported CET (FL) excludes 80bps indicative TRIM impact for AIB mortgage model, including this impact CET1 (FL) pro-forma:15.6%
Gross performing loans - redemptions contribute to 3% decline
Performing loans (€bn)
58.8
-3%
5656..88
58.8
Mortgages (€bn)
29.1
-1%
28.8
Dec 19
June 20
Personal (€bn)
Performing loans
2.8
-11%
12% 4%
2.5
€56.8bn
51%
33%
Dec 19
June 20
Mortgages
Corporate & SME
Property (€bn)
Corporate & SME (€bn)
Property
Personal
Dec 19
June 20
7.0
-5%
6.7
Dec 19
June
20
19.9
-5%
18.8
New lending
10%
25%
15%
€4.4bn
Dec 19
June 20
50%
27
New lending €4.4bn down 27%; Retail Banking down 13%
New lending Q2 impacted by lower economic activity
New lending across all asset classes(1) declined in H1 2020
New lending (€bn)
Mortgages (€bn)
Personal (€bn)
6.0
-17%
1.3
-27%
1.3
1.1
4.4
0.9
2.4
H1 2019
H1 2020
-18%
0.5
0.4
H1 2019
H1 2020
1.5
Property (€bn)
Corporate & SME (€bn)
2.32.0
H1 2019
H1 2020
Retail banking
CIB
UK
-36%
1.1
0.7
H1 2019
H1 2020
-29%
3.1
2.2
H1 2019
H1 2020
Includes UK
28
NPE normalisation remains a priority
NPEs (€bn)
6.3%
5.4%
0.5
0.3
3.8
3.3
0.3
0.8
0.4
0.4
0.6
0.2
0.2
2.3
2.2
NPEs
Defintion of
Net flow to NPEs Redemptions
NPEs
Dec 2019
Default
June 2020
Mortgages
Personal
Property
Corp & SME
% of Gross Loans
NPE - €3.8bn
Arrears profile
42%
46%
6%6%
Not Past Due
< 90DPD
>90 < 180DPD
> 180DPD
NPE ROI Mortgages - €2.2bn
Arrears profile
49% 44%
3%
4%
Not Past Due
< 90DPD
>90 < 180DPD
> 180DPD
Funding and Capital
Strong funding driven by increased customer deposits
Total funding (€bn)
€94.9bn +5%
4.1 NBFI (1)
27.1
Corporate / SME
40.6
Retail
MREL target (% of RWAs)
€97.9bn
4.2
27.8
€5bn MREL
issued
Customer accounts
(including
€75.7bn
AT1 €625m
30.0%
77% of total funding:
executed in
27.1%
•
Retail +8%
2020)
•
Corporate / SME +2%
43.7
Actual MREL ratio
MREL expected intermediate target
Jun-20
Jan-22
8.9
Wholesale funding
8.4
Liquidity metrics (%)
Jun 2020
Dec 2019
Loan to deposit ratio (LDR)
77
85
14.2
Equity
13.8
Liquidity coverage ratio (LCR)
158
157
Net stable funding ratio (NSFR)
136
129
Dec-19
Jun-20
(1) Includes Credit Unions & Government deposits
Reported CET1 (FL) 16.4% in excess of >14% target
Reported - Capital ratios fully loaded (FL) (%)
€52bn RWAs
€50bn RWAs
Reported CET1 (FL) ratio 16.4%
• 6.7% buffer to MDA / SREP of 9.69%
20.5%
21.1%
1.9
2.2
Transitional CET1 ratio 20.2%
1.3
2.5
• 10.5% buffer to MDA / SREP of 9.69%
17.3
16.4
AT1 ratio FL 2.5%
•
new issue €625m AT1; filled AT1
bucket
Dec 2019
June 2020
Total
CET1
AT1
T2
CET1 movements (%)
17.3
+100bps
(230bps)*
+40bps
+70bps
(80bps)
(30bps)
(40bps)
16.4
15.6
€52bn
HY 2020 Loss -130bps
€50bn
€52bn
Reported CET1 HY 2020 (ex ECL ECL Charge
Investment
Other capital
Ordinary dividend Lower RWA
Reported CET1
TRIM - Mortgage Proforma CET1
(FL) Dec 2019
charge)
securities reserve
adjustments
cancelled
(FL) June 2020
(FL) June 2020
RWA
simple calculation for illustrative purposes
Capital - medium-term target: CET1 >14%
Capital requirements
Dec 2020(1)
Pillar 1
4.50%
Pillar 2 requirement (P2R)
3.00% - 1.31% = 1.
Capital Conservation Buffer (CCB)
2.50%
O-SII Buffer
1.00%
Total CET1
9.69%
AT1
1.50% + 0.56% = .
Tier 2
2.00% + 0.75% = .
Total capital
14.50%
Capital outlook
Dec 2020 capital requirements - Under Article 104a 1.31% of current P2R (3.00%) can now be met with hybrid capital
Capital headwinds/tailwinds to broadly offset over time:
Software intangibles
SME 501
TRIM (SME & Corporate model)
Calendar provisioning
Transitional capital benefits
IFRS 9 add back €736m (146bps)
CET1 outlook (%)
For illustration
16.4
(80bps)
15.6
>14%
90-120bps
100-110bps
2020-2022
Reported CET1 (FL) HY
TRIM - Mortgage Proforma CET1 (FL) HY Capital headwinds
Capital tailwinds
Capital generation /
Capital > 14%
2020
2020
distribution / Other
Medium term target CET1 > 14%
(1) The Group's minimum CET1 requirement is 9.69% at Dec 20 under Article 104a. In addition any shortfall of AT1 & Tier 2 must be held in CET1
Guidance (2020) and medium-term targets (2022)
Guidance 2020
Medium-term targets by 2022
Net interest income c. €1.9bn
• Other Income c. €420m
•
Cost inflation c.2%
Focused
Appropriate
Deliver
• Cost of risk c. 235-250bps
cost(1)
capital
sustainable
discipline
target
returns
•
New lending to reduce c.30%
€1.5bn
CET1(2) > 14%
RoTE(3) > 8%
Acknowledging the need for caution, we look forward with confidence as the fundamentals of AIB remain
healthy and strong
Costs before bank levies and regulatory fees and exceptional items
2)
Fully loaded
Appendices
Average balance sheet
H1 2020
H1 2019
Average Volume
Interest
Yield
Average Volume
Interest
Yield
€m
€m
%
€m
€m
%
Assets
Customer loans
60,417
1,004
3.33
61,577
1,058
3.47
Investment securities
17,417
72
0.82
16,666
106
1.28
Loans to banks
14,571
(4)
(0.05)
7,643
16
0.41
Interest earning assets
92,405
1,072
2.33
85,886
1,180
2.77
Non interest earning assets
7,649
7,932
Total Assets
100,054
1,072
93,818
1,180
Liabilities & equity
Customer accounts
39,819
36
0.18
38,670
60
0.31
Deposits by banks
999
3
0.57
885
6
1.43
Other debt issued
6,567
39
1.19
6,090
41
1.37
Subordinated liabilities
1,299
20
3.15
796
16
4.00
Lease liability
419
7
3.21
448
7
3.10
Interest earning liabilities
49,103
105
0.43
46,889
130
0.56
Non interest earning liabilities
36,869
32,933
Equity
14,082
13,996
Total liabilities & equity
100,054
105
93,818
130
Net interest income / margin
967
2.10
1,050
2.46
Net interest margin (NIM)
NIM - material movements
(8 bps) impact NII & NIM(7 bps) impact NIM
2.41%
(6 bps)
3 bps
2.25%
(3 bps)
2.30%
(3 bps)
(5 bps)
(2 bps)
2.10%
Q4 19
Cust.
Loan yields /
Invest sec. Exc. Liq. inc. Exc. Liq. vol
Invest sec.
Jun-20
Deposits
vol.
yields
vol
NIM excl. excess Euro liquidity %
NIM trajectory (%)
2.54
2.49
NIM (%)
NIM (%) excl. excess liquidity
(4bps)
2.43
2.41
2.38
2.50
2.43
2.23
2.32
2.25
2.19
(22bps)
2.01
Q1 19
Q2 19
Q3 19
Q4 19
Q1 20
Q2 20
Loan book by Staging and Coverage
June 2020
Stage 1
Stage 2
Stage 3*
Total
Gross loan exposures (€bn)
exposure
Mortgages
26.2
2.5
2.3
31.0
Personal
2.1
0.4
0.2
2.7
Property & Construction
4.3
2.3
0.4
7.1
Corporate & SME
13.6
5.2
0.8
19.6
Total
46.3
60.5
Stage composition
77%
17%
6.2%
100%
ECL
0.4
0.7
1.2
2.4
ECL coverage
0.9%
7%
32%
4%
December 2019
Stage 1
Stage 2
Stage 3*
Total
Gross loan exposures (€bn)
exposure
Mortgages
27.0
2.1
2.3
31.5
Personal
2.5
0.3
0.2
3.0
Property & Construction
6.5
0.4
0.4
7.3
Corporate & SME
18.7
1.1
0.4
20.3
Total
54.7
62.0
Stage composition
88%
6%
5.4%
100%
ECL
0.1
0.2
0.9
1.2
ECL coverage
0.3%
5%
27%
2%
Movements in loan exposures
Stage 1
Stage 2
Stage 3*
Total
& ECL (€bn)
exposure
Mortgages
(0.7)
0.4
(0.1)
(0.4)
Personal
(0.4)
0.1
0.0
(0.3)
Property & Construction
(2.2)
0.1
(0.2)
Corporate & SME
(5.1)
0.4
(0.7)
Total
(8.5)
(1.6)
ECL movement
0.3
0.5
0.3
1.1
Loan book by Staging - €60.5bn loan exposures
Stage 2 loan exposures increased by €6.5bn to €10.5bn (17% of the loan book at June 2020) of which:
Corp & SME Stage 2 loan exposures increased €4.1bn as sectors like Hotels, Bars, Restaurants, Retail/Wholesale have felt the impact of the 'lockdown' in Q2 in Ireland
Property & Construction loan exposures increase €1.9bn as Retail / Shopping Centres in particular have been adversely impacted from the measures in place to contain COVID-19.
Stage 3 loan exposures increased by €0.4bn to €3.7bn (6.2% of the loan book at June 2020) primarily driven by definition of default change €0.2bn
ECL - €1.2bn charge
Coverage has increased across all stages - total loan book coverage has doubled to 4%; Stage 1 coverage has tripled to 0.9%
Increase in exposures in Stage 2 & Stage 3 along with increased coverage rates (7% and 32%) drives ECL increase of €0.5bn & €0.3bn
Stage 2 movements
June 2020
Stage 1
Stage 2
Stage 3*
Total exposure
The majority of the Stage 2 loan exposures increase (€6bn) is
Gross loan exposures (€bn)
primarily due to movement in certain sectors in Property and
(excluding Mortgages & Personal)
Property & Construction
4.3
2.3
0.4
7.1
Corporate & SME sectors
Hotels, Bars & Restaurants
1.3
1.5
0.2
2.9
•Property & Construction - €1.9bn increase in Stage
Retail /Wholesale
1.0
0.5
0.1
1.6
Manufacturing
0.9
0.7
0.1
1.7
2 loan exposures. Retail / Shopping Centres in
Energy
1.4
0.1
0.0
1.5
particular have been adversely impacted from the
Transport
1.0
0.3
0.0
1.3
measures in place to contain COVID-19.
Financial
0.4
0.1
0.0
0.5
• Hotels, Bars & Restaurants - €1.2bn increase in
Agriculture
1.1
0.5
0.1
1.7
Other Services
3.1
0.7
0.1
4.0
Stage 2 loan exposures, as businesses would have
Syndicated & International Finance
3.5
0.8
0.1
4.4
been impacted by the 'lockdown' in Q2 in Ireland.
Total
18.0
7.6
1.2
26.8
•Retail/Wholesale - €0.3bn increase in Stage 2 loan
Movements
exposures; many retailers have been negatively
Gross loan exposures (€bn)
Stage 1
Stage 2
Stage 3*
Total exposure
impacted by COVID-19.
(excluding Mortgages & Personal)
• Syndicated and International Finance (SIF) - €0.7bn
Property & Construction
(2.2)
1.9
0.1
(0.2)
Hotels, Bars & Restaurants
(1.3)
.
0.1
(0.0)
increase in Stage 2 loan exposures reflecting the
Retail /Wholesale
(0.4)
0.3
0.0
(0.0)
slowdown of the global economy. We have tightened
Manufacturing
(0.6)
0.6
0.0
(0.1)
our risk appetite for this business. Exposures in SIF
Energy
(0.1)
0.1
0.0
0.1
are well diversified by name and sector with the top 20
Transport
(0.2)
0.2
0.0
0.1
names accounting for 21% of the total and 68% of the
Financial
(0.2)
0.1
(0.0)
(0.1)
book is rated B+ or above.
Agriculture
(0.4)
0.3
0.0
(0.0)
Other Services
(0.8)
0.5
0.1
(0.3)
Syndicated & International Finance
(1.2)
0.1
(0.3)
Total
(7.3)
.
0.4
(0.9)
* includes Purchased or Originated Credit Impaired Loans (POCI)
Loans to customers
€bn
Performing Loans
Non-Performing Loans
Loans to Customers
Gross loans (1 Jan 2020)
58.8
3.3
62.1
New lending
4.4
-
4.4
Redemptions of existing loans
(5.0)
(0.3)
(5.3)
Write-offs / restructures
-
(0.1)
(0.1)
Net flow to NPE
(0.8)
0.8
-
Foreign exchange / other movements
(0.6)
0.1
(0.5)
Gross loans (30 Jun 2020)
56.8
3.8
60.6
ECL allowance
(1.2)
(1.2)
(2.4)
Net loans (30 Jun 2020)
55.6
2.6
58.2
Asset quality by portfolio
€bn
Mortgages
PDH
BTL
Personal
Property
Corporate & SME
Total
Jun 2020
Customer loans
31.0
28.7
2.3
2.7
7.2
19.6
60.6
Total ECL cover (%)
3%
9%
7%
4%
4%
of which NPEs
2.2
1.9
0.3
0.2
0.5
0.8
3.8
ECL on NPE
0.6
0.5
0.1
0.1
0.2
0.3
1.2
ECL / NPE coverage %
28
28
26
61
39
32
32
Dec 2019
Customer loans
31.5
29.0
2.5
3.0
7.3
20.3
62.1
Total ECL cover (%)
2%
6%
3%
2%
2%
of which NPEs
2.3
2.0
0.3
0.2
0.4
0.4
3.3
ECL on NPE
0.5
0.5
0.1
0.1
0.1
0.2
0.9
ECL / NPE coverage %
22
21
22
60
35
32
27
Asset quality -total portfolio
Credit quality (€bn)
62.1
60.6
32%
27%
3.3
5.
3.8
6.3%
3.5
5.5%
3.8
6.3%
55.3
89.1%
53.0
87.4%
Dec 19
Jun 20
Strong / Satisfactory
Criticised
NPE
ECL/NPE coverage
Asset quality has been impacted by the deterioration in the economic outlook as a result of COVID-19 in H1 2020
87.4% of the loan book is strong / satisfactory, down €2.4bn (-1.7%)
97% of new lending flow is strong / satisfactory
94% of the loan book is performing, down slightly from 95%
Criticised loans €3.8bn increased by €0.4bn
includes €0.9bn that are classified as 'criticised recovery'
Asset quality - Mortgages
Credit quality (€bn)
RoI mortgages
31.5
31.0
Dec-19
Jun-20
22%
2.3
7%
7%
28%
2.2
21%
1.8
6%
1.6
5%
27%
26%
26%
52%
48%
27.4
87%
27.2
88%
€30.2bn
€30.0bn
Tracker
Variable
Fixed
Portfolio €31bn declined €0.5bn in H1 2020
• Total new lending €1.1bn declined 18%; ROI down 16%
Dec 19
Jun 20
88% of portfolio is strong / satisfactory
NPE 7% of portfolio, in line with Dec 19
Strong / Satisfactory
Criticised
NPE
• Coverage increased to 28% from 22%
ECL/NPE coverage
ROI loans in arrears decreased by 27% (decrease 31% PDH,
increase 1% BTL)
Weighted average LTV for new ROI mortgages 68%
Asset quality - Personal
Credit quality (€bn)
3.0
60%
0.2
6%
2.7
9%
0.3
61%
0.2
8%
8%
0.2
2.5
85%
2.2
84%
0.0
Dec 19
Jun 20
Strong / Satisfactory
Criticised
NPE
ECL/NPE coverage
Portfolio has been negatively impacted by COVID-19 in Q2 with demand for personal new lending reducing significantly in April and May. June volumes indicate a return to pre COVID-19 application activity.
84% of portfolio is strong / satisfactory compared to 85% Dec 19
Personal €2.7bn comprises €2.2bn in loans and overdrafts and €0.5bn in credit card facilities
Asset quality - Property & construction
Credit quality (€bn)
35%
7.4
7.2
0.4
5%
39%
7%
0.5
0.4
5%
6%
0.4
6.6
90%
6.3
87%
Dec 19
Jun 20
Strong / Satisfactory
Criticised
NPE
ECL/NPE coverage
Property sector was impacted by COVID-19 as construction activity stalled on both residential and commercial sites during the lockdown.
87% of portfolio is strong / satisfactory, down from 90% Dec 19
NPEs €0.5bn increased by €0.1bn from €0.4bn Dec 19
Asset quality - Corporate & SME
Credit quality (€bn)
32%
20.3
2%
32%
19.6
0.4
4%
5%
0.8
1.0
8%
1.6
18.9
17.2
88%
93%
Dec 19
Jun 20
Strong / Satisfactory
Criticised
NPE
ECL/NPE coverage
Portfolio has been negatively impacted by COVID-19 in Q2 with demand for new lending reducing significantly
88% of portfolio is strong / satisfactory, down from 93% Dec 19
Asset quality - internal credit grade by ECL staging*
Jun 2020
Dec 2019
€m
Stage 1
Stage 2
Stage 3
POCI
Total
Stage 1
Stage 2
Stage 3
POCI
Total
Strong
35,531
1,955
-
2
37,488
42,123
329
-
2
42,454
Satisfactory
9,785
5,581
-
-
15,366
11,346
1,452
-
-
12,798
Total strong /
45,316
7,536
-
2
52,854
53,469
1,781
-
2
55,252
satisfactory
Criticised watch
813
2,115
-
1
2,929
1,111
1,163
-
1
2,275
Criticised recovery
23
856
-
8
887
119
1,048
-
8
1,175
Total criticised
836
2,971
-
9
3,816
1,230
2,211
-
9
3,450
NPE
108
-
3,535
180
3,823
24
-
3,140
183
3,347
Total customer loans
46,260
10,507
3,535
191
60,493
54,723
3,992
3,140
194
62,049
* Excludes €76m loans FVTPL (Dec 19 €77m)
Stage 1 loans €46.3bn decreased €8.5bn from Dec 19, 98% are strong / satisfactory
Stage 2 loans €10.5bn increased €6.5bn from Dec 19, 72% are strong / satisfactory
Stage 3 loans €3.5bn increased €0.4bn mainly due to changes in definition of default
Investment securities - debt securities €19.3bn
Key components €bn
9.7
7.0
5.3
5.3
1.0
1.1
1.7
1.6
Government
Supernational banks Euro bank securities
Non Euro bank
securities
and gov agencies
securities
Dec-19
Jun-20
€19.3bn up from €16.5bn up €2.7bn mainly due to €2.8bn increase in Irish Government securities
There were no material disposals in H1 2020
Average yield of 0.82%, down from 1.28% from H1 2019 • yield reducing as higher yielding assets mature
ECL- sensitivities
Jun 2020
Downside
Downside
scenario
Downside
scenario
('Persistent
Upside
scenario
('Failed
virus plus
scenario
('Persistent
EU/UK trade
second
('Virus
€m
Reported
Base
virus')
talks')
wave')
eliminated')
ECL allowance
2,441
2,270
2,908
2,736
3,519
1,984
Delta to reported
(171)
467
295
1078
(457)
Delta to base
638
466
1,249
(286)
The sensitivities reflect the approximate impact on the current ECL allowance before the application of probability weights to the forward looking macroeconomic scenarios. The sensitivities provide an estimate of ECL movements driven by both changes in model parameters and quantitative 'significant increase in credit risk' (SICR) staging assignments.