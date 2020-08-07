Log in
AIB : 2020 Half-Yearly Financial Results Presentation

08/07/2020

Backing our Customers

Half-Yearly Financial Results 2020 for the six months ended

30 June 2020

AIB Group plc

Forward looking statement

This document contains certain forward looking statements with respect to the financial condition, results of operations and business of AIB Group and certain of the plans and objectives of the Group. These forward looking statements can be identified by the fact that they do not relate only to historical or current facts. Forward looking statements sometimes use words such as 'aim', 'anticipate', 'target', 'expect', 'estimate', 'intend', 'plan', 'goal', 'believe', 'may', 'could', 'will', 'seek', 'continue', 'should', 'assume', or other words of similar meaning. Examples of forward looking statements include, among others, statements regarding the Group's future financial position, capital structure, Government shareholding in the Group, income growth, loan losses, business strategy, projected costs, capital ratios, estimates of capital expenditures, and plans and objectives for future operations. Because such statements are inherently subject to risks and uncertainties, actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward looking information. By their nature, forward looking statements involve risk and uncertainty because they relate to events and depend on circumstances that will occur in the future. There are a number of factors that could cause actual results and developments to differ materially from those expressed or implied by these forward looking statements. These are set out in Principal risks on pages 40 to 43 in the Annual Financial Report 2019 and updated on pages 36 and 37 of this Half-Yearly Financial Report. In addition to matters relating to the Group's business, future performance will be impacted by Irish, UK and wider European and global economic and financial market considerations. Any forward looking statements made by or on behalf of the Group speak only as of the date they are made. The Group cautions that the list of important factors on pages 40 to 43 of the Annual Financial Report 2019 is not exhaustive. Investors and others should carefully consider the foregoing factors and other uncertainties and events when making an investment decision based on any forward looking statement.

Figures presented may be subject to rounding.

2

H1 2020: pre-provision operating profit €0.4bn; loss €0.7bn

  • Effective COVID-19 crisis management - living our purpose of backing our customers
    • Swift and supportive action to protect our customers, colleagues and communities
    • Multiple measures introduced to help customers through the peak of the crisis; c. 64,000 Retail Banking payment breaks implemented
  • Playing our role in aiding the economic recovery
    • €4.4bn of new lending; Retail Banking focused
    • 36% increase in high quality green lending

Conservative, comprehensive and forward-looking approach to expected credit losses (ECL)

    • €1.2bn ECL charge in H1 2020 to substantially cover expected FY 2020 ECL charge
  • Strong capital base of CET1 16.4% or 15.6% post-TRIM 80bps indicative impact
    • Optimising changes in regulatory capital requirements; capital efficiency enhanced by successful AT1 issuance
  • Progressing strategy and planning ahead
    • Committed to medium-term targets with focus on cost base and other strategic initiatives

Maintaining focus on dealing with legacy issues

  • Closing out tracker mortgage examination; reduction and prevention of NPEs

3

AIB strength and agility evident during Q2

COVID-19 supports in action

  • Backing our customers when most needed
    • Supporting cashflow needs
    • Implementing payment breaks
    • Postponement of fees
  • Operationally resilient with minimal disruption
    • 81% of workforce working remotely seamlessly and securely
    • Underpinned by modern, agile and robust systems
    • Customer channels - physical and digital - remained open and operational
  • Committed to ESG agenda and sustainable communities
    • Community investment programme: AIB Together
    • €2.4m donation to Trinity College for COVID-19 research
    • Employee supports

4

Payment breaks - process of roll-off and roll-over underway

Payment breaks - Retail Banking (# of accounts)

Mortgages (000s)

5

€2.1bn

17

21

8

13

7

3

Mar-20Apr-20May-20Jun-20

Jul-20

Personal (000s)

1

0.2bn

5

22

21

17

13

3

Mar-20Apr-20May-20

Jun-20Jul-20

Business (000s)

€0.6bn

3

14

17

17

11

1

Mar-20Apr-20May-20

Jun-20Jul-20

Payment break (PB1)

Payment break 2 (PB2) Value

Retail Banking payment breaks granted

c.64k

• 48% remain on PB1

• 27% rolled off

€4.2bn

• 25% rolled onto PB2

Mortgages payment breaks granted

c.22k

• 31% remain on PB1

• 34% rolled off

€3.1bn

• 35% rolled onto PB2

Currently in place

c.47k

€2.9bn

Currently in place

c.15k

€2.0bn

Payment breaks data as at 24 July 2020

5

AIB is well positioned to play a leading role in the recovery

COVID-19 Fiscal support

Programme for government (PFG)(2) - AIB opportunity

  • July Stimulus Package of €7.4bn
  • Income supports extended to 2021
    • Pandemic Unemployment Payment (PUP) recipients falling
    • 598k at peak to 286k
  • Business support schemes:
    • €0.8bn Future loan growth scheme
    • €2bn SBCI credit guarantee scheme
    • €2bn ISIF fund for larger corporates
  • Total fiscal support of €24.5bn(1)
    • 14% of GNI(1)
    • Benchmarks well internationally

Ready to play our role

Our strong funding and

capital allow us to deploy our balance sheet to support the

Backing our customers

  • Aiding the re-booting of the economy as we support our personal and business customers
  • Payment breaks
  • Roll-outof credit guarantee scheme

Reigniting the economy

Leader in Irish housing finance

  • Finance across the entire spectrum
    • Current dev. finance leader for >10k new homes
    • Equity investment
    • Social housing- long term debt
    • Mortgage finance
  • New €300m debt fund for 2k new social houses
  • Up to €50m equity for social housing projects
  • >€1bn development finance over 3 years

Key

tenets

of PFG

Pledging to do more

  • AIB €5bn fund for green lending
  • AIB up to €100m equity to invest in sustainability projects
  • 'A revolution in renewables' - government aim of at least 70% renewable electricity by 2030
  • Retrofit of 500k homes

A new green deal

Ireland's No. 1 digital bank

  • Ongoing improvements to digital customer propositions
  • Streamlining and automating credit processes
  • Facilitating remote ways of working while supporting the 'right to disconnect'

economic recovery

Housing for all

National digital strategy

(1)

Source: Department of Finance (DOF) 'July Stimulus' Policy Initiative: Overview of economic support measures ; GNI relates to modified Gross National Income and DOF projection is c. €175 billion for 2020.

6

(2)

Source: Programme for Government Our Shared Future, published 15 June 2020

Irish economy starts to emerge from lockdown

Strong GDP growth expected in 2021, but off a low base due to impact of COVID-19 in 2020

% 10

6.3

5.7

4.8

3.5

4.5

5

0

2020

2021

2022

-5

-10

-7.5

-6.8

-9.0

AIB

CBI

OECD

Source: AIB, OECD 'World Economic Outlook', CBI 'Q3 Quarterly Bulletin'

Housing output continues to be well below estimated demand

# of completions & commencements

40,000

30,000

20,000

10,000

0

2015

2016

2017

2018

2019

2020 (f)

Completions

Commencements

Estimated Demand

Source: CSO, Dept. of Housing

Unemployment rate (COVID-adjusted) spikes to 28.2% in April, but falls to an estimated 17% by July

  • 30
    25
    20
    15
    10
    5

0

Jul-18

Jan-19

Jul-19

Jan-20

Estimate Jul-20

Source: CSO

Unemployment rate (%)

Business sentiment rebounds, having hit low in April

PMI index

70

60

50

40

30

20

10

Jul-18

Jan-19

Jul-19

Jan-20

Jul-20

Irish Services

Irish Manufacturing

Eurozone Composite

Source: Markit via Thomson Datastream

7

Pick-up in activity since easing of restrictions

550

Weekly card spend (€m)

500

450

400

2019

350

2020

300

250

Jan

Feb

Mar

Apr

May

June

July

250

Weekly mortgage applications (€m)

200

150

100

2019

2020

50

0

Jan

Feb

Mar

Apr

May

June

July

Increase in customer activity and digital adoption

Shift from cash

38%* reduction

66%* increase

in volume of

in volume of

ATM

Digital Wallet

withdrawals

payments

* versus H1 2019

End to end digital mortgage journey

34%** of value

35%** of volume

of applications

of applications

now online

now online

** in June 2020

Capitalising on our position as Ireland's

No 1 digital bank

8

New lending impacted by lower economic activity

Total new lending down 27%; Retail Banking new lending down 13%

H1 2020 new lending €4.4bn

Outlook for new lending in H2

Retail Banking

Consensus estimates for 2020 new mortgage market lending €6bn - €7bn

€6.0bn

Retail sales rebound across multiple consumer spending categories

Positive PMIs show encouraging improvement in business sentiment

-27%

Corporate, Institutional and Business Banking (CIB)

1.3

Rollout of credit guarantee scheme

€4.4bn

Maintain momentum in housing and green lending

Cautious approach to syndicated and international lending

0.9

UK

2.4

New lending supported by government backed schemes

1.5

2.32.0

2019

2020

Retail Banking

CIB UK

Strong market shares in key segments

Stock (%)

43%

35%

31% (1)

36%

22%

20%

Main current

Personal loan

Mortgages

Business main Main leasing

Main business

account

(excl car)

current account

loan

Source: Ipsos MRBI Personal Market Pulse Q2 2020; Ipsos MRBI AIB SME Market Pulse 2019, Feb 2020

(1) Mortgage new lending flow based on BPFI industry drawdown data to end June 2020

9

Crisis validates strategy to simplify, streamline and strengthen

STRATEGIC PILLARS

CUSTOMER FIRST

SIMPLE & EFFICIENT

RISK & CAPITAL

TALENT & CULTURE

SUSTAINABLE

COMMUNITIES

Backing in time of need

Digital adoption continues

Business continuity and resilience proven

Positive organisational response to crisis

Advancing ESG agenda

  • Meeting changing customer behaviours
  • Multi-channelapproach proven during crisis
  • 64k payment breaks to retail banking customers
  • Increase in NPS scores
    • Homes +54 (H119: +53)
    • SME +65 (H119: +60)
  • >1.5m active digital customers
  • c. 60% of credit products sold digitally
  • Increased use of E2E mortgage journey
  • Continued work on automating business credit process
  • Focus on asset quality
    • Conservative ECL approach
    • NPE reduction and prevention are key
  • Strong balance sheet
    • MREL issued €5bn
    • AT1 €625m in H1
  • Culture of customer-first, collaboration and 'can do' evident in Q2
  • Launch of evolved values
  • Employee well-being initiatives and COVID supports
  • >80% positive response to employee check-in survey
  • FTSE4Good inclusion
  • CDP "A-" leadership status
  • Green lending momentum
    • +36% and no COVID-19 modification requests
    • Publication of CIB exclusions list
  • €2.4m Trinity College Covid-19 research hub donation

10

Targets remain unchanged

Strategic

COVID-

Going

update

19

forward

Growing Irish

economy

Strong AIB

franchise and balance sheet

Proven and progressive strategy

Significantly

Sustainability

Digitisation

changed operating

environment

Longer term impact

Accelerating

continues to evolve

trends

Challenges and

opportunities

Flexible

working

Financial targets (2020-2022)

Cost base

CET1

ROTE

€1.5bn

>14%

>8%

11

Financial Performance

Financial performance H1 2020

Operating profit €0.4bn; loss after tax €0.7bn

  • €1.2bn ECL charge reflecting changes to macro-economic scenarios and staging impact on loan book from COVID-19

Total income decreased 13% to €1.2bn

  • Net Interest Income €967m reduced 8% and Other Income €220m reduced 31% from H1 2019

Costs €747m(1) well managed and in line with H1 2019

  • FTEs reduced 6% versus H1 2019 (excluding Payzone)

Performing loans €56.8bn decreased €2bn (-3%) from Dec 2019 as redemptions exceeded new lending

  • new lending €4.4bn; €1.6bn (-27%) lower than H1 2019; Retail Banking new lending 13% lower to €2.3bn

AT1 €625m, MREL issuance €5bn

  • MREL ratio in excess of the expected intermediate target of 27.1% of RWAs

Reported CET1 (FL) 16.4%; CET1 (FL) pro-forma 15.6%(2)

  • comfortably ahead of regulatory requirements and >14% medium-term target

(1)

Excludes exceptional items, bank levies and regulatory fees

13

(2)

CET1 (FL) pro-forma includes 80bps indicative TRIM impact for AIB mortgage model

Income Statement

Income statement - Pre-provision operating profit €0.4bn

Summary income statement (€m)

H1 2020

H1 2019

Net interest income

967

1,050

Other income

220

319

Total operating income

1,187

1,369

Total operating expenses (1)

(747)

(744)

Bank levies and regulatory fees

(63)

(58)

Operating profit before impairment and exceptional items

377

567

Net credit impairment charge

(1,216)

(9)

Associated undertakings & other

5

9

(Loss)/Profit before exceptionals

(834)

567

Exceptional items

(75)

(131)

(Loss)/Profit before tax

(909)

436

Income tax credit / (charge)

209

(75)

(Loss) / profit

(700)

361

Metrics

H1 2020

H1 2019

Net interest margin (NIM)

2.10%

2.46%

Cost income ratio (CIR)(1)

63%

54%

Return on tangible equity (RoTE)(2)(3)

n/a

4.5%

Earnings per share (EPS)

(27.0c)

12.6c

  1. Excludes exceptional items, bank levies and regulatory fees
  2. RoTE using (PAT - AT1) / (CET1 @ 14%)
  3. RoTE for H1 2020 is not reported as it would require the loss to be annualised which is considered not appropriate at this stage. Dec 2019 RoTE 4.5%
  • Net interest income reduced 8% impacted by the lower interest rate environment
  • Other income €220m - down 31%; net fee and commission income down 16%
  • Total income €1,187m - down 13%
  • Operating expenses €747m in line with H1 2019
  • Net credit impairment €1,216m charge
  • Exceptional costs €75m

15

Net interest income, down 8% on H1 2019

NII - material movements

(€83m reduction in NII / 18bps reduction in NIM)

2.46%

5 bps

(12 bps)

(7 bps)

2.10%

(4 bps)

1,050

(18 bps)

967

967

H1 19

Cust. Deposits Customer loans Investment

Cost of excess

H1 20

Excess liquidity /

H1 20

securities

liquidity

Higher AIEAs

NIM %

  • NII €967m down €83m / 8% from H1 2019 impacted by:
    • +€24m: lower cost of customer accounts offset by
    • -€54m:lower customer loan income from reduced volumes and lower interest rate environment
    • -€34m:lower investment securities income as higher yielding assets rolling off and lower rate environment
    • -€20m:interest expense on excess liquidity placed with central banks
  • Excess liquidity management actions in place
    • tailored negative deposits strategy
    • grossing up impact of excess liquidity distorts NIM
    • each €1bn excess liquidity impacts NIM c. 3bps
  • TLTRO 3 - under consideration for Sept 2020 drawdown
    • Impact: NII positive; NIM distortionary

FY 2020 - expected Net Interest Income €1.9bn if

macro-environment evolves as expected

16

Other income - COVID-19 impact lowers fees & commission 16%

Net fee & commission income (€m)

230

36

192

7

24

26

37

18

26

30

21

107

90

H1 2019

H1 2020

Customer accounts

Credit related fees

Card

Other fees & commission

Customer related FX

Payzone

Other income (€m)

H1 2020

H1 2019

Net fee and commission income

192

230

Other business income

(8)

14

Business income

184

244

Gains on disposal of investment securities

-

39

Realisation of cash flows on restructured loans

21

28

Other gains / losses

15

8

Other items

36

75

Total other income

220

319

  • Other income €220m down 31%
  • Fee and commission income €192m, down €38m (16%) from H1 2019 predominantly due to reduced economic activity:
    • customer account fees reduced due to
      • higher volume of contactless payments
      • lower business cash handling fees
      • lower customer ATM usage
    • card income reduced due to lower credit / debit card spend
    • other fees & commission down due to lower wealth income
    • customer related FX lower due to less transactions
  • Other business income includes
    • €23m NAMA subordinated bond dividend (matured)
    • -€36mfrom reduction in the value of long term customer derivative positions and foreign exchange contracts
  • Other items €36m
    • €15m other gains include net income from equity investments

FY2020 - expected Other Income c. €420m

17

Costs - stable and well-managed in H1

744

747

108

136

243

243

393

368

H1 2019

H1 2020

Staff

G&A

Depr

FTEs (2) - employees (#)

9,888

9,402

9,831

9,310

1,290

939

8,541

8,371

H1 2019

H1 2020

Average FTEs

Other

FSG

  1. Excluding exceptional items, bank levies & regulatory fees
  2. Full time equivalent - period end
  • Costs €747m, in line with H1 2019
  • Factors impacting costs
    • increased depreciation €28m
    • lower FTEs partially offset by wage inflation
    • COVID-19related expenditure (sanitation, technology to facilitate remote working) absorbed
  • FTEs reduced by 521 (5%) from H1 2019 (6% excl. 91 Payzone FTE)
    • FTEs declined 2% YTD
  • Exceptional items €75m primarily includes:
    • €58m restitution costs
    • €6m termination costs
    • €10m other specific once off COVID-19 system and resourcing related costs

FY 2020 - expect c. 2% cost inflation

Medium-term target - Costs €1.5bn

18

ECL and Asset Quality

ECL charge €1.2bn - conservative, forward looking and comprehensive

  • Conservative, forward looking and comprehensive - Expected Credit Loss (ECL) of €1.2bn in H1 2020
  • Conservative and forward looking
    • changes in macro economic indicators in line with external data
    • five scenarios with weightings to the downside to reflect uncertainty
  • Comprehensive
    • transfers of loan exposures to Stage 2 and Stage 3
    • net re-measurement within stage
    • increasing coverage across all stages
    • post model adjustments (including payment breaks)

1

€0.7bn

ECL

increase

2

€0.4bn

ECL

increase

3

€0.1bn

ECL

increase

H1 2020: 196bps cost of risk, front loading of provisions to substantially cover FY 2020 charge

FY 2020: 235-250bps annualised cost of risk, based on current view of economic scenarios

20

Overview - stage 2 increases, coverage increases

Loan book* by Staging & Coverage (€bn)

62.0

2%

60.5

4%

3.3

27%

3.7

32%

4.0

5%

0.3%

10.5

7%

0.9%

54.7

46.3

Dec-19Jun-20

Stage 1

Stage 2

Stage 3**

ECL coverage

    • Stage 2 exposures - increased €6.5bn
    • Stage 3 exposures - increased €0.4bn
  • Loan book at amortised cost
  • Includes Purchased or Originated Credit Impaired Loans (POCI)

ECL movements (€bn)

4%

2.4

0.132%

0.4

1.2

0.7

1.2 2%

27%

7%

0.9

0.8

0.2

5%

0.4

0.9%

0.1 0.3%

ECL Stock -

Macroeconomic

Staging

Post model

ECL Stock -

Dec-19

scenarios

movement

adjustments

Jun-20

ECL - Stage 1

ECL - Stage 2

ECL - Stage 3**

ECL coverage

  • Provision coverage doubled on the total loan book to 4%
  • Provision coverage increased across all stages

21

Outlook for macroeconomic environment has deteriorated

1 New macroeconomic scenarios reflect a more negative economic environment - increased ECL €0.7bn

H1 2020 - Base case scenario (55%)

2020

2021

2022

Irish GDP

-7.5%

6.3%

3.5%

Irish Unemployment

10.0%

9.0%

7.1%

Irish House Price Index (HPI)

-5.5%

-4.5%

4.0%

Irish Commercial Real Estate Index

-9.5%

-5.5%

6.0%

H1 2020 - Severe case scenario (5%)

2020

2021

2022

Irish GDP

-9.5%

-5.0%

8.5%

Irish Unemployment

12.8%

14.5%

12.0%

Irish House Price Index (HPI)

-7.5%

-14.0%

-6.0%

Irish Commercial Real Estate Index

-11.5%

-16.0%

-6.0%

H1 2020 - ECL probability weighted

2020

2021

2022

macroeconomic assumptions*

Irish GDP

.

5.2%

3.7%

Irish Unemployment

.

9.9%

8.0%

Irish House Price Index (HPI)

-5.9%

-5.3%

1.8%

Irish Commercial Real Estate Index

-9.8%

-6.3%

3.3%

  • Significant changes to GDP and unemployment
    • GDP to decline sharply by 7.8% before recovery
    • Unemployment 10.6% and continuing to remain elevated
  • GDP, unemployment and HPI are key drivers in the IFRS 9 models impacting PDs and LGDs both increasing ECL cover within stage (€0.5bn) and contributing to stage transfers (€0.2bn)
  • Weighted average LTV for new ROI mortgages 68%

H1 2020 - impact of updated

macroeconomic scenarios on ECLs by

€m

Asset Class

Mortgages

166

Personal

39

Property & Construction

267

Corporate & SME

233

Total

705

*HY 2020 economic scenarios - COVID -19 base scenario (55%); Upside scenario 'Virus eliminated' (10%); Downside scenario 1 'Persistent virus' (20%); Downside scenario 2 'Failed EU/UK trade talks' (10%) and Downside scenario 3 / Severe 'Persistent virus plus second wave' (5%)

22

Downward stage migration in COVID-19 impacted sectors

2 Impact of downward staging movements - increased ECL €0.4bn

Loan book* by Staging & Coverage (€bn)

Stage 2 increased by €6.5bn to €10.5bn (17% of the loan book at HY 2020)

of which:

62.0

€4.1bn relates to Corporate & SME

2%

60.5

4%

Hotels, Bars & Restaurants - €1.2bn

Retail/Wholesale - €0.3bn

3.3

27%

3.7

32%

5%

Syndicated & International Finance - €0.7bn

7%

€1.9bn relates to Property & Construction predominantly Commercial

0.3%

0.9%

Real Estate Retail/Shopping Centres

  • Stage 3 increase by €0.4bn (6% of the loan book at HY 2020)

54.7

46.3

Coverage has increased across all stages

H1 2020 - impact of transfers between stages and

re-measurement within stage on ECL

€m

Net transfer Stage 1 to Stage 2

154

Net transfer to Stage 3

55

Dec-19

Jun-20

Net re-measurement within stage / other

157

Stage 1

Stage 2

Stage 3**

Total

366

ECL coverage

* Loan book at amortised cost

** includes Purchased or Originated Credit Impaired Loans (POCI)

23

Post model adjustments - payment breaks

3 Impact of post model adjustments - increased ECL €0.1bn

  • Post model adjustments €131m primarily relates to:

€42m increase in ECL - Payment breaks in Retail Banking - Mortgages and Personal €67m increase in ECL - Mortgage (PDH) deep arrears portfolio

  • Payment breaks - Retail Banking Mortgage and Personal

Remain in

Risk of

Management

€42m

downward

stage

prudence

overlay

stage migration

Retail Banking - Payment breaks

Mortgages

Personal

Business

Total

No of accounts

14,557

18,320

14,004

46,881

Amount in Euro

€2,053m

€201m

€647m

€2,901m

% of number of customer loan accounts

6%

3%

11%

-

% of portfolio value

7%

8%

16%

-

Data as at 24th July 2020

24

Balance Sheet

Balance sheet - strong funding & liquidity to support economic recovery

Balance sheet (€bn)

June 2020

Dec 2019

Performing loans

56.8

58.8

Non-performing loans

3.8

3.3

Gross loans to customers

60.6

62.1

Expected credit loss allowance

(2.4)

(1.2)

Net loans to customers

58.2

60.9

Investment securities

19.6

17.3

Loans to central banks and banks

16.6

13.5

Other assets

7.0

6.9

Total assets

101.4

98.6

Customer accounts

75.7

71.8

Deposits by banks

0.8

0.8

Debt securities in issue

6.3

6.8

Other liabilities

4.8

5.0

Total liabilities

87.6

84.4

Equity

13.8

14.2

Total liabilities & equity

101.4

98.6

Assets

  • Performing loans decreased €2.0bn (-3%)
  • Sustainable new lending €4.4bn was exceeded by redemptions €5.3bn
    • New lending was €1.6bn lower than H1 2019 driven by the contraction of the economy impacting all asset classes
  • Investment securities €19.6bn increased €2.3bn as the Group invested in Irish Government bonds
  • Due to excess liabilities, balances placed with central banks increased €3.1bn

Liabilities

  • Customer accounts €75.7bn increased €3.9bn mainly due to increased current accounts reflecting higher savings rate

Key capital metrics

June 2020

Dec 2019

Reported CET1 ratio (FL)(1)

16.4%

17.3%

Leverage ratio (FL)

9.2%

9.7%

  1. Reported CET (FL) excludes 80bps indicative TRIM impact for AIB mortgage model, including this impact CET1 (FL) pro-forma:15.6%

26

Gross performing loans - redemptions contribute to 3% decline

Performing loans (€bn)

58.8

-3%

5656..88

58.8

Mortgages (€bn)

29.1

-1%

28.8

Dec 19

June 20

Personal (€bn)

Performing loans

2.8

-11%

12% 4%

2.5

€56.8bn

51%

33%

Dec 19

June 20

Mortgages

Corporate & SME

Property (€bn)

Corporate & SME (€bn)

Property

Personal

Dec 19

June 20

7.0

-5%

6.7

Dec 19

June

20

19.9

-5%

18.8

New lending

10%

25%

15%

€4.4bn

Dec 19

June 20

50%

27

New lending €4.4bn down 27%; Retail Banking down 13%

New lending Q2 impacted by lower economic activity

New lending across all asset classes(1) declined in H1 2020

New lending (€bn)

Mortgages (€bn)

Personal (€bn)

6.0

-17%

1.3

-27%

1.3

1.1

4.4

0.9

2.4

H1 2019

H1 2020

-18%

0.5

0.4

H1 2019

H1 2020

1.5

Property (€bn)

Corporate & SME (€bn)

2.32.0

H1 2019

H1 2020

Retail banking

CIB

UK

-36%

1.1

0.7

H1 2019

H1 2020

-29%

3.1

2.2

H1 2019

H1 2020

  1. Includes UK

28

NPE normalisation remains a priority

NPEs (€bn)

6.3%

5.4%

0.5

0.3

3.8

3.3

0.3

0.8

0.4

0.4

0.6

0.2

0.2

2.3

2.2

NPEs

Defintion of

Net flow to NPEs Redemptions

NPEs

Dec 2019

Default

June 2020

Mortgages

Personal

Property

Corp & SME

% of Gross Loans

NPE - €3.8bn

Arrears profile

42%

46%

6%6%

Not Past Due

< 90DPD

>90 < 180DPD

> 180DPD

NPE ROI Mortgages - €2.2bn

Arrears profile

49% 44%

3%

4%

Not Past Due

< 90DPD

>90 < 180DPD

> 180DPD

29

Funding and Capital

Strong funding driven by increased customer deposits

Total funding (€bn)

€94.9bn +5%

4.1 NBFI (1)

27.1

Corporate / SME

40.6

Retail

MREL target (% of RWAs)

€97.9bn

4.2

27.8

€5bn MREL

issued

Customer accounts

(including

€75.7bn

AT1 €625m

30.0%

77% of total funding:

executed in

27.1%

Retail +8%

2020)

Corporate / SME +2%

43.7

Actual MREL ratio

MREL expected intermediate target

Jun-20

Jan-22

8.9

Wholesale funding

8.4

Liquidity metrics (%)

Jun 2020

Dec 2019

Loan to deposit ratio (LDR)

77

85

14.2

Equity

13.8

Liquidity coverage ratio (LCR)

158

157

Net stable funding ratio (NSFR)

136

129

Dec-19

Jun-20

(1) Includes Credit Unions & Government deposits

31

Reported CET1 (FL) 16.4% in excess of >14% target

Reported - Capital ratios fully loaded (FL) (%)

€52bn RWAs

€50bn RWAs

Reported CET1 (FL) ratio 16.4%

6.7% buffer to MDA / SREP of 9.69%

20.5%

21.1%

1.9

2.2

Transitional CET1 ratio 20.2%

1.3

2.5

10.5% buffer to MDA / SREP of 9.69%

17.3

16.4

AT1 ratio FL 2.5%

new issue €625m AT1; filled AT1

bucket

Dec 2019

June 2020

Total

CET1

AT1

T2

CET1 movements (%)

17.3

+100bps

(230bps)*

+40bps

+70bps

(80bps)

(30bps)

(40bps)

16.4

15.6

€52bn

HY 2020 Loss -130bps

€50bn

€52bn

Reported CET1 HY 2020 (ex ECL ECL Charge

Investment

Other capital

Ordinary dividend Lower RWA

Reported CET1

TRIM - Mortgage Proforma CET1

(FL) Dec 2019

charge)

securities reserve

adjustments

cancelled

(FL) June 2020

(FL) June 2020

RWA

32

  • simple calculation for illustrative purposes

Capital - medium-term target: CET1 >14%

Capital requirements

Dec 2020(1)

Pillar 1

4.50%

Pillar 2 requirement (P2R)

3.00% - 1.31% = 1.

Capital Conservation Buffer (CCB)

2.50%

O-SII Buffer

1.00%

Total CET1

9.69%

AT1

1.50% + 0.56% = .

Tier 2

2.00% + 0.75% = .

Total capital

14.50%

Capital outlook

  • Dec 2020 capital requirements - Under Article 104a 1.31% of current P2R (3.00%) can now be met with hybrid capital
  • Capital headwinds/tailwinds to broadly offset over time:
    • Software intangibles
    • SME 501
    • TRIM (SME & Corporate model)
    • Calendar provisioning
  • Transitional capital benefits
    • IFRS 9 add back €736m (146bps)

CET1 outlook (%)

For illustration

16.4

(80bps)

15.6

>14%

90-120bps

100-110bps

2020-2022

Reported CET1 (FL) HY

TRIM - Mortgage Proforma CET1 (FL) HY Capital headwinds

Capital tailwinds

Capital generation /

Capital > 14%

2020

2020

distribution / Other

Medium term target CET1 > 14%

(1) The Group's minimum CET1 requirement is 9.69% at Dec 20 under Article 104a. In addition any shortfall of AT1 & Tier 2 must be held in CET1

33

Guidance (2020) and medium-term targets (2022)

Guidance 2020

Medium-term targets by 2022

  • Net interest income c. €1.9bn

Other Income c. €420m

Cost inflation c.2%

Focused

Appropriate

Deliver

Cost of risk c. 235-250bps

cost(1)

capital

sustainable

discipline

target

returns

New lending to reduce c.30%

€1.5bn

CET1(2) > 14%

RoTE(3) > 8%

Acknowledging the need for caution, we look forward with confidence as the fundamentals of AIB remain

healthy and strong

  1. Costs before bank levies and regulatory fees and exceptional items

2)

Fully loaded

34

3)

RoTE = (PAT - AT1) / (CET1 @ 14% of RWAs)

Appendices

Average balance sheet

H1 2020

H1 2019

Average Volume

Interest

Yield

Average Volume

Interest

Yield

€m

€m

%

€m

€m

%

Assets

Customer loans

60,417

1,004

3.33

61,577

1,058

3.47

Investment securities

17,417

72

0.82

16,666

106

1.28

Loans to banks

14,571

(4)

(0.05)

7,643

16

0.41

Interest earning assets

92,405

1,072

2.33

85,886

1,180

2.77

Non interest earning assets

7,649

7,932

Total Assets

100,054

1,072

93,818

1,180

Liabilities & equity

Customer accounts

39,819

36

0.18

38,670

60

0.31

Deposits by banks

999

3

0.57

885

6

1.43

Other debt issued

6,567

39

1.19

6,090

41

1.37

Subordinated liabilities

1,299

20

3.15

796

16

4.00

Lease liability

419

7

3.21

448

7

3.10

Interest earning liabilities

49,103

105

0.43

46,889

130

0.56

Non interest earning liabilities

36,869

32,933

Equity

14,082

13,996

Total liabilities & equity

100,054

105

93,818

130

Net interest income / margin

967

2.10

1,050

2.46

36

Net interest margin (NIM)

NIM - material movements

(8 bps) impact NII & NIM(7 bps) impact NIM

2.41%

(6 bps)

3 bps

2.25%

(3 bps)

2.30%

(3 bps)

(5 bps)

(2 bps)

2.10%

Q4 19

Cust.

Loan yields /

Invest sec. Exc. Liq. inc. Exc. Liq. vol

Invest sec.

Jun-20

Deposits

vol.

yields

vol

NIM excl. excess Euro liquidity %

NIM trajectory (%)

2.54

2.49

NIM (%)

NIM (%) excl. excess liquidity

(4bps)

2.43

2.41

2.38

2.50

2.43

2.23

2.32

2.25

2.19

(22bps)

2.01

Q1 19

Q2 19

Q3 19

Q4 19

Q1 20

Q2 20

37

Loan book by Staging and Coverage

June 2020

Stage 1

Stage 2

Stage 3*

Total

Gross loan exposures (€bn)

exposure

Mortgages

26.2

2.5

2.3

31.0

Personal

2.1

0.4

0.2

2.7

Property & Construction

4.3

2.3

0.4

7.1

Corporate & SME

13.6

5.2

0.8

19.6

Total

46.3

60.5

Stage composition

77%

17%

6.2%

100%

ECL

0.4

0.7

1.2

2.4

ECL coverage

0.9%

7%

32%

4%

December 2019

Stage 1

Stage 2

Stage 3*

Total

Gross loan exposures (€bn)

exposure

Mortgages

27.0

2.1

2.3

31.5

Personal

2.5

0.3

0.2

3.0

Property & Construction

6.5

0.4

0.4

7.3

Corporate & SME

18.7

1.1

0.4

20.3

Total

54.7

62.0

Stage composition

88%

6%

5.4%

100%

ECL

0.1

0.2

0.9

1.2

ECL coverage

0.3%

5%

27%

2%

Movements in loan exposures

Stage 1

Stage 2

Stage 3*

Total

& ECL (€bn)

exposure

Mortgages

(0.7)

0.4

(0.1)

(0.4)

Personal

(0.4)

0.1

0.0

(0.3)

Property & Construction

(2.2)

0.1

(0.2)

Corporate & SME

(5.1)

0.4

(0.7)

Total

(8.5)

(1.6)

ECL movement

0.3

0.5

0.3

1.1

Loan book by Staging - €60.5bn loan exposures

  • Stage 2 loan exposures increased by €6.5bn to €10.5bn (17% of the loan book at June 2020) of which:
    • Corp & SME Stage 2 loan exposures increased €4.1bn as sectors like Hotels, Bars, Restaurants, Retail/Wholesale have felt the impact of the 'lockdown' in Q2 in Ireland
    • Property & Construction loan exposures increase €1.9bn as Retail / Shopping Centres in particular have been adversely impacted from the measures in place to contain COVID-19.
  • Stage 3 loan exposures increased by €0.4bn to €3.7bn (6.2% of the loan book at June 2020) primarily driven by definition of default change €0.2bn

ECL - €1.2bn charge

  • Coverage has increased across all stages - total loan book coverage has doubled to 4%; Stage 1 coverage has tripled to 0.9%
  • Increase in exposures in Stage 2 & Stage 3 along with increased coverage rates (7% and 32%) drives ECL increase of €0.5bn & €0.3bn

38

* includes Purchased or Originated Credit Impaired Loans (POCI)

Stage 2 movements

June 2020

Stage 1

Stage 2

Stage 3*

Total exposure

The majority of the Stage 2 loan exposures increase (€6bn) is

Gross loan exposures (€bn)

primarily due to movement in certain sectors in Property and

(excluding Mortgages & Personal)

Property & Construction

4.3

2.3

0.4

7.1

Corporate & SME sectors

Hotels, Bars & Restaurants

1.3

1.5

0.2

2.9

Property & Construction - €1.9bn increase in Stage

Retail /Wholesale

1.0

0.5

0.1

1.6

Manufacturing

0.9

0.7

0.1

1.7

2 loan exposures. Retail / Shopping Centres in

Energy

1.4

0.1

0.0

1.5

particular have been adversely impacted from the

Transport

1.0

0.3

0.0

1.3

measures in place to contain COVID-19.

Financial

0.4

0.1

0.0

0.5

Hotels, Bars & Restaurants - €1.2bn increase in

Agriculture

1.1

0.5

0.1

1.7

Other Services

3.1

0.7

0.1

4.0

Stage 2 loan exposures, as businesses would have

Syndicated & International Finance

3.5

0.8

0.1

4.4

been impacted by the 'lockdown' in Q2 in Ireland.

Total

18.0

7.6

1.2

26.8

Retail/Wholesale - €0.3bn increase in Stage 2 loan

Movements

exposures; many retailers have been negatively

Gross loan exposures (€bn)

Stage 1

Stage 2

Stage 3*

Total exposure

impacted by COVID-19.

(excluding Mortgages & Personal)

Syndicated and International Finance (SIF) - €0.7bn

Property & Construction

(2.2)

1.9

0.1

(0.2)

Hotels, Bars & Restaurants

(1.3)

.

0.1

(0.0)

increase in Stage 2 loan exposures reflecting the

Retail /Wholesale

(0.4)

0.3

0.0

(0.0)

slowdown of the global economy. We have tightened

Manufacturing

(0.6)

0.6

0.0

(0.1)

our risk appetite for this business. Exposures in SIF

Energy

(0.1)

0.1

0.0

0.1

are well diversified by name and sector with the top 20

Transport

(0.2)

0.2

0.0

0.1

names accounting for 21% of the total and 68% of the

Financial

(0.2)

0.1

(0.0)

(0.1)

book is rated B+ or above.

Agriculture

(0.4)

0.3

0.0

(0.0)

Other Services

(0.8)

0.5

0.1

(0.3)

Syndicated & International Finance

(1.2)

0.1

(0.3)

Total

(7.3)

.

0.4

(0.9)

* includes Purchased or Originated Credit Impaired Loans (POCI)

39

Loans to customers

€bn

Performing Loans

Non-Performing Loans

Loans to Customers

Gross loans (1 Jan 2020)

58.8

3.3

62.1

New lending

4.4

-

4.4

Redemptions of existing loans

(5.0)

(0.3)

(5.3)

Write-offs / restructures

-

(0.1)

(0.1)

Net flow to NPE

(0.8)

0.8

-

Foreign exchange / other movements

(0.6)

0.1

(0.5)

Gross loans (30 Jun 2020)

56.8

3.8

60.6

ECL allowance

(1.2)

(1.2)

(2.4)

Net loans (30 Jun 2020)

55.6

2.6

58.2

40

Asset quality by portfolio

€bn

Mortgages

PDH

BTL

Personal

Property

Corporate & SME

Total

Jun 2020

Customer loans

31.0

28.7

2.3

2.7

7.2

19.6

60.6

Total ECL cover (%)

3%

9%

7%

4%

4%

of which NPEs

2.2

1.9

0.3

0.2

0.5

0.8

3.8

ECL on NPE

0.6

0.5

0.1

0.1

0.2

0.3

1.2

ECL / NPE coverage %

28

28

26

61

39

32

32

Dec 2019

Customer loans

31.5

29.0

2.5

3.0

7.3

20.3

62.1

Total ECL cover (%)

2%

6%

3%

2%

2%

of which NPEs

2.3

2.0

0.3

0.2

0.4

0.4

3.3

ECL on NPE

0.5

0.5

0.1

0.1

0.1

0.2

0.9

ECL / NPE coverage %

22

21

22

60

35

32

27

41

Asset quality -total portfolio

Credit quality (€bn)

62.1

60.6

32%

27%

3.3

5.

3.8

6.3%

3.5

5.5%

3.8

6.3%

55.3

89.1%

53.0

87.4%

Dec 19

Jun 20

Strong / Satisfactory

Criticised

NPE

ECL/NPE coverage

  • Asset quality has been impacted by the deterioration in the economic outlook as a result of COVID-19 in H1 2020
  • 87.4% of the loan book is strong / satisfactory, down €2.4bn (-1.7%)
  • 97% of new lending flow is strong / satisfactory
  • 94% of the loan book is performing, down slightly from 95%
  • Criticised loans €3.8bn increased by €0.4bn
    • includes €0.9bn that are classified as 'criticised recovery'

42

Asset quality - Mortgages

Credit quality (€bn)

RoI mortgages

31.5

31.0

Dec-19

Jun-20

22%

2.3

7%

7%

28%

2.2

21%

1.8

6%

1.6

5%

27%

26%

26%

52%

48%

27.4

87%

27.2

88%

€30.2bn

€30.0bn

Tracker

Variable

Fixed

Portfolio €31bn declined €0.5bn in H1 2020

Total new lending €1.1bn declined 18%; ROI down 16%

Dec 19

Jun 20

88% of portfolio is strong / satisfactory

NPE 7% of portfolio, in line with Dec 19

Strong / Satisfactory

Criticised

NPE

Coverage increased to 28% from 22%

ECL/NPE coverage

ROI loans in arrears decreased by 27% (decrease 31% PDH,

increase 1% BTL)

Weighted average LTV for new ROI mortgages 68%

43

Asset quality - Personal

Credit quality (€bn)

3.0

60%

0.2

6%

2.7

9%

0.3

61%

0.2

8%

8%

0.2

2.5

85%

2.2

84%

0.0

Dec 19

Jun 20

Strong / Satisfactory

Criticised

NPE

ECL/NPE coverage

Portfolio has been negatively impacted by COVID-19 in Q2 with demand for personal new lending reducing significantly in April and May. June volumes indicate a return to pre COVID-19 application activity.

  • 84% of portfolio is strong / satisfactory compared to 85% Dec 19
  • Personal €2.7bn comprises €2.2bn in loans and overdrafts and €0.5bn in credit card facilities

44

Asset quality - Property & construction

Credit quality (€bn)

35%

7.4

7.2

0.4

5%

39%

7%

0.5

0.4

5%

6%

0.4

6.6

90%

6.3

87%

Dec 19

Jun 20

Strong / Satisfactory

Criticised

NPE

ECL/NPE coverage

Property sector was impacted by COVID-19 as construction activity stalled on both residential and commercial sites during the lockdown.

  • 87% of portfolio is strong / satisfactory, down from 90% Dec 19
  • NPEs €0.5bn increased by €0.1bn from €0.4bn Dec 19

45

Asset quality - Corporate & SME

Credit quality (€bn)

32%

20.3

2%

32%

19.6

0.4

4%

5%

0.8

1.0

8%

1.6

18.9

17.2

88%

93%

Dec 19

Jun 20

Strong / Satisfactory

Criticised

NPE

ECL/NPE coverage

Portfolio has been negatively impacted by COVID-19 in Q2 with demand for new lending reducing significantly

  • 88% of portfolio is strong / satisfactory, down from 93% Dec 19

46

Asset quality - internal credit grade by ECL staging*

Jun 2020

Dec 2019

€m

Stage 1

Stage 2

Stage 3

POCI

Total

Stage 1

Stage 2

Stage 3

POCI

Total

Strong

35,531

1,955

-

2

37,488

42,123

329

-

2

42,454

Satisfactory

9,785

5,581

-

-

15,366

11,346

1,452

-

-

12,798

Total strong /

45,316

7,536

-

2

52,854

53,469

1,781

-

2

55,252

satisfactory

Criticised watch

813

2,115

-

1

2,929

1,111

1,163

-

1

2,275

Criticised recovery

23

856

-

8

887

119

1,048

-

8

1,175

Total criticised

836

2,971

-

9

3,816

1,230

2,211

-

9

3,450

NPE

108

-

3,535

180

3,823

24

-

3,140

183

3,347

Total customer loans

46,260

10,507

3,535

191

60,493

54,723

3,992

3,140

194

62,049

* Excludes €76m loans FVTPL (Dec 19 €77m)

Stage 1 loans €46.3bn decreased €8.5bn from Dec 19, 98% are strong / satisfactory

Stage 2 loans €10.5bn increased €6.5bn from Dec 19, 72% are strong / satisfactory

Stage 3 loans €3.5bn increased €0.4bn mainly due to changes in definition of default

47

Investment securities - debt securities €19.3bn

Key components €bn

9.7

7.0

5.3

5.3

1.0

1.1

1.7

1.6

Government

Supernational banks Euro bank securities

Non Euro bank

securities

and gov agencies

securities

Dec-19

Jun-20

  • €19.3bn up from €16.5bn up €2.7bn mainly due to €2.8bn increase in Irish Government securities
  • There were no material disposals in H1 2020
  • Average yield of 0.82%, down from 1.28% from H1 2019
    yield reducing as higher yielding assets mature

48

ECL- sensitivities

Jun 2020

Downside

Downside

scenario

Downside

scenario

('Persistent

Upside

scenario

('Failed

virus plus

scenario

('Persistent

EU/UK trade

second

('Virus

€m

Reported

Base

virus')

talks')

wave')

eliminated')

ECL allowance

2,441

2,270

2,908

2,736

3,519

1,984

Delta to reported

(171)

467

295

1078

(457)

Delta to base

638

466

1,249

(286)

The sensitivities reflect the approximate impact on the current ECL allowance before the application of probability weights to the forward looking macroeconomic scenarios. The sensitivities provide an estimate of ECL movements driven by both changes in model parameters and quantitative 'significant increase in credit risk' (SICR) staging assignments.

49

Reported capital ratios

Transitional capital ratios

Jun 20

Dec 19

Total risk weighted assets (€m)

50,340

52,121

Capital (€m)

12,361

Shareholders equity excl AT1 and dividend

13,023

Regulatory adjustments

(2,200)

(2,434)

Common equity tier 1 capital

10,161

10,589

Qualifying tier 1 capital

1,238

625

Qualifying tier 2 capital

902

926

Total capital

12,301

12,140

Transitional capital ratios (%)

20.2

CET1

20.3

AT1

2.4

1.2

T2

1.8

1.8

Total capital

24.4

23.3

RWA (Transitional)

Risk weighted assets (€m)

Jun 20

Dec 19

Mvmt

Credit risk

44,925

46,811

(1,886)

Market risk

618

473

145

Operational risk

4,686

4,700

(14)

CVA

166

137

29

Total risk weighted assets

50,395

52,121

(1,726)

Fully loaded capital ratios

Jun 20

Dec 19

Total risk weighted assets (€m)

49,763

51,999

Capital (€m)

Shareholders equity excl AT1

12,361

13,023

Regulatory adjustments

(4,223)

(4,018)

Common equity tier 1 capital

8,138

9,005

Qualifying tier 1 capital

1,268

655

Qualifying tier 2 capital

1,090

1,007

Total capital

10,496

10,667

Fully loaded capital ratios (%)

CET1

16.4

17.3

AT1

2.5

1.3

T2

2.2

1.9

Total capital

21.1

20.5

Shareholders' Equity (€m)

14,230

Equity - Dec 2019

Loss H1 2020

(700)

Investment securities & cash flow hedging reserves

(54)

AT1 (HoldCo)

620

Redemption AT1 (OpCo)

(206)

Other

(119)

Equity - Jun 2020

13,771

less: AT1

(1,410)

Shareholders' equity excl AT1

12,361

50

Credit ratings

AIB Group plc (HoldCo)

Baa2

BBB

BBB-

Long term issuer rating

Outlook

Stable

Negative

Negative

Investment grade

AIB p.l.c. (OpCo)

A2

BBB+

BBB+

Long term issuer rating

Outlook

Stable

Negative

Negative

Investment grade

51

Loan book analysis and interest rate sensitivity

Concentration by sector (%)

H1 2020

Agriculture

3

Energy

3

Manufacturing

5

Property & construction

12

Distribution

9

Transport

3

Financial

1

Other services

9

Resi mortgages

51

Personal

4

Total

100

Concentration by location (%)

H1 2020

Republic of Ireland

76

United Kingdom

15

North America

5

Rest of World

4

Total

100

Sensitivity of projected net interest income to interest rate movements

FY 2019

FY 2018

€m

€m

+100 basis point parallel move in all interest rates

234

211

-100 basis point parallel move in all interest rates

(274)

(245)

52

Contact details

Our Investor Relations Department are happy to facilitate your requests for any further information

Name

Email

Telephone

Niamh Hore

niamh.a.hore@aib.ie

+353

1 6411817

Head of IR

Janet McConkey

janet.e.mcconkey@aib.ie

+353

1 6418974

Siobhain Walsh

siobhain.m.walsh@aib.ie

+353

1 6411901

Pat Clarke

patricia.m.clarke@aib.ie

+353

1 6412381

Susan Glynn

susan.j.glynn@aib.ie

+353

1 7724546

Visit our website at aib.ie/investorrelations

53

Disclaimer

AIB Group plc published this content on 06 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 August 2020 20:43:20 UTC
