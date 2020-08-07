AIB : 2020 Half-Yearly Financial Results Presentation 0 08/07/2020 | 04:44pm EDT Send by mail :

Last Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields Backing our Customers Half-Yearly Financial Results 2020 for the six months ended 30 June 2020 AIB Group plc Forward looking statement This document contains certain forward looking statements with respect to the financial condition, results of operations and business of AIB Group and certain of the plans and objectives of the Group. These forward looking statements can be identified by the fact that they do not relate only to historical or current facts. Forward looking statements sometimes use words such as 'aim', 'anticipate', 'target', 'expect', 'estimate', 'intend', 'plan', 'goal', 'believe', 'may', 'could', 'will', 'seek', 'continue', 'should', 'assume', or other words of similar meaning. Examples of forward looking statements include, among others, statements regarding the Group's future financial position, capital structure, Government shareholding in the Group, income growth, loan losses, business strategy, projected costs, capital ratios, estimates of capital expenditures, and plans and objectives for future operations. Because such statements are inherently subject to risks and uncertainties, actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward looking information. By their nature, forward looking statements involve risk and uncertainty because they relate to events and depend on circumstances that will occur in the future. There are a number of factors that could cause actual results and developments to differ materially from those expressed or implied by these forward looking statements. These are set out in Principal risks on pages 40 to 43 in the Annual Financial Report 2019 and updated on pages 36 and 37 of this Half-Yearly Financial Report. In addition to matters relating to the Group's business, future performance will be impacted by Irish, UK and wider European and global economic and financial market considerations. Any forward looking statements made by or on behalf of the Group speak only as of the date they are made. The Group cautions that the list of important factors on pages 40 to 43 of the Annual Financial Report 2019 is not exhaustive. Investors and others should carefully consider the foregoing factors and other uncertainties and events when making an investment decision based on any forward looking statement. Figures presented may be subject to rounding. 2 H1 2020: pre-provision operating profit €0.4bn; loss €0.7bn Effective COVID-19 crisis management - living our purpose of backing our customers

COVID-19 crisis management - living our purpose of backing our customers Swift and supportive action to protect our customers, colleagues and communities Multiple measures introduced to help customers through the peak of the crisis; c. 64,000 Retail Banking payment breaks implemented

Playing our role in aiding the economic recovery

€4.4bn of new lending; Retail Banking focused 36% increase in high quality green lending

 Conservative, comprehensive and forward-looking approach to expected credit losses (ECL) €1.2bn ECL charge in H1 2020 to substantially cover expected FY 2020 ECL charge

Strong capital base of CET1 16.4% or 15.6% post-TRIM 80bps indicative impact

post-TRIM 80bps indicative impact Optimising changes in regulatory capital requirements; capital efficiency enhanced by successful AT1 issuance

Progressing strategy and planning ahead

Committed to medium-term targets with focus on cost base and other strategic initiatives

Maintaining focus on dealing with legacy issues Closing out tracker mortgage examination; reduction and prevention of NPEs 3 AIB strength and agility evident during Q2 COVID-19 supports in action Backing our customers when most needed

Supporting cashflow needs Implementing payment breaks Postponement of fees

Operationally resilient with minimal disruption

81% of workforce working remotely seamlessly and securely Underpinned by modern, agile and robust systems Customer channels - physical and digital - remained open and operational

Committed to ESG agenda and sustainable communities

Community investment programme: AIB Together €2.4m donation to Trinity College for COVID-19 research Employee supports

4 Payment breaks - process of roll-off and roll-over underway Payment breaks - Retail Banking (# of accounts) Mortgages (000s) 5 €2.1bn 17 21 8 13 7 3 Mar-20Apr-20May-20Jun-20 Jul-20 Personal (000s) 1 €0.2bn 5 22 21 17 13 3 Mar-20Apr-20May-20 Jun-20Jul-20 Business (000s) €0.6bn 3 14 17 17 11 1 Mar-20Apr-20May-20 Jun-20Jul-20 Payment break (PB1) Payment break 2 (PB2) Value Retail Banking payment breaks granted c.64k • 48% remain on PB1 • 27% rolled off €4.2bn • 25% rolled onto PB2 Mortgages payment breaks granted c.22k • 31% remain on PB1 • 34% rolled off €3.1bn • 35% rolled onto PB2 Currently in place c.47k €2.9bn Currently in place c.15k €2.0bn Payment breaks data as at 24 July 2020 5 AIB is well positioned to play a leading role in the recovery COVID-19 Fiscal support Programme for government (PFG)(2) - AIB opportunity July Stimulus Package of €7.4bn

Income supports extended to 2021

Pandemic Unemployment Payment (PUP) recipients falling 598k at peak to 286k

Business support schemes:

€0.8bn Future loan growth scheme €2bn SBCI credit guarantee scheme €2bn ISIF fund for larger corporates

Total fiscal support of €24.5bn (1)

14% of GNI (1) Benchmarks well internationally

Ready to play our role Our strong funding and capital allow us to deploy our balance sheet to support the Backing our customers Aiding the re-booting of the economy as we support our personal and business customers

re-booting of the economy as we support our personal and business customers Payment breaks

Roll-out of credit guarantee scheme Reigniting the economy Leader in Irish housing finance Finance across the entire spectrum

Current dev. finance leader for >10k new homes Equity investment Social housing- long term debt Mortgage finance

New €300m debt fund for 2k new social houses

Up to €50m equity for social housing projects

>€1bn development finance over 3 years Key tenets of PFG Pledging to do more AIB €5bn fund for green lending

AIB up to €100m equity to invest in sustainability projects

'A revolution in renewables' - government aim of at least 70% renewable electricity by 2030

Retrofit of 500k homes A new green deal Ireland's No. 1 digital bank Ongoing improvements to digital customer propositions

Streamlining and automating credit processes

Facilitating remote ways of working while supporting the 'right to disconnect' economic recovery Housing for all National digital strategy (1) Source: Department of Finance (DOF) 'July Stimulus' Policy Initiative: Overview of economic support measures ; GNI relates to modified Gross National Income and DOF projection is c. €175 billion for 2020. 6 (2) Source: Programme for Government Our Shared Future, published 15 June 2020 Irish economy starts to emerge from lockdown Strong GDP growth expected in 2021, but off a low base due to impact of COVID-19 in 2020 % 10 6.3 5.7 4.8 3.5 4.5 5 0 2020 2021 2022 -5 -10 -7.5 -6.8 -9.0 AIB CBI OECD Source: AIB, OECD 'World Economic Outlook', CBI 'Q3 Quarterly Bulletin' Housing output continues to be well below estimated demand # of completions & commencements 40,000 30,000 20,000 10,000 0 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 2020 (f) Completions Commencements Estimated Demand Source: CSO, Dept. of Housing Unemployment rate (COVID-adjusted) spikes to 28.2% in April, but falls to an estimated 17% by July 30

25

20

15

10

5 0 Jul-18 Jan-19 Jul-19 Jan-20 Estimate Jul-20 Source: CSO Unemployment rate (%) Business sentiment rebounds, having hit low in April PMI index 70 60 50 40 30 20 10 Jul-18 Jan-19 Jul-19 Jan-20 Jul-20 Irish Services Irish Manufacturing Eurozone Composite Source: Markit via Thomson Datastream 7 Pick-up in activity since easing of restrictions 550 Weekly card spend (€m) 500 450 400 2019 350 2020 300 250 Jan Feb Mar Apr May June July 250 Weekly mortgage applications (€m) 200 150 100 2019 2020 50 0 Jan Feb Mar Apr May June July Increase in customer activity and digital adoption Shift from cash 38%* reduction 66%* increase in volume of in volume of ATM Digital Wallet withdrawals payments * versus H1 2019 End to end digital mortgage journey 34%** of value 35%** of volume of applications of applications now online now online ** in June 2020 Capitalising on our position as Ireland's No 1 digital bank 8 New lending impacted by lower economic activity Total new lending down 27%; Retail Banking new lending down 13% H1 2020 new lending €4.4bn Outlook for new lending in H2  Retail Banking • Consensus estimates for 2020 new mortgage market lending €6bn - €7bn €6.0bn • Retail sales rebound across multiple consumer spending categories • Positive PMIs show encouraging improvement in business sentiment -27%  Corporate, Institutional and Business Banking (CIB) 1.3 • Rollout of credit guarantee scheme €4.4bn • Maintain momentum in housing and green lending • Cautious approach to syndicated and international lending 0.9  UK 2.4 • New lending supported by government backed schemes 1.5 2.32.0 2019 2020 Retail Banking CIB UK Strong market shares in key segments Stock (%) 43% 35% 31% (1) 36% 22% 20% Main current Personal loan Mortgages Business main Main leasing Main business account (excl car) current account loan Source: Ipsos MRBI Personal Market Pulse Q2 2020; Ipsos MRBI AIB SME Market Pulse 2019, Feb 2020 (1) Mortgage new lending flow based on BPFI industry drawdown data to end June 2020 9 Crisis validates strategy to simplify, streamline and strengthen STRATEGIC PILLARS CUSTOMER FIRST SIMPLE & EFFICIENT RISK & CAPITAL TALENT & CULTURE SUSTAINABLE COMMUNITIES Backing in time of need Digital adoption continues Business continuity and resilience proven Positive organisational response to crisis Advancing ESG agenda Meeting changing customer behaviours

Multi-channel approach proven during crisis

approach proven during crisis 64k payment breaks to retail banking customers

Increase in NPS scores

Homes +54 (H119: +53) SME +65 (H119: +60)

>1.5m active digital customers

c. 60% of credit products sold digitally

Increased use of E2E mortgage journey

Continued work on automating business credit process Focus on asset quality

Conservative ECL approach NPE reduction and prevention are key

Strong balance sheet

MREL issued €5bn AT1 €625m in H1

Culture of customer-first, collaboration and 'can do' evident in Q2

customer-first, collaboration and 'can do' evident in Q2 Launch of evolved values

Employee well-being initiatives and COVID supports

well-being initiatives and COVID supports >80% positive response to employee check-in survey FTSE4Good inclusion

CDP "A-" leadership status

"A-" leadership status Green lending momentum

+36% and no COVID-19 modification requests Publication of CIB exclusions list

€2.4m Trinity College Covid-19 research hub donation 10 Targets remain unchanged Strategic COVID- Going update 19 forward Growing Irish economy Strong AIB franchise and balance sheet Proven and progressive strategy Significantly Sustainability Digitisation changed operating environment Longer term impact Accelerating continues to evolve trends Challenges and opportunities Flexible working Financial targets (2020-2022) Cost base CET1 ROTE €1.5bn >14% >8% 11 Financial Performance Financial performance H1 2020 Operating profit €0.4bn; loss after tax €0.7bn €1.2bn ECL charge reflecting changes to macro-economic scenarios and staging impact on loan book from COVID-19 Total income decreased 13% to €1.2bn Net Interest Income €967m reduced 8% and Other Income €220m reduced 31% from H1 2019 Costs €747m(1) well managed and in line with H1 2019 FTEs reduced 6% versus H1 2019 (excluding Payzone) Performing loans €56.8bn decreased €2bn (-3%) from Dec 2019 as redemptions exceeded new lending new lending €4.4bn; €1.6bn (-27%) lower than H1 2019; Retail Banking new lending 13% lower to €2.3bn AT1 €625m, MREL issuance €5bn MREL ratio in excess of the expected intermediate target of 27.1% of RWAs Reported CET1 (FL) 16.4%; CET1 (FL) pro-forma 15.6%(2) comfortably ahead of regulatory requirements and >14% medium-term target (1) Excludes exceptional items, bank levies and regulatory fees 13 (2) CET1 (FL) pro-forma includes 80bps indicative TRIM impact for AIB mortgage model Income Statement Income statement - Pre-provision operating profit €0.4bn Summary income statement (€m) H1 2020 H1 2019 Net interest income 967 1,050 Other income 220 319 Total operating income 1,187 1,369 Total operating expenses (1) (747) (744) Bank levies and regulatory fees (63) (58) Operating profit before impairment and exceptional items 377 567 Net credit impairment charge (1,216) (9) Associated undertakings & other 5 9 (Loss)/Profit before exceptionals (834) 567 Exceptional items (75) (131) (Loss)/Profit before tax (909) 436 Income tax credit / (charge) 209 (75) (Loss) / profit (700) 361 Metrics H1 2020 H1 2019 Net interest margin (NIM) 2.10% 2.46% Cost income ratio (CIR)(1) 63% 54% Return on tangible equity (RoTE)(2)(3) n/a 4.5% Earnings per share (EPS) (27.0c) 12.6c Excludes exceptional items, bank levies and regulatory fees RoTE using (PAT - AT1) / (CET1 @ 14%) RoTE for H1 2020 is not reported as it would require the loss to be annualised which is considered not appropriate at this stage. Dec 2019 RoTE 4.5% Net interest income reduced 8% impacted by the lower interest rate environment

Other income €220m - down 31%; net fee and commission income down 16 %

% Total income €1,187m - down 13%

Operating expenses €747m in line with H1 2019

Net credit impairment €1,216m charge

Exceptional costs €75m 15 Net interest income, down 8% on H1 2019 NII - material movements (€83m reduction in NII / 18bps reduction in NIM) 2.46% 5 bps (12 bps) (7 bps) 2.10% (4 bps) 1,050 (18 bps) 967 967 H1 19 Cust. Deposits Customer loans Investment Cost of excess H1 20 Excess liquidity / H1 20 securities liquidity Higher AIEAs NIM % NII €967m down €83m / 8% from H1 2019 impacted by:

+€24m: lower cost of customer accounts offset by -€54m: lower customer loan income from reduced volumes and lower interest rate environment -€34m: lower investment securities income as higher yielding assets rolling off and lower rate environment -€20m: interest expense on excess liquidity placed with central banks

Excess liquidity management actions in place

tailored negative deposits strategy grossing up impact of excess liquidity distorts NIM each €1bn excess liquidity impacts NIM c. 3bps

TLTRO 3 - under consideration for Sept 2020 drawdown

Impact: NII positive; NIM distortionary

FY 2020 - expected Net Interest Income €1.9bn if macro-environment evolves as expected 16 Other income - COVID-19 impact lowers fees & commission 16% Net fee & commission income (€m) 230 36 192 7 24 26 37 18 26 30 21 107 90 H1 2019 H1 2020 Customer accounts Credit related fees Card Other fees & commission Customer related FX Payzone Other income (€m) H1 2020 H1 2019 Net fee and commission income 192 230 Other business income (8) 14 Business income 184 244 Gains on disposal of investment securities - 39 Realisation of cash flows on restructured loans 21 28 Other gains / losses 15 8 Other items 36 75 Total other income 220 319 Other income €220m down 31%

Fee and commission income €192m, down €38m (16%) from H1 2019 predominantly due to reduced economic activity:

customer account fees reduced due to higher volume of contactless payments lower business cash handling fees lower customer ATM usage card income reduced due to lower credit / debit card spend other fees & commission down due to lower wealth income customer related FX lower due to less transactions

Other business income includes

€23m NAMA subordinated bond dividend (matured) -€36m from reduction in the value of long term customer derivative positions and foreign exchange contracts

Other items €36m

€15m other gains include net income from equity investments

FY2020 - expected Other Income c. €420m 17 Costs - stable and well-managed in H1 744 747 108 136 243 243 393 368 H1 2019 H1 2020 Staff G&A Depr FTEs (2) - employees (#) 9,888 9,402 9,831 9,310 1,290 939 8,541 8,371 H1 2019 H1 2020 Average FTEs Other FSG Excluding exceptional items, bank levies & regulatory fees Full time equivalent - period end Costs €747m, in line with H1 2019

Factors impacting costs

increased depreciation €28m lower FTEs partially offset by wage inflation COVID-19 related expenditure (sanitation, technology to facilitate remote working) absorbed

FTEs reduced by 521 (5%) from H1 2019 (6% excl. 91 Payzone FTE)

FTEs declined 2% YTD

Exceptional items €75m primarily includes:

€58m restitution costs €6m termination costs €10m other specific once off COVID-19 system and resourcing related costs

FY 2020 - expect c. 2% cost inflation Medium-term target - Costs €1.5bn 18 ECL and Asset Quality ECL charge €1.2bn - conservative, forward looking and comprehensive Conservative, forward looking and comprehensive - Expected Credit Loss (ECL) of €1.2bn in H1 2020 Conservative and forward looking

forward looking changes in macro economic indicators in line with external data five scenarios with weightings to the downside to reflect uncertainty

Comprehensive

transfers of loan exposures to Stage 2 and Stage 3 net re-measurement within stage increasing coverage across all stages post model adjustments (including payment breaks)

1 €0.7bn ECL increase 2 €0.4bn ECL increase 3 €0.1bn ECL increase H1 2020: 196bps cost of risk, front loading of provisions to substantially cover FY 2020 charge FY 2020: 235-250bps annualised cost of risk, based on current view of economic scenarios 20 Overview - stage 2 increases, coverage increases Loan book* by Staging & Coverage (€bn) 62.0 2% 60.5 4% 3.3 27% 3.7 32% 4.0 5% 0.3% 10.5 7% 0.9% 54.7 46.3 Dec-19Jun-20 Stage 1 Stage 2 Stage 3** ECL coverage Stage 2 exposures - increased €6.5bn Stage 3 exposures - increased €0.4bn

Loan book at amortised cost

Includes Purchased or Originated Credit Impaired Loans (POCI) ECL movements (€bn) 4% 2.4 0.132% 0.4 1.2 0.7 1.2 2% 27% 7% 0.9 0.8 0.2 5% 0.4 0.9% 0.1 0.3% ECL Stock - Macroeconomic Staging Post model ECL Stock - Dec-19 scenarios movement adjustments Jun-20 ECL - Stage 1 ECL - Stage 2 ECL - Stage 3** ECL coverage Provision coverage doubled on the total loan book to 4%

Provision coverage increased across all stages 21 Outlook for macroeconomic environment has deteriorated 1 New macroeconomic scenarios reflect a more negative economic environment - increased ECL €0.7bn H1 2020 - Base case scenario (55%) 2020 2021 2022 Irish GDP -7.5% 6.3% 3.5% Irish Unemployment 10.0% 9.0% 7.1% Irish House Price Index (HPI) -5.5% -4.5% 4.0% Irish Commercial Real Estate Index -9.5% -5.5% 6.0% H1 2020 - Severe case scenario (5%) 2020 2021 2022 Irish GDP -9.5% -5.0% 8.5% Irish Unemployment 12.8% 14.5% 12.0% Irish House Price Index (HPI) -7.5% -14.0% -6.0% Irish Commercial Real Estate Index -11.5% -16.0% -6.0% H1 2020 - ECL probability weighted 2020 2021 2022 macroeconomic assumptions* Irish GDP . 5.2% 3.7% Irish Unemployment . 9.9% 8.0% Irish House Price Index (HPI) -5.9% -5.3% 1.8% Irish Commercial Real Estate Index -9.8% -6.3% 3.3% Significant changes to GDP and unemployment

GDP to decline sharply by 7.8% before recovery Unemployment 10.6% and continuing to remain elevated

GDP, unemployment and HPI are key drivers in the IFRS 9 models impacting PDs and LGDs both increasing ECL cover within stage (€0.5bn) and contributing to stage transfers (€0.2bn)

Weighted average LTV for new ROI mortgages 68% H1 2020 - impact of updated macroeconomic scenarios on ECLs by €m Asset Class Mortgages 166 Personal 39 Property & Construction 267 Corporate & SME 233 Total 705 *HY 2020 economic scenarios - COVID -19 base scenario (55%); Upside scenario 'Virus eliminated' (10%); Downside scenario 1 'Persistent virus' (20%); Downside scenario 2 'Failed EU/UK trade talks' (10%) and Downside scenario 3 / Severe 'Persistent virus plus second wave' (5%) 22 Downward stage migration in COVID-19 impacted sectors 2 Impact of downward staging movements - increased ECL €0.4bn Loan book* by Staging & Coverage (€bn)  Stage 2 increased by €6.5bn to €10.5bn (17% of the loan book at HY 2020) of which: 62.0 • €4.1bn relates to Corporate & SME 2% 60.5 4%  Hotels, Bars & Restaurants - €1.2bn  Retail/Wholesale - €0.3bn 3.3 27% 3.7 32% 5%  Syndicated & International Finance - €0.7bn 7% • €1.9bn relates to Property & Construction predominantly Commercial 0.3% 0.9% Real Estate Retail/Shopping Centres Stage 3 increase by €0.4bn (6% of the loan book at HY 2020) 54.7 46.3  Coverage has increased across all stages H1 2020 - impact of transfers between stages and re-measurement within stage on ECL €m Net transfer Stage 1 to Stage 2 154 Net transfer to Stage 3 55 Dec-19 Jun-20 Net re-measurement within stage / other 157 Stage 1 Stage 2 Stage 3** Total 366 ECL coverage * Loan book at amortised cost ** includes Purchased or Originated Credit Impaired Loans (POCI) 23 Post model adjustments - payment breaks 3 Impact of post model adjustments - increased ECL €0.1bn Post model adjustments €131m primarily relates to: €42m increase in ECL - Payment breaks in Retail Banking - Mortgages and Personal €67m increase in ECL - Mortgage (PDH) deep arrears portfolio Payment breaks - Retail Banking Mortgage and Personal Remain in Risk of Management €42m downward stage prudence overlay stage migration Retail Banking - Payment breaks Mortgages Personal Business Total No of accounts 14,557 18,320 14,004 46,881 Amount in Euro €2,053m €201m €647m €2,901m % of number of customer loan accounts 6% 3% 11% - % of portfolio value 7% 8% 16% - Data as at 24th July 2020 24 Balance Sheet Balance sheet - strong funding & liquidity to support economic recovery Balance sheet (€bn) June 2020 Dec 2019 Performing loans 56.8 58.8 Non-performing loans 3.8 3.3 Gross loans to customers 60.6 62.1 Expected credit loss allowance (2.4) (1.2) Net loans to customers 58.2 60.9 Investment securities 19.6 17.3 Loans to central banks and banks 16.6 13.5 Other assets 7.0 6.9 Total assets 101.4 98.6 Customer accounts 75.7 71.8 Deposits by banks 0.8 0.8 Debt securities in issue 6.3 6.8 Other liabilities 4.8 5.0 Total liabilities 87.6 84.4 Equity 13.8 14.2 Total liabilities & equity 101.4 98.6 Assets Performing loans decreased €2.0bn (-3%)

(-3%) Sustainable new lending €4.4bn was exceeded by redemptions €5.3bn

New lending was €1.6bn lower than H1 2019 driven by the contraction of the economy impacting all asset classes

Investment securities €19.6bn increased €2.3bn as the Group invested in Irish Government bonds

Due to excess liabilities, balances placed with central banks increased €3.1bn Liabilities Customer accounts €75.7bn increased €3.9bn mainly due to increased current accounts reflecting higher savings rate Key capital metrics June 2020 Dec 2019 Reported CET1 ratio (FL)(1) 16.4% 17.3% Leverage ratio (FL) 9.2% 9.7% Reported CET (FL) excludes 80bps indicative TRIM impact for AIB mortgage model, including this impact CET1 (FL) pro-forma:15.6% 26 Gross performing loans - redemptions contribute to 3% decline Performing loans (€bn) 58.8 -3% 5656..88 58.8 Mortgages (€bn) 29.1 -1% 28.8 Dec 19 June 20 Personal (€bn) Performing loans 2.8 -11% 12% 4% 2.5 €56.8bn 51% 33% Dec 19 June 20 Mortgages Corporate & SME Property (€bn) Corporate & SME (€bn) Property Personal Dec 19 June 20 7.0 -5% 6.7 Dec 19 June 20 19.9 -5% 18.8 New lending 10% 25% 15% €4.4bn Dec 19 June 20 50% 27 New lending €4.4bn down 27%; Retail Banking down 13% New lending Q2 impacted by lower economic activity New lending across all asset classes(1) declined in H1 2020 New lending (€bn) Mortgages (€bn) Personal (€bn) 6.0 -17% 1.3 -27% 1.3 1.1 4.4 0.9 2.4 H1 2019 H1 2020 -18% 0.5 0.4 H1 2019 H1 2020 1.5 Property (€bn) Corporate & SME (€bn) 2.32.0 H1 2019 H1 2020 Retail banking CIB UK -36% 1.1 0.7 H1 2019 H1 2020 -29% 3.1 2.2 H1 2019 H1 2020 Includes UK 28 NPE normalisation remains a priority NPEs (€bn) 6.3% 5.4% 0.5 0.3 3.8 3.3 0.3 0.8 0.4 0.4 0.6 0.2 0.2 2.3 2.2 NPEs Defintion of Net flow to NPEs Redemptions NPEs Dec 2019 Default June 2020 Mortgages Personal Property Corp & SME % of Gross Loans NPE - €3.8bn Arrears profile 42% 46% 6%6% Not Past Due < 90DPD >90 < 180DPD > 180DPD NPE ROI Mortgages - €2.2bn Arrears profile 49% 44% 3% 4% Not Past Due < 90DPD >90 < 180DPD > 180DPD 29 Funding and Capital Strong funding driven by increased customer deposits Total funding (€bn) €94.9bn +5% 4.1 NBFI (1) 27.1 Corporate / SME 40.6 Retail MREL target (% of RWAs) €97.9bn 4.2 27.8 €5bn MREL issued Customer accounts (including €75.7bn AT1 €625m 30.0% 77% of total funding: executed in 27.1% • Retail +8% 2020) • Corporate / SME +2% 43.7 Actual MREL ratio MREL expected intermediate target Jun-20 Jan-22 8.9 Wholesale funding 8.4 Liquidity metrics (%) Jun 2020 Dec 2019 Loan to deposit ratio (LDR) 77 85 14.2 Equity 13.8 Liquidity coverage ratio (LCR) 158 157 Net stable funding ratio (NSFR) 136 129 Dec-19 Jun-20 (1) Includes Credit Unions & Government deposits 31 Reported CET1 (FL) 16.4% in excess of >14% target Reported - Capital ratios fully loaded (FL) (%) €52bn RWAs €50bn RWAs  Reported CET1 (FL) ratio 16.4% • 6.7% buffer to MDA / SREP of 9.69% 20.5% 21.1% 1.9 2.2  Transitional CET1 ratio 20.2% 1.3 2.5 • 10.5% buffer to MDA / SREP of 9.69% 17.3 16.4  AT1 ratio FL 2.5% • new issue €625m AT1; filled AT1 bucket Dec 2019 June 2020 Total CET1 AT1 T2 CET1 movements (%) 17.3 +100bps (230bps)* +40bps +70bps (80bps) (30bps) (40bps) 16.4 15.6 €52bn HY 2020 Loss -130bps €50bn €52bn Reported CET1 HY 2020 (ex ECL ECL Charge Investment Other capital Ordinary dividend Lower RWA Reported CET1 TRIM - Mortgage Proforma CET1 (FL) Dec 2019 charge) securities reserve adjustments cancelled (FL) June 2020 (FL) June 2020 RWA 32 simple calculation for illustrative purposes Capital - medium-term target: CET1 >14% Capital requirements Dec 2020(1) Pillar 1 4.50% Pillar 2 requirement (P2R) 3.00% - 1.31% = 1. Capital Conservation Buffer (CCB) 2.50% O-SII Buffer 1.00% Total CET1 9.69% AT1 1.50% + 0.56% = . Tier 2 2.00% + 0.75% = . Total capital 14.50% Capital outlook Dec 2020 capital requirements - Under Article 104a 1.31% of current P2R (3.00%) can now be met with hybrid capital

Capital headwinds/tailwinds to broadly offset over time:

Software intangibles SME 501 TRIM (SME & Corporate model) Calendar provisioning

Transitional capital benefits

IFRS 9 add back €736m (146bps)

CET1 outlook (%) For illustration 16.4 (80bps) 15.6 >14% 90-120bps 100-110bps 2020-2022 Reported CET1 (FL) HY TRIM - Mortgage Proforma CET1 (FL) HY Capital headwinds Capital tailwinds Capital generation / Capital > 14% 2020 2020 distribution / Other Medium term target CET1 > 14% (1) The Group's minimum CET1 requirement is 9.69% at Dec 20 under Article 104a. In addition any shortfall of AT1 & Tier 2 must be held in CET1 33 Guidance (2020) and medium-term targets (2022) Guidance 2020 Medium-term targets by 2022 Net interest income c. €1.9bn • Other Income c. €420m • Cost inflation c.2% Focused Appropriate Deliver • Cost of risk c. 235-250bps cost(1) capital sustainable discipline target returns • New lending to reduce c.30% €1.5bn CET1(2) > 14% RoTE(3) > 8% Acknowledging the need for caution, we look forward with confidence as the fundamentals of AIB remain healthy and strong Costs before bank levies and regulatory fees and exceptional items 2) Fully loaded 34 3) RoTE = (PAT - AT1) / (CET1 @ 14% of RWAs) Appendices Average balance sheet H1 2020 H1 2019 Average Volume Interest Yield Average Volume Interest Yield €m €m % €m €m % Assets Customer loans 60,417 1,004 3.33 61,577 1,058 3.47 Investment securities 17,417 72 0.82 16,666 106 1.28 Loans to banks 14,571 (4) (0.05) 7,643 16 0.41 Interest earning assets 92,405 1,072 2.33 85,886 1,180 2.77 Non interest earning assets 7,649 7,932 Total Assets 100,054 1,072 93,818 1,180 Liabilities & equity Customer accounts 39,819 36 0.18 38,670 60 0.31 Deposits by banks 999 3 0.57 885 6 1.43 Other debt issued 6,567 39 1.19 6,090 41 1.37 Subordinated liabilities 1,299 20 3.15 796 16 4.00 Lease liability 419 7 3.21 448 7 3.10 Interest earning liabilities 49,103 105 0.43 46,889 130 0.56 Non interest earning liabilities 36,869 32,933 Equity 14,082 13,996 Total liabilities & equity 100,054 105 93,818 130 Net interest income / margin 967 2.10 1,050 2.46 36 Net interest margin (NIM) NIM - material movements (8 bps) impact NII & NIM(7 bps) impact NIM 2.41% (6 bps) 3 bps 2.25% (3 bps) 2.30% (3 bps) (5 bps) (2 bps) 2.10% Q4 19 Cust. Loan yields / Invest sec. Exc. Liq. inc. Exc. Liq. vol Invest sec. Jun-20 Deposits vol. yields vol NIM excl. excess Euro liquidity % NIM trajectory (%) 2.54 2.49 NIM (%) NIM (%) excl. excess liquidity (4bps) 2.43 2.41 2.38 2.50 2.43 2.23 2.32 2.25 2.19 (22bps) 2.01 Q1 19 Q2 19 Q3 19 Q4 19 Q1 20 Q2 20 37 Loan book by Staging and Coverage June 2020 Stage 1 Stage 2 Stage 3* Total Gross loan exposures (€bn) exposure Mortgages 26.2 2.5 2.3 31.0 Personal 2.1 0.4 0.2 2.7 Property & Construction 4.3 2.3 0.4 7.1 Corporate & SME 13.6 5.2 0.8 19.6 Total 46.3 60.5 Stage composition 77% 17% 6.2% 100% ECL 0.4 0.7 1.2 2.4 ECL coverage 0.9% 7% 32% 4% December 2019 Stage 1 Stage 2 Stage 3* Total Gross loan exposures (€bn) exposure Mortgages 27.0 2.1 2.3 31.5 Personal 2.5 0.3 0.2 3.0 Property & Construction 6.5 0.4 0.4 7.3 Corporate & SME 18.7 1.1 0.4 20.3 Total 54.7 62.0 Stage composition 88% 6% 5.4% 100% ECL 0.1 0.2 0.9 1.2 ECL coverage 0.3% 5% 27% 2% Movements in loan exposures Stage 1 Stage 2 Stage 3* Total & ECL (€bn) exposure Mortgages (0.7) 0.4 (0.1) (0.4) Personal (0.4) 0.1 0.0 (0.3) Property & Construction (2.2) 0.1 (0.2) Corporate & SME (5.1) 0.4 (0.7) Total (8.5) (1.6) ECL movement 0.3 0.5 0.3 1.1 Loan book by Staging - €60.5bn loan exposures Stage 2 loan exposures increased by €6.5bn to €10.5bn (17% of the loan book at June 2020) of which:

Corp & SME Stage 2 loan exposures increased €4.1bn as sectors like Hotels, Bars, Restaurants, Retail/Wholesale have felt the impact of the 'lockdown' in Q2 in Ireland Property & Construction loan exposures increase €1.9bn as Retail / Shopping Centres in particular have been adversely impacted from the measures in place to contain COVID-19.

Stage 3 loan exposures increased by €0.4bn to €3.7bn (6.2% of the loan book at June 2020) primarily driven by definition of default change €0.2bn ECL - €1.2bn charge Coverage has increased across all stages - total loan book coverage has doubled to 4%; Stage 1 coverage has tripled to 0.9%

Increase in exposures in Stage 2 & Stage 3 along with increased coverage rates (7% and 32%) drives ECL increase of €0.5bn & €0.3bn 38 * includes Purchased or Originated Credit Impaired Loans (POCI) Stage 2 movements June 2020 Stage 1 Stage 2 Stage 3* Total exposure  The majority of the Stage 2 loan exposures increase (€6bn) is Gross loan exposures (€bn) primarily due to movement in certain sectors in Property and (excluding Mortgages & Personal) Property & Construction 4.3 2.3 0.4 7.1 Corporate & SME sectors Hotels, Bars & Restaurants 1.3 1.5 0.2 2.9 • Property & Construction - €1.9bn increase in Stage Retail /Wholesale 1.0 0.5 0.1 1.6 Manufacturing 0.9 0.7 0.1 1.7 2 loan exposures. Retail / Shopping Centres in Energy 1.4 0.1 0.0 1.5 particular have been adversely impacted from the Transport 1.0 0.3 0.0 1.3 measures in place to contain COVID-19. Financial 0.4 0.1 0.0 0.5 • Hotels, Bars & Restaurants - €1.2bn increase in Agriculture 1.1 0.5 0.1 1.7 Other Services 3.1 0.7 0.1 4.0 Stage 2 loan exposures, as businesses would have Syndicated & International Finance 3.5 0.8 0.1 4.4 been impacted by the 'lockdown' in Q2 in Ireland. Total 18.0 7.6 1.2 26.8 • Retail/Wholesale - €0.3bn increase in Stage 2 loan Movements exposures; many retailers have been negatively Gross loan exposures (€bn) Stage 1 Stage 2 Stage 3* Total exposure impacted by COVID-19. (excluding Mortgages & Personal) • Syndicated and International Finance (SIF) - €0.7bn Property & Construction (2.2) 1.9 0.1 (0.2) Hotels, Bars & Restaurants (1.3) . 0.1 (0.0) increase in Stage 2 loan exposures reflecting the Retail /Wholesale (0.4) 0.3 0.0 (0.0) slowdown of the global economy. We have tightened Manufacturing (0.6) 0.6 0.0 (0.1) our risk appetite for this business. Exposures in SIF Energy (0.1) 0.1 0.0 0.1 are well diversified by name and sector with the top 20 Transport (0.2) 0.2 0.0 0.1 names accounting for 21% of the total and 68% of the Financial (0.2) 0.1 (0.0) (0.1) book is rated B+ or above. Agriculture (0.4) 0.3 0.0 (0.0) Other Services (0.8) 0.5 0.1 (0.3) Syndicated & International Finance (1.2) 0.1 (0.3) Total (7.3) . 0.4 (0.9) * includes Purchased or Originated Credit Impaired Loans (POCI) 39 Loans to customers €bn Performing Loans Non-Performing Loans Loans to Customers Gross loans (1 Jan 2020) 58.8 3.3 62.1 New lending 4.4 - 4.4 Redemptions of existing loans (5.0) (0.3) (5.3) Write-offs / restructures - (0.1) (0.1) Net flow to NPE (0.8) 0.8 - Foreign exchange / other movements (0.6) 0.1 (0.5) Gross loans (30 Jun 2020) 56.8 3.8 60.6 ECL allowance (1.2) (1.2) (2.4) Net loans (30 Jun 2020) 55.6 2.6 58.2 40 Asset quality by portfolio €bn Mortgages PDH BTL Personal Property Corporate & SME Total Jun 2020 Customer loans 31.0 28.7 2.3 2.7 7.2 19.6 60.6 Total ECL cover (%) 3% 9% 7% 4% 4% of which NPEs 2.2 1.9 0.3 0.2 0.5 0.8 3.8 ECL on NPE 0.6 0.5 0.1 0.1 0.2 0.3 1.2 ECL / NPE coverage % 28 28 26 61 39 32 32 Dec 2019 Customer loans 31.5 29.0 2.5 3.0 7.3 20.3 62.1 Total ECL cover (%) 2% 6% 3% 2% 2% of which NPEs 2.3 2.0 0.3 0.2 0.4 0.4 3.3 ECL on NPE 0.5 0.5 0.1 0.1 0.1 0.2 0.9 ECL / NPE coverage % 22 21 22 60 35 32 27 41 Asset quality -total portfolio Credit quality (€bn) 62.1 60.6 32% 27% 3.3 5. 3.8 6.3% 3.5 5.5% 3.8 6.3% 55.3 89.1% 53.0 87.4% Dec 19 Jun 20 Strong / Satisfactory Criticised NPE ECL/NPE coverage Asset quality has been impacted by the deterioration in the economic outlook as a result of COVID-19 in H1 2020

COVID-19 in H1 2020 87.4% of the loan book is strong / satisfactory, down €2.4bn (-1.7%)

(-1.7%) 97% of new lending flow is strong / satisfactory

94% of the loan book is performing, down slightly from 95%

Criticised loans €3.8bn increased by €0.4bn

includes €0.9bn that are classified as 'criticised recovery'

42 Asset quality - Mortgages Credit quality (€bn) RoI mortgages 31.5 31.0 Dec-19 Jun-20 22% 2.3 7% 7% 28% 2.2 21% 1.8 6% 1.6 5% 27% 26% 26% 52% 48% 27.4 87% 27.2 88% €30.2bn €30.0bn Tracker Variable Fixed  Portfolio €31bn declined €0.5bn in H1 2020 • Total new lending €1.1bn declined 18%; ROI down 16% Dec 19 Jun 20  88% of portfolio is strong / satisfactory  NPE 7% of portfolio, in line with Dec 19 Strong / Satisfactory Criticised NPE • Coverage increased to 28% from 22% ECL/NPE coverage  ROI loans in arrears decreased by 27% (decrease 31% PDH, increase 1% BTL)  Weighted average LTV for new ROI mortgages 68% 43 Asset quality - Personal Credit quality (€bn) 3.0 60% 0.2 6% 2.7 9% 0.3 61% 0.2 8% 8% 0.2 2.5 85% 2.2 84% 0.0 Dec 19 Jun 20 Strong / Satisfactory Criticised NPE ECL/NPE coverage Portfolio has been negatively impacted by COVID-19 in Q2 with demand for personal new lending reducing significantly in April and May. June volumes indicate a return to pre COVID-19 application activity. 84% of portfolio is strong / satisfactory compared to 85% Dec 19

Personal €2.7bn comprises €2.2bn in loans and overdrafts and €0.5bn in credit card facilities 44 Asset quality - Property & construction Credit quality (€bn) 35% 7.4 7.2 0.4 5% 39% 7% 0.5 0.4 5% 6% 0.4 6.6 90% 6.3 87% Dec 19 Jun 20 Strong / Satisfactory Criticised NPE ECL/NPE coverage Property sector was impacted by COVID-19 as construction activity stalled on both residential and commercial sites during the lockdown. 87% of portfolio is strong / satisfactory, down from 90% Dec 19

NPEs €0.5bn increased by €0.1bn from €0.4bn Dec 19 45 Asset quality - Corporate & SME Credit quality (€bn) 32% 20.3 2% 32% 19.6 0.4 4% 5% 0.8 1.0 8% 1.6 18.9 17.2 88% 93% Dec 19 Jun 20 Strong / Satisfactory Criticised NPE ECL/NPE coverage Portfolio has been negatively impacted by COVID-19 in Q2 with demand for new lending reducing significantly 88% of portfolio is strong / satisfactory, down from 93% Dec 19 46 Asset quality - internal credit grade by ECL staging* Jun 2020 Dec 2019 €m Stage 1 Stage 2 Stage 3 POCI Total Stage 1 Stage 2 Stage 3 POCI Total Strong 35,531 1,955 - 2 37,488 42,123 329 - 2 42,454 Satisfactory 9,785 5,581 - - 15,366 11,346 1,452 - - 12,798 Total strong / 45,316 7,536 - 2 52,854 53,469 1,781 - 2 55,252 satisfactory Criticised watch 813 2,115 - 1 2,929 1,111 1,163 - 1 2,275 Criticised recovery 23 856 - 8 887 119 1,048 - 8 1,175 Total criticised 836 2,971 - 9 3,816 1,230 2,211 - 9 3,450 NPE 108 - 3,535 180 3,823 24 - 3,140 183 3,347 Total customer loans 46,260 10,507 3,535 191 60,493 54,723 3,992 3,140 194 62,049 * Excludes €76m loans FVTPL (Dec 19 €77m)  Stage 1 loans €46.3bn decreased €8.5bn from Dec 19, 98% are strong / satisfactory  Stage 2 loans €10.5bn increased €6.5bn from Dec 19, 72% are strong / satisfactory  Stage 3 loans €3.5bn increased €0.4bn mainly due to changes in definition of default 47 Investment securities - debt securities €19.3bn Key components €bn 9.7 7.0 5.3 5.3 1.0 1.1 1.7 1.6 Government Supernational banks Euro bank securities Non Euro bank securities and gov agencies securities Dec-19 Jun-20 €19.3bn up from €16.5bn up €2.7bn mainly due to €2.8bn increase in Irish Government securities

There were no material disposals in H1 2020

Average yield of 0.82%, down from 1.28% from H1 2019

• yield reducing as higher yielding assets mature 48 ECL- sensitivities Jun 2020 Downside Downside scenario Downside scenario ('Persistent Upside scenario ('Failed virus plus scenario ('Persistent EU/UK trade second ('Virus €m Reported Base virus') talks') wave') eliminated') ECL allowance 2,441 2,270 2,908 2,736 3,519 1,984 Delta to reported (171) 467 295 1078 (457) Delta to base 638 466 1,249 (286) The sensitivities reflect the approximate impact on the current ECL allowance before the application of probability weights to the forward looking macroeconomic scenarios. The sensitivities provide an estimate of ECL movements driven by both changes in model parameters and quantitative 'significant increase in credit risk' (SICR) staging assignments. 49 Reported capital ratios Transitional capital ratios Jun 20 Dec 19 Total risk weighted assets (€m) 50,340 52,121 Capital (€m) 12,361 Shareholders equity excl AT1 and dividend 13,023 Regulatory adjustments (2,200) (2,434) Common equity tier 1 capital 10,161 10,589 Qualifying tier 1 capital 1,238 625 Qualifying tier 2 capital 902 926 Total capital 12,301 12,140 Transitional capital ratios (%) 20.2 CET1 20.3 AT1 2.4 1.2 T2 1.8 1.8 Total capital 24.4 23.3 RWA (Transitional) Risk weighted assets (€m) Jun 20 Dec 19 Mvmt Credit risk 44,925 46,811 (1,886) Market risk 618 473 145 Operational risk 4,686 4,700 (14) CVA 166 137 29 Total risk weighted assets 50,395 52,121 (1,726) Fully loaded capital ratios Jun 20 Dec 19 Total risk weighted assets (€m) 49,763 51,999 Capital (€m) Shareholders equity excl AT1 12,361 13,023 Regulatory adjustments (4,223) (4,018) Common equity tier 1 capital 8,138 9,005 Qualifying tier 1 capital 1,268 655 Qualifying tier 2 capital 1,090 1,007 Total capital 10,496 10,667 Fully loaded capital ratios (%) CET1 16.4 17.3 AT1 2.5 1.3 T2 2.2 1.9 Total capital 21.1 20.5 Shareholders' Equity (€m) 14,230 Equity - Dec 2019 Loss H1 2020 (700) Investment securities & cash flow hedging reserves (54) AT1 (HoldCo) 620 Redemption AT1 (OpCo) (206) Other (119) Equity - Jun 2020 13,771 less: AT1 (1,410) Shareholders' equity excl AT1 12,361 50 Credit ratings AIB Group plc (HoldCo) Baa2 BBB BBB- Long term issuer rating Outlook Stable Negative Negative Investment grade    AIB p.l.c. (OpCo) A2 BBB+ BBB+ Long term issuer rating Outlook Stable Negative Negative Investment grade    51 Loan book analysis and interest rate sensitivity Concentration by sector (%) H1 2020 Agriculture 3 Energy 3 Manufacturing 5 Property & construction 12 Distribution 9 Transport 3 Financial 1 Other services 9 Resi mortgages 51 Personal 4 Total 100 Concentration by location (%) H1 2020 Republic of Ireland 76 United Kingdom 15 North America 5 Rest of World 4 Total 100 Sensitivity of projected net interest income to interest rate movements FY 2019 FY 2018 €m €m +100 basis point parallel move in all interest rates 234 211 -100 basis point parallel move in all interest rates (274) (245) 52 Contact details Our Investor Relations Department are happy to facilitate your requests for any further information Name Email Telephone Niamh Hore niamh.a.hore@aib.ie +353 1 6411817 Head of IR Janet McConkey janet.e.mcconkey@aib.ie +353 1 6418974 Siobhain Walsh siobhain.m.walsh@aib.ie +353 1 6411901 Pat Clarke patricia.m.clarke@aib.ie +353 1 6412381 Susan Glynn susan.j.glynn@aib.ie +353 1 7724546 Visit our website at aib.ie/investorrelations 53 Attachments Original document

Permalink Disclaimer AIB Group plc published this content on 06 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 August 2020 20:43:20 UTC 0 Latest news on AIB GROUP PLC 04:44p AIB : 2020 Half-Yearly Financial Results Presentation PU 04:24a AIB : announces Half-Yearly Financial Results 2020 PU 08/06 AIB : Allied Irish joins rivals in front-loading coronavirus provisions RE 08/05 Bank of Ireland's 'green shoots' lift shares despite loss RE 08/04 AIB : welcomes 500 million expansion of the Future Growth Loan Scheme PU 07/15 AIB : Irish private sector firms less optimistic, profits under threat irrespect.. PU 07/02 Irish services recovery lags euro zone on slower reopening - PMI RE 07/02 AIB : Country by Country Report 2019 PU 06/30 Irish manufacturing bounces back to pre-pandemic growth rate - PMI RE 06/17 China's CPIC boosts IPO market with $1.8 billion London listing RE