AIB GROUP PLC
01/29 02:16:35 am
4.029 EUR   +0.98%
Ireland's mortgage market grows 20 percent in 2018

01/29/2019 | 01:13am EST

DUBLIN (Reuters) - The Irish market for mortgages slowed in the fourth quarter, but grew overall in 2018 by almost 20 percent as first-time buyers returned to the market, the Banking & Payments Federation Ireland said on Tuesday.

A sharp recovery in house prices that began five years ago and accelerated again last year amid tight supply has begun to cool, making it slightly easier for prospective buyers to get on the housing ladder.

The latest Irish annual residential property price data showed that price growth eased to 7.1 percent in November, the lowest level in almost 2-1/2 years, as prices fell on a monthly basis for the first time since the end of 2016.

"A comparison of total drawdown activity in 2018 shows a near 20 percent growth over 2017. In effect, 1.44 billion euro more (19.7 percent) was drawn down in 2018 than in 2017 by mortgage borrowers," said Felix O'Regan, BPFI's Director Public Affairs.

"Almost half of this was by FTBs – by far the single largest segment of the market.

"While end-of-year approval activity showed some sign of slowdown due to seasonal factors, the indications are that 2019 will see continued growth in mortgage drawdown activity."

In total, some 40,203 mortgages with a value of 8.7 billion euro were drawn down in 2018, representing an increase of 19.7 percent in value and 15.5 percent in volume on the total for 2017.

The end-of-year slowdown was flagged in October by then AIB chief executive Bernard Byrne who said that the Irish market for mortgages would be smaller than expected in 2018, but the shortfall would be erased in the medium term as newly-built property becomes available for buyers.

(Reporting by Graham Fahy, editing by Ed Osmond)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AIB GROUP PLC -0.99% 3.99 End-of-day quote.11.33%
BANK OF IRELAND GROUP PLC 1.25% 5.67 End-of-day quote.17.29%
KBC GROUPE -1.72% 59.46 Delayed Quote.4.90%
PERMANENT TSB GROUP HOLDINGS PLC -0.61% 1.63 End-of-day quote.0.74%
Financials (€)
Sales 2018 2 735 M
EBIT 2018 1 245 M
Net income 2018 1 046 M
Debt 2018 -
Yield 2018 3,93%
P/E ratio 2018 10,29
P/E ratio 2019 11,88
Capi. / Sales 2018 3,96x
Capi. / Sales 2019 3,95x
Capitalization 10 836 M
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 16
Average target price 4,78 €
Spread / Average Target 20%
Managers
NameTitle
Gerald Bernard Byrne Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Richard Alan Pym Non-Executive Chairman
Tomás OMidheach Chief Operating Officer
Mark George Bourke Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Catherine Marie Woods Deputy Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AIB GROUP PLC11.33%12 476
JP MORGAN CHASE & COMPANY5.91%343 814
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA4.35%287 082
BANK OF AMERICA20.25%286 017
WELLS FARGO8.12%235 974
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION6.91%234 943
