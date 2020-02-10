Irish banking shares feel heat after Sinn Fein's strong election showing

Bank of Ireland and AIB Group were among the top fallers across Europe, sliding as much as 7%, as investors feared a negative impact from Sinn Fein's policies, which include an end to tax breaks for banks.

"Sinn Fein's manifesto contained a range of more radical policies on banking and housing," Davy Research analyst Conall MacCoille said in a note to clients.

The left-wing party was ahead of the centre-right Fianna Fail and the Fine Gael party of Prime Minister Leo Varadkar in an election analysts described as a seismic shift away from Ireland's century-old, centre-right duopoly.

With negotiations to form a coalition government taking place over the next few weeks, MacCoille said Sinn Fein may end up compromising on some of these policies.

Both Fianna Fail and Fine Gael insisted ahead of the election that they would not govern with Sinn Fein. While Fianna Fail's deputy leader said on Monday that it was "completely premature" to talk of forming a coalition government with Sinn Fein, he said it would talk to its left-wing rival.

Fianna Fail's finance spokesman Micheal McGrath told Reuters last week that he would not make any changes to the treatment of the Deferred Tax Assets -- a method used by Irish companies to use historic losses to offset taxes on current profits.

Ireland's finance ministry said late last year that DTAs were worth 2.2 billion euros to Bank of Ireland, Allied Irish Banks and Permanent TSB, lenders bailed out by the state after they racked up big losses during a banking crash a decade ago.

Meanwhile, real estate stocks such as Irish Residential Properties and Hibernia also took a beating on Sinn Fein's housing policies that include abolishing the 'Help-to-Buy' scheme and imposing a rent freeze.

By Thyagaraju Adinarayan and Padraic Halpin