Irish banks processing over 28,000 coronavirus-related mortgage breaks

"From late last night, 28,000 breaks had been given or were in the process of being given. That's an extraordinarily large number," Banking & Payments Federation Ireland CEO Brian Hayes told national broadcaster RTE.

Ireland's five retail banks agreed last week to implement a loan repayment break of up to three months for those affected.

Hayes said the 7,000 average inquiries a day since then had fallen slightly after the government announced this week that it would pay 70% of income for impacted workers.

(Reporting by Padraic Halpin; editing by Jason Neely)