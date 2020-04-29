Log in
AIB Group plc

AIB GROUP PLC

(A5G)
News 
News

Irish banks seeking to extend loan breaks to six months - AIB CEO

04/29/2020

Ireland's five retail banks are working towards extending loan repayment breaks to help customers cope with the impact of the coronavirus to six months, up from the current three months, Allied Irish Banks' chief executive told Reuters on Wednesday.

"The view of all my colleagues in other financial institutions is that we are going to need a second payment break... What I would like to see, and this is what we're working towards as an industry, is having a further three-month period to bring us out to the end of September," Colin Hunt said in a telephone interview.

"We won't have a good feel for the proportion of people who took payment break one who are going to need support in the second payment break until we see the government's proposals in relation to the transition back to normality," he added.

(Reporting by Padraic Halpin; Editing by Jon Boyle)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AIB GROUP PLC 16.64% 1.279 Delayed Quote.-64.58%
BANK OF IRELAND GROUP PLC 8.39% 1.935 Delayed Quote.-63.40%
KBC GROUPE 4.40% 53.2 Delayed Quote.-24.04%
PERMANENT TSB GROUP HOLDINGS PLC 2.77% 0.52 Delayed Quote.-55.69%
THE ROYAL BANK OF SCOTLAND GROUP PLC 2.48% 117.762 Delayed Quote.-52.12%
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2020 2 556 M
EBIT 2020 982 M
Net income 2020 237 M
Debt 2020 -
Yield 2020 5,90%
P/E ratio 2020 9,90x
P/E ratio 2021 5,63x
Capi. / Sales2020 1,17x
Capi. / Sales2021 1,16x
Capitalization 2 986 M
Managers
NameTitle
Colin Hunt Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Donal Galvin Chief Financial Officer & Treasurer
Thomas Joseph Foley Senior Independent Director
Carolan Mary Lennon Independent Non-Executive Director
Helen Elizabeth Normoyle Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AIB GROUP PLC-64.58%3 236
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-31.64%290 259
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED0.96%253 399
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-33.36%207 257
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION1.63%202 379
BANK OF CHINA LIMITED1.03%133 835
