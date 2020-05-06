Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Irish Stock Exchange  >  AIB Group plc    A5G   IE00BF0L3536

AIB GROUP PLC

(A5G)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Tradegate - 05/06 01:32:01 am
1.14 EUR   +0.80%
01:19aIrish mortgage approvals fall 9.9% year-on-year in March
RE
04/30Bank of Ireland loan repayment breaks rise above 35,000
RE
04/30Irish banks extend coronavirus loan breaks to six months
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Irish mortgage approvals fall 9.9% year-on-year in March

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/06/2020 | 01:19am EDT
Commuters walk into work in the morning in the financial district of Dublin

Mortgage approvals by Irish banks fell 9.9% year-on-year in March with the first major effects of the coronavirus set to become apparent in April's data, the Banking and Payments Federation Ireland (BPFI) said on Wednesday.

Ireland's mortgage market recovered from a banking and economic crisis a decade ago to reach the highest level since 2009 last year when 9.5 billion euros ($10.30 billion) of debt was drawn down for house purchases.

While 8,728 new mortgages to the value of almost 2 billion euros were drawn down in the first quarter of 2020, up 1.8% year-on-year in volume terms and 6% in value, approvals began to drop in March in line with the gradual shutdown of the economy.

Ireland introduced stay-home measures almost six weeks ago to slow the spread of the novel coronavirus, shutting down all but essential operations and will only begin to slowly unwind them from May 18.

The resulting hit to income and jobs has led banks to extend three-month loan repayment breaks to over 65,000 mortgage customers and over 22,000 businesses.

"We expect to see the first effects of COVID-19 on the mortgage market coming through in April's mortgage approvals figures," BPFI Chief Executive Brian Hayes said in a statement.

"As we navigate our way through these unprecedented times it will be necessary for both lenders and borrowers to take a realistic and pragmatic approach until such time as we have more clarity on the wider impact of the pandemic as a whole."

Allied Irish Banks Chief Executive told Reuters last week that the collapse in housing transactions would have a material impact on mortgage volumes in 2020 but that the long-standing shortage of housing supply will remain broadly supportive of activity once normality resumes.

($1 = 0.9223 euros)

(Reporting by Padraic Halpin; Editing by Emelia Sithole-Matarise)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AIB GROUP PLC -3.50% 1.131 Delayed Quote.-59.76%
BANK OF IRELAND GROUP PLC -2.49% 1.694 Delayed Quote.-62.25%
KBC GROUPE 1.97% 47.72 Delayed Quote.-28.84%
PERMANENT TSB GROUP HOLDINGS PLC -0.60% 0.496 Delayed Quote.-56.22%
THE ROYAL BANK OF SCOTLAND GROUP PLC 2.36% 112.75 Delayed Quote.-53.08%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on AIB GROUP PLC
01:19aIrish mortgage approvals fall 9.9% year-on-year in March
RE
04/30Bank of Ireland loan repayment breaks rise above 35,000
RE
04/30Irish banks extend coronavirus loan breaks to six months
RE
04/29AIB CEO says Irish banks working to extend loan breaks
RE
04/15Irish banks may extend mortgage breaks to six months - representative body
RE
04/12Ireland's AIB approves 25,000 loan payment breaks - CEO
RE
04/03Bank of Ireland receives 15,000 applications for mortgage breaks
RE
03/28Irish banks processing over 28,000 coronavirus-related mortgage breaks
RE
03/26AIB GROUP PLC : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
03/23AIB : Update on AIB Group supports for customers through COVID-19 crisis
PU
More news
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2020 2 556 M
EBIT 2020 982 M
Net income 2020 237 M
Debt 2020 -
Yield 2020 5,19%
P/E ratio 2020 11,2x
P/E ratio 2021 6,40x
Capi. / Sales2020 1,33x
Capi. / Sales2021 1,32x
Capitalization 3 393 M
Chart AIB GROUP PLC
Duration : Period :
AIB Group plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AIB GROUP PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 14
Average target price 2,41  €
Last Close Price 1,25  €
Spread / Highest target 220%
Spread / Average Target 92,7%
Spread / Lowest Target -8,00%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Colin Hunt Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Donal Galvin Chief Financial Officer & Treasurer
Carolan Mary Lennon Senior Independent Non-Executive Director
Helen Elizabeth Normoyle Independent Non-Executive Director
Brendan Paul McDonagh Deputy Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AIB GROUP PLC-59.76%3 733
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-33.90%284 045
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED0.76%256 404
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION0.48%204 733
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-34.47%200 233
BANK OF CHINA LIMITED0.34%135 908
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group