Aida Engineering : Consolidated Financial Results for the 3rd Quarter of the FY Ended March 31, 2020

1. Consolidated Financial Statements
(1) Consolidated Balance Sheets
(Millions of Yen)
As of March 31, 2019
As of December 31, 2019
Assets
Current assets
Cash on hand and at banks
31,155
29,391
Notes and accounts receivable - trade
22,859
19,575
Electronically recorded monetary claims - operating
2,213
2,241
Finished goods
2,761
2,857
Work in process
9,814
11,896
Raw materials and supplies
3,914
3,694
Other current assets
3,906
3,580
Allowance for doubtful accounts
(231)
(220)
Total current assets
76,396
73,017
Fixed assets
Property, plant and equipment
Buildings and structures
25,102
25,380
Accumulated depreciation
(16,613)
(17,000)
Buildings and structures, net
8,488
8,379
Machinery and vehicles
17,687
17,459
Accumulated depreciation
(10,451)
(11,028)
Machinery and vehicles, net
7,235
6,431
Land
7,301
7,307
Construction in progress
296
468
Other fixed assets
3,578
3,620
Accumulated depreciation
(2,967)
(3,059)
Other fixed assets, net
610
560
Total property, plant and equipment
23,932
23,147
Intangible assets
800
780
Investments and other assets
Investment securities
6,808
7,187
Insurance reserve fund
2,219
2,283
Net defined benefit assets
856
879
Deferred tax assets
405
471
Other assets
178
153
Allowance for doubtful accounts
(32)
(32)
Total investments and other assets
10,435
10,942
Total fixed assets
35,167
34,870
Total assets
111,564
107,887
(Millions of Yen)
As of March 31, 2019
As of December 31, 2019
Liabilities
Current liabilities
Accounts payable - trade
6,806
5,848
Electronically recorded monetary obligations - operating
4,671
4,401
Short-term loans payable
2,491
2,450
Current portion of long-term loans payable
500
1,000
Accounts payable - other
1,123
980
Income taxes payable
617
1,013
Advances received
8,291
7,598
Accrued warranty costs
596
603
Accrued bonuses for employees
1,080
612
Accrued bonuses for directors
44
22
Provision for loss on orders received
56
47
Other current liabilities
2,148
2,071
Total current liabilities
28,428
26,651
Long-term liabilities
Long-term loans payable
1,000
500
Long-term accounts payable - other
817
892
Deferred tax liabilities
2,024
1,887
Accrued stock payments
401
455
Net defined benefit liabilities
1,385
1,388
Other long-term liabilities
300
290
Total long-term liabilities
5,929
5,414
Total liabilities
34,358
32,066
Net assets
Shareholders' equity
Common stock
7,831
7,831
Additional paid-in capital
12,415
12,415
Retained earnings
55,777
55,538
Treasury stock
(4,230)
(4,917)
Total shareholders' equity
71,793
70,866
Accumulated other comprehensive income
Net unrealized gains on other securities
3,617
3,687
Deferred hedge gains (losses)
(1)
5
Foreign currency translation adjustments
645
170
Retirement benefit plan adjustments
398
326
Total accumulated other comprehensive income
4,660
4,190
Stock options
139
139
Non-controlling interests
613
624
Total net assets
77,206
75,821
Total liabilities and net assets
111,564
107,887
Consolidated Statements of Income and Comprehensive Income Consolidated Statements of Income
(Millions of Yen)
Nine months ended
Nine months ended
December 31, 2018
December 31, 2019
Net sales
61,257
50,809
Cost of sales
50,378
39,802
Gross profit
10,878
11,006
Selling, general and administrative expenses
7,154
6,691
Operating income
3,723
4,314
Non-operating income
Interest income
73
74
Dividend income
147
158
Gain from redemption at maturity of endowment insurance
13
0
Insurance premiums refunded cancellation
167
－
Other non-operating income
114
93
Total non-operating income
516
326
Non-operating expense
Restructuring charges
－
71
Interest expenses
27
21
Foreign exchange loss
36
131
Other non-operating expenses
66
45
Total non-operating expenses
130
269
Ordinary income
4,109
4,371
Extraordinary gain
Gain on sales of fixed assets
17
3
Gain on sales of investment securities
－
38
Total extraordinary gain
17
42
Extraordinary loss
Loss on labor accident
－
26
Loss on sales of fixed assets
0
－
Loss on disposal of fixed assets
184
22
Other extraordinary loss
4
0
Total extraordinary loss
189
49
Income before income taxes
3,938
4,364
Income taxes
1,147
1,308
Net income
2,790
3,056
Net income attributable to non-controlling interests
7
32
Net income attributable to owners of parent
2,783
3,024
4
Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income
(Millions of Yen)
Nine months ended
Nine months ended
December 31, 2018
December 31, 2019
Net income
2,790
3,056
Other comprehensive income
Net unrealized gains (losses) on other securities
(1,400)
69
Deferred hedge gains
5
7
Foreign currency translation adjustments
(391)
(475)
Retirement benefit plan adjustments
(33)
(71)
Total other comprehensive income (loss)
(1,820)
(469)
Comprehensive income
970
2,587
Comprehensive income attributable to owners of parent
963
2,554
Comprehensive income attributable to non-controlling interests
6
32
Notes to Going Concern Assumption None
Notes Regarding Remarkable Fluctuation in Shareholders' Equity
AIDA resolved to repurchase treasury stock at the meeting of the Board of Directors held on June 11, 2019
in accordance with the Companies Act, Article 156, applied by replacement under Article 165, paragraph 3 of the same Act, and repurchased treasury stock 2,198,900 shares as ¥1,999 million.
AIDA resolved to cancel treasury stock at the meeting of the Board of Directors held on June 11, 2019
in accordance with the Companies Act, Article 178, and canceled treasury stock 2,198,900 shares as ¥1,309 million. As a result, retained earnings decreased by ¥1,309 million and treasury stock decreased by the same amount.
Retained earnings was ¥55,538 million and treasury stock was 9,897,735 shares as ¥4,917 million as of December 31, 2019.
(5) Segment Information
Nine months ended December 31, 2018
（Millions of Yen）
Adjustments
Consolidated
Japan
China
Asia
Americas
Europe
Sub total
statements of
(*1)
income(*2)
Sales
Sales to third parties
25,098
9,501
3,474
12,211
10,972
61,257
－
61,257
Inter-segment sales
13,098
625
3,349
269
353
17,696
(17,696)
－
Total sales
38,196
10,126
6,823
12,480
11,325
78,953
(17,696)
61,257
Segment profit or loss
1,530
584
915
568
(53)
3,545
178
3,723
Note:
Adjustments of sales represent elimination of inter-segment transactions. Adjustments of segment profit or loss refer to inter-segment transaction eliminations.
Segment profit or loss is adjusted to operating income of consolidated statements of income.
Nine months ended December 31, 2019
（Millions of Yen）
Adjustments
Consolidated
Japan
China
Asia
Americas
Europe
Sub total
statements of
(*1)
income(*2)
Sales
Sales to third parties
25,661
4,724
3,862
8,194
8,366
50,809
－
50,809
Inter-segment sales
9,812
396
2,657
245
232
13,343
(13,343)
－
Total sales
35,474
5,120
6,520
8,439
8,599
64,153
(13,343)
50,809
Segment profit or loss
3,252
153
862
368
(67)
4,569
(254)
4,314
Note:
Adjustments of sales represent elimination of inter-segment transactions. Adjustments of segment profit or loss refer to inter-segment transaction eliminations.
Segment profit or loss is adjusted to operating income of consolidated statements of income.
