Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Tokyo  >  Aida Engineering, Ltd.    6118   JP3102400003

AIDA ENGINEERING, LTD.

(6118)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Aida Engineering : Consolidated Financial Results for the 3rd Quarter of the FY Ended March 31, 2020

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/12/2020 | 05:39am EST

(For reference purposes only)

Consolidated Financial Results for the 3rd Quarter

of the Fiscal Year Ended March 31, 2020 [Japanese Standard]

February 12, 2020

Stock exchange: Tokyo (First Section)

Listed company name: Aida Engineering, Ltd.

Stock code:

6118 (URL https://www.aida.co.jp/en/)

Representative:

Kimikazu Aida, Chairman & President (CEO)

Contact:

Hiromitsu Ugawa, Managing Executive Officer, Division Manager, General Administration Headquarters

Tel: +81-42-772-5231

Scheduled date of filing quarterly securities report:

February 12, 2020

Scheduled beginning date of dividend payment:

Preparation of supplemental explanatory materials:

Yes

Holding of quarterly financial results briefing:

None

(Figures are rounded down to the nearest million yen)

1. Consolidated Results for 3rd Quarter of the Fiscal Year Ended March 31, 2020 (April 1, 2019 to December 31, 2019)

(1) Consolidated Financial Results

Percentages represent change compared to the previous period)

Net sales

Operating income

Ordinary income

Net income attributable to

owners of parent

Millions of yen

%

Millions of yen

%

Millions of yen

%

Millions of yen

%

Nine months ended December 31, 2019

50,809

(17.1)

4,314

15.9

4,371

6.4

3,024

8.6

Nine months ended December 31, 2018

61,257

20.7

3,723

(10.1)

4,109

2.3

2,783

3.2

Note: Comprehensive income

Nine months ended December 31, 2019

2,587 million yen

(

166.7

%)

Nine months ended December 31, 2018

970 million yen

(

-82.4

%)

Net income per share

Diluted net income per

share

Yen

Yen

Nine months ended December 31, 2019

50.12

50.02

Nine months ended December 31, 2018

45.11

45.01

(2) Consolidated Financial Position

Total assets

Net assets

Shareholders' equity ratio

Net assets per share

Millions of yen

Millions of yen

%

Yen

As of December 31, 2019

107,887

75,821

69.6

1,260.39

As of March 31, 2019

111,564

77,206

68.5

1,238.41

Reference: Shareholders' equity

As of December 31, 2019

75,056

million yen

As of March 31, 2019

76,453

million yen

2. Cash Dividends

Cash dividends per share

1Q End

2Q End

3Q End

Year-end

Total

Millions of yen

%

%

Yen

Yen

Yen

Yen

Yen

Year ended March 31, 2019

30.00

30.00

Year ended March 31, 2020

Year ended March 31, 2020 (forecast)

30.00

30.00

Note: Revision of dividend forecast for this period: None

3. Forecasts of Consolidated Results for the Fiscal Year Ended March 31, 2020 (April 1, 2019 to March 31, 2020)

Percentages represent change compared to the previous period)

Net sales

Operating income

Ordinary income

Net income attributable

Net income per share

to owners of parent

Millions of yen

%

Millions of yen

%

Millions of yen

%

Millions of yen

%

Yen

Full year ended March 31, 2020

72,000

(14.4)

6,350

14.2

6,400

8.8

4,650

0.3

77.31

Note: Revision of forecasts of consolidated results: Yes

4. Others

  1. Changes among significant subsidiaries during the period: None
  2. Adoption of special accounting treatment for quarter financial report: Yes
    Note: This refers to whether these above were used for preparing quarterly consolidated financial statements.
  3. Changes in accounting policies, changes in accounting estimates and retrospective restatement
    1. Changes in accounting policies due to revisions of accounting standards: None
    2. Changes in accounting policies other than "1": None
    3. Changes in accounting estimates: None
    4. Retrospective restatement: None
  5. Number of shares outstanding (Common stock)
    1. Total number of issued shares (Including treasury stock)

As of December 31, 2019

69,448,421

shares

As of March 31, 2019

71,647,321

shares

2.

Total number of treasury stock

As of December 31, 2019

9,897,735

shares

As of March 31, 2019

9,912,330

shares

3.

Average number of shares

Nine months ended December 31, 2019

60,347,835

shares

Nine months ended December 31, 2018

61,707,164

shares

This financial results falls outside the scope of audit procedures.

Statement for proper use of business forecast and other special remarks:

The above forecasts and those presented in appended material are based on the information presently available. Actual results may differ from these forecasts due to changes in various factors.

TABLE OF CONTENTS

1. Consolidated Financial Statements

(1)

Consolidated Balance Sheets………………………………………………………………

……………………………… 2

(2)

Consolidated Statements of Income and Comprehensive Income…………………………………………………………………

4

Consolidated Statements of Income………………………………………………

………………………

4

Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income…………

……………………………………………………………………………………

5

(3)

Notes to Going Concern Assumption………………………………………………

……………………….

6

(4)

Notes Regarding Remarkable Fluctuation in Shareholders' Equity………………………………………

6

(5)

Segment Information………………………………………………………………………………….

6

2. Supplementary Information

Status of Orders …………………………………………………………………………………………

7

1

1. Consolidated Financial Statements

(1) Consolidated Balance Sheets

(Millions of Yen)

As of March 31, 2019

As of December 31, 2019

Assets

Current assets

Cash on hand and at banks

31,155

29,391

Notes and accounts receivable - trade

22,859

19,575

Electronically recorded monetary claims - operating

2,213

2,241

Finished goods

2,761

2,857

Work in process

9,814

11,896

Raw materials and supplies

3,914

3,694

Other current assets

3,906

3,580

Allowance for doubtful accounts

(231)

(220)

Total current assets

76,396

73,017

Fixed assets

Property, plant and equipment

Buildings and structures

25,102

25,380

Accumulated depreciation

(16,613)

(17,000)

Buildings and structures, net

8,488

8,379

Machinery and vehicles

17,687

17,459

Accumulated depreciation

(10,451)

(11,028)

Machinery and vehicles, net

7,235

6,431

Land

7,301

7,307

Construction in progress

296

468

Other fixed assets

3,578

3,620

Accumulated depreciation

(2,967)

(3,059)

Other fixed assets, net

610

560

Total property, plant and equipment

23,932

23,147

Intangible assets

800

780

Investments and other assets

Investment securities

6,808

7,187

Insurance reserve fund

2,219

2,283

Net defined benefit assets

856

879

Deferred tax assets

405

471

Other assets

178

153

Allowance for doubtful accounts

(32)

(32)

Total investments and other assets

10,435

10,942

Total fixed assets

35,167

34,870

Total assets

111,564

107,887

2

(Millions of Yen)

As of March 31, 2019

As of December 31, 2019

Liabilities

Current liabilities

Accounts payable - trade

6,806

5,848

Electronically recorded monetary obligations - operating

4,671

4,401

Short-term loans payable

2,491

2,450

Current portion of long-term loans payable

500

1,000

Accounts payable - other

1,123

980

Income taxes payable

617

1,013

Advances received

8,291

7,598

Accrued warranty costs

596

603

Accrued bonuses for employees

1,080

612

Accrued bonuses for directors

44

22

Provision for loss on orders received

56

47

Other current liabilities

2,148

2,071

Total current liabilities

28,428

26,651

Long-term liabilities

Long-term loans payable

1,000

500

Long-term accounts payable - other

817

892

Deferred tax liabilities

2,024

1,887

Accrued stock payments

401

455

Net defined benefit liabilities

1,385

1,388

Other long-term liabilities

300

290

Total long-term liabilities

5,929

5,414

Total liabilities

34,358

32,066

Net assets

Shareholders' equity

Common stock

7,831

7,831

Additional paid-in capital

12,415

12,415

Retained earnings

55,777

55,538

Treasury stock

(4,230)

(4,917)

Total shareholders' equity

71,793

70,866

Accumulated other comprehensive income

Net unrealized gains on other securities

3,617

3,687

Deferred hedge gains (losses)

(1)

5

Foreign currency translation adjustments

645

170

Retirement benefit plan adjustments

398

326

Total accumulated other comprehensive income

4,660

4,190

Stock options

139

139

Non-controlling interests

613

624

Total net assets

77,206

75,821

Total liabilities and net assets

111,564

107,887

3

  1. Consolidated Statements of Income and Comprehensive Income Consolidated Statements of Income

(Millions of Yen)

Nine months ended

Nine months ended

December 31, 2018

December 31, 2019

Net sales

61,257

50,809

Cost of sales

50,378

39,802

Gross profit

10,878

11,006

Selling, general and administrative expenses

7,154

6,691

Operating income

3,723

4,314

Non-operating income

Interest income

73

74

Dividend income

147

158

Gain from redemption at maturity of endowment insurance

13

0

Insurance premiums refunded cancellation

167

Other non-operating income

114

93

Total non-operating income

516

326

Non-operating expense

Restructuring charges

71

Interest expenses

27

21

Foreign exchange loss

36

131

Other non-operating expenses

66

45

Total non-operating expenses

130

269

Ordinary income

4,109

4,371

Extraordinary gain

Gain on sales of fixed assets

17

3

Gain on sales of investment securities

38

Total extraordinary gain

17

42

Extraordinary loss

Loss on labor accident

26

Loss on sales of fixed assets

0

Loss on disposal of fixed assets

184

22

Other extraordinary loss

4

0

Total extraordinary loss

189

49

Income before income taxes

3,938

4,364

Income taxes

1,147

1,308

Net income

2,790

3,056

Net income attributable to non-controlling interests

7

32

Net income attributable to owners of parent

2,783

3,024

4

Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income

(Millions of Yen)

Nine months ended

Nine months ended

December 31, 2018

December 31, 2019

Net income

2,790

3,056

Other comprehensive income

Net unrealized gains (losses) on other securities

(1,400)

69

Deferred hedge gains

5

7

Foreign currency translation adjustments

(391)

(475)

Retirement benefit plan adjustments

(33)

(71)

Total other comprehensive income (loss)

(1,820)

(469)

Comprehensive income

970

2,587

Comprehensive income attributable to owners of parent

963

2,554

Comprehensive income attributable to non-controlling interests

6

32

5

  1. Notes to Going Concern Assumption None
  2. Notes Regarding Remarkable Fluctuation in Shareholders' Equity

AIDA resolved to repurchase treasury stock at the meeting of the Board of Directors held on June 11, 2019

in accordance with the Companies Act, Article 156, applied by replacement under Article 165, paragraph 3 of the same Act, and repurchased treasury stock 2,198,900 shares as ¥1,999 million.

AIDA resolved to cancel treasury stock at the meeting of the Board of Directors held on June 11, 2019

in accordance with the Companies Act, Article 178, and canceled treasury stock 2,198,900 shares as ¥1,309 million. As a result, retained earnings decreased by ¥1,309 million and treasury stock decreased by the same amount.

Retained earnings was ¥55,538 million and treasury stock was 9,897,735 shares as ¥4,917 million as of December 31, 2019.

(5) Segment Information

Nine months ended December 31, 2018

Millions of Yen

Adjustments

Consolidated

Japan

China

Asia

Americas

Europe

Sub total

statements of

(*1)

income(*2)

Sales

Sales to third parties

25,098

9,501

3,474

12,211

10,972

61,257

61,257

Inter-segment sales

13,098

625

3,349

269

353

17,696

(17,696)

Total sales

38,196

10,126

6,823

12,480

11,325

78,953

(17,696)

61,257

Segment profit or loss

1,530

584

915

568

(53)

3,545

178

3,723

Note:

  1. Adjustments of sales represent elimination of inter-segment transactions. Adjustments of segment profit or loss refer to inter-segment transaction eliminations.
  2. Segment profit or loss is adjusted to operating income of consolidated statements of income.

Nine months ended December 31, 2019

Millions of Yen

Adjustments

Consolidated

Japan

China

Asia

Americas

Europe

Sub total

statements of

(*1)

income(*2)

Sales

Sales to third parties

25,661

4,724

3,862

8,194

8,366

50,809

50,809

Inter-segment sales

9,812

396

2,657

245

232

13,343

(13,343)

Total sales

35,474

5,120

6,520

8,439

8,599

64,153

(13,343)

50,809

Segment profit or loss

3,252

153

862

368

(67)

4,569

(254)

4,314

Note:

  1. Adjustments of sales represent elimination of inter-segment transactions. Adjustments of segment profit or loss refer to inter-segment transaction eliminations.
  2. Segment profit or loss is adjusted to operating income of consolidated statements of income.

6

2. Supplementary Information

Status of Orders

Nine months ended December 31, 2019

Millions of Yen

Orders

Order backlog

Amount

Comparison with the

Amount

Comparison with the

previous period (%)

end of previous year (%)

Japan

22,301

(32.1)

25,766

(11.5)

China

4,148

(40.0)

4,689

(10.9)

Asia

4,699

11.9

3,483

31.6

Americas

7,775

(17.3)

5,773

(6.8)

Europe

8,225

(12.2)

7,561

(1.8)

Total

47,150

(24.8)

47,274

(7.2)

Note:

  1. Inter-segmenttransactions have been eliminated.
  2. Amounts above do not include consumption tax.

7

Disclaimer

Aida Engineering Ltd. published this content on 12 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 February 2020 10:38:07 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on AIDA ENGINEERING, LTD.
05:39aAIDA ENGINEERING : Presentation of Consolidated Financial Results for the 3rd Qu..
PU
05:39aAIDA ENGINEERING : Consolidated Financial Results for the 3rd Quarter of the FY ..
PU
01/14AIDA ENGINEERING : Announcement of Merger (Simplified Merger and Short Form Merg..
PU
2019AIDA ENGINEERING LTD : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
2019AIDA ENGINEERING LTD : quaterly earnings release
2018AIDA ENGINEERING LTD : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
2017AIDA ENGINEERING : Consolidated Financial Results for the 1st Quarter of the FY ..
PU
2017AIDA ENGINEERING LTD : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
2017AIDA ENGINEERING LTD : Anniversary bonus dividend
FA
2016AIDA ENGINEERING LTD : annual earnings release
More news
Financials (JPY)
Sales 2020 72 000 M
EBIT 2020 6 350 M
Net income 2020 4 650 M
Debt 2020 -
Yield 2020 3,31%
P/E ratio 2020 11,8x
P/E ratio 2021 12,6x
Capi. / Sales2020 0,72x
Capi. / Sales2021 0,74x
Capitalization 52 014 M
Technical analysis trends AIDA ENGINEERING, LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
 
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price
Last Close Price 907,00  
Spread / Highest target -
Spread / Average Target -
Spread / Lowest Target -
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Kimikazu Aida Chairman, President, CEO & GM-Development
Naoyoshi Nakanishi Chief Operating Officer, Director & Executive VP
Kimio Oiso Independent Outside Director
Teck Meng Yap Director & Managing Executive Officer
Toshihiko Suzuki Director, General Manager-Sales & Service
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AIDA ENGINEERING, LTD.-5.52%473
NORDSON CORPORATION8.68%10 218
WUHAN GUIDE INFRARED CO.,LTD.--.--%5 236
VALMET OYJ13.11%3 969
MSC INDUSTRIAL DIRECT CO., INC.-9.69%3 926
HYUNDAI HEAVY INDUSTRIES HOLDINGS CO LTD--.--%3 744
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group