Aida Engineering : Consolidated Financial Results for the 3rd Quarter of the FY Ended March 31, 2020

Notes to Going Concern Assumption None Notes Regarding Remarkable Fluctuation in Shareholders' Equity

AIDA resolved to repurchase treasury stock at the meeting of the Board of Directors held on June 11, 2019

in accordance with the Companies Act, Article 156, applied by replacement under Article 165, paragraph 3 of the same Act, and repurchased treasury stock 2,198,900 shares as ¥1,999 million.

AIDA resolved to cancel treasury stock at the meeting of the Board of Directors held on June 11, 2019

in accordance with the Companies Act, Article 178, and canceled treasury stock 2,198,900 shares as ¥1,309 million. As a result, retained earnings decreased by ¥1,309 million and treasury stock decreased by the same amount.

Retained earnings was ¥55,538 million and treasury stock was 9,897,735 shares as ¥4,917 million as of December 31, 2019.

(5) Segment Information Nine months ended December 31, 2018 （Millions of Yen） Adjustments Consolidated Japan China Asia Americas Europe Sub total statements of (*1) income(*2) Sales Sales to third parties 25,098 9,501 3,474 12,211 10,972 61,257 － 61,257 Inter-segment sales 13,098 625 3,349 269 353 17,696 (17,696) － Total sales 38,196 10,126 6,823 12,480 11,325 78,953 (17,696) 61,257 Segment profit or loss 1,530 584 915 568 (53) 3,545 178 3,723 Note:

Adjustments of sales represent elimination of inter-segment transactions. Adjustments of segment profit or loss refer to inter-segment transaction eliminations. Segment profit or loss is adjusted to operating income of consolidated statements of income.

Nine months ended December 31, 2019 （Millions of Yen） Adjustments Consolidated Japan China Asia Americas Europe Sub total statements of (*1) income(*2) Sales Sales to third parties 25,661 4,724 3,862 8,194 8,366 50,809 － 50,809 Inter-segment sales 9,812 396 2,657 245 232 13,343 (13,343) － Total sales 35,474 5,120 6,520 8,439 8,599 64,153 (13,343) 50,809 Segment profit or loss 3,252 153 862 368 (67) 4,569 (254) 4,314 Note: