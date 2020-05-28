Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Tokyo Stock Exchange  >  Aida Engineering, Ltd.    6118   JP3102400003

AIDA ENGINEERING, LTD.

(6118)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Aida Engineering : Consolidated Financial Results for the FY Ended March 31, 2020

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/28/2020 | 03:38am EDT

(For reference purposes only)

Consolidated Financial Results for the Year ended March 31, 2020 [Japanese Standard]

May 28, 2020

Stock exchange: Tokyo (First Section)

Listed company name: Aida Engineering, Ltd.

Stock code:

6118 (URL https://www.aida.co.jp/en/)

Representative:

Kimikazu Aida, Chairman & President (CEO)

Contact:

Hiromitsu Ugawa, Managing Executive Officer, Division Manager, General Administration Headquarters

Tel: +81-42-772-5231

Scheduled date of annual general shareholders' meeting:

June 29, 2020

Scheduled date of filing annual securities report:

June 29, 2020

Scheduled beginning date of dividend payment:

June 30, 2020

Preparation of supplemental explanatory materials:

Yes

Holding of financial results briefing:

None

(Figures are rounded down to the nearest million yen)

1. Consolidated Results for Fiscal Year Ended March 31, 2020 (April 1, 2019 to March 31, 2020)

(1) Consolidated Financial Results

Percentages represent change compared to the previous period)

Net sales

Operating income

Ordinary income

Net income attributable to

owners of parent

Millions of yen

%

Millions of yen

%

Millions of yen

%

Millions of yen

%

Year ended March 31, 2020

69,159

(17.7)

6,173

11.0

6,423

9.2

4,022

(13.2)

Year ended March 31, 2019

84,082

13.8

5,561

(11.9)

5,880

(0.8)

4,634

(2.4)

Note: Comprehensive income

Year ended March 31, 2020

1,605 million yen

(

-50.4

%)

Year ended March 31, 2019

3,237 million yen

(

-54.8

%)

Net income per share

Diluted net income per

Return on equity

Ratio of ordinary

Ratio of operating

share

income to total assets

income to net sales

Yen

Yen

%

%

%

Year ended March 31, 2020

66.88

66.75

5.3

6.0

8.9

Year ended March 31, 2019

75.10

74.94

6.1

5.2

6.6

Reference: Equity in earnings of affiliates

Year ended March 31, 2020 million yen

Year ended March 31, 2019 million yen

(2) Consolidated Financial Position

Total assets

Net assets

Shareholders' equity ratio

Net assets per share

Millions of yen

Millions of yen

%

Yen

As of March 31, 2020

104,114

74,840

71.1

1,243.15

As of March 31, 2019

111,564

77,206

68.5

1,238.41

Reference: Shareholders' equity

As of March 31, 2020

74,031

million yen

As of March 31, 2019

76,453

million yen

(3) Consolidated Cash Flow

Operating activities

Investing activities

Financing activities

Cash and cash equivalents at

the end of period

Millions of yen

Millions of yen

Millions of yen

Millions of yen

Year ended March 31, 2020

3,908

(1,091)

(3,377)

28,710

Year ended March 31, 2019

2,821

(1,650)

(1,956)

30,633

2. Cash Dividends

Cash dividends per share

Total dividends

Payout ratio

Ratio of dividends

to net assets

1Q End

2Q End

3Q End

Year-end

Total

(Annual)

(Consolidated)

(Consolidated)

Yen

Yen

Yen

Yen

Yen

Millions of yen

%

%

Year ended March 31, 2019

30.00

30.00

1,955

39.9

2.4

Year ended March 31, 2020

30.00

30.00

1,889

44.9

2.4

Year ended March 31, 2021 (forecast)

3. Forecasts of Consolidated Results for the Fiscal Year Ended March 31, 2021 (April 1, 2020 to March 31, 2021)

Due to uncertainties caused by the spread of COVID-19, the forecast for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2021 is currently undetermined. When it becomes possible to make a reasonable estimate, Aida will make an announcement in a timely manner.

4. Others

  1. Changes among significant subsidiaries during the period: None
    Note: This refers to addition and deletion in specific subsidiaries with changes in the scope of consolidation during the period.
  2. Changes in accounting policies, changes in accounting estimates and retrospective restatement
    1. Changes in accounting policies due to revisions of accounting standards: None
    2. Changes in accounting policies other than "1": None
    3. Changes in accounting estimates: None
    4. Retrospective restatement: None
  4. Number of shares outstanding (Common stock)
    1. Total number of issued shares (Including treasury stock)

As of March 31, 2020

69,448,421

shares

As of March 31, 2019

71,647,321

shares

2. Total number of treasury stock

As of March 31, 2020

9,896,566

shares

As of March 31, 2019

9,912,330

shares

3. Average number of shares

Year ended March 31, 2020

60,149,699

shares

Year ended March 31, 2019

61,712,228

shares

[Reference] Outline of Non-Consolidated Results

Non-Consolidated Results for the Fiscal Year Ended March 31, 2020 (April 1, 2019 to March 31, 2020)

(1) Non-Consolidated Financial Results

Percentages represent change compared to the previous period)

Net sales

Operating income

Ordinary income

Net income

Millions of yen

%

Millions of yen

%

Millions of yen

%

Millions of yen

%

Year ended March 31, 2020

42,592

(5.0)

4,529

72.2

9,670

134.4

5,942

73.0

Year ended March 31, 2019

44,812

3.9

2,630

(19.0)

4,126

(7.3)

3,436

(10.9)

Net income per share

Diluted net income per

share

Yen

Yen

Year ended March 31, 2020

98.80

98.62

Year ended March 31, 2019

55.68

55.56

(2) Non-Consolidated Financial Position

Total assets

Net assets

Shareholders' equity ratio

Net assets per share

Millions of yen

Millions of yen

%

Yen

As of March 31, 2020

73,019

57,842

79.0

968.95

As of March 31, 2019

74,718

56,779

75.8

917.47

Reference: Shareholders' equity

As of March 31, 2020

57,702 million yen

As of March 31, 2019

56,639 million yen

This financial results falls outside the scope of audit procedures.

Statement for proper use of business forecast and other special remarks:

As for the forecasts of consolidated results for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2021, it is difficult to reasonably estimate the effects of the coronavirus (COVID 19) as of today, so forecasts is undecided. AIDA will disclose such figures promptly after it becomes possible to estimate them in the future.

TABLE OF CONTENTS

1. Consolidated Financial Statements

(1)

Consolidated Balance Sheets………………………………………………………………

……………………………… 2

(2)

Consolidated Statements of Income and Comprehensive Income…………………………………………………………………

4

Consolidated Statements of Income………………………………………………

………………………

4

Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income…………

……………………………………………………………………………………

5

(3)

Consolidated Statements of Change in Net Assets ………

………………………………………………

6

(4)

Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows……………………………………

…………………………

8

(5)

Notes to Going Concern Assumption………………………………………………

……………………….

9

(6)

Segment Information………………………………………………………………………………….

9

2. Supplementary Information

Status of Orders …………………………………………………………………………………………

10

1

1. Consolidated Financial Statements

(1) Consolidated Balance Sheets

(Millions of Yen)

As of March 31, 2019

As of March 31, 2020

Assets

Current assets

Cash on hand and at banks

31,155

28,723

Notes and accounts receivable - trade

22,859

20,378

Electronically recorded monetary claims - operating

2,213

2,748

Finished goods

2,761

2,618

Work in process

9,814

10,662

Raw materials and supplies

3,914

3,557

Advance payments - trade

1,120

596

Accounts receivable - other

1,425

1,628

Consumption taxes receivable

766

386

Other current assets

595

490

Allowance for doubtful accounts

(231)

(223)

Total current assets

76,396

71,568

Fixed assets

Property, plant and equipment

Buildings and structures

25,102

25,001

Accumulated depreciation

(16,613)

(16,957)

Buildings and structures, net

8,488

8,044

Machinery and vehicles

17,687

17,095

Accumulated depreciation

(10,451)

(11,099)

Machinery and vehicles, net

7,235

5,996

Land

7,301

7,283

Construction in progress

296

377

Other fixed assets

3,578

3,638

Accumulated depreciation

(2,967)

(3,077)

Other fixed assets, net

610

561

Total property, plant and equipment

23,932

22,263

Intangible assets

800

743

Investments and other assets

Investment securities

6,808

5,944

Insurance reserve fund

2,219

2,324

Net defined benefit assets

856

814

Deferred tax assets

405

331

Other assets

178

156

Allowance for doubtful accounts

(32)

(32)

Total investments and other assets

10,435

9,539

Total fixed assets

35,167

32,546

Total assets

111,564

104,114

2

(Millions of Yen)

As of March 31, 2019

As of March 31, 2020

Liabilities

Current liabilities

Accounts payable - trade

6,806

4,733

Electronically recorded monetary obligations - operating

4,671

3,369

Short-term loans payable

2,491

2,991

Current portion of long-term loans payable

500

500

Accounts payable - other

1,123

707

Income taxes payable

617

1,681

Accrued expenses

1,191

1,048

Advances received

8,291

6,134

Accrued warranty costs

596

583

Accrued bonuses for employees

1,080

1,129

Accrued bonuses for directors

44

49

Provision for loss on orders received

56

170

Other current liabilities

956

725

Total current liabilities

28,428

23,823

Long-term liabilities

Long-term loans payable

1,000

1,000

Long-term accounts payable - other

817

883

Deferred tax liabilities

2,024

1,445

Accrued stock payments

401

463

Net defined benefit liabilities

1,385

1,387

Other long-term liabilities

300

271

Total long-term liabilities

5,929

5,450

Total liabilities

34,358

29,273

Net assets

Shareholders' equity

Common stock

7,831

7,831

Additional paid-in capital

12,415

12,415

Retained earnings

55,777

56,536

Treasury stock

(4,230)

(4,917)

Total shareholders' equity

71,793

71,864

Accumulated other comprehensive income

Net unrealized gains on other securities

3,617

2,638

Deferred hedge gains (losses)

(1)

47

Foreign currency translation adjustments

645

(773)

Retirement benefit plan adjustments

398

253

Total accumulated other comprehensive income

4,660

2,166

Stock options

139

139

Non-controlling interests

613

669

Total net assets

77,206

74,840

Total liabilities and net assets

111,564

104,114

3

  1. Consolidated Statements of Income and Comprehensive Income Consolidated Statements of Income

(Millions of Yen)

Year ended March 31,

Year ended March 31,

2019

2020

Net sales

84,082

69,159

Cost of sales

68,851

53,966

Gross profit

15,230

15,192

Selling, general and administrative expenses

9,669

9,019

Operating income

5,561

6,173

Non-operating income

Interest income

99

102

Dividend income

197

196

Foreign exchange gain

45

Gain from redemption at maturity of endowment insurance

168

Other non-operating income

154

145

Total non-operating income

619

490

Non-operating expense

Interest expenses

38

31

Commission expenses

13

83

Foreign exchange loss

155

Restructuring charges

71

Other non-operating expenses

94

55

Total non-operating expenses

301

240

Ordinary income

5,880

6,423

Extraordinary gain

Gain on sales of fixed assets

24

3

Gain on sales of investment securities

83

44

Total extraordinary gain

107

48

Extraordinary loss

Loss on sales of fixed assets

0

0

Loss on disposal of fixed assets

197

25

Loss on impairment

174

Other extraordinary loss

4

28

Total extraordinary loss

202

228

Income before income taxes

5,785

6,242

Current taxes

1,248

2,276

Deferred taxes

(155)

(132)

Income taxes

1,092

2,143

Net income

4,693

4,099

Net income attributable to non-controlling interests

58

76

Net income attributable to owners of parent

4,634

4,022

4

Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income

(Millions of Yen)

Year ended March 31,

Year ended March 31,

2019

2020

Net income

4,693

4,099

Other comprehensive income

Net unrealized gains (losses) on other securities

(1,313)

(979)

Deferred hedge gains (losses)

(27)

49

Foreign currency translation adjustments

(89)

(1,418)

Retirement benefit plan adjustments

(25)

(144)

Total other comprehensive income (loss)

(1,455)

(2,493)

Comprehensive income

3,237

1,605

Comprehensive income attributable to owners of parent

3,179

1,529

Comprehensive income attributable to non-controlling interests

57

76

5

(3) Consolidated Statements of Change in Net Assets

Year ended March 31, 2019 (from April 1, 2018 to March 31, 2019)

(Millions of Yen)

Shareholders' equity

Additional

Total

Common stock

Retained earnings

Treasury stock

shareholders'

paid-in capital

equity

Balance at the beginning of the period

7,831

12,486

54,000

(5,222)

69,095

Changes during the period

Cash dividends

(1,954)

(1,954)

Net income attributable to owners of parent

4,634

4,634

Purchase of treasury stock

(0)

(0)

Disposal of treasury stock

3

14

18

Retirement of treasury stock

(74)

(903)

978

Net changes of items other than shareholders' equity

Total changes during the period

(71)

1,776

992

2,697

Balance at the end of period

7,831

12,415

55,777

(4,230)

71,793

Accumulated other comprehensive income

Net unrealized

Deferred hedge

Foreign currency

Retirement benefit

Total

Stock option

Non-controlling

Total net assets

accumulated other

interests

gains (losses) on

translation

gains (losses)

plans adjustments

comprehensive

other securities

adjustments

income (loss)

Balance at the beginning of the period

4,930

26

734

423

6,114

148

566

75,924

Changes during the period

Cash dividends

(10)

(1,965)

Net income attributable to owners of parent

4,634

Purchase of treasury stock

(0)

Disposal of treasury stock

18

Retirement of treasury stock

Net changes of items other than shareholders' equity

(1,312)

(27)

(89)

(25)

(1,454)

(8)

57

(1,405)

Total changes during the period

(1,312)

(27)

(89)

(25)

(1,454)

(8)

47

1,281

Balance at the end of period

3,617

(1)

645

398

4,660

139

613

77,206

6

Year ended March 31, 2020 (from April 1, 2019 to March 31, 2020)

(Millions of Yen)

Shareholders' equity

Additional

Total

Common stock

Retained earnings

Treasury stock

shareholders'

paid-in capital

equity

Balance at the beginning of the period

7,831

12,415

55,777

(4,230)

71,793

Changes during the period

Cash dividends

(1,955)

(1,955)

Net income attributable to owners of parent

4,022

4,022

Purchase of treasury stock

(2,000)

(2,000)

Disposal of treasury stock

4

4

Retirement of treasury stock

(1,309)

1,309

Net changes of items other than shareholders' equity

Total changes during the period

758

(686)

71

Balance at the end of period

7,831

12,415

56,536

(4,917)

71,864

Accumulated other comprehensive income

Net unrealized

Foreign currency

Total accumulated

Stock option

Non-controlling

Total net assets

Deferred hedge

Retirement benefit

other

interests

gains (losses) on

translation

gains (losses)

plans adjustments

comprehensive

other securities

adjustments

income (loss)

Balance at the beginning of the period

3,617

(1)

645

398

4,660

139

613

77,206

Changes during the period

Cash dividends

(20)

(1,975)

Net income attributable to owners of parent

4,022

Purchase of treasury stock

(2,000)

Disposal of treasury stock

4

Retirement of treasury stock

Net changes of items other than shareholders' equity

(979)

49

(1,418)

(144)

(2,493)

76

(2,416)

Total changes during the period

(979)

49

(1,418)

(144)

(2,493)

55

(2,365)

Balance at the end of period

2,638

47

(773)

253

2,166

139

669

74,840

7

(4) Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

Millions of Yen

Year ended March 31,

Year ended March 31,

2019

2020

Cash flows from operating activities:

Income before income taxes

5,785

6,242

Depreciation and amortization

2,142

2,146

Loss on impairment

174

(Gain) loss on sales of fixed assets

(23)

(3)

Loss on disposal of fixed assets

197

25

(Gain) loss on sales of securities

(83)

(44)

Increase (decrease) in allowance for doubtful accounts

(0)

(2)

Increase (decrease) in accrued bonuses for employees, net

(138)

53

Increase (decrease) in accrued bonuses for directors, net

(8)

4

Increase (decrease) in accrued warranty costs, net

(116)

(1)

Increase (decrease) in net defined benefit liabilities

(72)

(5)

(Increase) decrease in net defined benefit assets

(33)

(15)

Increase (decrease) in accrued stock payments, net

56

61

Increase (decrease) in provision for loss on orders received, net

(46)

116

Interest and dividend income

(297)

(298)

Interest expense

38

31

(Increase) decrease in accounts receivable - trade

(4,328)

(740)

(Increase) decrease in inventories

1,010

(714)

Increase (decrease) in accounts payable - trade

(473)

(2,776)

(Increase) decrease in other assets

197

379

Increase (decrease) in other liabilities

504

(500)

Other, net

80

607

Sub-total

4,389

4,738

Interest and dividend income received

297

299

Interest expenses paid

(38)

(31)

Income taxes paid

(1,826)

(1,097)

Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities

2,821

3,908

Cash flows from investing activities:

Payments for purchase of property, plant and equipment

(2,733)

(1,219)

Proceeds from sales of property, plant and equipment

132

5

Payments for purchase of intangible assets

(82)

(93)

Payments for purchase of investment securities

(500)

Proceeds from sales of investment securities

67

218

Payments into time deposits

(76)

Proceeds from withdrawal of time deposits

1,040

497

Other, net

2

(0)

Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities

(1,650)

(1,091)

Cash flows from financing activities:

Net increase (decrease) in short-term loans payable

604

Proceeds from long-term loans payable

500

500

Repayment of long-term loans payable

(500)

(500)

Payments for finance lease obligations

(3)

Proceeds from sales of treasury stock

10

Payments for purchase of treasury stock

(0)

(2,000)

Cash dividends paid

(1,965)

(1,977)

Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities

(1,956)

(3,377)

Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents

(302)

(1,363)

Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents

(1,087)

(1,923)

Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of the year

31,721

30,633

Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the year

30,633

28,710

8

  1. Notes to Going Concern Assumption None
  2. Segment Information

1.Overview of Reportable Segments

The reportable segments are components for which discrete financial information is available and whose operating results are regularly reviewed by management to make decisions about resource allocation and to assess performance.

The Companies operate within a single business related to the manufacture and sale of press machines and their ancillary facilities, and auxiliary business such as services. The Company plays a key role for the domestic business. As for the overseas business, each local company including China(China and Hong Kong), Asia (Singapore and Malaysia), Americas (U.S.A.) and Europe (Italy) plays an important role. Each foreign subsidiary is a single business entity, planning comprehensive business strategies for products and conducting business activities in each area. Accordingly, the Companies consist of geographic segments which have the fundamental function of manufacturing, sales and service. Reportable segments are categorized into "Japan", "China", "Asi a", "Americas" and "Europe."

  1. Basis for calculating sales, profit or loss, assets, and other items by reportable segments
    Operating income is used as reportable segment income. Inter-segment sales and transfer prices are based on fair value.
  2. Information regarding amounts of sales, profit, assets, and other items by reportable segments

Year ended March 31, 2019

Millions of Yen

Adjustments

Consolidated

Japan

China

Asia

Americas

Europe

Sub total

statements of

(*1)

income(*2)

Sales

Sales to third parties

34,833

13,125

4,923

16,140

15,059

84,082

84,082

Inter-segment sales

16,429

784

4,726

485

426

22,851

(22,851)

Total sales

51,263

13,909

9,649

16,625

15,485

106,933

(22,851)

84,082

Segment profit

2,431

723

1,398

693

4

5,251

310

5,561

Segment assets

81,842

12,055

10,588

9,126

15,361

128,973

(17,409)

111,564

Others

Depreciation

1,034

355

263

208

282

2,143

(1)

2,142

Increase in property, plant,

equipment and intangible

2,364

50

103

247

101

2,867

2,867

Note:

  1. Adjustments of sales represent elimination of inter-segment transactions. Adjustments of segment profit refer to inter-segment transaction eliminations.
    Adjustments of segment assets represent elimination between inter-segment receivables and payables.
  2. Segment profit is adjusted to operating income of consolidated statements of income.

Year ended March 31, 2020

Millions of Yen

Adjustments

Consolidated

Japan

China

Asia

Americas

Europe

Sub total

statements of

(*1)

income(*2)

Sales

Sales to third parties

35,988

6,147

5,160

11,467

10,395

69,159

69,159

Inter-segment sales

12,667

583

3,067

350

794

17,463

(17,463)

Total sales

48,655

6,731

8,228

11,817

11,189

86,622

(17,463)

69,159

Segment profit or loss

4,726

240

1,062

542

(243)

6,329

(155)

6,173

Segment assets

78,123

9,718

10,341

8,436

11,077

117,696

(13,582)

104,114

Others

Depreciation

1,067

329

277

208

262

2,145

0

2,146

Increase in property, plant,

equipment and intangible

371

43

389

45

88

939

939

Note:

  1. Adjustments of sales represent elimination of inter-segment transactions. Adjustments of segment profit or loss refer to inter-segment transaction eliminations.
    Adjustments of segment assets represent elimination between inter-segment receivables and payables.
  2. Segment profit or loss is adjusted to operating income of consolidated statements of income.

9

2. Supplementary Information

Status of Orders

Year ended March 31, 2020

Millions of Yen

Orders

Order backlog

Amount

Comparison with the

Amount

Comparison with the

previous period (%)

end of previous year (%)

Japan

27,879

(29.5)

21,017

(27.8)

China

6,141

(21.3)

5,259

(0.1)

Asia

5,594

8.4

3,080

16.4

Americas

11,336

1.8

6,061

(2.1)

Europe

11,375

(5.7)

8,681

12.7

Total

62,326

(17.7)

44,100

(13.4)

Note:

  1. Inter-segmenttransactions have been eliminated.
  2. Amounts above do not include consumption tax.

10

Disclaimer

Aida Engineering Ltd. published this content on 28 May 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 May 2020 07:37:10 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on AIDA ENGINEERING, LTD.
03:38aAIDA ENGINEERING : Presentation of Consolidated Financial Results for the FY End..
PU
03:38aAIDA ENGINEERING : Consolidated Financial Results for the FY Ended March 31, 202..
PU
04/13AIDA ENGINEERING : To the emergency declaration in response to the spread of the..
PU
03/30AIDA ENGINEERING, LTD. : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
03/12AIDA ENGINEERING : Notice of Change of Representative Director (Additional Appoi..
PU
02/12AIDA ENGINEERING : Presentation of Consolidated Financial Results for the 3rd Qu..
PU
02/12AIDA ENGINEERING : Consolidated Financial Results for the 3rd Quarter of the FY ..
PU
01/14AIDA ENGINEERING : Announcement of Merger (Simplified Merger and Short Form Merg..
PU
2019AIDA ENGINEERING LTD : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
2019AIDA ENGINEERING LTD : quaterly earnings release
More news
Financials (JPY)
Sales 2020 70 000 M
EBIT 2020 5 500 M
Net income 2020 3 900 M
Debt 2020 -
Yield 2020 3,96%
P/E ratio 2020 11,8x
P/E ratio 2021 12,9x
Capi. / Sales2020 0,64x
Capi. / Sales2021 0,68x
Capitalization 45 139 M
Chart AIDA ENGINEERING, LTD.
Duration : Period :
Aida Engineering, Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AIDA ENGINEERING, LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
 
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price
Last Close Price 758,00 
Spread / Highest target -
Spread / Average Target -
Spread / Lowest Target -
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Kimikazu Aida Chairman, President, CEO & GM-Development
Toshihiko Suzuki COO, Representative Director, EVP & GM-Sales
Naoyoshi Nakanishi Director
Kimio Oiso Independent Outside Director
Teck Meng Yap Director & Managing Executive Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AIDA ENGINEERING, LTD.-22.89%419
NORDSON CORPORATION8.95%10 213
WUHAN GUIDE INFRARED CO., LTD.109.33%6 154
MAREL HF.16.94%3 895
VALMET OYJ7.12%3 758
HAITIAN INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LIMITED-15.47%3 265
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group