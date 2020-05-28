Aida Engineering : Consolidated Financial Results for the FY Ended March 31, 2020 0 05/28/2020 | 03:38am EDT Send by mail :

Consolidated Financial Results for the Year ended March 31, 2020 [Japanese Standard] May 28, 2020 Stock exchange: Tokyo (First Section) Listed company name: Aida Engineering, Ltd. Stock code: 6118 (URL https://www.aida.co.jp/en/) Representative: Kimikazu Aida, Chairman & President (CEO) Contact: Hiromitsu Ugawa, Managing Executive Officer, Division Manager, General Administration Headquarters Tel: +81-42-772-5231 Scheduled date of annual general shareholders' meeting: June 29, 2020 Scheduled date of filing annual securities report: June 29, 2020 Scheduled beginning date of dividend payment: June 30, 2020 Preparation of supplemental explanatory materials: Yes Holding of financial results briefing: None (Figures are rounded down to the nearest million yen) 1. Consolidated Results for Fiscal Year Ended March 31, 2020 (April 1, 2019 to March 31, 2020) (1) Consolidated Financial Results （Percentages represent change compared to the previous period) Net sales Operating income Ordinary income Net income attributable to owners of parent Millions of yen % Millions of yen % Millions of yen % Millions of yen % Year ended March 31, 2020 69,159 (17.7) 6,173 11.0 6,423 9.2 4,022 (13.2) Year ended March 31, 2019 84,082 13.8 5,561 (11.9) 5,880 (0.8) 4,634 (2.4) Note: Comprehensive income Year ended March 31, 2020 1,605 million yen ( -50.4 %) Year ended March 31, 2019 3,237 million yen ( -54.8 %) Net income per share Diluted net income per Return on equity Ratio of ordinary Ratio of operating share income to total assets income to net sales Yen Yen % % % Year ended March 31, 2020 66.88 66.75 5.3 6.0 8.9 Year ended March 31, 2019 75.10 74.94 6.1 5.2 6.6 Reference: Equity in earnings of affiliates Year ended March 31, 2020 － million yen Year ended March 31, 2019 － million yen (2) Consolidated Financial Position Total assets Net assets Shareholders' equity ratio Net assets per share Millions of yen Millions of yen % Yen As of March 31, 2020 104,114 74,840 71.1 1,243.15 As of March 31, 2019 111,564 77,206 68.5 1,238.41 Reference: Shareholders' equity As of March 31, 2020 74,031 million yen As of March 31, 2019 76,453 million yen (3) Consolidated Cash Flow Operating activities Investing activities Financing activities Cash and cash equivalents at the end of period Millions of yen Millions of yen Millions of yen Millions of yen Year ended March 31, 2020 3,908 (1,091) (3,377) 28,710 Year ended March 31, 2019 2,821 (1,650) (1,956) 30,633 2. Cash Dividends Cash dividends per share Total dividends Payout ratio Ratio of dividends to net assets 1Q End 2Q End 3Q End Year-end Total (Annual) (Consolidated) (Consolidated) Yen Yen Yen Yen Yen Millions of yen % % Year ended March 31, 2019 － － － 30.00 30.00 1,955 39.9 2.4 Year ended March 31, 2020 － － － 30.00 30.00 1,889 44.9 2.4 Year ended March 31, 2021 (forecast) － － － － － － 3. Forecasts of Consolidated Results for the Fiscal Year Ended March 31, 2021 (April 1, 2020 to March 31, 2021) Due to uncertainties caused by the spread of COVID-19, the forecast for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2021 is currently undetermined. When it becomes possible to make a reasonable estimate, Aida will make an announcement in a timely manner. 4. Others Changes among significant subsidiaries during the period: None

Note: This refers to addition and deletion in specific subsidiaries with changes in the scope of consolidation during the period. Changes in accounting policies, changes in accounting estimates and retrospective restatement Changes in accounting policies due to revisions of accounting standards: None Changes in accounting policies other than "1": None Changes in accounting estimates: None Retrospective restatement: None Number of shares outstanding (Common stock) Total number of issued shares (Including treasury stock) As of March 31, 2020 69,448,421 shares As of March 31, 2019 71,647,321 shares 2. Total number of treasury stock As of March 31, 2020 9,896,566 shares As of March 31, 2019 9,912,330 shares 3. Average number of shares Year ended March 31, 2020 60,149,699 shares Year ended March 31, 2019 61,712,228 shares [Reference] Outline of Non-Consolidated Results Non-Consolidated Results for the Fiscal Year Ended March 31, 2020 (April 1, 2019 to March 31, 2020) (1) Non-Consolidated Financial Results （Percentages represent change compared to the previous period) Net sales Operating income Ordinary income Net income Millions of yen % Millions of yen % Millions of yen % Millions of yen % Year ended March 31, 2020 42,592 (5.0) 4,529 72.2 9,670 134.4 5,942 73.0 Year ended March 31, 2019 44,812 3.9 2,630 (19.0) 4,126 (7.3) 3,436 (10.9) Net income per share Diluted net income per share Yen Yen Year ended March 31, 2020 98.80 98.62 Year ended March 31, 2019 55.68 55.56 (2) Non-Consolidated Financial Position Total assets Net assets Shareholders' equity ratio Net assets per share Millions of yen Millions of yen % Yen As of March 31, 2020 73,019 57,842 79.0 968.95 As of March 31, 2019 74,718 56,779 75.8 917.47 Reference: Shareholders' equity As of March 31, 2020 57,702 million yen As of March 31, 2019 56,639 million yen This financial results falls outside the scope of audit procedures. Statement for proper use of business forecast and other special remarks: As for the forecasts of consolidated results for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2021, it is difficult to reasonably estimate the effects of the coronavirus (COVID 19) as of today, so forecasts is undecided. AIDA will disclose such figures promptly after it becomes possible to estimate them in the future. TABLE OF CONTENTS 1. Consolidated Financial Statements (1) Consolidated Balance Sheets……………………………………………………………… ……………………………… 2 (2) Consolidated Statements of Income and Comprehensive Income………………………………………………………………… 4 Consolidated Statements of Income……………………………………………… ……………………… 4 Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income………… …………………………………………………………………………………… 5 (3) Consolidated Statements of Change in Net Assets ……… ……………………………………………… 6 (4) Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows…………………………………… ………………………… 8 (5) Notes to Going Concern Assumption……………………………………………… ………………………. 9 (6) Segment Information…………………………………………………………………………………. 9 2. Supplementary Information Status of Orders ………………………………………………………………………………………… 10 1 1. Consolidated Financial Statements (1) Consolidated Balance Sheets (Millions of Yen) As of March 31, 2019 As of March 31, 2020 Assets Current assets Cash on hand and at banks 31,155 28,723 Notes and accounts receivable - trade 22,859 20,378 Electronically recorded monetary claims - operating 2,213 2,748 Finished goods 2,761 2,618 Work in process 9,814 10,662 Raw materials and supplies 3,914 3,557 Advance payments - trade 1,120 596 Accounts receivable - other 1,425 1,628 Consumption taxes receivable 766 386 Other current assets 595 490 Allowance for doubtful accounts (231) (223) Total current assets 76,396 71,568 Fixed assets Property, plant and equipment Buildings and structures 25,102 25,001 Accumulated depreciation (16,613) (16,957) Buildings and structures, net 8,488 8,044 Machinery and vehicles 17,687 17,095 Accumulated depreciation (10,451) (11,099) Machinery and vehicles, net 7,235 5,996 Land 7,301 7,283 Construction in progress 296 377 Other fixed assets 3,578 3,638 Accumulated depreciation (2,967) (3,077) Other fixed assets, net 610 561 Total property, plant and equipment 23,932 22,263 Intangible assets 800 743 Investments and other assets Investment securities 6,808 5,944 Insurance reserve fund 2,219 2,324 Net defined benefit assets 856 814 Deferred tax assets 405 331 Other assets 178 156 Allowance for doubtful accounts (32) (32) Total investments and other assets 10,435 9,539 Total fixed assets 35,167 32,546 Total assets 111,564 104,114 2 (Millions of Yen) As of March 31, 2019 As of March 31, 2020 Liabilities Current liabilities Accounts payable - trade 6,806 4,733 Electronically recorded monetary obligations - operating 4,671 3,369 Short-term loans payable 2,491 2,991 Current portion of long-term loans payable 500 500 Accounts payable - other 1,123 707 Income taxes payable 617 1,681 Accrued expenses 1,191 1,048 Advances received 8,291 6,134 Accrued warranty costs 596 583 Accrued bonuses for employees 1,080 1,129 Accrued bonuses for directors 44 49 Provision for loss on orders received 56 170 Other current liabilities 956 725 Total current liabilities 28,428 23,823 Long-term liabilities Long-term loans payable 1,000 1,000 Long-term accounts payable - other 817 883 Deferred tax liabilities 2,024 1,445 Accrued stock payments 401 463 Net defined benefit liabilities 1,385 1,387 Other long-term liabilities 300 271 Total long-term liabilities 5,929 5,450 Total liabilities 34,358 29,273 Net assets Shareholders' equity Common stock 7,831 7,831 Additional paid-in capital 12,415 12,415 Retained earnings 55,777 56,536 Treasury stock (4,230) (4,917) Total shareholders' equity 71,793 71,864 Accumulated other comprehensive income Net unrealized gains on other securities 3,617 2,638 Deferred hedge gains (losses) (1) 47 Foreign currency translation adjustments 645 (773) Retirement benefit plan adjustments 398 253 Total accumulated other comprehensive income 4,660 2,166 Stock options 139 139 Non-controlling interests 613 669 Total net assets 77,206 74,840 Total liabilities and net assets 111,564 104,114 3 Consolidated Statements of Income and Comprehensive Income Consolidated Statements of Income (Millions of Yen) Year ended March 31, Year ended March 31, 2019 2020 Net sales 84,082 69,159 Cost of sales 68,851 53,966 Gross profit 15,230 15,192 Selling, general and administrative expenses 9,669 9,019 Operating income 5,561 6,173 Non-operating income Interest income 99 102 Dividend income 197 196 Foreign exchange gain － 45 Gain from redemption at maturity of endowment insurance 168 － Other non-operating income 154 145 Total non-operating income 619 490 Non-operating expense Interest expenses 38 31 Commission expenses 13 83 Foreign exchange loss 155 － Restructuring charges － 71 Other non-operating expenses 94 55 Total non-operating expenses 301 240 Ordinary income 5,880 6,423 Extraordinary gain Gain on sales of fixed assets 24 3 Gain on sales of investment securities 83 44 Total extraordinary gain 107 48 Extraordinary loss Loss on sales of fixed assets 0 0 Loss on disposal of fixed assets 197 25 Loss on impairment － 174 Other extraordinary loss 4 28 Total extraordinary loss 202 228 Income before income taxes 5,785 6,242 Current taxes 1,248 2,276 Deferred taxes (155) (132) Income taxes 1,092 2,143 Net income 4,693 4,099 Net income attributable to non-controlling interests 58 76 Net income attributable to owners of parent 4,634 4,022 4 Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income (Millions of Yen) Year ended March 31, Year ended March 31, 2019 2020 Net income 4,693 4,099 Other comprehensive income Net unrealized gains (losses) on other securities (1,313) (979) Deferred hedge gains (losses) (27) 49 Foreign currency translation adjustments (89) (1,418) Retirement benefit plan adjustments (25) (144) Total other comprehensive income (loss) (1,455) (2,493) Comprehensive income 3,237 1,605 Comprehensive income attributable to owners of parent 3,179 1,529 Comprehensive income attributable to non-controlling interests 57 76 5 (3) Consolidated Statements of Change in Net Assets Year ended March 31, 2019 (from April 1, 2018 to March 31, 2019) (Millions of Yen) Shareholders' equity Additional Total Common stock Retained earnings Treasury stock shareholders' paid-in capital equity Balance at the beginning of the period 7,831 12,486 54,000 (5,222) 69,095 Changes during the period Cash dividends (1,954) (1,954) Net income attributable to owners of parent 4,634 4,634 Purchase of treasury stock (0) (0) Disposal of treasury stock 3 14 18 Retirement of treasury stock (74) (903) 978 － Net changes of items other than shareholders' equity Total changes during the period － (71) 1,776 992 2,697 Balance at the end of period 7,831 12,415 55,777 (4,230) 71,793 Accumulated other comprehensive income Net unrealized Deferred hedge Foreign currency Retirement benefit Total Stock option Non-controlling Total net assets accumulated other interests gains (losses) on translation gains (losses) plans adjustments comprehensive other securities adjustments income (loss) Balance at the beginning of the period 4,930 26 734 423 6,114 148 566 75,924 Changes during the period Cash dividends (10) (1,965) Net income attributable to owners of parent 4,634 Purchase of treasury stock (0) Disposal of treasury stock 18 Retirement of treasury stock － Net changes of items other than shareholders' equity (1,312) (27) (89) (25) (1,454) (8) 57 (1,405) Total changes during the period (1,312) (27) (89) (25) (1,454) (8) 47 1,281 Balance at the end of period 3,617 (1) 645 398 4,660 139 613 77,206 6 Year ended March 31, 2020 (from April 1, 2019 to March 31, 2020) (Millions of Yen) Shareholders' equity Additional Total Common stock Retained earnings Treasury stock shareholders' paid-in capital equity Balance at the beginning of the period 7,831 12,415 55,777 (4,230) 71,793 Changes during the period Cash dividends (1,955) (1,955) Net income attributable to owners of parent 4,022 4,022 Purchase of treasury stock (2,000) (2,000) Disposal of treasury stock 4 4 Retirement of treasury stock (1,309) 1,309 － Net changes of items other than shareholders' equity Total changes during the period － － 758 (686) 71 Balance at the end of period 7,831 12,415 56,536 (4,917) 71,864 Accumulated other comprehensive income Net unrealized Foreign currency Total accumulated Stock option Non-controlling Total net assets Deferred hedge Retirement benefit other interests gains (losses) on translation gains (losses) plans adjustments comprehensive other securities adjustments income (loss) Balance at the beginning of the period 3,617 (1) 645 398 4,660 139 613 77,206 Changes during the period Cash dividends (20) (1,975) Net income attributable to owners of parent 4,022 Purchase of treasury stock (2,000) Disposal of treasury stock 4 Retirement of treasury stock － Net changes of items other than shareholders' equity (979) 49 (1,418) (144) (2,493) － 76 (2,416) Total changes during the period (979) 49 (1,418) (144) (2,493) － 55 (2,365) Balance at the end of period 2,638 47 (773) 253 2,166 139 669 74,840 7 (4) Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows （Millions of Yen） Year ended March 31, Year ended March 31, 2019 2020 Cash flows from operating activities: Income before income taxes 5,785 6,242 Depreciation and amortization 2,142 2,146 Loss on impairment － 174 (Gain) loss on sales of fixed assets (23) (3) Loss on disposal of fixed assets 197 25 (Gain) loss on sales of securities (83) (44) Increase (decrease) in allowance for doubtful accounts (0) (2) Increase (decrease) in accrued bonuses for employees, net (138) 53 Increase (decrease) in accrued bonuses for directors, net (8) 4 Increase (decrease) in accrued warranty costs, net (116) (1) Increase (decrease) in net defined benefit liabilities (72) (5) (Increase) decrease in net defined benefit assets (33) (15) Increase (decrease) in accrued stock payments, net 56 61 Increase (decrease) in provision for loss on orders received, net (46) 116 Interest and dividend income (297) (298) Interest expense 38 31 (Increase) decrease in accounts receivable - trade (4,328) (740) (Increase) decrease in inventories 1,010 (714) Increase (decrease) in accounts payable - trade (473) (2,776) (Increase) decrease in other assets 197 379 Increase (decrease) in other liabilities 504 (500) Other, net 80 607 Sub-total 4,389 4,738 Interest and dividend income received 297 299 Interest expenses paid (38) (31) Income taxes paid (1,826) (1,097) Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities 2,821 3,908 Cash flows from investing activities: Payments for purchase of property, plant and equipment (2,733) (1,219) Proceeds from sales of property, plant and equipment 132 5 Payments for purchase of intangible assets (82) (93) Payments for purchase of investment securities － (500) Proceeds from sales of investment securities 67 218 Payments into time deposits (76) － Proceeds from withdrawal of time deposits 1,040 497 Other, net 2 (0) Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities (1,650) (1,091) Cash flows from financing activities: Net increase (decrease) in short-term loans payable － 604 Proceeds from long-term loans payable 500 500 Repayment of long-term loans payable (500) (500) Payments for finance lease obligations － (3) Proceeds from sales of treasury stock 10 － Payments for purchase of treasury stock (0) (2,000) Cash dividends paid (1,965) (1,977) Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities (1,956) (3,377) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents (302) (1,363) Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents (1,087) (1,923) Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of the year 31,721 30,633 Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the year 30,633 28,710 8 Notes to Going Concern Assumption None Segment Information 1.Overview of Reportable Segments The reportable segments are components for which discrete financial information is available and whose operating results are regularly reviewed by management to make decisions about resource allocation and to assess performance. The Companies operate within a single business related to the manufacture and sale of press machines and their ancillary facilities, and auxiliary business such as services. The Company plays a key role for the domestic business. As for the overseas business, each local company including China(China and Hong Kong), Asia (Singapore and Malaysia), Americas (U.S.A.) and Europe (Italy) plays an important role. Each foreign subsidiary is a single business entity, planning comprehensive business strategies for products and conducting business activities in each area. Accordingly, the Companies consist of geographic segments which have the fundamental function of manufacturing, sales and service. Reportable segments are categorized into "Japan", "China", "Asi a", "Americas" and "Europe." Basis for calculating sales, profit or loss, assets, and other items by reportable segments

Operating income is used as reportable segment income. Inter-segment sales and transfer prices are based on fair value. Information regarding amounts of sales, profit, assets, and other items by reportable segments Year ended March 31, 2019 （Millions of Yen） Adjustments Consolidated Japan China Asia Americas Europe Sub total statements of (*1) income(*2) Sales Sales to third parties 34,833 13,125 4,923 16,140 15,059 84,082 － 84,082 Inter-segment sales 16,429 784 4,726 485 426 22,851 (22,851) － Total sales 51,263 13,909 9,649 16,625 15,485 106,933 (22,851) 84,082 Segment profit 2,431 723 1,398 693 4 5,251 310 5,561 Segment assets 81,842 12,055 10,588 9,126 15,361 128,973 (17,409) 111,564 Others Depreciation 1,034 355 263 208 282 2,143 (1) 2,142 Increase in property, plant, equipment and intangible 2,364 50 103 247 101 2,867 － 2,867 Note: Adjustments of sales represent elimination of inter-segment transactions. Adjustments of segment profit refer to inter-segment transaction eliminations.

Adjustments of segment assets represent elimination between inter-segment receivables and payables. Segment profit is adjusted to operating income of consolidated statements of income. Year ended March 31, 2020 （Millions of Yen） Adjustments Consolidated Japan China Asia Americas Europe Sub total statements of (*1) income(*2) Sales Sales to third parties 35,988 6,147 5,160 11,467 10,395 69,159 － 69,159 Inter-segment sales 12,667 583 3,067 350 794 17,463 (17,463) － Total sales 48,655 6,731 8,228 11,817 11,189 86,622 (17,463) 69,159 Segment profit or loss 4,726 240 1,062 542 (243) 6,329 (155) 6,173 Segment assets 78,123 9,718 10,341 8,436 11,077 117,696 (13,582) 104,114 Others Depreciation 1,067 329 277 208 262 2,145 0 2,146 Increase in property, plant, equipment and intangible 371 43 389 45 88 939 － 939 Note: Adjustments of sales represent elimination of inter-segment transactions. Adjustments of segment profit or loss refer to inter-segment transaction eliminations.

Adjustments of segment assets represent elimination between inter-segment receivables and payables. Segment profit or loss is adjusted to operating income of consolidated statements of income. 9 2. Supplementary Information Status of Orders Year ended March 31, 2020 （Millions of Yen） Orders Order backlog Amount Comparison with the Amount Comparison with the previous period (%) end of previous year (%) Japan 27,879 (29.5) 21,017 (27.8) China 6,141 (21.3) 5,259 (0.1) Asia 5,594 8.4 3,080 16.4 Americas 11,336 1.8 6,061 (2.1) Europe 11,375 (5.7) 8,681 12.7 Total 62,326 (17.7) 44,100 (13.4) Note: Inter-segment transactions have been eliminated. Amounts above do not include consumption tax. 10 Attachments Original document

