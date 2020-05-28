Aida Engineering : Consolidated Financial Results for the FY Ended March 31, 2020

Hiromitsu Ugawa, Managing Executive Officer, Division Manager, General Administration Headquarters
Scheduled date of annual general shareholders' meeting:
June 29, 2020
Scheduled date of filing annual securities report:
June 29, 2020
Scheduled beginning date of dividend payment:
June 30, 2020
Preparation of supplemental explanatory materials:
Yes
Holding of financial results briefing:
None
(Figures are rounded down to the nearest million yen)
1. Consolidated Results for Fiscal Year Ended March 31, 2020 (April 1, 2019 to March 31, 2020)
(1) Consolidated Financial Results
（Percentages represent change compared to the previous period)
Net sales
Operating income
Ordinary income
Net income attributable to
owners of parent
Millions of yen
%
Millions of yen
%
Millions of yen
%
Millions of yen
%
Year ended March 31, 2020
69,159
(17.7)
6,173
11.0
6,423
9.2
4,022
(13.2)
Year ended March 31, 2019
84,082
13.8
5,561
(11.9)
5,880
(0.8)
4,634
(2.4)
Note: Comprehensive income
Year ended March 31, 2020
1,605 million yen
(
-50.4
%)
Year ended March 31, 2019
3,237 million yen
(
-54.8
%)
Net income per share
Diluted net income per
Return on equity
Ratio of ordinary
Ratio of operating
share
income to total assets
income to net sales
Yen
Yen
%
%
%
Year ended March 31, 2020
66.88
66.75
5.3
6.0
8.9
Year ended March 31, 2019
75.10
74.94
6.1
5.2
6.6
Reference: Equity in earnings of affiliates
Year ended March 31, 2020 － million yen
Year ended March 31, 2019 － million yen
(2) Consolidated Financial Position
Total assets
Net assets
Shareholders' equity ratio
Net assets per share
Millions of yen
Millions of yen
%
Yen
As of March 31, 2020
104,114
74,840
71.1
1,243.15
As of March 31, 2019
111,564
77,206
68.5
1,238.41
Reference: Shareholders' equity
As of March 31, 2020
74,031
million yen
As of March 31, 2019
76,453
million yen
(3) Consolidated Cash Flow
Operating activities
Investing activities
Financing activities
Cash and cash equivalents at
the end of period
Millions of yen
Millions of yen
Millions of yen
Millions of yen
Year ended March 31, 2020
3,908
(1,091)
(3,377)
28,710
Year ended March 31, 2019
2,821
(1,650)
(1,956)
30,633
2. Cash Dividends
Cash dividends per share
Total dividends
Payout ratio
Ratio of dividends
to net assets
1Q End
2Q End
3Q End
Year-end
Total
(Annual)
(Consolidated)
(Consolidated)
Yen
Yen
Yen
Yen
Yen
Millions of yen
%
%
Year ended March 31, 2019
－
－
－
30.00
30.00
1,955
39.9
2.4
Year ended March 31, 2020
－
－
－
30.00
30.00
1,889
44.9
2.4
Year ended March 31, 2021 (forecast)
－
－
－
－
－
－
3. Forecasts of Consolidated Results for the Fiscal Year Ended March 31, 2021 (April 1, 2020 to March 31, 2021)
Due to uncertainties caused by the spread of COVID-19, the forecast for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2021 is currently undetermined. When it becomes possible to make a reasonable estimate, Aida will make an announcement in a timely manner.
4. Others
Changes among significant subsidiaries during the period: None
Note: This refers to addition and deletion in specific subsidiaries with changes in the scope of consolidation during the period.
Changes in accounting policies, changes in accounting estimates and retrospective restatement
Changes in accounting policies due to revisions of accounting standards: None
Changes in accounting policies other than "1": None
Changes in accounting estimates: None
Retrospective restatement: None
Number of shares outstanding (Common stock)
Total number of issued shares (Including treasury stock)
As of March 31, 2020
69,448,421
shares
As of March 31, 2019
71,647,321
shares
2. Total number of treasury stock
As of March 31, 2020
9,896,566
shares
As of March 31, 2019
9,912,330
shares
3. Average number of shares
Year ended March 31, 2020
60,149,699
shares
Year ended March 31, 2019
61,712,228
shares
[Reference] Outline of Non-Consolidated Results
Non-Consolidated Results for the Fiscal Year Ended March 31, 2020 (April 1, 2019 to March 31, 2020)
(1) Non-Consolidated Financial Results
（Percentages represent change compared to the previous period)
Net sales
Operating income
Ordinary income
Net income
Millions of yen
%
Millions of yen
%
Millions of yen
%
Millions of yen
%
Year ended March 31, 2020
42,592
(5.0)
4,529
72.2
9,670
134.4
5,942
73.0
Year ended March 31, 2019
44,812
3.9
2,630
(19.0)
4,126
(7.3)
3,436
(10.9)
Net income per share
Diluted net income per
share
Yen
Yen
Year ended March 31, 2020
98.80
98.62
Year ended March 31, 2019
55.68
55.56
(2) Non-Consolidated Financial Position
Total assets
Net assets
Shareholders' equity ratio
Net assets per share
Millions of yen
Millions of yen
%
Yen
As of March 31, 2020
73,019
57,842
79.0
968.95
As of March 31, 2019
74,718
56,779
75.8
917.47
Reference: Shareholders' equity
As of March 31, 2020
57,702 million yen
As of March 31, 2019
56,639 million yen
This financial results falls outside the scope of audit procedures.
Statement for proper use of business forecast and other special remarks:
As for the forecasts of consolidated results for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2021, it is difficult to reasonably estimate the effects of the coronavirus (COVID 19) as of today, so forecasts is undecided. AIDA will disclose such figures promptly after it becomes possible to estimate them in the future.
Status of Orders …………………………………………………………………………………………
1. Consolidated Financial Statements
(1) Consolidated Balance Sheets
(Millions of Yen)
As of March 31, 2019
As of March 31, 2020
Assets
Current assets
Cash on hand and at banks
31,155
28,723
Notes and accounts receivable - trade
22,859
20,378
Electronically recorded monetary claims - operating
2,213
2,748
Finished goods
2,761
2,618
Work in process
9,814
10,662
Raw materials and supplies
3,914
3,557
Advance payments - trade
1,120
596
Accounts receivable - other
1,425
1,628
Consumption taxes receivable
766
386
Other current assets
595
490
Allowance for doubtful accounts
(231)
(223)
Total current assets
76,396
71,568
Fixed assets
Property, plant and equipment
Buildings and structures
25,102
25,001
Accumulated depreciation
(16,613)
(16,957)
Buildings and structures, net
8,488
8,044
Machinery and vehicles
17,687
17,095
Accumulated depreciation
(10,451)
(11,099)
Machinery and vehicles, net
7,235
5,996
Land
7,301
7,283
Construction in progress
296
377
Other fixed assets
3,578
3,638
Accumulated depreciation
(2,967)
(3,077)
Other fixed assets, net
610
561
Total property, plant and equipment
23,932
22,263
Intangible assets
800
743
Investments and other assets
Investment securities
6,808
5,944
Insurance reserve fund
2,219
2,324
Net defined benefit assets
856
814
Deferred tax assets
405
331
Other assets
178
156
Allowance for doubtful accounts
(32)
(32)
Total investments and other assets
10,435
9,539
Total fixed assets
35,167
32,546
Total assets
111,564
104,114
(Millions of Yen)
As of March 31, 2019
As of March 31, 2020
Liabilities
Current liabilities
Accounts payable - trade
6,806
4,733
Electronically recorded monetary obligations - operating
4,671
3,369
Short-term loans payable
2,491
2,991
Current portion of long-term loans payable
500
500
Accounts payable - other
1,123
707
Income taxes payable
617
1,681
Accrued expenses
1,191
1,048
Advances received
8,291
6,134
Accrued warranty costs
596
583
Accrued bonuses for employees
1,080
1,129
Accrued bonuses for directors
44
49
Provision for loss on orders received
56
170
Other current liabilities
956
725
Total current liabilities
28,428
23,823
Long-term liabilities
Long-term loans payable
1,000
1,000
Long-term accounts payable - other
817
883
Deferred tax liabilities
2,024
1,445
Accrued stock payments
401
463
Net defined benefit liabilities
1,385
1,387
Other long-term liabilities
300
271
Total long-term liabilities
5,929
5,450
Total liabilities
34,358
29,273
Net assets
Shareholders' equity
Common stock
7,831
7,831
Additional paid-in capital
12,415
12,415
Retained earnings
55,777
56,536
Treasury stock
(4,230)
(4,917)
Total shareholders' equity
71,793
71,864
Accumulated other comprehensive income
Net unrealized gains on other securities
3,617
2,638
Deferred hedge gains (losses)
(1)
47
Foreign currency translation adjustments
645
(773)
Retirement benefit plan adjustments
398
253
Total accumulated other comprehensive income
4,660
2,166
Stock options
139
139
Non-controlling interests
613
669
Total net assets
77,206
74,840
Total liabilities and net assets
111,564
104,114
Consolidated Statements of Income and Comprehensive Income Consolidated Statements of Income
(Millions of Yen)
Year ended March 31,
Year ended March 31,
2019
2020
Net sales
84,082
69,159
Cost of sales
68,851
53,966
Gross profit
15,230
15,192
Selling, general and administrative expenses
9,669
9,019
Operating income
5,561
6,173
Non-operating income
Interest income
99
102
Dividend income
197
196
Foreign exchange gain
－
45
Gain from redemption at maturity of endowment insurance
168
－
Other non-operating income
154
145
Total non-operating income
619
490
Non-operating expense
Interest expenses
38
31
Commission expenses
13
83
Foreign exchange loss
155
－
Restructuring charges
－
71
Other non-operating expenses
94
55
Total non-operating expenses
301
240
Ordinary income
5,880
6,423
Extraordinary gain
Gain on sales of fixed assets
24
3
Gain on sales of investment securities
83
44
Total extraordinary gain
107
48
Extraordinary loss
Loss on sales of fixed assets
0
0
Loss on disposal of fixed assets
197
25
Loss on impairment
－
174
Other extraordinary loss
4
28
Total extraordinary loss
202
228
Income before income taxes
5,785
6,242
Current taxes
1,248
2,276
Deferred taxes
(155)
(132)
Income taxes
1,092
2,143
Net income
4,693
4,099
Net income attributable to non-controlling interests
58
76
Net income attributable to owners of parent
4,634
4,022
4
Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income
(Millions of Yen)
Year ended March 31,
Year ended March 31,
2019
2020
Net income
4,693
4,099
Other comprehensive income
Net unrealized gains (losses) on other securities
(1,313)
(979)
Deferred hedge gains (losses)
(27)
49
Foreign currency translation adjustments
(89)
(1,418)
Retirement benefit plan adjustments
(25)
(144)
Total other comprehensive income (loss)
(1,455)
(2,493)
Comprehensive income
3,237
1,605
Comprehensive income attributable to owners of parent
3,179
1,529
Comprehensive income attributable to non-controlling interests
57
76
(3) Consolidated Statements of Change in Net Assets
Year ended March 31, 2019 (from April 1, 2018 to March 31, 2019)
(Millions of Yen)
Shareholders' equity
Additional
Total
Common stock
Retained earnings
Treasury stock
shareholders'
paid-in capital
equity
Balance at the beginning of the period
7,831
12,486
54,000
(5,222)
69,095
Changes during the period
Cash dividends
(1,954)
(1,954)
Net income attributable to owners of parent
4,634
4,634
Purchase of treasury stock
(0)
(0)
Disposal of treasury stock
3
14
18
Retirement of treasury stock
(74)
(903)
978
－
Net changes of items other than shareholders' equity
Total changes during the period
－
(71)
1,776
992
2,697
Balance at the end of period
7,831
12,415
55,777
(4,230)
71,793
Accumulated other comprehensive income
Net unrealized
Deferred hedge
Foreign currency
Retirement benefit
Total
Stock option
Non-controlling
Total net assets
accumulated other
interests
gains (losses) on
translation
gains (losses)
plans adjustments
comprehensive
other securities
adjustments
income (loss)
Balance at the beginning of the period
4,930
26
734
423
6,114
148
566
75,924
Changes during the period
Cash dividends
(10)
(1,965)
Net income attributable to owners of parent
4,634
Purchase of treasury stock
(0)
Disposal of treasury stock
18
Retirement of treasury stock
－
Net changes of items other than shareholders' equity
(1,312)
(27)
(89)
(25)
(1,454)
(8)
57
(1,405)
Total changes during the period
(1,312)
(27)
(89)
(25)
(1,454)
(8)
47
1,281
Balance at the end of period
3,617
(1)
645
398
4,660
139
613
77,206
Year ended March 31, 2020 (from April 1, 2019 to March 31, 2020)
(Millions of Yen)
Shareholders' equity
Additional
Total
Common stock
Retained earnings
Treasury stock
shareholders'
paid-in capital
equity
Balance at the beginning of the period
7,831
12,415
55,777
(4,230)
71,793
Changes during the period
Cash dividends
(1,955)
(1,955)
Net income attributable to owners of parent
4,022
4,022
Purchase of treasury stock
(2,000)
(2,000)
Disposal of treasury stock
4
4
Retirement of treasury stock
(1,309)
1,309
－
Net changes of items other than shareholders' equity
Total changes during the period
－
－
758
(686)
71
Balance at the end of period
7,831
12,415
56,536
(4,917)
71,864
Accumulated other comprehensive income
Net unrealized
Foreign currency
Total accumulated
Stock option
Non-controlling
Total net assets
Deferred hedge
Retirement benefit
other
interests
gains (losses) on
translation
gains (losses)
plans adjustments
comprehensive
other securities
adjustments
income (loss)
Balance at the beginning of the period
3,617
(1)
645
398
4,660
139
613
77,206
Changes during the period
Cash dividends
(20)
(1,975)
Net income attributable to owners of parent
4,022
Purchase of treasury stock
(2,000)
Disposal of treasury stock
4
Retirement of treasury stock
－
Net changes of items other than shareholders' equity
(979)
49
(1,418)
(144)
(2,493)
－
76
(2,416)
Total changes during the period
(979)
49
(1,418)
(144)
(2,493)
－
55
(2,365)
Balance at the end of period
2,638
47
(773)
253
2,166
139
669
74,840
(4) Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
（Millions of Yen）
Year ended March 31,
Year ended March 31,
2019
2020
Cash flows from operating activities:
Income before income taxes
5,785
6,242
Depreciation and amortization
2,142
2,146
Loss on impairment
－
174
(Gain) loss on sales of fixed assets
(23)
(3)
Loss on disposal of fixed assets
197
25
(Gain) loss on sales of securities
(83)
(44)
Increase (decrease) in allowance for doubtful accounts
(0)
(2)
Increase (decrease) in accrued bonuses for employees, net
(138)
53
Increase (decrease) in accrued bonuses for directors, net
(8)
4
Increase (decrease) in accrued warranty costs, net
(116)
(1)
Increase (decrease) in net defined benefit liabilities
(72)
(5)
(Increase) decrease in net defined benefit assets
(33)
(15)
Increase (decrease) in accrued stock payments, net
56
61
Increase (decrease) in provision for loss on orders received, net
(46)
116
Interest and dividend income
(297)
(298)
Interest expense
38
31
(Increase) decrease in accounts receivable - trade
(4,328)
(740)
(Increase) decrease in inventories
1,010
(714)
Increase (decrease) in accounts payable - trade
(473)
(2,776)
(Increase) decrease in other assets
197
379
Increase (decrease) in other liabilities
504
(500)
Other, net
80
607
Sub-total
4,389
4,738
Interest and dividend income received
297
299
Interest expenses paid
(38)
(31)
Income taxes paid
(1,826)
(1,097)
Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities
2,821
3,908
Cash flows from investing activities:
Payments for purchase of property, plant and equipment
(2,733)
(1,219)
Proceeds from sales of property, plant and equipment
132
5
Payments for purchase of intangible assets
(82)
(93)
Payments for purchase of investment securities
－
(500)
Proceeds from sales of investment securities
67
218
Payments into time deposits
(76)
－
Proceeds from withdrawal of time deposits
1,040
497
Other, net
2
(0)
Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities
(1,650)
(1,091)
Cash flows from financing activities:
Net increase (decrease) in short-term loans payable
－
604
Proceeds from long-term loans payable
500
500
Repayment of long-term loans payable
(500)
(500)
Payments for finance lease obligations
－
(3)
Proceeds from sales of treasury stock
10
－
Payments for purchase of treasury stock
(0)
(2,000)
Cash dividends paid
(1,965)
(1,977)
Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities
(1,956)
(3,377)
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents
(302)
(1,363)
Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents
(1,087)
(1,923)
Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of the year
31,721
30,633
Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the year
30,633
28,710
Notes to Going Concern Assumption None
Segment Information
1.Overview of Reportable Segments
The reportable segments are components for which discrete financial information is available and whose operating results are regularly reviewed by management to make decisions about resource allocation and to assess performance.
The Companies operate within a single business related to the manufacture and sale of press machines and their ancillary facilities, and auxiliary business such as services. The Company plays a key role for the domestic business. As for the overseas business, each local company including China(China and Hong Kong), Asia (Singapore and Malaysia), Americas (U.S.A.) and Europe (Italy) plays an important role. Each foreign subsidiary is a single business entity, planning comprehensive business strategies for products and conducting business activities in each area. Accordingly, the Companies consist of geographic segments which have the fundamental function of manufacturing, sales and service. Reportable segments are categorized into "Japan", "China", "Asi a", "Americas" and "Europe."
Basis for calculating sales, profit or loss, assets, and other items by reportable segments
Operating income is used as reportable segment income. Inter-segment sales and transfer prices are based on fair value.
Information regarding amounts of sales, profit, assets, and other items by reportable segments
Year ended March 31, 2019
（Millions of Yen）
Adjustments
Consolidated
Japan
China
Asia
Americas
Europe
Sub total
statements of
(*1)
income(*2)
Sales
Sales to third parties
34,833
13,125
4,923
16,140
15,059
84,082
－
84,082
Inter-segment sales
16,429
784
4,726
485
426
22,851
(22,851)
－
Total sales
51,263
13,909
9,649
16,625
15,485
106,933
(22,851)
84,082
Segment profit
2,431
723
1,398
693
4
5,251
310
5,561
Segment assets
81,842
12,055
10,588
9,126
15,361
128,973
(17,409)
111,564
Others
Depreciation
1,034
355
263
208
282
2,143
(1)
2,142
Increase in property, plant,
equipment and intangible
2,364
50
103
247
101
2,867
－
2,867
Note:
Adjustments of sales represent elimination of inter-segment transactions. Adjustments of segment profit refer to inter-segment transaction eliminations.
Adjustments of segment assets represent elimination between inter-segment receivables and payables.
Segment profit is adjusted to operating income of consolidated statements of income.
Year ended March 31, 2020
（Millions of Yen）
Adjustments
Consolidated
Japan
China
Asia
Americas
Europe
Sub total
statements of
(*1)
income(*2)
Sales
Sales to third parties
35,988
6,147
5,160
11,467
10,395
69,159
－
69,159
Inter-segment sales
12,667
583
3,067
350
794
17,463
(17,463)
－
Total sales
48,655
6,731
8,228
11,817
11,189
86,622
(17,463)
69,159
Segment profit or loss
4,726
240
1,062
542
(243)
6,329
(155)
6,173
Segment assets
78,123
9,718
10,341
8,436
11,077
117,696
(13,582)
104,114
Others
Depreciation
1,067
329
277
208
262
2,145
0
2,146
Increase in property, plant,
equipment and intangible
371
43
389
45
88
939
－
939
Note:
Adjustments of sales represent elimination of inter-segment transactions. Adjustments of segment profit or loss refer to inter-segment transaction eliminations.
Adjustments of segment assets represent elimination between inter-segment receivables and payables.
Segment profit or loss is adjusted to operating income of consolidated statements of income.