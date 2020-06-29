Aida Engineering : Notice Concerning Change of Part of Special Committee Members under Policy toward a Large-Scale Purchase

(TRANSLATION FOR REFERENCE PURPOSES ONLY)

June 29, 2020

Company Name: Representative:AIDA ENGINEERING, LTD. Kimikazu Aida

Chairman & President (CEO)

(Stock listing: First Section, Tokyo Stock Exchange, Code number: 6118) Hiromitsu Ugawa

Director, Operating Officer, Division Manager,

General Administration Headquarters (Telephone No.: +81 42-772-5231)

Notice Concerning Change of Part of Special Committee Members under Policy toward a Large-Scale

Purchase (Takeover Defense Measures)

AIDA ENGINEERING, LTD. (hereinafter referred to as the "Company") announces that regarding members of the Special Committee established under the provisions of "Policy toward a Large-Scale Purchase (Takeover Defense Measures) " (hereinafter the "Policy"), of which continuation was approved at the Company's 84th General Meeting of Shareholders held on June 26, 2019, one of the members, Mr. Hirotada Komatsu, passed away on May 10, 2020 and retired from the Special Committee on the same time.

Along with this, the Company made a resolution of the Board of Directors Meeting today to appoint a new member of the Special Committee.

1. Newly appointed member Name : Takafumi Kiyonaga Brief personal history : April 1995 Registered as an attorney-at-law (Daini Tokyo Bar Association) Joined Nozomi Sogo Attorneys at Law (current position) April 2012 Lecturer, Legal Training and Research Institute of the Supreme Court of Japan (until March 2015) April 2017 Specially Appointed Professor, Rikkyo Law School (current position) Note : Mr. Takafumi Kiyonaga is an Alternate Auditor. He has no special interest in or with the Company.

2. Reason for change Mr. Hirotada Komatsu passed away on May 10, 2020 and retired from the Special Committee on the same date. As a result, the number of the Special Committee members becomes two, which is not complied with the Policy which stipulates that the Special Committee shall comprise at least three members. To fill the vacancy, Mr. Takafumi Kiyonaga has been appointed at the new member of the Special Committee.

3. Date of appointment : June 29, 2020

Following the appointment, Special Committee will consist of three members which include Takafumi Kiyonaga, Mr. Hirofumi Gomi (Outside Director of the Company) and Shigeru Makinouchi (Outside Statutory Auditor of the Company).

