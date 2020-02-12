Aida Engineering : Presentation of Consolidated Financial Results for the 3rd Quarter of the FY Ended March 31, 2020

Net sales will decrease from the previous FY due to deterioration of market environment, but profit forecast is expected to increase due to improvements in gross margin.

Net sales is expected to decrease by 14.4% compared to the previous year due to sluggish capital investment in the automotive industry.

Gross profit is expected to increase year-on-year due to improvements in product mix, gross margins for mid-to-large sized press machines and services, and drop in costs for custom specifications recorded in the previous year despite negative impact from decline in net sales. The gross margin is expected to improve by 3.8 points.

Operating income is expected to increase 14.2% from the previous FY due to increase in gross profit and reduction in SGA.

Although the tax burden will increase without increase of deferred tax assets recorded in the previous FY, net profit will not decline from the previous FY due to increase in profits.