Aida Engineering : Presentation of Consolidated Financial Results for the 3rd Quarter of the FY Ended March 31, 2020

Highlights: Forecasts of FY2020 Consolidated Results
FY2019
FY2020/3
Fluctuation
(JPY mil.)
Full-year
3Q (9M) Results
4Q Forecast
Full-year forecast
Amount
%
Net Sales
84,082
50,809
21,191
72,000
△ 12,082
△14.4%
Cost of Sales
68,851
39,802
16,448
56,250
△ 12,601
△18.3%
Gross Profit
15,230
11,006
4,744
15,750
520
3.4%
18.1%
21.7%
22.4%
21.9%
(+3.8P)
Selling, general and
9,669
6,691
2,709
9,400
△ 269
△2.8%
administrative expenses
Operating Income
5,561
4,314
2,036
6,350
789
14.2%
6.6%
8.5%
9.6%
8.8%
(+2.2P)
Ordinary Income
5,880
4,371
2,029
6,400
520
8.8%
Income Before Income Taxes
5,785
4,364
2,036
6,400
615
10.6%
Net Income
4,634
3,024
1,626
4,650
16
0.3%
Cash Dividends per Share
¥30
－
¥30
¥30
－
－
Exchange Rate
1USD＝
¥110.95
¥108.74
¥109.78
¥109.00
△1.95
△1.8%
1EUR＝
¥128.46
¥121.11
¥120.67
¥121.00
△7.46
△5.8%
<Summary>
Net sales will decrease from the previous FY due to deterioration of market environment, but profit forecast is expected to increase due to improvements in gross margin.
Net Sales:
Gross Profit:
Operation Income:
Net Income:
Net sales is expected to decrease by 14.4% compared to the previous year due to sluggish capital investment in the automotive industry.
Gross profit is expected to increase year-on-year due to improvements in product mix, gross margins for mid-to-large sized press machines and services, and drop in costs for custom specifications recorded in the previous year despite negative impact from decline in net sales. The gross margin is expected to improve by 3.8 points.
Operating income is expected to increase 14.2% from the previous FY due to increase in gross profit and reduction in SGA.
Although the tax burden will increase without increase of deferred tax assets recorded in the previous FY, net profit will not decline from the previous FY due to increase in profits.
Forecasts of Orders Intake/Sales/Operating Income (by segment)
Orders Intake
Net Sales
by Business segment of the Mid-Term Management Plan
"THE AIDA PLAN 523"
Fluctuation:
Fluctuation:
(JPY mil.)
FY2019/3
FY2020/3
FY2020/3
FY2019/3
FY2020/3
FY2020/3
Net Sales
forecast
vs FY2019/3
forecast
vs FY2019/3
(JPY mil.)
FY2019/3
FY2020/3
Fluctuation
Amount
%
Amount
%
forecast
Amount
%
Press Machines
54,454
47,000
△ 7,454
△ 13.7%
63,177
51,000
△ 12,177
△ 19.3%
Press
52,361
42,000
58%
△ 10,361
△ 19.8%
M achines
Services
15,015
15,000
△ 15
△ 0.1%
14,852
15,000
148
1.0%
Fact ory
12,258
11,000
15%
△ 1,258
△ 10.3%
Aut omat ion
Others
6,223
6,000
△ 223
△ 3.6%
6,052
6,000
△ 52
△ 0.9%
Services
19,462
19,000
26%
△ 462
△ 2.4%
Consolidated
75,694
68,000
△ 7,694
△ 10.2%
84,082
72,000
△ 12,082
△ 14.4%
Total
84,082
72,000
100%
△ 12,082
△ 14.4%
Orders Intake
Net Sales
Operating Income
(JPY mil.)
Fluctuation:
Fluctuation:
Fluctuation:
FY2019/3
FY2020/3
FY2020/3
FY2019/3
FY2020/3
FY2020/3
FY2019/3
FY2020/3
FY2020/3
forecast
vs FY2019/3
forecast
vs FY2019/3
forecast
vs FY2019/3
Amount
%
Amount
%
Amount
%
Japan
39,538
34,000
△ 5,538
△ 14.0%
51,263
49,000
△ 2,263
△ 4.4%
2,431
4,700
2,269
93.3%
China
7,801
5,500
△ 2,301
△ 29.5%
13,909
7,300
△ 6,609
△ 47.5%
723
200
△ 523
△ 72.3%
Asia
5,158
5,500
342
6.6%
9,649
9,200
△ 449
△ 4.7%
1,398
1,200
△ 198
△ 14.2%
Americas
11,130
11,000
△ 130
△ 1.2%
16,625
12,500
△ 4,125
△ 24.8%
693
500
△ 193
△ 27.8%
Europe
12,064
12,000
△ 64
△ 0.5%
15,485
12,500
△ 2,985
△ 19.3%
4
△ 100
△ 104
△ 2600.0%
Reconciliation
△ 22,851
△ 18,500
4,351
△ 19.0%
310
△ 150
△ 460
△ 148.4%
Consolidated
75,694
68,000
△ 7,694
△ 10.2%
84,082
72,000
△ 12,082
△ 14.4%
5,561
6,350
789
14.2%
(for Reference) Statistics of Forming Machinery Industry-1
(for Reference) Statistics of Forming Machinery Industry- 2
Trend of Order Intake
Trend of Order Intake (Overseas) by Geographic Segment
JPY(100million)
