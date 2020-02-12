Log in
Aida Engineering : Presentation of Consolidated Financial Results for the 3rd Quarter of the FY Ended March 31, 2020

02/12/2020 | 05:39am EST

Presentation of Consolidated Financial Results

for the 3rd Quarter of the FY Ended March 31, 2020

(from Apr. 2019 to Dec. 2019)

1

Highlights of Consolidated Results Summary of P&L

(JPY mil.)

FY2019/3

FY2020/3

Fluctuation

3Q (9M)

3Q (9M)

Amount

%

Net Sales

61,257

50,809

10,447

17.1%

Cost of Sales

50,378

39,802

10,576

21.0%

Gross Profit

10,878

11,006

128

1.2%

17.8%

21.7%

(+3.9P)

Selling, general and administrative expenses

7,154

6,691

462

6.5%

Operating Income

3,723

4,314

590

15.9%

6.1%

8.5%

(+2.4P)

Ordinary Income

4,109

4,371

261

6.4%

Income Before Income Taxes

3,938

4,364

426

10.8%

Net Income

2,783

3,024

240

8.6%

Exchange Rate

1USD

¥111.19

¥108.74

2.45

2.2%

1EUR

¥129.53

¥121.11

8.42

6.5%

Net Sales:

Net sales decreased by 17.1% from the previous FY mainly due to decrease of orders intake in the previous FY from

automotive-related customers in China, Americas and Europe.

While net sales decreased, gross profit increased by 1.2% from the previous FY due to improvement of product mix,

Gross Profit:

profitability of mid-to-large sized press machines, and drop in additional cost for custom specifications which occurred

in previous FY.

Net sales decreased, but OP didn't catch up

Operating Income:

Operating income increased by 15.9% from the previous FY. The increase was mainly due to the increase of gross

profit and the reduction of SGA. Operating income ratio increased by 2.4 points.

Ordinary income and net income increased

from previous FY

Ordinary Income:

Ordinary income increased by 6.4% from the previous FY, due to increase in operating income.

Net Income:

Net income increased by 8.6% from the previous FY, due to increase in ordinary income.

2

Trend of Sales, Gross Profit and Operating Income

JPY(million)

Net Sales

Gross Profit

Operating Income

Gross Profit ratio

Operating Income ratio

25,000

25%

20,000

20%

15,000

15%

10,000

10%

5,000

5%

0

0%

FY2019/3

2Q

3Q

4Q

FY2020/3

2Q

3Q

1Q

1Q

FY2019/3

FY2020/3

1Q

2Q

3Q

4Q

1Q

2Q

3Q

Net Sales

18,862

21,449

20,945

22,825

16,007

18,267

16,534

Gross Profit

3,637

3,459

3,781

4,352

3,366

4,115

3,524

Operating Income

1,203

1,130

1,389

1,837

1,097

1,929

1,287

Gross Profit ratio

19.3%

16.1%

18.1%

19.1%

21.0%

22.5%

21.3%

Operating Income ratio

6.4%

5.3%

6.6%

8.1%

6.9%

10.6%

7.8%

3

Sales to Third Party (by Business/Customer/Geographic segment)

Sales

by Business segment

Sales

by Geographic segment

(JPY mil.)

FY2019/3

FY2020/3

Fluctuation

(JPY mil.)

FY2019/3

FY2020/3

Fluctuation

3Q (9M)

3Q (9M)

Amount

%

3Q (9M)

3Q (9M)

Amount

%

Press Machines

46,217

75.4%

36,978

72.8%

9,238

20.0%

Japan

25,098

41.0%

25,661

50.5%

562

2.2%

Services

10,854

17.7%

9,996

19.7%

857

7.9%

China

9,501

15.5%

4,724

9.3%

4,777

50.3%

Others

4,185

6.8%

3,834

7.5%

351

8.4%

Asia

3,474

5.7%

3,862

7.6%

388

11.2%

Total

61,257

100.0%

50,809

100.0%

10,447

17.1%

Americas

12,211

19.9%

8,194

16.1%

4,016

32.9%

Press Machines Services

Others

Europe

10,972

17.9%

8,366

16.5%

2,605

23.7%

Total

61,257

100.0%

50,809

100.0%

10,447

17.1%

Japan China

Asia Americas Europe

1,802

1,195

1,867

4,087

1,187

3,997

4,127

3,724

3,689

3,992

1,054

1,454

1,324

3,120

3,928

2,888

3,172

4,047

3,431

3,843

2,707

2,769

2,665

3,284

4,936

1,449

2,657

1,246

1,157

3,000

2,536

1,070

3,147

3,624

1,209

16,960

3,889

1,466

975

1,186

14,502

15,957

15,757

2,464

2,321

12,287

12,765

11,926

1,426

10,535

9,496

8,330

9,735

7,721

7,270

7,404

FY2019/3

2Q

3Q

4Q

FY2020/3

2Q

3Q

FY2019/3

2Q

3Q

4Q

FY2020/3

2Q

3Q

1Q

1Q

1Q

1Q

Sales

by Business segment of the Mid-Term Management Plan"THE AIDA PLAN 523"

(JPY mil.)

FY2019/3

FY2020/3

Fluctuation

3Q (9M)

3Q (9M)

Amount

%

Press M achines

37,115

60.6%

30,182

59.4%

6,933

18.7%

Factory Automation

10,079

16.5%

7,858

15.5%

2,220

22.0%

Services

14,062

23.0%

12,768

25.1%

1,293

9.2%

Total

61,257

100.0%

50,809

100.0%

10,447

17.1%

Press Machines

Factory Automation

Services

5,012

4,937

5,400

4,112

2,179

5,103

4,035

3,455

3,456

4,207

2,588

2,983

2,658

2,216

12,161

12,401

12,553

15,245

9,892

10,179

10,111

FY2019/3

2Q

3Q

4Q

FY2020/3

2Q

3Q

1Q

1Q

Sales (press machines)

by Customer industry

(JPY mil.)

FY2019/3

FY2020/3

Fluctuation

3Q (9M)

3Q (9M)

Amount

%

Automotive related

39,013

84.4%

28,092

76.0%

10,920

28.0%

Electric related

3,335

7.2%

3,831

10.4%

495

14.9%

Other industries

3,867

8.4%

5,053

13.7%

1,186

30.7%

Total

46,217

100.0%

36,978

100.0%

9,238

20.0%

Automotive related

Electric related Other industries

948

1,600

2,936

1,319

863

1,562

909

2,207

1,519

1,909

1,625

553

1,257

2,020

14,145

12,594

12,273

11,816

10,214

9,597

8,280

FY2019/3

2Q

3Q

4Q

FY2020/3

2Q

3Q

1Q

1Q

4

Sales / Operating Income (by Geographic segment)

Japan

(JPY mil.)

FY2019/3

FY2020/3

Fluctuation

3Q (9M)

3Q (9M)

Amount

%

Net Sales

38,196

35,474

2,722

7.1%

Operating

1,530

4.0%

3,252

9.2%

1,722

112.5%

Income

Net Sales

Operating Income

14,066

13,066

12,921

12,355

11,774

11,360

11,192

1,522

901

961

769

468

561

500

FY2019/3

2Q

3Q

4Q

FY2020/3

2Q

3Q

1Q

1Q

China

(JPY mil.)

FY2019/3

FY2020/3

Fluctuation

3Q (9M)

3Q (9M)

Amount

%

Net Sales

10,126

5,120

5,006

49.4%

Operating

584

5.8%

153

3.0%

431

73.8%

Income

Net Sales Operating Income

4,093

3,782

3,303

2,730

2,284

224

271

1,598

1,236

88

138

128

38

13

FY2019/3

2Q

3Q

4Q

FY2020/3

2Q

3Q

1Q

1Q

Asia

(JPY mil.)

FY2019/3

FY2020/3

Fluctuation

3Q (9M)

3Q (9M)

Amount

%

Net Sales

6,823

6,520

303

4.4%

Operating

915

13.4%

862

13.2%

52

5.7%

Income

Net Sales

Operating Income

2,430

2,826

2,184

2,208

2,206

2,061

2,252

482

344

359

327

211

258

276

FY2019/3

2Q

3Q

4Q

FY2020/3

2Q

3Q

1Q

1Q

Americas

(JPY mil.)

FY2019/3

FY2020/3

Fluctuation

3Q (9M)

3Q (9M)

Amount

%

Net Sales

12,480

8,439

4,040

32.4%

Operating

568

4.6%

368

4.4%

199

35.2%

Income

Net Sales

Operating Income

4,973

3,574

3,933

4,144

3,051

2,745

2,642

248

119

200

125

205

111

51

FY2019/3

2Q

3Q

4Q

FY2020/3

2Q

3Q

1Q

1Q

Europe

(JPY mil.)

FY2019/3

FY2020/3

Fluctuation

3Q (9M)

3Q (9M)

Amount

%

Net Sales

11,325

8,599

2,726

24.1%

Operating

53

0.5%

67

0.8%

14

-

Income

Net Sales

Operating Income

4,208

3,883

4,159

3,234

2,808

2,931

2,858

58

5

11

13

15

36

66

FY2019/3

2Q

3Q

4Q

FY2020/3

2Q

3Q

1Q

1Q

5

Orders Intake & Backlog (by Business/Customer/Geographic segment)

Orders Intake

by Business Segment

Orders Intake

by Customer Industry (Press Machines)

JPY mil.

Press Machines

Services Others

24,537

1,719

3,449

19,543

18,634

17,158

17,529

1,530

1,777

3,142

1,432

1,768

4,439

12,978

3,333

12,463

3,301

1,196

1,452

19,369

3,985

4,085

14,870

12,417

12,393

12,459

7,796

6,925

FY2019/3

2Q

3Q

4Q

FY2020/3

2Q

3Q

1Q

1Q

JPY mil.

Automotive related

Electric related Other industries

19,369

1,447

3,236

14,870

2,266

12,417

12,393

12,459

1,390

2,483

1,294

2,489

7,796

1,470

1,245

6,925

927

14,685

1,611

1,682

11,213

857

9,628

8,688

1,346

9,042

5,327

3,896

FY2019/3

2Q

3Q

4Q

FY2020/3

2Q

3Q

1Q

1Q

Orders Intake

by Geographic Segment

JPY mil.

Japan

China Asia

Americas

Europe

24,537

4,706

19,543

18,634

17,158

17,529

2,570

2,409

2,249

1,235

2,472

3,147

4,639

2,187

12,978

12,463

3,747

2,616

1,108

2,698

3,741

1,854

1,364

1,343

2,605

1,799

1,733

1,168

1,417

1,383

959

1,355

12,277

1,972

11,724

889

9,557

1,623

8,840

7,901

6,696

4,842

FY2019/3

2Q

3Q

4Q

FY2020/3

2Q

3Q

1Q

1Q

Orders Backlog

by Geographic Segment

JPY mil.

Japan

China Asia

Americas

Europe

64,997

63,090

60,779

12,283

10,565

9,090

50,932

52,084

46,280

47,274

8,836

10,043

8,388

7,466

7,702

7,183

7,561

2,577

3,185

3,136

6,192

5,807

11,872

10,524

7,999

2,646

2,523

4,568

5,773

5,265

5,007

3,286

3,483

5,655

4,689

29,427

28,771

32,164

29,126

31,279

25,586

25,766

FY2019/3

2Q

3Q

4Q

FY2020/3

2Q

3Q

1Q

1Q

6

Trend of Orders Intake & Backlog

FY2018/3

FY2019/3

FY2020/3

(JPY mil.)

3Q (9M)

Full-year

3Q (9M)

Full-year

3Q (9M)

Amount

Prop ortion

Amount

Prop ortion

Amount

Prop ortion

Amount

Prop ortion

Amount

Prop ortion

Order Intake: total

66,880

100.0%

83,143

100.0%

62,716

100.0%

75,694

100.0%

47,150

100.0%

By Business

Press Machine

55,180

82.5%

66,223

79.6%

46,657

74.4%

54,454

71.9%

31,778

67.4%

By Customer

Automotive related

45,066

81.7%

54,034

81.6%

34,587

74.1%

39,914

73.3%

22,567

71.0%

Electric related

4,739

8.6%

5,412

8.2%

5,871

12.6%

6,729

12.4%

3,744

11.8%

Other industries

5,373

9.7%

6,776

10.2%

6,198

13.3%

7,809

14.3%

5,465

17.2%

16.9%

18.2%

17.6%

19.8%

22.7%

Services

11,285

15,091

11,030

15,015

10,719

Others

414

0.6%

1,828

2.2%

5,027

8.0%

6,223

8.2%

4,652

9.9%

By Region

Japan

25,317

37.9%

33,592

40.4%

32,841

52.4%

39,538

52.2%

22,301

47.3%

China

10,749

16.1%

12,396

14.9%

6,911

11.0%

7,801

10.3%

4,148

8.8%

Asia

3,508

5.2%

5,097

6.1%

4,199

6.7%

5,158

6.8%

4,699

10.0%

Americas

15,004

22.4%

17,653

21.2%

9,397

15.0%

11,130

14.7%

7,775

16.5%

Europe

12,299

18.4%

14,404

17.3%

9,365

14.9%

12,064

15.9%

8,225

17.4%

Order Backlog: total

66,150

100.0%

59,321

100.0%

60,779

100.0%

50,932

100.0%

47,274

100.0%

By Region

Japan

26,228

39.6%

24,421

41.2%

32,164

52.9%

29,126

57.2%

25,766

54.5%

China

11,143

16.8%

10,589

17.9%

7,999

13.2%

5,265

10.3%

4,689

9.9%

Asia

2,191

3.3%

2,411

4.1%

3,136

5.2%

2,646

5.2%

3,483

7.4%

Americas

13,236

20.0%

11,201

18.9%

8,388

13.8%

6,192

12.2%

5,773

12.2%

Europe

13,350

20.2%

10,697

18.0%

9,090

15.0%

7,702

15.1%

7,561

16.0%

vs. FY2019/3

Fluctuation

Amount

%

15,565

24.8%

14,879

31.9%

12,019

34.8%

2,127

36.2%

732

11.8%

311

2.8%

374

7.5%

10,539

32.1%

2,763

40.0%

500

11.9%

1,622

17.3%

1,139

12.2%

3,658

7.2%

3,359

11.5%

575

10.9%

836

31.6%

419

6.8%

140

1.8%

7

Major Changes on Balance Sheet

Assets

Liabilities and Net Assets

(JPY mil.)

Current liabilities

(JPY mil.)

Fixed assets

Current assets

VS end of Previous FY

VS end of Previous FY

Non-current liabilities

Total assets

3,676

Total liabilities

2,291

Net assets

111,564

107,887

111,564

107,887

Current liabilities

1,776

Accounts payable - trade and

electronically recorded monetary

1,229

28,428

obligations - operating

Current assets

3,378

26,651

Advances received

692

Cash on hand and at bank

1,764

Work in process

2,082

Notes and accounts receivable -

5,929

trade, electronically recorded

3,256

5,414

76,396

monetary claims - operating

73,017

Long-term liabilities

515

77,206

75,821

Fixed assets

297

Net assets

1,384

Treasury stock

686

35,167

34,870

Shareholders' equity ratio

Foreign currency translation

475

adjustments

68.5%

69.6%

FY2019/3

FY2020/3 3Q

FY2019/3

FY2020/3 3Q

8

Highlights: Forecasts of FY2020 Consolidated Results

FY2019

FY2020/3

Fluctuation

(JPY mil.)

Full-year

3Q (9M) Results

4Q Forecast

Full-year forecast

Amount

%

Net Sales

84,082

50,809

21,191

72,000

12,082

14.4%

Cost of Sales

68,851

39,802

16,448

56,250

12,601

18.3%

Gross Profit

15,230

11,006

4,744

15,750

520

3.4%

18.1%

21.7%

22.4%

21.9%

(+3.8P)

Selling, general and

9,669

6,691

2,709

9,400

269

2.8%

administrative expenses

Operating Income

5,561

4,314

2,036

6,350

789

14.2%

6.6%

8.5%

9.6%

8.8%

(+2.2P)

Ordinary Income

5,880

4,371

2,029

6,400

520

8.8%

Income Before Income Taxes

5,785

4,364

2,036

6,400

615

10.6%

Net Income

4,634

3,024

1,626

4,650

16

0.3%

Cash Dividends per Share

¥30

¥30

¥30

Exchange Rate

1USD

¥110.95

¥108.74

¥109.78

¥109.00

1.95

1.8%

1EUR

¥128.46

¥121.11

¥120.67

¥121.00

7.46

5.8%

<Summary>

Net sales will decrease from the previous FY due to deterioration of market environment, but profit forecast is expected to increase due to improvements in gross margin.

Net Sales:

Gross Profit:

Operation Income:

Net Income:

Net sales is expected to decrease by 14.4% compared to the previous year due to sluggish capital investment in the automotive industry.

Gross profit is expected to increase year-on-year due to improvements in product mix, gross margins for mid-to-large sized press machines and services, and drop in costs for custom specifications recorded in the previous year despite negative impact from decline in net sales. The gross margin is expected to improve by 3.8 points.

Operating income is expected to increase 14.2% from the previous FY due to increase in gross profit and reduction in SGA.

Although the tax burden will increase without increase of deferred tax assets recorded in the previous FY, net profit will not decline from the previous FY due to increase in profits.

9

Forecasts of Orders Intake/Sales/Operating Income (by segment)

Orders Intake

Net Sales

by Business segment of the Mid-Term Management Plan

"THE AIDA PLAN 523"

Fluctuation:

Fluctuation:

(JPY mil.)

FY2019/3

FY2020/3

FY2020/3

FY2019/3

FY2020/3

FY2020/3

Net Sales

forecast

vs FY2019/3

forecast

vs FY2019/3

(JPY mil.)

FY2019/3

FY2020/3

Fluctuation

Amount

%

Amount

%

forecast

Amount

%

Press Machines

54,454

47,000

7,454

13.7%

63,177

51,000

12,177

19.3%

Press

52,361

42,000

58%

10,361

19.8%

M achines

Services

15,015

15,000

15

0.1%

14,852

15,000

148

1.0%

Fact ory

12,258

11,000

15%

1,258

10.3%

Aut omat ion

Others

6,223

6,000

223

3.6%

6,052

6,000

52

0.9%

Services

19,462

19,000

26%

462

2.4%

Consolidated

75,694

68,000

7,694

10.2%

84,082

72,000

12,082

14.4%

Total

84,082

72,000

100%

12,082

14.4%

Orders Intake

Net Sales

Operating Income

(JPY mil.)

Fluctuation:

Fluctuation:

Fluctuation:

FY2019/3

FY2020/3

FY2020/3

FY2019/3

FY2020/3

FY2020/3

FY2019/3

FY2020/3

FY2020/3

forecast

vs FY2019/3

forecast

vs FY2019/3

forecast

vs FY2019/3

Amount

%

Amount

%

Amount

%

Japan

39,538

34,000

5,538

14.0%

51,263

49,000

2,263

4.4%

2,431

4,700

2,269

93.3%

China

7,801

5,500

2,301

29.5%

13,909

7,300

6,609

47.5%

723

200

523

72.3%

Asia

5,158

5,500

342

6.6%

9,649

9,200

449

4.7%

1,398

1,200

198

14.2%

Americas

11,130

11,000

130

1.2%

16,625

12,500

4,125

24.8%

693

500

193

27.8%

Europe

12,064

12,000

64

0.5%

15,485

12,500

2,985

19.3%

4

100

104

2600.0%

Reconciliation

22,851

18,500

4,351

19.0%

310

150

460

148.4%

Consolidated

75,694

68,000

7,694

10.2%

84,082

72,000

12,082

14.4%

5,561

6,350

789

14.2%

10

(for Reference) Statistics of Forming Machinery Industry-1

Press: Mechanical, Hydraulic, Forging & Automation

JPY(billion)

Monthly Average

Place of origin: JFMA

11

(for Reference) Statistics of Forming Machinery Industry- 2

Trend of Order Intake

Trend of Order Intake (Overseas) by Geographic Segment

JPY(100million)

12

Remarks

Cautions about forecast statements contained in this package

The information in this package contains future forecasts.

Future forecasts contained in this document are based on the judgment of company management based on currently available information. Although the future forecasts are based on or grounded in assumptions, future economic circumstances and actual business results may differ from these assumptions.

Although the Company or its management is stating its expectations and/or convictions regarding future results, this does not guarantee that these expectations or convictions will be realized, nor does it guarantee that the actual results will be close to the forecasts. Moreover, the Company does not assume any obligation to update or revise any forecasts unless otherwise stipulated by law.

February 2020

AIDA ENGINEERING, LTD.

13

Disclaimer

Aida Engineering Ltd. published this content on 12 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 February 2020 10:38:08 UTC
