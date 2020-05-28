Aida Engineering : Presentation of Consolidated Financial Results for the FY Ended March 31, 2020

Log in
05/28/2020

Presentation of Consolidated Financial Results

for the Ended March 31, FY2020

(from Apr. 2019 to Mar. 2020)

1

Highlights of FY2020 (Fiscal Year ended Mar.2020) Financial Results

2

Highlights of Consolidated Results Summary of P&L

(JPY mil.)

Net Sales

Cost of Sales

Gross Profit

Selling, general and administrative expenses

Operating Income

Ordinary Income

Income Before Income Taxes

Net Income

Exchange Rate

1USD

1EUR

FY2019/3

FY2020/3

84,082

69,159

68,851

53,966

15,230

15,192

18.1%

22.0%

9,669

9,019

5,561

6,173

6.6%

8.9%

5,880

6,423

5,785

6,242

4,634

4,022

¥110.95

¥108.81

¥128.46

¥120.91

Fluctuation

Amount

%

△ 14,923

△17.7%

△ 14,885

△21.6%

△ 38

△0.2%

(+3.9P)

△ 649

△6.7%

611

11.0%

(+2.3P)

542

9.2%

457

7.9%

△ 612

△13.2%

△2.14

△1.9%

△7.55

△5.9%

Net Sales decreased due to decrease of orders intake since the previous FY, but Operating Income and Ordinary Income increased from the previous FY due to the improvement of product mix and profitability.

Net Sales:

Net Sales decreased by 17.7% from the previous FY mainly due to decrease of orders intake

since the previous FY from automotive-related customers in China, the Americas, and Europe.

Gross Profit:

While net sales decreased, gross profit decreased only by 0.2% from the previous FY due to the

improvement of product mix, the profitability of mid-to-large sized press machines, and drop in

an additional cost for custom specifications which occurred in previous FY.

Operating Income:

Operating Income increased by 11% from the previous FY mainly due to the improvement in

gross margin and the reduction of SGA. Operating Income ratio increased by 2.3 points.

Ordinary Income:

Ordinary Income increased by 9.2% from the previous FY due to increase of Operating Income.

Net Income:

Net Income decreased by 13.2% from the previous FY mainly due to the absence of the special

factor for tax effect(reduction in tax burden).

3

Trend of Sales, Gross Profit and Operating Income

JPY(million)

Net Sales

Gross Profit

Operating Income

Gross Profit ratio

Operating Income ratio

25,000

25%

20,000

20%

15,000

15%

10,000

10%

5,000

5%

0

0%

FY2019/3

2Q

3Q

4Q

FY2020/3

2Q

3Q

4Q

1Q

1Q

JPY(million)

FY2019/3

FY2020/3

1Q

2Q

3Q

4Q

1Q

2Q

3Q

4Q

Net Sales

18,862

21,449

20,945

22,825

16,007

18,267

16,534

18,349

Gross Profit

3,637

3,459

3,781

4,352

3,366

4,115

3,524

4,186

Operating Income

1,203

1,130

1,389

1,837

1,097

1,929

1,287

1,858

Gross Profit ratio

19.3%

16.1%

18.1%

19.1%

21.0%

22.5%

21.3%

22.8%

Operating Income ratio

6.4%

5.3%

6.6%

8.1%

6.9%

10.6%

7.8%

10.1%

4

Sales to Third Party (by Business/Customer/Geographic segment)

Sales

by Business segment

(JPY mil.)

FY2019/3

FY2020/3

Fluctuation

Amount

%

Press Machines

63,177

75.1%

48,540

70.2%

△ 14,637

△ 23.2%

Services

14,852

17.7%

14,961

21.6%

109

0.7%

Others

6,052

7.2%

5,657

8.2%

△ 395

△ 6.5%

Total

84,082

100.0%

69,159

100.0%

△ 14,923

△ 17.7%

Press Machines

Services

Others

1,802

1,195

1,867

1,187

3,997

3,689

3,992

1,454

1,823

1,054

1,324

3,172

4,047

4,964

2,665

3,284

14,502

15,957

15,757

16,960

12,287

12,765

11,926

11,561

FY201 9/3

2Q

3Q

4Q

FY202 0/3

2Q

3Q

4Q

1Q

1Q

Sales

by Geographic segment

(JPY mil.)

FY2019/3

FY2020/3

Fluctuation

Amount

%

Japan

34,833

41.4%

35,988

52.0%

1,154

3.3%

China

13,125

15.6%

6,147

8.9%

△ 6,977

△ 53.2%

Asia

4,923

5.9%

5,160

7.5%

237

4.8%

Americas

16,140

19.2%

11,467

16.6%

△ 4,672

△ 29.0%

Europe

15,059

17.9%

10,395

15.0%

△ 4,664

△ 31.0%

Total

84,082

100.0%

69,159

100.0%

△ 14,923

△ 17.7%

Japan

China

Asia

Americas

Europe

4,127

3,724

4,087

3,120

3,928

2,888

2,028

3,431

3,843

2,769

4,936

1,449

2,707

2,657

3,272

1,246

1,157

2,536

3,624

3,000

1,209

1,297

1,070

3,147

3,889

1,466

975

1,186

1,423

2,464

9,735

1,426

10,535

2,321

10,326

7,270

9,496

8,330

7,404

7,721

FY201 9/3

2Q

3Q

4Q

FY202 0/3

2Q

3Q

4Q

1Q

1Q

Sales by Business segment of the Mid-Term Management Plan"THE AIDA PLAN 523"

(JPY mil.)

FY2019/3

FY2020/3

Fluctuation

Amount

%

Press Machines

52,361

62.3%

38,507

55.7%

△ 13,853

△ 26.5%

Factory Automation

12,258

14.6%

11,525

16.7%

△ 732

△ 6.0%

Services

19,462

23.1%

19,125

27.7%

△ 336

△ 1.7%

Total

84,082

100.0%

69,159

100.0%

△ 14,923

△ 17.7%

Press Machines

Factory Automation

Services

5,012

4,937

5,400

4,112

2,179

4,035

3,455

3,456

5,103

4,207

6,357

2,588

2,658

2,983

2,216

3,667

12,161

12,401

12,553

15,245

9,892

10,179

10,111

8,325

FY201 9/3

2Q

3Q

4Q

FY202 0/3

2Q

3Q

4Q

1Q

1Q

Sales (press machines) by Customer industry

(JPY mil.)

FY2019/3

FY2020/3

Fluctuation

Amount

%

Automotive related

50,829

80.5%

37,320

76.9%

△ 13,508

△ 26.6%

Electric related

5,543

8.8%

4,799

9.9%

△ 743

△ 13.4%

Other industries

6,804

10.8%

6,419

13.2%

△ 384

△ 5.7%

Total

63,177

100.0%

48,540

100.0%

△ 14,637

△ 23.2%

Automotive related

Electric related

Other industries

948

1,600

2,936

1,319

863

1,562

2,207

909

1,909

1,519

1,625

1,365

553

1,257

2,020

968

12,273

14,145

12,594

11,816

10,214

9,597

9,228

8,280

FY201 9/3

2Q

3Q

4Q

FY202 0/3

2Q

3Q

4Q

1Q

1Q

5

Sales / Operating Income (by Geographic segment)

Japan

China

Asia

(JPY mil.)

FY2019/3

FY2020/3

Fluctuation

(JPY mil.)

FY2019/3

FY2020/3

Fluctuation

(JPY mil.)

FY2019/3

FY2020/3

Fluctuation

Amount

%

Amount

%

Amount

%

Net Sales

51,263

48,655

△ 2,608

△5.1%

Net Sales

13,909

6,731

△ 7,177

△51.6%

Net Sales

9,649

8,228

△ 1,421

△14.7%

Operating

2,431

4.7%

4,726

9.7%

2,294

94.4%

Operating

723

5.2%

240

3.6%

△ 482

△66.7%

Operating

1,398

14.5%

1,062

12.9%

△ 335

△24.0%

Income

Income

Income

Americas

Europe

(JPY mil.)

FY2019/3

FY2020/3

Fluctuation

(JPY mil.)

FY2019/3

FY2020/3

Fluctuation

Amount

%

Amount

%

Net Sales

16,625

11,817

△ 4,807

△28.9%

Net Sales

15,485

11,189

△ 4,295

△27.7%

Operating

693

4.2%

542

4.6%

△ 150

△21.8%

Operating

4

0.0%

△ 243

△ 2.2%

△ 248

-

Income

Income

4,208

3,883

4,159

3,234

2,808

2,931

2,858

2,590

6

Fluctuation Analysis with regards to Operating Income

Positive Factors:

JPY 34.5

Improvement of product mix and profitability

Elimination of temporary costs for handling special specification in FY 2019/3

Decrease expenses (except REJ)

Improvement of Operating income (REJ) 1.2

Negative Factors:

JPY 100M

JPY 28.4

Decrease of net sales (except REJ)

Increase of loss on valuation of inventories and allowance for inventories

Net Increase 6.1

7

Orders Intake & Backlog (by Business/Customer/Geographic segment)

Orders Intake by Business Segment

Press Machines

Services

Others

24,537

1,719

3,449

19,543

18,634

17,158

17,529

1,530

1,777

15,176

3,142

1,432

1,768

4,439

12,978

3,333

12,463

3,301

325

4,641

1,196

1,452

19,369

3,985

4,085

14,870

12,417

12,393

12,459

10,208

7,796

6,925

FY201 9/3

2Q

3Q

4Q

FY202 0/3

2Q

3Q

4Q

1Q

1Q

Orders Intake by Geographic Segment

Japan

China

Asia Americas

Europe

24,537

4,706

19,543

18,634

17,529

2,570

2,409

17,158

2,249

15,176

1,235

2,472

3,147

4,639

2,187

12,978

3,747

12,463

2,616

3,149

1,108

3,741

1,854

1,364

2,698

1,343

2,605

3,560

1,799

1,733

1,168

1,417

1,383

894

959

1,972

1,355

12,277

11,724

889

1,993

1,623

8,840

6,696

9,557

4,842

7,901

5,577

FY201 9/3

2Q

3Q

4Q

FY202 0/3

2Q

3Q

4Q

1Q

1Q

Orders Intake by Customer Industry (Press Machines)

Automotive related

Electric related

Other industries

19,369

1,447

3,236

14,870

2,266

12,417

12,393

12,459

1,390

2,483

1,294

2,489

10,208

1,470

1,380

1,245

7,796

927

6,925

14,685

1,611

863

11,213

1,682

857

9,628

8,688

1,346

9,042

7,965

5,327

0

3,896

FY2019/3

2Q

3Q

4Q

0

2Q

3Q

4Q

FY2020/3

1Q

1Q0

Orders Backlog by Geographic Segment

Japan

China

Asia Americas

Europe

64,997

63,090

60,779

12,283

10,565

9,090

50,932

52,084

46,280

47,274

8,836

10,043

8,388

7,702

7,466

44,100

7,183

7,561

2,577

3,185

3,136

6,192

5,807

8,681

11,872

10,524

7,999

2,646

2,523

4,568

5,773

6,061

5,265

5,007

3,286

3,483

5,655

4,689

3,080

5,259

29,427

28,771

32,164

29,126

31,279

25,586

25,766

21,017

FY2019/3

2Q

3Q

4Q

FY2020/3

2Q

3Q

4Q

1Q

1Q

8

Trend of Orders Intake & Backlog

FY2019/3

FY2020/3

(JPY mil.)

1st Half

Full-year

1st Half

Full-year

Amount

Proportion

Amount

Proportion

Amount

Proportion

Amount

Proportion

B

Press Machine

34,240

77.7%

54,454

71.9%

19,318

65.2%

41,987

67.4%

y

O

C

Automotive related

B

u

r

s

B

u

t

Electric related

o

y

d

s

m

i

e

Other industries

e

r

n

Services

6,591

15.0%

15,015

19.8%

7,418

25.0%

15,360

24.6%

r

e

s

Others

3,250

7.4%

6,223

8.2%

2,884

9.7%

4,978

8.0%

s

I

B

Japan

21,117

47.9%

39,538

52.2%

14,400

48.6%

27,879

44.7%

n

y

China

5,547

12.6%

7,801

10.3%

2,792

9.4%

6,141

9.9%

t

R

Asia

3,090

7.0%

5,158

6.8%

3,316

11.2%

5,594

9.0%

a

e

g

Americas

7,210

16.4%

11,130

14.7%

4,034

13.6%

11,336

18.2%

k

i

o

e

n

Europe

7,116

16.1%

12,064

15.9%

5,078

17.1%

11,375

18.3%

Total

44,081

100.0%

75,694

100.0%

29,621

100.0%

62,326

100.0%

O

B

Japan

28,771

45.6%

29,126

57.2%

25,586

55.3%

21,017

47.7%

r

y

d

China

10,524

16.7%

5,265

10.3%

5,655

12.2%

5,259

11.9%

e

R

r

Asia

3,185

5.0%

2,646

5.2%

3,286

7.1%

3,080

7.0%

e

B

g

Americas

10,043

15.9%

6,192

12.2%

4,568

9.9%

6,061

13.7%

a

i

c

o

k

n

Europe

10,565

16.7%

7,702

15.1%

7,183

15.5%

8,681

19.7%

l

o

Total

63,090

100.0%

50,932

100.0%

46,280

100.0%

44,100

100.0%

g

vs. FY2019/3

Fluctuation

Amount %

△ 12,466 △ 22.9%

345

2.3%

△ 1,245

△ 20.0%

△ 11,658

△ 29.5%

△ 1,659

△ 21.3%

435

8.4%

205

1.8%

△ 689

△ 5.7%

△ 13,367

△ 17.7%

△ 8,108

△ 27.8%

△ 6

△ 0.1%

433

16.4%

△ 131

△ 2.1%

  • 979 12.7%

  • 6,832 △ 13.4%

9

Major Changes on Balance Sheet

Assets

(JPY mil.)

Fixed assets Current assets

VS end of Previous FY

Total assets

△ 7,450

7 1 ,300百万円

6 7 ,34267 ,342

Current assets

△ 4,828

Cash on hand and at bank

△ 2,432

Notes and accounts

receivable - trade,

△ 1,946

electronically recorded

monetary claims - operating

Fixed assets

△ 2,621

Property, plant and

△ 1,668

equipment

Investment securities

△ 863

FY2019/3 FY2020/3

Liabilities and Net Assets

(JPY mil.)

Current liabilities

VS end of Previous FY

Non-current liabilities

Total liabilities

△ 5,084

Net assets

Current liabilities

△ 4,605

Accounts payable - trade

and electronically

△ 3,375

recorded monetary

obligations - operating

Advances received

△ 2,157

Non-current liabilities

△ 479

Net assets

△ 2,365

Valuation difference on

△ 979

available-for-sale securities

Foreign currency

△ 1,418

translation adjustment

Shareholders' equity ratio

68.5% 71.1%

FY2019/3 FY2020/3

10

Return to Shareholders

Dividend Policy：AIDA focuses on continuation of stable dividend, maintaining "dividend on equity" at adequate level. Dividend amount is basically linked with consolidated financial results , targeting 30% or higher of dividend payout ratio.

Maintain a dividend of ¥30 per share for FY2020, while net income per share is lower than the previous FY.

→ Achieving 44.9% of dividend payout ratio.

Dividend Payout Ratio

32.0%

49.5%

38.7%

39.9%

44.9%

11

(for Reference) Statistics of Forming Machinery Industry-1

Press: Mechanical, Hydraulic, Forging & Automation

Monthly Average

JPY(billion)

Place of origin: JFMA

12

(for Reference) Statistics of Forming Machinery Industry- 2

Trend of Order Intake

13

Remarks

Cautions about forecast statements contained in this package

The information in this package contains future forecasts.

Future forecasts contained in this document are based on the judgment of company management based on currently available information. Although the future forecasts are based on or grounded in assumptions, future economic circumstances and actual business results may differ from these assumptions.

Although the Company or its management is stating its expectations and/or convictions regarding future results, this does not guarantee that these expectations or convictions will be realized, nor does it guarantee that the actual results will be close to the forecasts. Moreover, the Company does not assume any obligation to update or revise any forecasts unless otherwise stipulated by law.

May 2020

AIDA ENGINEERING, LTD.

14

Disclaimer

Aida Engineering Ltd. published this content on 28 May 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 May 2020 07:37:11 UTC
Financials (JPY)
Sales 2020 70 000 M
EBIT 2020 5 500 M
Net income 2020 3 900 M
Debt 2020 -
Yield 2020 3,96%
P/E ratio 2020 11,8x
P/E ratio 2021 12,9x
Capi. / Sales2020 0,64x
Capi. / Sales2021 0,68x
Capitalization 45 139 M
Technical analysis trends AIDA ENGINEERING, LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
 
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price
Last Close Price 758,00 
Spread / Highest target -
Spread / Average Target -
Spread / Lowest Target -
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Kimikazu Aida Chairman, President, CEO & GM-Development
Toshihiko Suzuki COO, Representative Director, EVP & GM-Sales
Naoyoshi Nakanishi Director
Kimio Oiso Independent Outside Director
Teck Meng Yap Director & Managing Executive Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AIDA ENGINEERING, LTD.-22.89%419
NORDSON CORPORATION8.95%10 213
WUHAN GUIDE INFRARED CO., LTD.109.33%6 154
MAREL HF.16.94%3 895
VALMET OYJ7.12%3 758
HAITIAN INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LIMITED-15.47%3 265
