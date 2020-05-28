Aida Engineering : Presentation of Consolidated Financial Results for the FY Ended March 31, 2020
Presentation of Consolidated Financial Results
for the Ended March 31, FY2020
(from Apr. 2019 to Mar. 2020)
Highlights of FY2020 (Fiscal Year ended Mar.2020) Financial Results
Highlights of Consolidated Results Summary of P&L
(JPY mil.)
Net Sales
Cost of Sales
Gross Profit
Selling, general and administrative expenses
Operating Income
Ordinary Income
Income Before Income Taxes
Net Income
Exchange Rate
1USD
1EUR
FY2019/3
FY2020/3
84,082
69,159
68,851
53,966
15,230
15,192
18.1%
22.0%
9,669
9,019
5,561
6,173
6.6%
8.9%
5,880
6,423
5,785
6,242
4,634
4,022
¥110.95
¥108.81
¥128.46
¥120.91
Fluctuation
Amount
%
△ 14,923
△17.7%
△ 14,885
△21.6%
△ 38
△0.2%
(+3.9P)
△ 649
△6.7%
611
11.0%
(+2.3P)
542
9.2%
457
7.9%
△ 612
△13.2%
△2.14
△1.9%
△7.55
△5.9%
Net Sales decreased due to decrease of orders intake since the previous FY, but Operating Income and Ordinary Income increased from the previous FY due to the improvement of product mix and profitability.
Net Sales:
Net Sales decreased by 17.7% from the previous FY mainly due to decrease of orders intake
since the previous FY from automotive-related customers in China, the Americas, and Europe.
Gross Profit:
While net sales decreased, gross profit decreased only by 0.2% from the previous FY due to the
improvement of product mix, the profitability of mid-to-large sized press machines, and drop in
an additional cost for custom specifications which occurred in previous FY.
Operating Income:
Operating Income increased by 11% from the previous FY mainly due to the improvement in
gross margin and the reduction of SGA. Operating Income ratio increased by 2.3 points.
Ordinary Income:
Ordinary Income increased by 9.2% from the previous FY due to increase of Operating Income.
Net Income:
Net Income decreased by 13.2% from the previous FY mainly due to the absence of the special
factor for tax effect(reduction in tax burden).
Trend of Sales, Gross Profit and Operating Income
JPY(million)
Net Sales
Gross Profit
Operating Income
Gross Profit ratio
Operating Income ratio
25,000
25%
20,000
20%
15,000
15%
10,000
10%
5,000
5%
0
0%
FY2019/3
2Q
3Q
4Q
FY2020/3
2Q
3Q
4Q
1Q
1Q
JPY(million)
FY2019/3
FY2020/3
1Q
2Q
3Q
4Q
1Q
2Q
3Q
4Q
Net Sales
18,862
21,449
20,945
22,825
16,007
18,267
16,534
18,349
Gross Profit
3,637
3,459
3,781
4,352
3,366
4,115
3,524
4,186
Operating Income
1,203
1,130
1,389
1,837
1,097
1,929
1,287
1,858
Gross Profit ratio
19.3%
16.1%
18.1%
19.1%
21.0%
22.5%
21.3%
22.8%
Operating Income ratio
6.4%
5.3%
6.6%
8.1%
6.9%
10.6%
7.8%
10.1%
Sales to Third Party (by Business/Customer/Geographic segment)
Sales
by Business segment
(JPY mil.)
FY2019/3
FY2020/3
Fluctuation
Amount
%
Press Machines
63,177
75.1%
48,540
70.2%
△ 14,637
△ 23.2%
Services
14,852
17.7%
14,961
21.6%
109
0.7%
Others
6,052
7.2%
5,657
8.2%
△ 395
△ 6.5%
Total
84,082
100.0%
69,159
100.0%
△ 14,923
△ 17.7%
Press Machines
Services
Others
1,802
1,195
1,867
1,187
3,997
3,689
3,992
1,454
1,823
1,054
1,324
3,172
4,047
4,964
2,665
3,284
14,502
15,957
15,757
16,960
12,287
12,765
11,926
11,561
FY201 9/3
2Q
3Q
4Q
FY202 0/3
2Q
3Q
4Q
1Q
1Q
Sales
by Geographic segment
(JPY mil.)
FY2019/3
FY2020/3
Fluctuation
Amount
%
Japan
34,833
41.4%
35,988
52.0%
1,154
3.3%
China
13,125
15.6%
6,147
8.9%
△ 6,977
△ 53.2%
Asia
4,923
5.9%
5,160
7.5%
237
4.8%
Americas
16,140
19.2%
11,467
16.6%
△ 4,672
△ 29.0%
Europe
15,059
17.9%
10,395
15.0%
△ 4,664
△ 31.0%
Total
84,082
100.0%
69,159
100.0%
△ 14,923
△ 17.7%
Japan
China
Asia
Americas
Europe
4,127
3,724
4,087
3,120
3,928
2,888
2,028
3,431
3,843
2,769
4,936
1,449
2,707
2,657
3,272
1,246
1,157
2,536
3,624
3,000
1,209
1,297
1,070
3,147
3,889
1,466
975
1,186
1,423
2,464
9,735
1,426
10,535
2,321
10,326
7,270
9,496
8,330
7,404
7,721
FY201 9/3
2Q
3Q
4Q
FY202 0/3
2Q
3Q
4Q
1Q
1Q
Sales by Business segment of the Mid-Term Management Plan"THE AIDA PLAN 523"
(JPY mil.)
FY2019/3
FY2020/3
Fluctuation
Amount
%
Press Machines
52,361
62.3%
38,507
55.7%
△ 13,853
△ 26.5%
Factory Automation
12,258
14.6%
11,525
16.7%
△ 732
△ 6.0%
Services
19,462
23.1%
19,125
27.7%
△ 336
△ 1.7%
Total
84,082
100.0%
69,159
100.0%
△ 14,923
△ 17.7%
Press Machines
Factory Automation
Services
5,012
4,937
5,400
4,112
2,179
4,035
3,455
3,456
5,103
4,207
6,357
2,588
2,658
2,983
2,216
3,667
12,161
12,401
12,553
15,245
9,892
10,179
10,111
8,325
FY201 9/3
2Q
3Q
4Q
FY202 0/3
2Q
3Q
4Q
1Q
1Q
Sales (press machines) by Customer industry
(JPY mil.)
FY2019/3
FY2020/3
Fluctuation
Amount
%
Automotive related
50,829
80.5%
37,320
76.9%
△ 13,508
△ 26.6%
Electric related
5,543
8.8%
4,799
9.9%
△ 743
△ 13.4%
Other industries
6,804
10.8%
6,419
13.2%
△ 384
△ 5.7%
Total
63,177
100.0%
48,540
100.0%
△ 14,637
△ 23.2%
Automotive related
Electric related
Other industries
948
1,600
2,936
1,319
863
1,562
2,207
909
1,909
1,519
1,625
1,365
553
1,257
2,020
968
12,273
14,145
12,594
11,816
10,214
9,597
9,228
8,280
FY201 9/3
2Q
3Q
4Q
FY202 0/3
2Q
3Q
4Q
1Q
1Q
Sales / Operating Income (by Geographic segment)
Japan
China
Asia
(JPY mil.)
FY2019/3
FY2020/3
Fluctuation
(JPY mil.)
FY2019/3
FY2020/3
Fluctuation
(JPY mil.)
FY2019/3
FY2020/3
Fluctuation
Amount
%
Amount
%
Amount
%
Net Sales
51,263
48,655
△ 2,608
△5.1%
Net Sales
13,909
6,731
△ 7,177
△51.6%
Net Sales
9,649
8,228
△ 1,421
△14.7%
Operating
2,431
4.7%
4,726
9.7%
2,294
94.4%
Operating
723
5.2%
240
3.6%
△ 482
△66.7%
Operating
1,398
14.5%
1,062
12.9%
△ 335
△24.0%
Income
Income
Income
Americas
Europe
(JPY mil.)
FY2019/3
FY2020/3
Fluctuation
(JPY mil.)
FY2019/3
FY2020/3
Fluctuation
Amount
%
Amount
%
Net Sales
16,625
11,817
△ 4,807
△28.9%
Net Sales
15,485
11,189
△ 4,295
△27.7%
Operating
693
4.2%
542
4.6%
△ 150
△21.8%
Operating
4
0.0%
△ 243
△ 2.2%
△ 248
-
Income
Income
4,208
3,883
4,159
3,234
2,808
2,931
2,858
2,590
Fluctuation Analysis with regards to Operating Income
Positive Factors:
JPY 34.5
Improvement of product mix and profitability
Elimination of temporary costs for handling special specification in FY 2019/3
Decrease expenses (except REJ)
Improvement of Operating income (REJ) 1.2
Negative Factors:
JPY 100M
JPY 28.4
Decrease of net sales (except REJ)
Increase of loss on valuation of inventories and allowance for inventories
Orders Intake by Customer Industry (Press Machines)
Automotive related
Electric related
Other industries
19,369
1,447
3,236
14,870
2,266
12,417
12,393
12,459
1,390
2,483
1,294
2,489
10,208
1,470
1,380
1,245
7,796
927
6,925
14,685
1,611
863
11,213
1,682
857
9,628
8,688
1,346
9,042
7,965
5,327
0
3,896
FY2019/3
2Q
3Q
4Q
0
2Q
3Q
4Q
FY2020/3
1Q
1Q0
Orders Backlog by Geographic Segment
Japan
China
Asia Americas
Europe
64,997
63,090
60,779
12,283
10,565
9,090
50,932
52,084
46,280
47,274
8,836
10,043
8,388
7,702
7,466
44,100
7,183
7,561
2,577
3,185
3,136
6,192
5,807
8,681
11,872
10,524
7,999
2,646
2,523
4,568
5,773
6,061
5,265
5,007
3,286
3,483
5,655
4,689
3,080
5,259
29,427
28,771
32,164
29,126
31,279
25,586
25,766
21,017
FY2019/3
2Q
3Q
4Q
FY2020/3
2Q
3Q
4Q
1Q
1Q
Trend of Orders Intake & Backlog
FY2019/3
FY2020/3
(JPY mil.)
1st Half
Full-year
1st Half
Full-year
Amount
Proportion
Amount
Proportion
Amount
Proportion
Amount
Proportion
Total
63,090
100.0%
50,932
100.0%
46,280
100.0%
44,100
100.0%
vs. FY2019/3
Fluctuation
Amount %
△ 12,466 △ 22.9%
345
2.3%
△ 1,245
△ 20.0%
△ 11,658
△ 29.5%
△ 1,659
△ 21.3%
435
8.4%
205
1.8%
△ 689
△ 5.7%
△ 13,367
△ 17.7%
△ 8,108
△ 27.8%
△ 6
△ 0.1%
433
16.4%
△ 131
△ 2.1%
979 12.7%
6,832 △ 13.4%
Major Changes on Balance Sheet
Assets
(JPY mil.)
Fixed assets Current assets
VS end of Previous FY
Total assets
△ 7,450
7 1 ,300百万円
6 7 ,34267 ,342
Current assets
△ 4,828
Cash on hand and at bank
△ 2,432
Notes and accounts
receivable - trade,
△ 1,946
electronically recorded
monetary claims - operating
Fixed assets
△ 2,621
Property, plant and
△ 1,668
equipment
Investment securities
△ 863
FY2019/3 FY2020/3
Liabilities and Net Assets
(JPY mil.)
Current liabilities
VS end of Previous FY
Non-current liabilities
Total liabilities
△ 5,084
Net assets
Current liabilities
△ 4,605
Accounts payable - trade
and electronically
△ 3,375
recorded monetary
obligations - operating
Advances received
△ 2,157
Non-current liabilities
△ 479
Net assets
△ 2,365
Valuation difference on
△ 979
available-for-sale securities
Foreign currency
△ 1,418
translation adjustment
Shareholders' equity ratio
68.5% 71.1%
FY2019/3 FY2020/3
Return to Shareholders
•Dividend Policy：AIDA focuses on continuation of stable dividend, maintaining "dividend on equity" at adequate level. Dividend amount is basically linked with consolidated financial results , targeting 30% or higher of dividend payout ratio.
Maintain a dividend of ¥30 per share for FY2020, while net income per share is lower than the previous FY.
→ Achieving 44.9% of dividend payout ratio.
Dividend Payout Ratio
32.0%
49.5%
38.7%
39.9%
44.9%
(for Reference) Statistics of Forming Machinery Industry-1
(for Reference) Statistics of Forming Machinery Industry- 2
Trend of Order Intake
