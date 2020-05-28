Aida Engineering : Presentation of Consolidated Financial Results for the FY Ended March 31, 2020

Net Income decreased by 13.2% from the previous FY mainly due to the absence of the special

Ordinary Income increased by 9.2% from the previous FY due to increase of Operating Income.

Operating Income increased by 11% from the previous FY mainly due to the improvement in

improvement of product mix, the profitability of mid-to-large sized press machines, and drop in

While net sales decreased, gross profit decreased only by 0.2% from the previous FY due to the

since the previous FY from automotive-related customers in China, the Americas, and Europe.

Net Sales decreased by 17.7% from the previous FY mainly due to decrease of orders intake

Increase of loss on valuation of inventories and allowance for inventories

Maintain a dividend of ¥30 per share for FY2020, while net income per share is lower than the previous FY.

•Dividend Policy：AIDA focuses on continuation of stable dividend, maintaining "dividend on equity" at adequate level. Dividend amount is basically linked with consolidated financial results , targeting 30% or higher of dividend payout ratio.

May 2020

AIDA ENGINEERING, LTD.

