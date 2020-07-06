AIkido Pharma : Annual report pursuant to Section 13 or 15(d)

UNITED STATES

TABLE OF CONTENTS

Part I
Item 1. Business
Item 1a. Risk Factors
Item 1b. Unresolved Staff Comments
Item 2. Properties
Item 3. Legal Proceedings
Item 4. Mine Safety Disclosures
Part II
Item 5. Market for Registrant's Common Equity, Related Stockholder Matters and Issuer Purchases of Equity Securities
Item 6. Selected Financial Data
Item 7. Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations
Item 7a. Quantitative and Qualitative Disclosures about Market Risk
Item 8. Financial Statements and Supplemental Data
Index to Financial Statements
Part III
Item 9. Changes in and Disagreements with Accountants on Accounting and Financial Disclosure
Item 9A. Controls and Procedures
Item 9B. Other Information
Item 10. Directors, Executive Officers and Corporate Governance
Item 11. Executive Compensation
Item 12. Security Ownership of Certain Beneficial Owners and Management, and Related Stockholders
Item 13. Certain Relationships and Related Transactions, and Director Independence
Item 14. Principal Accounting Fees and Services
Part IV
Item 15. Exhibits, Financial Statements, Schedules
Item 16. Form 10-K Summary
Signatures

PART I

SPECIAL CAUTIONARY NOTICE REGARDING FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS

This Annual Report on Form 10-K contains "forward looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act") and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the "Exchange Act"). Forward looking statements are often identified by the words "will," "may," "believes," "estimates," "expects," "intends," "plans," "projects" and words of similar import. Such words and expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements, but are not intended to constitute the exclusive means of identifying such statements. Such forward looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, including those described in "Risk Factors" below that may cause our actual results, performance or achievements, or industry results, to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward looking statements. Given these uncertainties, prospective investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements.

All references in this Annual Report on Form 10-K to "we," "us," "our" and the "Company" refer to Spherix Incorporated, a Delaware corporation and its consolidated subsidiaries unless the context requires otherwise.

Item 1. BUSINESS.

General

Spherix Incorporated is a technology development company committed to the fostering of innovative ideas. Spherix Incorporated was formed in 1967 as a scientific research company and for much of our history pursued drug development, including through Phase III clinical studies, which were largely discontinued in 2012. In 2012 and 2013, we shifted our focus to being a firm that owns, develops, acquires and monetizes intellectual property assets. Such monetization included, but was not limited to, acquiring IP from patent holders in order to maximize the value of the patent holdings by conducting and managing a licensing campaign, commercializing the IP, or through the settlement and litigation of patents.

Since March 1, 2013, the Company has received limited funds from its IP monetization. In addition to our patent monetization efforts, since the fourth quarter of 2017, we have been transitioning to a technology development company. The Company made no investments in new IP during 2017 and 2018 and started the transition with its investment in Hoth Therapeutics, Inc. during the 3rd quarter of 2017, with its agreement with DatChat, Inc. in March 2018 and with its agreement with CBM Biopharma, Inc. in October 2018.

CBM Biopharma, Inc. Transaction

In October 2018, the Company entered into an agreement and plan of merger, subject to shareholder approval, with CBM BioPharma, Inc. ("CBM"), a pharmaceutical company focusing on the development of cancer treatments, pursuant to which all shares of capital stock of CBM will be converted into the right to receive an aggregate of 15,000,000 shares of the Company's common stock with CBM continuing as the surviving corporation in the merger.

DatChat Securities Purchase Agreement

In March 2018, the Company entered into an agreement and plan of merger (the "Merger Agreement"), subject to shareholder approval, with DatChat, Inc. (the "DatChat Merger"), a secure messaging application that utilizes blockchain technology, as amended on May 3, 2018. After further negotiations, the Company determined not to pursue a merger with DatChat and on August 8, 2018, entered into a securities purchase agreement (the "Securities Purchase Agreement") with DatChat pursuant to which the Company and DatChat agreed to terminate the DatChat Merger and each of the parties to the Merger Agreement agreed to release and discharge and hold harmless each of the other parties with respect to the transaction contemplated by the Merger Agreement.

In addition to the termination, under the Securities Purchase Agreement, the Company agreed to make a $1,000,000 strategic investment in DatChat which consisted of (a) a cash payment of $500,000, (b) the forgiveness of prior advances made to DatChat by the Company, and (c) an obligation of the Company to pay certain specific future compensation expenses of DatChat (amounts in clauses (b) and (c) not to exceed a maximum of $500,000 in the aggregate); in exchange for $1,000,000 of restricted shares of DatChat common stock which is equal to 4.37% of the issued and outstanding common stock of DatChat. In the event that DatChat completes a public offering of its securities pursuant to an effective registration statement or a merger, consolidations, transfer or share exchange transaction to pursuant to which DatChat becomes subject to the reporting requirements of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, DatChat agreed to certain covenants in connection with certain reporting and information disclosure requirements.

Patent Monetization Activities

In July 2013, we acquired 7 patents in the field of mobile communications from Rockstar Consortium US LP ("Rockstar"), which was launched in 2011 by Apple, Inc., Microsoft Corporation, Sony Corporation, Blackberry Limited and LM Ericsson Telephone Company as an intellectual property licensing company to manage a patent portfolio related to the pre-bankruptcy technology and businesses of Nortel Networks ("Nortel").

In September 2013, we acquired North South Holdings, Inc. ("North South") and its 222 patents in the fields of wireless communications, satellite, solar, and radio frequency and 2 patents in the field of pharmaceutical distribution. The 222 patents were originally developed by Harris Corporation, a leader in defense communications and electronics.

In December 2013, we acquired an additional 101 patents and patent applications covering, among other things, internet access and video and data transmission, from Rockstar in consideration for approximately $60 million of our securities consisting of common stock and preferred stock.

We have not generated any significant revenues from our intellectual property monetization platform. We have incurred losses from operations for the years ended December 31, 2018 and 2017 of $6.9 million and $3.8 million, respectively. Our accumulated deficit was $140.1 million at December 31, 2018. In 2018, the Company took a $1,405,000 amortization expense on its patent portfolio and patent rights and an impairment loss of $2,173,000. Therefore, at December 31, 2018, the value of the Company's patent portfolio and patent rights was zero.

Acquisition of shares of Hoth Therapeutics, Inc.

On June 30, 2017, we entered into a Securities Purchase Agreement (the "Purchase Agreement") with Hoth Therapeutics, Inc., a Nevada corporation ("Hoth"), for the purchase of an aggregate of 1,700,000 shares of common stock, par value $0.0001 (the "Shares"), of Hoth, for a purchase price of $675,000. As of December 31, 2018, Hoth had approximately 5 million shares of common stock issued and outstanding, which has been retroactively restated to reflect the 1-for-4 reverse stock split effected by Hoth on December 6, 2018. Hoth is a development stage biopharmaceutical company focused on unique targeted therapeutics for patients suffering from indications such as atopic dermatitis, also known as eczema. Hoth's primary asset is a sublicense agreement with Chelexa Biosciences, Inc. ("Chelexa") pursuant to which Chelexa has granted Hoth an exclusive sublicense to use its BioLexa Platform, a proprietary, patented, drug compound platform developed at the University of Cincinnati. Hoth intends to develop BioLexa's applications in the aesthetic dermatology field to help treat and reduce post-procedure infections, accelerate healing and improve clinical outcomes for patients undergoing procedures. Hoth will be implementing FDA testing procedures for BioLexa. In addition to the Purchase Agreement, the Company and Hoth entered into a Registration Rights Agreement, pursuant to which Hoth is obligated to register for resale on a registration statement on Form S-1 under the Securities Act, all of the shares. Further, the Company, Hoth and Hoth's existing shareholders have entered into a Shareholders Agreement, pursuant to which Spherix shall have a right to appoint one director to the board of directors of Hoth for so long as the Company holds at least 10% of the issued and outstanding common stock of Hoth.

On February 14, 2019, the Company purchased an aggregate of 35,714 shares of the common stock of Hoth in connection with Hoth's initial public offering, which was consummated on February 20, 2019, at a purchase price of $5.60 per share, for an aggregate purchase price of $200,000. Hoth's common stock commenced trading on The Nasdaq Capital Market, on February 15, 2019 under the ticker symbol "HOTH". The Company entered into a lock-up agreement with Hoth pursuant to which the Company has agreed not to sell any shares of Hoth common stock or common stock equivalents until February 20, 2022, which is the 36 month anniversary of the consummation of Hoth's initial public offering, (the "Spherix Securities") until February 20, 2022, which is the 36 month anniversary of the consummation of Hoth's initial public offering, provided, however (i) Spherix may offer, sell, contract to sell, hypothecate, pledge, dividend or distribute to its shareholders or otherwise dispose of, directly or indirectly, up to an aggregate of 10% of the initially issued Spherix Securities, provided further that the recipients of the Spherix Securities shall not be permitted to resell such Spherix Securities until six months after the date of the Initial Public Offering, (ii) beginning 12 months after the date of Hoth's initial public offering, Spherix may offer, sell, contract to sell, hypothecate, pledge, dividend or distribute to its shareholders or otherwise dispose of, directly or indirectly, up to an additional 10% of the initially issued Spherix Securities, (iii) beginning 24 months after the date of Hoth's initial public offering, Spherix may offer, sell, contract to sell, hypothecate, pledge, dividend or distribute to its shareholders or otherwise dispose of, directly or indirectly, up to an additional 10% of the initially issued Spherix Securities and (iv) beginning 36 months after the date of the Hoth initial public offering, Spherix may offer, sell, contract to sell, hypothecate, pledge, dividend or distribute to its shareholders or otherwise dispose of, directly or indirectly, the Spherix Securities without any restrictions.

Mellow Scooters Investment

On November 23, 2018, the Company entered into a Security Purchase Agreement with Mellow Scooters, LLC ("Mellow Scooters"), a leading-edge company that enables anyone to own and operate a personal fleet of electric scooters and dockless bicycles to generate revenue. Mellow Scooters agreed to sell 250 Units to the Company, representing 25% of its issued and outstanding limited liability company membership interests for a subscription price of $106,000. The $106,000 consisted of (a) a cash payment of $30,000, (b) the forgiveness of prior advances made to Mellow Scooters by the Company, and (c) an obligation of the Company to pay certain specific future expenses of Mellow Scooters (amounts in clauses (b) and (c) not to exceed a maximum of $76,000 in the aggregate). As of December 31, 2018, the Company has applied a total of approximately $74,000 prior advances towards its investment in Mellow Scooters, including $71,000 compensation related cost and $3,500 professional fees. The Company also recorded $2,000 payable for professional fees of Mellow Scooter in addition to the $74,000 advances to reach the $76,000 maximum. Mellow Scooters recently launched its operations, focused on the scooter rental market in the Washington, D.C. area via its website www.borrowmellow.com.

March 2018 Shelf Takedown

On March 19, 2018, we closed a public offering of common stock for gross proceeds of approximately $3.0 million. The offering was a shelf takedown off of our registration statement on Form S-3 (File No. 333-222488) and was conducted pursuant to a placement agency agreement (the "Place Agency Agreement") between us and Laidlaw, the sole placement agent, on a best-efforts basis with respect to the offering that was entered into on March 14, 2018. We sold 2,222,222 shares of its common stock in the offering at a purchase price of $1.35 per share. The material terms of the offering are described in a prospectus supplement which was filed by us with the Securities and Exchange Commission pursuant to Rule 424(b) under the Securities Act on March 16, 2018.

TheBit Daily LLC Investment

On March 23, 2018, the Company purchased 8.0% of the issued and outstanding limited liability company membership interests of TheBit Daily LLC, a development stage media and education platform focused on the blockchain and cryptocurrency space, for a subscription price of $25,000.

Our principal executive offices are located at One Rockefeller Plaza, New York, NY 10020, our telephone number is (212) 745-1374, and our Internet website address www.spherix.com.

Our common stock trades on the NASDAQ Capital Market under the symbol SPEX.

Available Information

Our principal Internet address iswww.spherix.com. We make available free of charge on www.spherix.com our annual, quarterly and current reports, and amendments to those reports, as soon as reasonably practicable after we electronically file such material with, or furnish it to, the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"). The SEC maintains an Internet site that contains reports, proxy and information statements, and other information regarding issuers that file electronically with the SEC athttp://www.sec.gov.

Competition

We encounter significant competition from others seeking to target development stage technology companies in order to acquire interests in intellectual property assets and monetize such assets. This includes an increase in the number of competitors seeking to acquire the same or similar patents and technologies that we may seek to acquire. Most of our competitors have much longer operating histories, and significantly greater financial and human resources, than we do.

We also compete with venture capital firms, strategic corporate buyers and various industry leaders for identifying and targeting technology acquisitions and licensing opportunities. Many of these competitors may have more financial and human resources than we do. As we become more successful, we may find more companies entering the market for similar technology opportunities, which may reduce our market share in one or more technology industries that we currently rely upon to generate future revenue.

3