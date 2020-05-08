AIkido Pharma Inc. : Provides Update on Distribution Date for Hoth Dividend Distribution

NEW YORK, May 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- AIkido Pharma Inc. (Nasdaq: AIKI) ("AIkido" or the "Company") today announced that Hoth Therapeutics Inc. registered the stock to be distributed on April 3 2020.(https://www.sec.gov/Archives/edgar/data/1711786/000121390020008546/ea120229-s1_hoththerape.htm). The registration was declared effective and the Prospectus was filed on May 7, 2020.(https://www.sec.gov/Archives/edgar/data/1711786/000121390020011222/ea121442-424b3_hoththerap.htm). We thank Hoth for their assistance.

In order to effectuate the distribution, the physical stock certificate underlying the shares of Hoth common stock held by AIkido must be physically delivered to Hoth's transfer agent. That physical stock certificate is currently being held in a vault at The Depository Trust Company ("DTC") (https://www.dtcc.com). The Company has been advised by DTC that unfortunately, due to ongoing concerns related to the current global COVID-19 pandemic, DTC has issued an alert (https://www.dtcc.com/-/media/Files/pdf/2020/4/30/13352-20.pdf) notifying companies that all "Physical Securities Processing" services are currently suspended and DTC will reassess the current circumstances and provide an update on Friday, May 15, 2020. Until DTC resumes "Physical Securities Processing", DTC is unable to deliver the physical stock certificate underlying the shares of Hoth common stock to Hoth's transfer agent, resulting in a delay of the actual distribution.

The Company will update stockholders on the date of distribution as soon as possible. Stockholders should note that the record date for the distribution has not changed and individuals who were stockholders at 5:00 p.m. on April 30, 2020 will still be receiving the distribution. No further action by shareholders is necessary to receive the distribution. We regret the delay and frustration this may cause the Company's stockholders.

