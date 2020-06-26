Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  AIkido Pharma Inc.    AIKI

AIKIDO PHARMA INC.

(AIKI)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancials 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

AIkido Pharma Inc. : Provides Update to Machine Learning Pancreatic Cancer Research

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
06/26/2020 | 10:31am EDT

NEW YORK, June 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- AIkido Pharma Inc. (Nasdaq: AIKI) ("AIkido" or the "Company") today announced an update to its machine learning driven pancreatic cancer research.

As previously reported, the Company executed a Scientific Research Agreement with The University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center and Cogia BioTech to use machine learning to find genetic markers in people that indicate an increased risk of developing pancreatic cancer. This work has recently identified 100 candidate markers of early and late stage pancreatic cancer, in human and preclinical models.  Moving forward, the work will stage diagnostic markers, test prognostic indicators, and help identify drugs best suited for individual patient treatment.

Anthony Hayes, CEO of AIkido stated, "Machine learning is an important contributor to this work and to the future of oncology drug development and treatment, and the research to date is encouraging. We hope this effort will help extend life for pancreatic cancer patients."

About AIkido

AIkido was initially formed in 1967 and is a biotechnology company with a diverse portfolio of small-molecule anti-cancer therapeutics.  The Company's platform consists of patented technology from leading universities and researchers and we are currently in the process of developing an innovative therapeutic drug platform through strong partnerships with world renowned educational institutions, including The University of Texas at Austin and Wake Forest University. Our diverse pipeline of therapeutics includes therapies for pancreatic cancer, acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL). In addition, we are constantly seeking to grow our pipeline to treat unmet medical needs in oncology.  The Company is also developing a broad spectrum antiviral platform that may potentially inhibit replication of multiple viruses including Influenza virus, SARS-CoV (coronavirus), MERS-CoV, Ebolavirus and Marburg virus.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the federal securities laws. Words such as "may," "might," "will," "should," "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "estimate," "continue," "predict," "forecast," "project," "plan," "intend" or similar expressions, or statements regarding intent, belief, or current expectations, are forward-looking statements. While the Company believes these forward-looking statements are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on any such forward-looking statements, which are based on information available to us on the date of this release. These forward looking statements are based upon current estimates and assumptions and are subject to various risks and uncertainties, including without limitation those set forth in the Company's filings with the SEC, not limited to Risk Factors relating to its business contained therein. Thus, actual results could be materially different. The Company expressly disclaims any obligation to update or alter statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

Contact:




Investor Relations:

Hayden IR


Brett Maas, Managing Partner


Phone: (646) 536-7331


Email: brett@haydenir.com


www.haydenir.com



AIkido:

Phone: 212-745-1373


Email: investorrelations@AIkido.com


www.AIkido.com

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/aikido-pharma-inc-provides-update-to-machine-learning-pancreatic-cancer-research-301084406.html

SOURCE AIkido Pharma Inc.


© PRNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news on AIKIDO PHARMA INC.
10:31aAIKIDO PHARMA INC. : Provides Update to Machine Learning Pancreatic Cancer Resea..
PR
06/25AIKIDO PHARMA INC. : Other Events (form 8-K)
AQ
05/19AIKIDO PHARMA INC. : Announces Distribution of Hoth Dividend
PR
05/19AIKIDO PHARMA INC. : Spin off
FA
05/14AIKIDO PHARMA : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and ..
AQ
05/08AIKIDO PHARMA INC. : Provides Update on Distribution Date for Hoth Dividend Dist..
PR
05/06AIKIDO PHARMA : Executes Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning Research A..
PR
05/04AIKIDO PHARMA INC. : Provides Update on Anticipated Distribution Date for Hoth D..
PR
05/01AIKIDO PHARMA INC. : Notice of Delisting or Failure to Satisfy a Continued Listi..
AQ
04/30AIKIDO PHARMA : Notice of Record Date of Hoth Distribution
PR
More news
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group