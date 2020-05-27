Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Aileron Therapeutics, Inc.    ALRN

AILERON THERAPEUTICS, INC.

(ALRN)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Aileron Therapeutics Announces Initiation of Expansion Cohort and First Patient Enrolled into Expansion Cohort of Phase 1b/2 Study of ALRN-6924 as a Chemoprotection Agent

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/27/2020 | 08:31am EDT

WATERTOWN, Mass., May 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aileron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALRN) announced today the expansion of one of the dose levels in the dose optimization part of its Phase 1b/2 clinical trial evaluating ALRN-6924 as an agent to protect patients with small cell lung cancer (SCLC) against chemotherapy-induced toxicity, a concept known as chemoprotection (or myelopreservation).  The first patient has been enrolled into the expansion cohort, which was triggered by results from the ongoing trial that met protocol-specified criteria for expansion.  The Company expects to enroll approximately 8 patients into this dose optimization expansion cohort to further evaluate the selected dose for chemoprotection from topotecan-induced bone marrow toxicities.

"We recently reported completion of enrollment in the third and final dose level of the dose optimization part of the trial.  Results emerging from the third dose level support the data observed with the previous two cohorts, where we observed a protective effect of ALRN-6924 for severe anemia and severe thrombocytopenia when compared to historical rates of those toxicities in SCLC patients treated with topotecan,” said Dr. Manuel Aivado, President and CEO of Aileron Therapeutics. "We are very excited about the prospects of being able to develop a treatment that could turn toxic chemotherapy into a form of well-tolerated, targeted therapy.”

The Phase 1b study is designed to identify a dose and a schedule of ALRN-6924 administration to reduce chemotherapy toxicities such as severe anemia and thrombocytopenia, and other toxicities resulting from topotecan. ALRN-6924 is administered 24 hours (in the dose optimization part) or six hours (in the schedule optimization part) before each dose of topotecan, which is administered daily on days 1 through 5 of every 21-day treatment cycle.

Aileron currently plans to report interim results for the dose optimization part of the trial in June 2020. The Company plans to report the top-line final data for the dose optimization part of the trial, including this expansion cohort, and data for the schedule optimization part of the trial in the fourth quarter of 2020. The Company expects that these results will determine a recommended ALRN-6924 dose and schedule for subsequent trials.

The Company continues to enroll patients into its chemoprotection trial while carefully monitoring the effect of the coronavirus pandemic on its clinical trial sites and the healthcare system, which may impact the timing of these planned data announcements.

About ALRN-6924
ALRN-6924 is a first-in-class dual MDM2/MDMX inhibitor that is currently being evaluated in a Phase 1b/2 clinical trial to evaluate ALRN-6924 as a chemoprotective agent to protect against chemotherapy-related toxicities.

About Aileron
Aileron is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company advancing a proprietary platform of cell-permeating alpha-helical peptides. The stabilized helical structure of our peptides allows the design of cell-permeating therapeutic agents with large molecular surfaces for optimal target binding properties, resulting in drug candidates like ALRN-6924. Our current focus is to improve the standard of care for patients with cancer by developing safe and effective therapies that leverage our proprietary peptide platform. For more information, visit www.aileronrx.com, and for more information about our clinical trials please visit www.clinicaltrials.gov.

Forward-Looking Statements
Statements in this press release about Aileron's future expectations, plans and prospects, as well as any other statements regarding matters that are not historical facts, may constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements include, but are not limited to, statements about the Company’s strategy and clinical development plans. The words “anticipate,” “believe,” “continue,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “may,” “plan,” “potential,” “predict,” “project,” “should,” “target,” “would” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. Actual results may differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements as a result of various important factors, including whether Aileron’s cash resources will be sufficient to fund its continuing operations for the periods and/or trials anticipated; whether results obtained in preclinical and nonclinical studies and clinical trials will be indicative of results obtained in future clinical trials; whether preliminary or interim results from a clinical trial will be indicative of the final results of the trial; whether Aileron’s product candidates will advance through the clinical trial process on a timely basis, or at all; whether the results of such trials will warrant submission for approval from the United States Food and Drug Administration or equivalent foreign regulatory agencies; whether Aileron's product candidates will receive approval from regulatory agencies on a timely basis or at all; whether, if product candidates obtain approval, they will be successfully distributed and marketed; whether the coronavirus pandemic will have an impact on the timing of our clinical development and our operations; and other factors discussed in the "Risk Factors" section of Aileron's quarterly report on Form 10-Q for the period ended March 31, 2020, filed on May 11, 2020, and risks described in other filings that Aileron may make with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Any forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date hereof, and Aileron specifically disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statement, whether because of new information, future events or otherwise.

Investor Contacts:
Aileron Therapeutics
Richard Wanstall, SVP Chief Financial Officer
617-995-0900
rwanstall@aileronrx.com

Hans C. Vitzthum
LifeSci Advisors, LLC.
617-430-7578
hans@lifesciadvisors.com 

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on AILERON THERAPEUTICS, INC.
08:31aAileron Therapeutics Announces Initiation of Expansion Cohort and First Patie..
GL
05/11Aileron Therapeutics Reports First Quarter 2020 Financial Results and Provide..
GL
05/11AILERON THERAPEUTICS : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Conditi..
AQ
04/22AILERON THERAPEUTICS INC : Regulation FD Disclosure, Other Events (form 8-K)
AQ
04/22Aileron Therapeutics Announces Plans to Release Interim Results from its Phas..
GL
03/31AILERON THERAPEUTICS : Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2019 Financial Resul..
AQ
03/30Aileron Therapeutics Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2019 Financial Res..
GL
03/30AILERON THERAPEUTICS : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Conditi..
AQ
2019AILERON THERAPEUTICS INC : Notice of Delisting or Failure to Satisfy a Continued..
AQ
2019AILERON THERAPEUTICS : Announces the Promotion of Richard J. Wanstall to Chief F..
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 -
EBIT 2020 -24,5 M
Net income 2020 -19,8 M
Debt 2020 -
Yield 2020 -
P/E ratio 2020 -1,34x
P/E ratio 2021 -1,59x
Capi. / Sales2020 infx
Capi. / Sales2021 infx
Capitalization 26,6 M
Chart AILERON THERAPEUTICS, INC.
Duration : Period :
Aileron Therapeutics, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AILERON THERAPEUTICS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 5,33 $
Last Close Price 0,91 $
Spread / Highest target 776%
Spread / Average Target 484%
Spread / Lowest Target 228%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Manuel C. Aivado President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Jeffrey Allen Bailey Chairman
Richard J. Wanstall Chief Financial Officer & Treasurer
Vojislav Vukovic Chief Medical Officer
Reinhard J. Ambros Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AILERON THERAPEUTICS, INC.59.42%27
GILEAD SCIENCES12.62%91 795
VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS21.72%69 097
REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS45.20%60 715
WUXI APPTEC CO., LTD.18.87%25 297
GENMAB A/S41.82%20 190
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group