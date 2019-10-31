Aileron Therapeutics to Report Third Quarter 2019 Financial Results on November 7th

WATERTOWN, Mass., Oct. 31, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aileron Therapeutics (NASDAQ: ALRN), the clinical-stage leader in the field of stabilized, cell-permeating peptides, today announced that the Company will host a conference call and webcast at 8:30 a.m. ET on Thursday, November 7, 2019 to report its third quarter 2019 financial results and provide a corporate update.



To access the live conference call, please dial 877-876-9176 (domestic) or 785-424-1670 (international), using the conference ID: “AILERON”. A webcast of the call will also be available at http://public.viavid.com/index.php?id=136707

About ALRN-6924

ALRN-6924 is a first-in-class dual MDM2/MDMX inhibitor that is currently being evaluated as an anti-cancer agent in a Phase 2a clinical trial in combination with Pfizer’s palbociclib (Ibrance®) for the treatment of MDM2-amplified advanced solid tumors, and in a Phase 1b/2 clinical trial to evaluate ALRN-6924 as a myelopreservative agent to protect against chemotherapy-related toxicities.

About Aileron

Aileron is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company advancing a proprietary platform of cell-permeating alpha-helical peptides. The stabilized helical structure of our peptides allows the design of cell-permeating therapeutic agents with large molecular surfaces for optimal target binding properties, resulting in drug candidates like ALRN-6924. Our current focus is to improve the standard of care for patients with cancer by developing safe and effective therapies and cancer supportive care treatments that leverage our proprietary peptide platform. For more information, visit www.aileronrx.com , and for more information about our clinical trials, please visit www.clinicaltrials.gov .

Source: Aileron Therapeutics