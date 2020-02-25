Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Toronto Stock Exchange  >  Aimia Inc.    AIM   CA00900Q1037

AIMIA INC.

(AIM)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Aimia : Declares Preferred Share Dividends

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/25/2020 | 06:04am EST

TORONTO, Feb. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ - Aimia (TSX: AIM) announced today that the Board of Directors has declared quarterly dividends on all three series of its preferred shares:

  • a quarterly dividend in the amount of $0.28125 per Cumulative Rate Reset Preferred Share, Series 1
  • a quarterly dividend in the amount of $0.33670 per Cumulative Rate Reset Preferred Share, Series 2, and
  • a quarterly dividend of $0.375688 per Cumulative Rate Reset Preferred Share, Series 3

In each case, dividends are payable on March 31, 2020 to the holders of record at the close of business on March 20, 2020.

Dividends paid by Aimia to Canadian residents on its preferred shares are "eligible dividends" for the purpose of the Income Tax Act (Canada) and any similar applicable provincial legislation.

About Aimia

Aimia Inc. (TSX: AIM) operates a loyalty solutions business, which is a well-recognized, global full-service provider of next-generation loyalty solutions for many of the world's leading brands in the retail, CPG, travel & hospitality, financial services and entertainment verticals.

Aimia is focused on growing earnings through its existing business and investments, including the Club Premier program in Mexico, which it jointly controls with Aeromexico through its investment in PLM, and an investment alongside Air Asia in travel technology company BIGLIFE, the operator of BIG Loyalty.

For more information about Aimia, visit corp.aimia.com.

Cision
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/aimia-declares-preferred-share-dividends-301010268.html

SOURCE Aimia Inc.


© PRNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on AIMIA INC.
06:04aAIMIA : Declares Preferred Share Dividends
PR
06:03aAIMIA : Announces Conversion Privilege of Cumulative Rate Reset Preferred Shares..
AQ
06:02aAIMIA : Announces Reconstitution of Board of Directors
PR
06:01aAIMIA : Reports Fourth Quarter 2019 Results
AQ
02/06AIMIA : Ontario task force to recommend capital markets regulation changes
AQ
02/04AIMIA : to Report 2019 Fourth Quarter Results
AQ
01/02AIMIA : Announces Results of Common Share Substantial Issuer Bid
AQ
2019AIMIA : Announces Results of Common Share Substantial Issuer Bid
AQ
2019AIMIA : Credit Suisse Securities (Canada) - Acquisition of Aimia Inc Common Shar..
AQ
2019AIMIA : Announces Results of Preferred Share Substantial Issuer Bids
PR
More news
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group