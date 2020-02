TORONTO, Feb. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ - Aimia (TSX: AIM) announced today that the Board of Directors has declared quarterly dividends on all three series of its preferred shares:

a quarterly dividend in the amount of $0.28125 per Cumulative Rate Reset Preferred Share, Series 1

per Cumulative Rate Reset Preferred Share, Series 1 a quarterly dividend in the amount of $0.33670 per Cumulative Rate Reset Preferred Share, Series 2, and

per Cumulative Rate Reset Preferred Share, Series 2, and a quarterly dividend of $0.375688 per Cumulative Rate Reset Preferred Share, Series 3

In each case, dividends are payable on March 31, 2020 to the holders of record at the close of business on March 20, 2020.

Dividends paid by Aimia to Canadian residents on its preferred shares are "eligible dividends" for the purpose of the Income Tax Act (Canada) and any similar applicable provincial legislation.

About Aimia

Aimia Inc. (TSX: AIM) operates a loyalty solutions business, which is a well-recognized, global full-service provider of next-generation loyalty solutions for many of the world's leading brands in the retail, CPG, travel & hospitality, financial services and entertainment verticals.

Aimia is focused on growing earnings through its existing business and investments, including the Club Premier program in Mexico, which it jointly controls with Aeromexico through its investment in PLM, and an investment alongside Air Asia in travel technology company BIGLIFE, the operator of BIG Loyalty.

For more information about Aimia, visit corp.aimia.com.

View original content: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/aimia-declares-preferred-share-dividends-301010268.html

SOURCE Aimia Inc.