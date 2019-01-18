Aimmune Therapeutics : Appoints Andrew Oxtoby as Chief Commercial Officer

Aimmune Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: AIMT), a biopharmaceutical company
developing treatments for potentially life-threatening food allergies,
today announced the appointment of Andrew Oxtoby as Chief Commercial
Officer. Mr. Oxtoby, a proven pharmaceutical executive with two decades
of experience in the healthcare and consumer products industries, will
join Aimmune in the newly created role on Tuesday, January 22.
“Andrew has a terrific track record of accomplishment in leading U.S.
and global commercial organizations to successfully launch novel
medicines and build innovative patient solutions in large disease areas,
which will be tremendously valuable to Aimmune as we prepare to address
the emerging food allergy therapeutic space,” said Jayson Dallas, M.D.,
Aimmune President and CEO. “I’m excited to welcome Andrew to Aimmune and
look forward to working with him in this new role on our potential
launch of AR101 and the development of our pipeline. His appointment
further strengthens our leadership team as Aimmune enters a
transformational time in our mission to improve the lives of people with
food allergies.”
Mr. Oxtoby joins Aimmune from Eli Lilly and Company, where he most
recently had responsibility for Lilly’s U.S. insulin business as Vice
President of U.S. Diabetes Connected Care and Insulins, an innovative,
patient-focused business unit, after having served as Vice President of
U.S. Diabetes Sales. In his more than 16 years with Lilly, Mr. Oxtoby
also spent five years in oncology, including as Vice President of the
International Oncology business; served as General Manager of Lilly’s
Netherlands operation; and held positions of increasing responsibility
in marketing and sales. Mr. Oxtoby began his career at Procter & Gamble,
where he spent four years in the engineering and manufacturing
organizations. Mr. Oxtoby holds an M.B.A. from Harvard Business School
and a B.S. in mechanical engineering from Purdue University.
“I’m thrilled to join the Aimmune leadership team and contribute to its
commitment to protect kids with peanut allergy from life-threatening
reactions,” said Mr. Oxtoby. “This is a tremendous opportunity to build
a therapeutic space aimed at addressing the needs of food-allergic
patients, who currently have no approved treatment options, and to make
a profound difference in their and their families’ lives.”
AR101 is a complex biologic drug under investigation for the treatment
of children and adolescents with peanut allergy. The U.S. Food and Drug
Administration (FDA) granted AR101 Fast Track Designation for peanut
allergy in September 2014 and Breakthrough Therapy Designation for
peanut allergy in ages 4–17 in June 2015.
About Aimmune Therapeutics
Aimmune Therapeutics, Inc., is a biopharmaceutical company developing
treatments for life-threatening food allergies. The company’s
Characterized Oral Desensitization ImmunoTherapy (CODIT™) approach is
intended to provide meaningful levels of protection against allergic
reactions resulting from accidental exposure to food allergens by
desensitizing patients with defined, precise amounts of key allergens.
Aimmune’s first investigational biologic product using CODIT™, AR101 for
the treatment of peanut allergy, has received the FDA’s Breakthrough
Therapy Designation for the desensitization of peanut-allergic patients
4–17 years of age. Aimmune’s regulatory filing for marketing approval of
AR101 in the United States (submitted 4Q18) and Europe (1H19) are based
on data from the pivotal Phase 3 PALISADE clinical trial of AR101, which
in 4–17-year-old subjects met its primary and key secondary endpoints,
and additional ongoing and completed AR101 clinical trials. Aimmune has
filed an IND application for its second product, AR201, for the
treatment of egg allergy and intends to start a randomized Phase 2
clinical trial in the first half of 2019. For more information, please
see www.aimmune.com.
Forward-Looking Statements
Statements contained in this press release regarding matters that are
not historical facts are “forward-looking statements” within the meaning
of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Because such
statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, actual results may
differ materially from those expressed or implied by such
forward-looking statements. Such statements include, but are not limited
to, statements regarding: Aimmune’s expectations regarding the expected
contributions of its new chief commercial officer; Aimmune’s
expectations regarding the potential benefits of AR101; Aimmune’s
expectations regarding the potential commercial launch of AR101,
including the timing of a potential approval of AR101; Aimmune’s
expectations on regulatory submissions for marketing approval of AR101
for peanut allergy in Europe; Aimmune’s expectations on the timing of
initiating a Phase 2 clinical trial for AR201; and Aimmune’s
expectations regarding potential applications of the CODIT™ approach to
treating life-threatening food allergies. Risks and uncertainties that
contribute to the uncertain nature of the forward-looking statements
include: the expectation that Aimmune will need additional funds to
finance its operations; Aimmune’s or any of its collaborative partners’
ability to initiate and/or complete clinical trials; the
unpredictability of the regulatory process; the possibility that
Aimmune’s or any of its collaborative partners’ clinical trials will not
be successful; Aimmune’s dependence on the success of AR101; Aimmune’s
reliance on third parties for the manufacture of Aimmune’s product
candidates; possible regulatory developments in the United States and
foreign countries; and Aimmune’s ability to attract and retain senior
management personnel. These and other risks and uncertainties are
described more fully in Aimmune’s most recent filings with the
Securities and Exchange Commission, including its Quarterly Report on
Form 10-Q for the quarter ended September 30, 2018. All forward-looking
statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date on
which they were made. Aimmune undertakes no obligation to update such
statements to reflect events that occur or circumstances that exist
after the date on which they were made.
Neither AR101 nor AR201 has been approved for marketing by the U.S. Food
and Drug Administration (FDA) or the European Medicines Agency (EMA).
AR101 and AR201 are currently limited to investigational use, and no
representation is made as to their safety or effectiveness for the
purposes for which they are being investigated.
