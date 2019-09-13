Log in
Aimmune Therapeutics : Stock Trading Halted Today; FDA Allergenic Products Advisory Committee (APAC) Meeting to Discuss PALFORZIA™ (AR101) for Peanut Allergy

09/13/2019 | 07:06am EDT

Aimmune Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq:AIMT), a biopharmaceutical company developing treatments for life-threatening food allergies, today announced that NASDAQ has halted trading of the company’s common stock. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) Allergenic Products Advisory Committee (APAC) is holding a meeting today from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. ET to discuss whether efficacy and safety data support licensure of PALFORZIA as a treatment to reduce the incidence and severity of allergic reactions, including anaphylaxis, after accidental exposure to peanut in patients 4 through 17 years of age with a confirmed diagnosis of peanut allergy. The briefing materials can be found here on the FDA website.

About Aimmune Therapeutics

Aimmune Therapeutics, Inc., is a biopharmaceutical company developing oral treatments for potentially life-threatening food allergies. The Company’s Characterized Oral Desensitization ImmunoTherapy (CODIT) approach is intended to provide meaningful levels of protection against allergic reactions resulting from exposure to food allergens by desensitizing patients with defined, precise amounts of key allergens. Aimmune’s first, investigational, complex biologic product candidate, PALFORZIA™ (AR101), is being developed as a treatment to reduce the frequency and severity of adverse events following exposure to peanut. The BLA for PALFORZIA is under review by the FDA, which granted PALFORZIA Breakthrough Therapy Designation in 2015 for the desensitization of peanut-allergic patients 4 to 17 years of age. The European Medicines Agency (EMA) is reviewing Aimmune’s Marketing Authorization Application (MAA) for PALFORZIA, which Aimmune submitted in June 2019. Aimmune initiated a randomized phase 2 clinical trial of its second investigational, complex biologic product, AR201, for the treatment of egg allergy in August 2019. For more information, please see www.aimmune.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements contained in this press release regarding matters that are not historical facts are “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Because such statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding: Aimmune’s expectations regarding the potential benefits of PALFORZIA and AR201 for egg allergy; and Aimmune’s expectations regarding potential applications of the CODIT™ approach to treating life-threatening food allergies. Risks and uncertainties that contribute to the uncertain nature of the forward-looking statements include: Aimmune’s or any of its collaborative partners’ ability to initiate and/or complete clinical trials; the unpredictability of the regulatory process;; and possible regulatory developments in the United States and foreign countries. These and other risks and uncertainties are described more fully in Aimmune's most recent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including its Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended June 30, 2019. All forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date on which they were made. Aimmune undertakes no obligation to update such statements to reflect events that occur or circumstances that exist after the date on which they were made.

This press release concerns AR201 and PALFORZIA, product candidates that are under clinical investigation. Neither AR201 nor PALFORZIA has been approved for marketing by the FDA or the EMA. PALFORZIA and AR201 are currently limited to investigational use, and no representation is made as to their safety or effectiveness for the purposes for which they are being investigated.


© Business Wire 2019
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 -
EBIT 2019 -251 M
Net income 2019 -249 M
Finance 2019 116 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 -6,17x
P/E ratio 2020 -7,34x
EV / Sales2019 infx
EV / Sales2020 25,4x
Capitalization 1 546 M
Chart AIMMUNE THERAPEUTICS INC
Duration : Period :
Aimmune Therapeutics Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AIMMUNE THERAPEUTICS INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 10
Average target price 46,10  $
Last Close Price 24,67  $
Spread / Highest target 220%
Spread / Average Target 86,9%
Spread / Lowest Target -2,72%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Jayson Donald Alexander Dallas President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Mark D. McDade Chairman
Jeffrey H. Knapp Chief Operating Officer
Eric H. Bjerkholt Chief Financial Officer
Daniel C. Adelman Chief Medical Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AIMMUNE THERAPEUTICS INC3.14%1 546
GILEAD SCIENCES6.09%84 042
VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS4.07%44 326
REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS-23.91%31 096
GENMAB28.81%13 224
NEUROCRINE BIOSCIENCES, INC.31.82%8 620
