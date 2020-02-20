Aimmune Therapeutics : to Host Conference Call and Webcast to Discuss Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2019 Financial Results and Recent Operational Highlights

Aimmune Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: AIMT), a biopharmaceutical company developing and commercializing treatments for potentially life-threatening food allergies, today announced that it will host a conference call on Thursday, February 27, 2020, at 4:30 p.m. ET to discuss its financial results for the quarter and full-year ended December 31, 2019, and recent operational highlights.

To access the live call by phone, dial (877) 497-1438 (domestic) or (262) 558-6296 (international) and enter the passcode 4527099. To access a live or recorded webcast of the call, please visit the Investor Relations section of the Aimmune Therapeutics website at www.aimmune.com. The recorded webcast will be available for approximately 30 days following the call.

About Aimmune

Aimmune Therapeutics, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company that aspires to become the global leader in developing curative therapies and solutions for patients with food allergies. With a mission to improve the lives of people with food allergies, Aimmune is developing and commercializing oral treatments for potentially life-threatening food allergies. The Company’s Characterized Oral Desensitization ImmunoTherapy (CODIT™) approach is intended to provide meaningful levels of protection against allergic reactions resulting from accidental exposure to food allergens by desensitizing patients with defined, precise amounts of key allergens. Aimmune has one FDA-approved medicine for peanut allergy and other investigational therapies in development to treat other food allergies. For more information, please visit www.aimmune.com.

