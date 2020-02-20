Log in
Aimmune Therapeutics : to Host Conference Call and Webcast to Discuss Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2019 Financial Results and Recent Operational Highlights

02/20/2020 | 08:31am EST

Aimmune Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: AIMT), a biopharmaceutical company developing and commercializing treatments for potentially life-threatening food allergies, today announced that it will host a conference call on Thursday, February 27, 2020, at 4:30 p.m. ET to discuss its financial results for the quarter and full-year ended December 31, 2019, and recent operational highlights.

To access the live call by phone, dial (877) 497-1438 (domestic) or (262) 558-6296 (international) and enter the passcode 4527099. To access a live or recorded webcast of the call, please visit the Investor Relations section of the Aimmune Therapeutics website at www.aimmune.com. The recorded webcast will be available for approximately 30 days following the call.

About Aimmune

Aimmune Therapeutics, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company that aspires to become the global leader in developing curative therapies and solutions for patients with food allergies. With a mission to improve the lives of people with food allergies, Aimmune is developing and commercializing oral treatments for potentially life-threatening food allergies. The Company’s Characterized Oral Desensitization ImmunoTherapy (CODIT™) approach is intended to provide meaningful levels of protection against allergic reactions resulting from accidental exposure to food allergens by desensitizing patients with defined, precise amounts of key allergens. Aimmune has one FDA-approved medicine for peanut allergy and other investigational therapies in development to treat other food allergies. For more information, please visit www.aimmune.com.


© Business Wire 2020
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 -
EBIT 2019 -249 M
Net income 2019 -247 M
Finance 2019 119 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 -6,87x
P/E ratio 2020 -7,51x
EV / Sales2019 infx
EV / Sales2020 30,1x
Capitalization 1 744 M
Chart AIMMUNE THERAPEUTICS, INC.
Duration : Period :
Aimmune Therapeutics, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AIMMUNE THERAPEUTICS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 11
Average target price 49,18  $
Last Close Price 27,30  $
Spread / Highest target 171%
Spread / Average Target 80,2%
Spread / Lowest Target 9,89%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Jayson Donald Alexander Dallas President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Mark D. McDade Chairman
Eric Hands Claude Bjerkholt Chief Financial Officer
Daniel C. Adelman Chief Medical Officer
Patrick G. Enright Independent Non-Employee Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AIMMUNE THERAPEUTICS, INC.-18.43%1 744
GILEAD SCIENCES3.12%85 208
VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS13.17%64 242
REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS5.90%43 631
WUXI APPTEC CO., LTD.20.39%26 088
GENMAB10.29%15 371
