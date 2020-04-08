Aimmune Therapeutics : to Present at the 19th Annual Needham Virtual Healthcare Conference

Log in
AIMMUNE THERAPEUTICS, INC.

AIMMUNE THERAPEUTICS, INC.

(AIMT)
04/08/2020 | 08:04am EDT

Aimmune Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: AIMT), a biopharmaceutical company developing and commercializing treatments for potentially life-threatening food allergies, today announced that its Chief Financial Officer, Eric Bjerkholt, will present at the 19th Annual Needham Virtual Healthcare Conference on Wednesday, April 15, 2020 at 2:50 p.m. E.T.

A live webcast of the presentation will be accessible in the Investor Relations section of the Aimmune website at www.aimmune.com. A replay will be available following the webcast.

About Aimmune

Aimmune Therapeutics, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company developing and commercializing treatments for potentially life-threatening food allergies. With a mission to improve the lives of people with food allergies, Aimmune is developing and commercializing oral treatments for potentially life-threatening food allergies. The Company’s Characterized Oral Desensitization ImmunoTherapy (CODIT™) approach is intended to provide meaningful levels of protection against allergic reactions resulting from accidental exposure to food allergens by desensitizing patients with defined, precise amounts of key allergens. Aimmune has one FDA-approved medicine for peanut allergy and other investigational therapies in development to treat other food allergies. For more information, please visit www.aimmune.com.


© Business Wire 2020
