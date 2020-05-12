Log in
AIMMUNE THERAPEUTICS, INC.

AIMMUNE THERAPEUTICS, INC.

(AIMT)
Aimmune Therapeutics : to Present at the RBC Capital Markets 2020 Global Healthcare Conference

05/12/2020 | 08:10am EDT

Aimmune Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: AIMT), a biopharmaceutical company developing and commercializing treatments for potentially life-threatening food allergies, today announced that its Chief Financial Officer, Eric Bjerkholt, will participate in a fireside chat at the RBC Capital Markets 2020 Global Healthcare Conference on Tuesday, May 19, 2020 at 4:50 p.m. E.T.

A live webcast of the fireside chat will be accessible in the Investor Relations section of the Aimmune website at www.aimmune.com. A replay will be available following the webcast.

About Aimmune

With a mission to improve the lives of people with food allergies, Aimmune Therapeutics is a biopharmaceutical company developing and commercializing treatments for potentially life-threatening food allergies. The Company’s Characterized Oral Desensitization ImmunoTherapy (CODIT™) approach is intended to provide meaningful levels of protection against allergic reactions resulting from accidental exposure to food allergens by desensitizing patients with defined, precise amounts of key allergens. Aimmune has one FDA-approved medicine for peanut allergy and other investigational therapies in development to treat other food allergies. For more information, please visit www.aimmune.com.


© Business Wire 2020
