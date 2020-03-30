Aino Health AB (publ): Aino Health adjust, and expand, its offering to support companies during the COVID-19 pandemic

Aino Health will offer its SaaS customers HealthDesk service free of charge for two months during the COVID-19 pandemic to support those customers who currently don’t use the service. Aino will also add a new function to its SaaS solution, HealthManager, where organizations will be able to track the number of sick leaves due to COVID-19.



Aino HealthDesk is a multichannel service that an employee can contact immediately when feeling sick, or unable to work, to receive required professional help quickly and conveniently.

Aino will offer its current HealthManager customers HealthDesk services for their employees free of charge for the coming two months to support the increased work related to absences due to COVID-19. Aino hopes that this will take some of the stress off the customers’ organizations so they can focus on their business and employees instead. The HealthDesk service can also easily be implemented to new organizations that need support during these times.

Aino will also add a new feature in the SaaS solution HealthManager where the customers will be able to track sick leave due to COVID-19. This since it could be helpful to be able to see what sick leave is caused by COVID-19 because that affects when employees who are on sick leave, will be able to return to work. The tracking will be GDPR compliant and all employees can rest assure that their integrity will not be compromised.

“We want to contribute in any way we can in the hard situation the world is in right now. We think the best thing we can do is to help by taking some stress off our customers, which we believe we can do with HealthDesk, and let them focus on their employees and business instead. We hope that this will support our customers also after the pandemic has passed”, says Jyrki Eklund, CEO of Aino Health.

HealthManager is a SaaS solution that supports managers with proactive internal health-related processes and absence management. It also offers reporting and analytic tools to follow key metrics related to corporate health management. The goal of the solution is to decrease sick leave and to increase employee engagement.

