Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  FIRST NORTH STOCKHOLM  >  Aino Health AB (publ)    AINO   SE0009242555

AINO HEALTH AB (PUBL)

(AINO)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Aino Health AB (publ): Aino Health adjust, and expand, its offering to support companies during the COVID-19 pandemic

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/30/2020 | 02:30am EDT

Aino Health will offer its SaaS customers HealthDesk service free of charge for two months during the COVID-19 pandemic to support those customers who currently don’t use the service. Aino will also add a new function to its SaaS solution, HealthManager, where organizations will be able to track the number of sick leaves due to COVID-19.

Aino HealthDesk is a multichannel service that an employee can contact immediately when feeling sick, or unable to work, to receive required professional help quickly and conveniently.

Aino will offer its current HealthManager customers HealthDesk services for their employees free of charge for the coming two months to support the increased work related to absences due to COVID-19. Aino hopes that this will take some of the stress off the customers’ organizations so they can focus on their business and employees instead. The HealthDesk service can also easily be implemented to new organizations that need support during these times.

Aino will also add a new feature in the SaaS solution HealthManager where the customers will be able to track sick leave due to COVID-19. This since it could be helpful to be able to see what sick leave is caused by COVID-19 because that affects when employees who are on sick leave, will be able to return to work. The tracking will be GDPR compliant and all employees can rest assure that their integrity will not be compromised.

“We want to contribute in any way we can in the hard situation the world is in right now. We think the best thing we can do is to help by taking some stress off our customers, which we believe we can do with HealthDesk, and let them focus on their employees and business instead. We hope that this will support our customers also after the pandemic has passed”, says Jyrki Eklund, CEO of Aino Health.

HealthManager is a SaaS solution that supports managers with proactive internal health-related processes and absence management. It also offers reporting and analytic tools to follow key metrics related to corporate health management. The goal of the solution is to decrease sick leave and to increase employee engagement.

 

For more information:

Jyrki Eklund, VD Aino Health
Phone: +358 40 042 4221
jyrki.eklund@ainohealth.com

Certified adviser
Erik Penser Bank
+46 8 463 83 00
certifiedadviser@penser.se

About Aino Health (publ)
Aino Health increases employee and organizational well-being globally. With the world-leading SaaS platform, HealthManager, we enable organizations to improve employee well-being, organizational competitiveness, and values-based leadership. The results are reduced sick leave, lowers costs, and more resources left to develop the core business.  Aino Health AB (publ) is listed on Nasdaq First North Growth Market (Ticker: AINO) and has operations in Sweden, Finland, and Germany. For more information visit ainohealth.com.

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on AINO HEALTH AB (PUBL)
02:30aAINO HEALTH AB (PUBL) : Aino Health adjust, and expand, its offering to support ..
GL
03/20AINO HEALTH AB (PUBL) : Aino Health signs partnership agreement with UK based Hu..
AQ
02/10AINO HEALTH AB (PUBL) : Aino Health signs partnership agreement with Zalaris
GL
02/04AINO HEALTH AB (PUBL) : Year-end report October-December 2019
GL
01/29AINO HEALTH AB (PUBL) : Aino Health signs new customer: Kaksineuvoinen
AQ
01/14AINO HEALTH AB (PUBL) : Aino Health and partner Aava signs agreement with VRJ Gr..
AQ
2019AINO HEALTH AB (PUBL) : Aino Health partner Finla signs two new customers for Sa..
AQ
2019AINO HEALTH AB (PUBL) : Aino Health partner Finla signs two new customers for Sa..
GL
2019AINO HEALTH AB (PUBL) : Aino Health signs agreement with Centric Sweden regardin..
GL
2019AINO HEALTH AB (PUBL) : Aino Health sells ownership in the Finnish occupational ..
GL
More news
Financials (SEK)
Sales 2019 27,0 M
EBIT 2019 -9,00 M
Net income 2019 -10,0 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 -5,14x
P/E ratio 2020 29,5x
Capi. / Sales2019 1,91x
Capi. / Sales2020 1,17x
Capitalization 51,6 M
Chart AINO HEALTH AB (PUBL)
Duration : Period :
Aino Health AB (publ) Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
 
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price
Last Close Price 3,24  
Spread / Highest target -
Spread / Average Target -
Spread / Lowest Target -
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Jyrki Eklund Chief Executive Officer & Director
Cecilia Hollerup Chairman
Jochen Saxelin Chief Financial Officer
Jukka Räikkönen Chief Technology Officer
Martin Bunge-Meyer Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AINO HEALTH AB (PUBL)-45.44%5
CINTAS CORPORATION-32.52%18 888
TELEPERFORMANCE-17.89%11 620
EDENRED-17.57%10 230
INTERTEK GROUP PLC-19.45%9 417
BUREAU VERITAS SA-27.21%8 389
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group