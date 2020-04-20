Log in
AINO HEALTH AB (PUBL)

(AINO)
Aino Health AB (publ): Annual Report 2019

04/20/2020

April 20, 2020

Aino Health’s Annual Report for 2019 in Swedish has today been published on the company’s website.

The Annual Report in Swedish can be downloaded from ainohealth.com or ordered from the Company.

An English summary of the annual report will be released on the website shortly.

The information contained herein is such as shall be made public by Aino Health AB (publ), in accordance with the EU Market Abuse Regulation. This information was made public, through the agency of Jyrki Eklund, CEO, and President of Aino Health AB, at 7 PM CEST on April 20, 2020.

For more information:
Jyrki Eklund, CEO Aino Health, Phone: +358 40 042 4221

Certified adviser
Erik Penser Bank
+46 8 463 83 00
certifiedadviser@penser.se

About Aino Health (publ)
Aino Health is the leading supplier of Software as a Service solutions in Corporate Health Management. The company’s complete system of SaaS platforms and services reduces sick leave, lowers related costs, and improves business results through increased productivity and employee engagement by making health, wellbeing, and safety an integrated part of everyday work. For more information visit ainohealth.com. Aino Health AB (publ) is listed on Nasdaq First North Growth Market (Ticker: AINO).
For more information: https://investors.ainohealth.com/.

Attachment

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
Financials (SEK)
Sales 2019 27,0 M
EBIT 2019 -9,00 M
Net income 2019 -10,0 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 -6,65x
P/E ratio 2020 38,1x
Capi. / Sales2019 2,47x
Capi. / Sales2020 1,52x
Capitalization 66,8 M
Income Statement Evolution
Managers
NameTitle
Jyrki Eklund Chief Executive Officer & Director
Cecilia Hollerup Chairman
Jochen Saxelin Chief Financial Officer
Jukka Räikkönen Chief Technology Officer
Martin Bunge-Meyer Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AINO HEALTH AB (PUBL)-29.22%7
CINTAS CORPORATION-24.13%21 243
TELEPERFORMANCE-9.18%12 613
RENTOKIL INITIAL-3.89%10 050
INTERTEK GROUP PLC-15.26%9 976
EDENRED-20.20%9 719
