Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED  >  Ainsworth Game Technology Limited    AGI   AU000000AGI3

AINSWORTH GAME TECHNOLOGY LIMITED (AGI)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Ainsworth Game Technology : ASX Release re Appendix 3A. 1. Dividend Distribution

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/29/2018 | 09:21am CEST

Notification of dividend / distribution

Announcement Summary

Entity name

AINSWORTH GAME TECHNOLOGY LIMITED

Security on which the Distribution will be paid

AGI - ORDINARY FULLY PAID

Announcement Type

New announcement

Date of this announcement

Wednesday August 29, 2018

Distribution Amount

AUD 0.02500000

Ex Date

Thursday October 4, 2018

Record Date

Friday October 5, 2018

Payment Date

Wednesday November 7, 2018

DRP election date

Friday October 26, 2018 17:00:00

Refer to below for full details of the announcement

Announcement Details

Part 1 - Entity and announcement details

1.1 Name of +Entity

AINSWORTH GAME TECHNOLOGY LIMITED

Registration Number

1.2 Registered Number Type

ABN

1.3 ASX issuer code

AGI

1.4 The announcement is

New announcement

1.5 Date of this announcement

Wednesday August 29, 2018

1.6 ASX +Security Code

AGI

ASX +Security Description

ORDINARY FULLY PAID

Part 2A - All dividends/distributions basic details

2A.1 Type of dividend/distribution

Ordinary

2A.2 The Dividend/distribution: relates to a period of six months

2A.3 The dividend/distribution relates to the financial reporting or payment period ending ended/ending (date)

Saturday June 30, 2018

2A.4 +Record Date

Friday October 5, 2018

2A.5 Ex Date

Thursday October 4, 2018

2A.6 Payment Date

Wednesday November 7, 2018

2A.7 Are any of the below approvals required for the dividend/distribution before business day 0 of the timetable?

Security holder approvalCourt approval

Lodgement of court order with +ASICACCC approval

FIRB approval

Another approval/condition external to the entity required before business day 0 of the timetable for the dividend/distribution.

No

2A.8 Currency in which the dividend/distribution is made ("primary currency")

AUD - Australian Dollar

2A.9 Total dividend/distribution payment amount per +security (in primary currency) for all dividends/distributions notified in this form

AUD 0.02500000

2A.10 Does the entity have arrangements relating to the currency in which the dividend/distribution is paid to securityholders that it wishes to disclose to the market?

No

2A.11 Does the entity have a securities plan for dividends/distributions on this +security?

We have a Dividend/Distribution Reinvestment Plan (DRP)

2A.11a If the +entity has a DRP, is the DRP applicable to this dividend/distribution?

Yes

2A.12 Does the +entity have tax component information apart from franking?

No

Part 3A - Ordinary dividend/distribution

3A.1 Is the ordinary dividend/distribution estimated at this time?

No

3A.1b Ordinary Dividend/distribution amount per security

AUD 0.02500000

3A.2 Is the ordinary dividend/distribution franked?

Yes

3A.3 Percentage of ordinary dividend/distribution that is franked 100.0000 %

3A.4 Ordinary dividend/distribution franked amount per +security

AUD 0.02500000

3A.6 Ordinary dividend/distribution unfranked amount per +security excluding conduit foreign income amount

AUD 0.00000000

3A.7 Ordinary dividend/distribution conduit foreign income amount per security

AUD 0.00000000

Part 4A - +Dividend reinvestment plan (DRP)

2A.11a(i) DRP Status in respect of this dividend/distribution

Full DRP

3A.1a Ordinary dividend/distribution estimated amount per +security

AUD

3A.2a Is the ordinary dividend/distribution fully franked?

Yes

3A.3a Applicable corporate tax rate for franking credit (%)

0.0000 %

3A.5 Percentage amount of dividend which is unfranked 0.0000 %

4A.1 What is the default option if +security holders do not indicate whether they want to participate in the DRP?

Do not participate in DRP (i.e. cash payment)

4A.2 Last date and time for lodgement of election notices to share registry under DRP

Friday October 26, 2018 17:00:00

4A.3 DRP discount rate 0.0000 %

4A.4 Period of calculation of reinvestment price

Start Date

Tuesday October 9, 2018

4A.5 DRP price calculation methodology

End Date

Tuesday October 30, 2018

Volume Weighted Average Price (VWAP) of the shares over a period of 15 trading days commencing on the second trading day after Record Date.

4A.6 DRP Price (including any discount):

AUD

4A.8 Will DRP +securities be a new issue?

Yes

4A.7 DRP +securities +issue date

4A.8a Do DRP +securities rank pari passu from +issue date?

Yes

4A.9 Is there a minimum dollar amount or number of +securities required for DRP participation?

No

4A.10 Is there a maximum dollar amount or number of +securities required for DRP participation?

No

4A.11 Are there any other conditions applying to DRP participation?

No

4A.12 Link to a copy of the DRP plan rules http://www.agtslots.com.au/corporategovernance

4A.13 Further information about the DRP

Part 5 - Further information

  • 5.1 Please provide any further information applicable to this dividend/distribution

    No CFI on Dividend

  • 5.2 Additional information for inclusion in the Announcement Summary

Disclaimer

Ainsworth Game Technology Limited published this content on 29 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 August 2018 07:21:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on AINSWORTH GAME TECHNOLOGY
09:21aAINSWORTH GAME TECHNOLOGY : ASX Release re Full Year Results 30.06.18
PU
09:21aAINSWORTH GAME TECHNOLOGY : ASX Release re Appendix 3A. 1. Dividend Distribution
PU
08/24AINSWORTH GAME TECHNOLOGY LIMITED : annual earnings release
08/16AINSWORTH GAME TECHNOLOGY : ASX Release re FY18 Full Year Presentation of Result..
PU
07/18AINSWORTH GAME TECHNOLOGY : ASX Release re Guidance Upgrade
PU
07/13AINSWORTH GAME TECHNOLOGY : ASX Release re Appendix 3Y Change of Director’..
PU
07/13AINSWORTH GAME TECHNOLOGY : ASX Release re Appendix 3Y Change of Director’..
PU
07/13AINSWORTH GAME TECHNOLOGY : ASX Release re Appendix 3Y Change of Director’..
PU
07/13AINSWORTH GAME TECHNOLOGY : ASX Release re Appendix 3Y Change of Director’..
PU
07/03AINSWORTH GAME TECHNOLOGY : ASX Release re Guidance Update
PU
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
02/28Ainsworth Game Technology Ltd. ADR 2018 Q2 - Results - Earnings Call Slides 
2015ALAMOS GOLD : Patient Investors Could Reap Rewards 
2015Aurico Gold Is A Sell Due To High Cash Costs, Debt Load 
2015The Bleeding In Alamos Gold Shares Is Over 
2015ALAMOS GOLD : A Speculative Bet On Turkish Mines 
Financials (AUD)
Sales 2018 268 M
EBIT 2018 36,2 M
Net income 2018 25,3 M
Debt 2018 34,4 M
Yield 2018 2,80%
P/E ratio 2018 13,80
P/E ratio 2019 11,87
EV / Sales 2018 1,53x
EV / Sales 2019 1,32x
Capitalization 374 M
Chart AINSWORTH GAME TECHNOLOGY LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Ainsworth Game Technology Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AINSWORTH GAME TECHNOLOGY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 6
Average target price 1,18  AUD
Spread / Average Target 5,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Daniel Eric Gladstone Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Graeme John Campbell Independent Chairman
Mark L. Ludski Chief Financial Officer & Secretary
Kieran Power Chief Technology Officer
Leonard Hastings Ainsworth Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AINSWORTH GAME TECHNOLOGY LIMITED-47.92%274
SANKYO CO., LTD.22.14%3 379
SCIENTIFIC GAMES CORP-40.64%2 852
HEIWA CORPORATION25.00%2 397
PLAYAGS INC0.00%1 145
POLLARD BANKNOTE LTD18.39%405
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.