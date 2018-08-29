Ainsworth Game Technology : ASX Release re Appendix 3A. 1. Dividend Distribution

Notification of dividend / distribution

Entity name

AINSWORTH GAME TECHNOLOGY LIMITED

Security on which the Distribution will be paid

AGI - ORDINARY FULLY PAID

Announcement Type

New announcement

Date of this announcement

Wednesday August 29, 2018

Distribution Amount

AUD 0.02500000

Ex Date

Thursday October 4, 2018

Record Date

Friday October 5, 2018

Payment Date

Wednesday November 7, 2018

DRP election date

Friday October 26, 2018 17:00:00

Part 1 - Entity and announcement details

1.1 Name of +Entity

AINSWORTH GAME TECHNOLOGY LIMITED

Registration Number

1.2 Registered Number Type

ABN

1.3 ASX issuer code

AGI

1.4 The announcement is

New announcement

1.5 Date of this announcement

Wednesday August 29, 2018

1.6 ASX +Security Code

AGI

ASX +Security Description

ORDINARY FULLY PAID

Part 2A - All dividends/distributions basic details

2A.1 Type of dividend/distribution

Ordinary

2A.2 The Dividend/distribution: relates to a period of six months

2A.3 The dividend/distribution relates to the financial reporting or payment period ending ended/ending (date)

Saturday June 30, 2018

2A.4 +Record Date

Friday October 5, 2018

2A.5 Ex Date

Thursday October 4, 2018

2A.6 Payment Date

Wednesday November 7, 2018

2A.7 Are any of the below approvals required for the dividend/distribution before business day 0 of the timetable?

Security holder approvalCourt approval

Lodgement of court order with +ASICACCC approval

FIRB approval

Another approval/condition external to the entity required before business day 0 of the timetable for the dividend/distribution.

No

2A.8 Currency in which the dividend/distribution is made ("primary currency")

AUD - Australian Dollar

2A.9 Total dividend/distribution payment amount per +security (in primary currency) for all dividends/distributions notified in this form

AUD 0.02500000

2A.10 Does the entity have arrangements relating to the currency in which the dividend/distribution is paid to securityholders that it wishes to disclose to the market?

No

2A.11 Does the entity have a securities plan for dividends/distributions on this +security?

We have a Dividend/Distribution Reinvestment Plan (DRP)

2A.11a If the +entity has a DRP, is the DRP applicable to this dividend/distribution?

Yes

2A.12 Does the +entity have tax component information apart from franking?

No

Part 3A - Ordinary dividend/distribution

3A.1 Is the ordinary dividend/distribution estimated at this time?

No

3A.1b Ordinary Dividend/distribution amount per security

AUD 0.02500000

3A.2 Is the ordinary dividend/distribution franked?

Yes

3A.3 Percentage of ordinary dividend/distribution that is franked 100.0000 %

3A.4 Ordinary dividend/distribution franked amount per +security

AUD 0.02500000

3A.6 Ordinary dividend/distribution unfranked amount per +security excluding conduit foreign income amount

AUD 0.00000000

3A.7 Ordinary dividend/distribution conduit foreign income amount per security

AUD 0.00000000

Part 4A - +Dividend reinvestment plan (DRP)

2A.11a(i) DRP Status in respect of this dividend/distribution

Full DRP

3A.1a Ordinary dividend/distribution estimated amount per +security

AUD

3A.2a Is the ordinary dividend/distribution fully franked?

Yes

3A.3a Applicable corporate tax rate for franking credit (%)

0.0000 %

3A.5 Percentage amount of dividend which is unfranked 0.0000 %

4A.1 What is the default option if +security holders do not indicate whether they want to participate in the DRP?

Do not participate in DRP (i.e. cash payment)

4A.2 Last date and time for lodgement of election notices to share registry under DRP

Friday October 26, 2018 17:00:00

4A.3 DRP discount rate 0.0000 %

4A.4 Period of calculation of reinvestment price

Start Date

Tuesday October 9, 2018

4A.5 DRP price calculation methodology

End Date

Tuesday October 30, 2018

Volume Weighted Average Price (VWAP) of the shares over a period of 15 trading days commencing on the second trading day after Record Date.

4A.6 DRP Price (including any discount):

AUD

4A.8 Will DRP +securities be a new issue?

Yes

4A.7 DRP +securities +issue date

4A.8a Do DRP +securities rank pari passu from +issue date?

Yes

4A.9 Is there a minimum dollar amount or number of +securities required for DRP participation?

No

4A.10 Is there a maximum dollar amount or number of +securities required for DRP participation?

No

4A.11 Are there any other conditions applying to DRP participation?

No

4A.12 Link to a copy of the DRP plan rules http://www.agtslots.com.au/corporategovernance

4A.13 Further information about the DRP

