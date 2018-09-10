Log in
Ainsworth Game Technology : ASX Release re Appendix 3Y Change of Director's Interest Notice – G Campbell

09/10/2018 | 03:47am CEST

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Appendix 3Y

Rule 3.19A.2

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Information or documents not available now must be given to ASX as soon as available. Information and documents given to ASX become ASX's property and may be made public.

Introduced 30/09/01 Amended 01/01/11

Name of entity

AINSWORTH GAME TECHNOLOGY LIMITED (AGT)

ABN

37 068 516 665

We (the entity) give ASX the following information under listing rule 3.19A.2 and as agent for the director for the purposes of section 205G of the Corporations Act.

Name of Director

Graeme Campbell

Date of last notice

13 July 2018

Part 1 - Change of director's relevant interests in securities

In the case of a trust, this includes interests in the trust made available by the responsible entity of the trust

Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (i) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.

Direct or indirect interest

Indirect

Nature of indirect interest (including registered holder)

Note: Provide details of the circumstances giving rise to the relevant interest.

Mitchell Victory Pty Ltd (as trustee for Campbell Family Super Fund A/c)

Date of change

7/9/2018

No. of securities held prior to change

360,533

Class

Ordinary Shares

Number acquired

20,000

Number disposed

-

Value/Consideration

Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details and estimated valuation

$21,600

No. of securities held after change

380,533

Nature of change

Example: on-market trade, off-market trade, exercise of options, issue of securities under dividend reinvestment plan, participation in buy-back

On Market Trade

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

01/01/2011 Appendix 3Y Page 1

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Part 2 - Change of director's interests in contracts

Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (ii) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.

Detail of contract

-

Nature of interest

-

Name of registered holder (if issued securities)

-

Date of change

-

No. and class of securities to which interest related prior to change

Note: Details are only required for a contract in relation to which the interest has changed

-

Interest acquired

-

Interest disposed

-

Value/Consideration

Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details and an estimated valuation

-

Interest after change

-

Part 3 - +Closed period

Were the interests in the securities or contracts detailed above traded during a +closed period where prior written clearance was required?

No

If so, was prior written clearance provided to allow the trade to proceed during this period?

N/A

If prior written clearance was provided, on what date was this provided?

N/A

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

Appendix 3Y Page 2

01/01/2011

Disclaimer

Ainsworth Game Technology Limited published this content on 10 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 September 2018 01:46:03 UTC
Financials (AUD)
Sales 2019 272 M
EBIT 2019 37,4 M
Net income 2019 27,5 M
Debt 2019 15,8 M
Yield 2019 3,61%
P/E ratio 2019 12,75
P/E ratio 2020 11,50
EV / Sales 2019 1,39x
EV / Sales 2020 1,20x
Capitalization 362 M
Chart AINSWORTH GAME TECHNOLOGY LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Ainsworth Game Technology Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AINSWORTH GAME TECHNOLOGY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 6
Average target price 1,11  AUD
Spread / Average Target 2,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Daniel Eric Gladstone Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Graeme John Campbell Chairman
Mark L. Ludski Chief Financial Officer & Secretary
Kieran Power Chief Technology Officer
Michael Bruce Yates Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AINSWORTH GAME TECHNOLOGY LIMITED-49.54%258
SANKYO CO., LTD.23.00%3 472
SCIENTIFIC GAMES CORP-47.08%2 482
HEIWA CORPORATION26.70%2 409
PLAYAGS INC0.00%1 054
POLLARD BANKNOTE LTD18.56%401
