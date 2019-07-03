Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED  >  Ainsworth Game Technology Limited    AGI   AU000000AGI3

AINSWORTH GAME TECHNOLOGY LIMITED

(AGI)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Ainsworth Game Technology : ASX Release re Appendix 3Y Change of Director's Interest Notice – D Gladstone

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/03/2019 | 12:48am EDT

Appendix 3Y Change of Director's Interest Notice

Appendix 3Y

Rule 3.19A.2

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Information or documents not available now must be given to ASX as soon as available. Information and documents given to ASX become ASX's property and may be made public.

Introduced 30/09/01 Amended 01/01/11

Name of entity

AINSWORTH GAME TECHNOLOGY LIMITED

ABN

37 068 516 665

We (the entity) give ASX the following information under listing rule 3.19A.2 and as agent for the director for the purposes of section 205G of the Corporations Act.

Name of Director

Daniel Eric Gladstone

Date of last notice

19 March 2019

Part 1 - Change of director's relevant interests in securities

In the case of a trust, this includes interests in the trust made available by the responsible entity of the trust

Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (i) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.

Direct or indirect interest

Direct

Nature of indirect interest

N/A

(including registered holder)

Note: Provide details of the circumstances giving rise to

the relevant interest.

Date of change

30/6/2019

No. of securities held prior to change

Direct - 66,300 Ordinary Shares and 328,791

Performance Rights

Indirect - 68,465 Ordinary Shares

Class

Performance Rights

Number acquired

-

Number disposed

328,791 Performance Rights

Value/Consideration

NIL - Lapsed Performance Rights

Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details and

estimated valuation

  • See chapter 19 for defined terms. 01/01/2011 Appendix 3Y Page 1

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

No. of securities held after change

Direct

- 66,300 Ordinary Shares

Indirect

- 68,465 Ordinary Shares

Nature of change

Lapse of Performance Rights granted under the

Example: on-market trade, off-market trade, exercise of

Ainsworth Rights Share Trust

options, issue of securities under dividend reinvestment

plan, participation in buy-back

Part 2 - Change of director's interests in contracts

Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (ii) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.

Detail of contract

n/a

Nature of interest

n/a

Name of registered holder

n/a

(if issued securities)

Date of change

n/a

No. and class of securities to which

n/a

interest related prior to change

Note: Details are only required for a contract in relation

to which the interest has changed

Interest acquired

n/a

Interest disposed

n/a

Value/Consideration

n/a

Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details and an

estimated valuation

Interest after change

n/a

Part 3 - +Closed period

Were the interests in the securities or contracts detailed above

NO

traded during a +closed period where prior written clearance

was required?

If so, was prior written clearance provided to allow the trade

n/a

to proceed during this period?

If prior written clearance was provided, on what date was this

n/a

provided?

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

Appendix 3Y Page 2

01/01/2011

Disclaimer

Ainsworth Game Technology Limited published this content on 03 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 July 2019 04:47:08 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on AINSWORTH GAME TECHNOLOGY
12:48aAINSWORTH GAME TECHNOLOGY : ASX Release re Appendix 3Y Change of Director's Inte..
PU
05/07AINSWORTH GAME TECHNOLOGY : ASX Release re Trading Update – Correction
PU
05/07AINSWORTH GAME TECHNOLOGY : ASX Release re  Trading Update
PU
04/10AINSWORTH GAME TECHNOLOGY : Lawrence Levy named new CEO at Ainsworth
AQ
04/09AINSWORTH GAME TECHNOLOGY : names ex-Novomatic exec Lawrence Levy as CEO
AQ
03/19AINSWORTH GAME TECHNOLOGY : ASX Release re Appendix 3Y Change of Director's Inte..
PU
2018AINSWORTH GAME TECHNOLOGY : ASX Release re Appendix 3Y Change of Director's Inte..
PU
2018AINSWORTH GAME TECHNOLOGY : ASX Release re AGI 2018 AGM Results
PU
2018AINSWORTH GAME TECHNOLOGY : ASX Release re AGI 2018 AGM Addresses
PU
2018AINSWORTH GAME TECHNOLOGY : ASX Release re AGI 2018 AGM Presentation
PU
More news
Financials (AUD)
Sales 2019 239 M
EBIT 2019 14,9 M
Net income 2019 18,1 M
Debt 2019 12,5 M
Yield 2019 0,85%
P/E ratio 2019 12,4x
P/E ratio 2020 12,6x
EV / Sales2019 1,00x
EV / Sales2020 0,86x
Capitalization 226 M
Chart AINSWORTH GAME TECHNOLOGY LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Ainsworth Game Technology Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AINSWORTH GAME TECHNOLOGY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus SELL
Number of Analysts 7
Average target price 0,73  AUD
Last Close Price 0,67  AUD
Spread / Highest target 79,1%
Spread / Average Target 8,44%
Spread / Lowest Target -25,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Daniel Eric Gladstone Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Graeme John Campbell Chairman
Mark L. Ludski Chief Financial Officer & Secretary
Kieran Power Chief Technology Officer
Michael Bruce Yates Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AINSWORTH GAME TECHNOLOGY LIMITED-15.72%157
SANKYO CO., LTD.0.00%2 968
UNIVERSAL ENTERTAINMENT CORP7.53%2 392
SCIENTIFIC GAMES CORP10.40%1 834
PLAYAGS INC-14.57%696
POLLARD BANKNOTE LTD17.52%472
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About