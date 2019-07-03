Ainsworth Game Technology : ASX Release re Appendix 3Y Change of Director's Interest Notice – D Gladstone

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Name of entity AINSWORTH GAME TECHNOLOGY LIMITED ABN 37 068 516 665

We (the entity) give ASX the following information under listing rule 3.19A.2 and as agent for the director for the purposes of section 205G of the Corporations Act.

Name of Director Daniel Eric Gladstone Date of last notice 19 March 2019

Part 1 - Change of director's relevant interests in securities

Direct or indirect interest Direct Nature of indirect interest N/A (including registered holder) Note: Provide details of the circumstances giving rise to the relevant interest. Date of change 30/6/2019 No. of securities held prior to change Direct - 66,300 Ordinary Shares and 328,791 Performance Rights Indirect - 68,465 Ordinary Shares Class Performance Rights Number acquired - Number disposed 328,791 Performance Rights Value/Consideration NIL - Lapsed Performance Rights Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details and estimated valuation