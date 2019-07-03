Ainsworth Game Technology : ASX Release re Appendix 3Y Change of Director's Interest Notice – D Gladstone
07/03/2019 | 12:48am EDT
Appendix 3Y Change of Director's Interest Notice
Change of Director's Interest Notice
Name of entity
AINSWORTH GAME TECHNOLOGY LIMITED
ABN
37 068 516 665
We (the entity) give ASX the following information under listing rule 3.19A.2 and as agent for the director for the purposes of section 205G of the Corporations Act.
Name of Director
Daniel Eric Gladstone
Date of last notice
19 March 2019
Part 1 - Change of director's relevant interests in securities
Direct or indirect interest
Direct
Nature of indirect interest
N/A
Date of change
30/6/2019
No. of securities held prior to change
Direct - 66,300 Ordinary Shares and 328,791
Performance Rights
Indirect - 68,465 Ordinary Shares
Class
Performance Rights
Number acquired
-
Number disposed
328,791 Performance Rights
Value/Consideration
NIL - Lapsed Performance Rights
Appendix 3Y
Change of Director's Interest Notice
No. of securities held after change
Direct
- 66,300 Ordinary Shares
Indirect
- 68,465 Ordinary Shares
Nature of change
Lapse of Performance Rights granted under the
Part 2 - Change of director's interests in contracts
Detail of contract
n/a
Nature of interest
n/a
Name of registered holder
n/a
Date of change
n/a
No. and class of securities to which
n/a
interest related prior to change
Interest acquired
n/a
Interest disposed
n/a
Value/Consideration
n/a
Interest after change
n/a
Part 3 -
Were the interests in the securities or contracts detailed above
NO
traded during a
If so, was prior written clearance provided to allow the trade
n/a
to proceed during this period?
If prior written clearance was provided, on what date was this
n/a
provided?
