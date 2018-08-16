Ainsworth Game Technology : ASX Release re FY18 Full Year Presentation of Results

Log in
08/16/2018 | 02:06am CEST

Ainsworth Game Technology Ltd

ABN 37 068 516 665

10 Holker Street Newington NSW Australia 2127

Tel: +61 2 9739 8000

Fax: +61 2 9737 9483www.agtslots.com.au

16 August 2018

ASX Release

ASX Code: AGI

FY18 FULL YEAR RESULTS PRESENTATION

Ainsworth Game Technology Limited advises that its FY18 full year results are due to be released to the ASX after market close on Wednesday 29 August 2018.

Mr Danny Gladstone, Chief Executive Officer and Mr Mark Ludski, Chief Financial Officer will present the results on a teleconference at 9.00 am on Thursday 30 August 2018.

A live (passive) URL link will be available at http://www.openbriefing.com/OB/2969.aspx

An archive of the event will be placed on the company's website shortly after.

Ends

For further information please contact: Pegasus Advisory

Michael Brown

Email: mbrown@pegasusadvisory.com.au Mobile: 0400 248 080

Page 1 of 1

Ainsworth Game Technology Limited published this content on 16 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 August 2018 00:05:04 UTC
