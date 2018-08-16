Ainsworth Game Technology : ASX Release re FY18 Full Year Presentation of Results

Ainsworth Game Technology Ltd
ABN 37 068 516 665
10 Holker Street Newington NSW Australia 2127
Tel: +61 2 9739 8000
Fax: +61 2 9737 9483www.agtslots.com.au
16 August 2018
ASX Release
ASX Code: AGI
FY18 FULL YEAR RESULTS PRESENTATION
Ainsworth Game Technology Limited advises that its FY18 full year results are due to be released to the ASX after market close on Wednesday 29 August 2018.
Mr Danny Gladstone, Chief Executive Officer and Mr Mark Ludski, Chief Financial Officer will present the results on a teleconference at 9.00 am on Thursday 30 August 2018.
A live (passive) URL link will be available at http://www.openbriefing.com/OB/2969.aspx
An archive of the event will be placed on the company's website shortly after.
For further information please contact: Pegasus Advisory
Michael Brown
Email: mbrown@pegasusadvisory.com.au Mobile: 0400 248 080
