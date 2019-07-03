Ainsworth Game Technology : ASX Release re Legal Proceedings

Ainsworth Game Technology Ltd

4 July 2019

ASX Release

ASX Code: AGI

Ainsworth Game Technology Limited (AGT) - Legal Proceedings

On 3 July 2019 Aristocrat Leisure Limited ("Aristocrat") commenced proceedings against Ainsworth Game Technology Limited ("Ainsworth") claiming infringement by Ainsworth of Aristocrat's intellectual property rights and breach by AGT of the Australian Consumer law.

Ainsworth will be vigorously defending the claims made by Aristocrat in these proceedings.

