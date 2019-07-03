Ainsworth Game Technology : ASX Release re Legal Proceedings

Log in
07/03/2019 | 10:18pm EDT

Ainsworth Game Technology Ltd

ABN 37 068 516 665

10 Holker Street, Newington NSW Australia 2127

Tel: +61 2 9739 8000

Fax: +61 2 9737 9483 www.agtslots.com.au

4 July 2019

ASX Release

ASX Code: AGI

Ainsworth Game Technology Limited (AGT) - Legal Proceedings

On 3 July 2019 Aristocrat Leisure Limited ("Aristocrat") commenced proceedings against Ainsworth Game Technology Limited ("Ainsworth") claiming infringement by Ainsworth of Aristocrat's intellectual property rights and breach by AGT of the Australian Consumer law.

Ainsworth will be vigorously defending the claims made by Aristocrat in these proceedings.

Ends

For further information please contact:

Pegasus Advisory

Michael Brown

Email: mbrown@pegasusadvisory.com.au

Mobile: 0400 248 080

Page 1 of 1

Disclaimer

Ainsworth Game Technology Limited published this content on 04 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 July 2019 02:17:08 UTC
