Ainsworth Game Technology : ASX Release re S&P DJI Announces September 2018 Quaterly Rebalance

INDEX ANNOUNCEMENT
S&P Dow Jones Indices Announces September 2018 Quarterly Rebalance of the S&P/ASX Indices
SYDNEY, SEPTEMBER 7, 2018: S&P Dow Jones Indices announced today the changes in the S&P/ASX indices, effective at the open of trading on September 24, 2018. At this rebalance, the S&P/ASX 300 index hierarchy and the S&P/ASX All Australian indices were reviewed.
S&P/ASX 20 Index - No change.
S&P/ASX 50 Index - No Change.
|
S&P/ASX 100 Index - Effective at the Open on September 24, 2018
|
Action
|
Code
|
Company
|
Addition
|
RWC
|
Reliance Worldwide Corporation Limited
|
Removal
|
PPT
|
Perpetual Limited
|
S&P/ASX 200 Index - Effective at the Open on September 24, 2018
|
Action
|
Code
|
Company
|
Addition
|
BIN
|
Bingo Industries Limited
|
Addition
|
ELD
|
Elders Limited
|
Removal
|
GMA
|
Genworth Mortgage Insurance Australia Limited
|
Removal
|
GXL
|
Greencross Limited
|
S&P/ASX 300 Index - Effective at the Open on September 24, 2018
|
Action
|
Code
|
Company
|
Addition
|
AMI
|
Aurelia Metals Limited
|
Addition
|
CUV
|
Clinuvel Pharmaceuticals Limited
|
Addition
|
IGL
|
Ive Group Limited
|
Addition
|
JMS
|
Jupiter Mines Limited
|
Addition
|
KGN
|
Kogan.Com Ltd
|
Addition
|
MNY
|
Money3 Corporation Limited
|
Addition
|
MP1
|
Megaport Limited
|
Addition
|
NEA
|
Nearmap Ltd
|
Addition
|
OMH
|
OM Holdings Limited
|
Addition
|
PNI
|
Pinnacle Investment Management Group Limited
|
Addition
|
PNV
|
Polynovo Limited
|
Addition
|
PPS
|
Praemium Limited
|
Addition
|
SEA
|
Sundance Energy Australia Limited
|
Addition
|
WGN
|
Wagners Holding Company Limited
|
Removal
|
AGI
|
Ainsworth Game Technology Limited
|
Removal
|
BDR
|
Beadell Resources Limited
|
Removal
|
IPD
|
ImpediMed Limited
|
Removal
|
ISD
|
Isentia Group Limited
|
Removal
|
ISU
|
iSelect Limited
|
Removal
|
MNS
|
Magnis Resources Limited
|
Removal
|
MOC
|
Mortgage Choice Limited
|
Removal
|
RFG
|
Retail Food Group Limited
|
Removal
|
SKT
|
Sky Network Television Limited
S&P/ASX All Australian 50 - No change.
|
S&P/ASX All Australian 200 Index - Effective at the Open on September 24, 2018
|
Action
|
Code
|
Company
|
Addition
|
EHL
|
Emeco Holdings Limited
|
Addition
|
HUB
|
HUB24 Limited
|
Removal
|
AHY
|
Asaleo Care Limited
|
Removal
|
GMA
|
Genworth Mortgage Insurance Australia Limited
Any changes to constituent data can be viewed in the proforma files delivered to client SFTP accounts after market close today.
For more information about S&P Dow Jones Indices, please visit www.spdji.com.
