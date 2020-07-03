Air Canada : Canada PM disappointed by Air Canada move to suspend domestic flights

Log in
07/03/2020 | 12:53pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau visits the Big Rig Brewery in Kanata

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Friday expressed disappointment at Air Canada decision to suspend some flights and said he hoped the carrier would restore services as the economy recovered.

The airline, Canada's largest, said on Tuesday it would halt flights on 30 domestic routes hit by persistent weak travel demand due to the COVID-19 pandemic. It is also closing eight stations at regional airports.

"We are obviously disappointed by the decision by Air Canada to cut services to some regions. We know Air Canada profits from the most profitable routes in the country but we expect them to serve ... people who live in more distant regions," Trudeau told a news conference.

"We hope they can gradually resume these services ... as the economy starts to recover," he said. Air Canada said on May 15 it would cut its workforce by up to 60%.

(Reporting by David Ljunggren; Editing by Daniel Wallis)
Financials
Sales 2020 7 789 M 5 738 M 5 738 M
Net income 2020 -3 287 M -2 422 M -2 422 M
Net Debt 2020 6 740 M 4 966 M 4 966 M
P/E ratio 2020 -1,57x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 5 082 M 3 737 M 3 744 M
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 1,52x
Nbr of Employees 33 000
Free-Float 70,4%
Managers
NameTitle
Calin Rovinescu President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Vagn Ove Sørensen Chairman
Benjamin M. Smith COO & President-Passenger Airlines
Michael Stewart Rousseau CFO & Deputy Chief Executive Officer
Catherine Dyer Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AIR CANADA-64.69%3 697
DELTA AIR LINES, INC.-52.60%17 608
RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC-25.02%13 353
AIR CHINA LIMITED-39.06%12 563
CHINA SOUTHERN AIRLINES COMPANY LIMITED-31.30%10 418
UNITED AIRLINES HOLDINGS, INC.-61.24%9 915
