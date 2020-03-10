Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Toronto Stock Exchange  >  Air Canada    AC   CA0089118776

AIR CANADA

(AC)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Air Canada : Canada government to help provinces fight coronavirus outbreak

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/10/2020 | 08:28pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: Canada's Minister of Economic Development Melanie Joly speaks in the House of Commons on Parliament Hill in Ottawa

The Canadian government will announce on Wednesday a series of measures to help provinces across the country deal with the worsening coronavirus outbreak, a government source said on Tuesday.

Canada this week reported its first death from the virus. The number of cases is now more than 80.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is to speak to reporters at 9 a.m. Eastern (1300 GMT) on Wednesday, said the source, who requested anonymity given the sensitivity of the situation.

Healthcare and social assistance programs in Canada are administered by the 10 provinces, some of which have already requested support from Ottawa.

"We're making sure all the provinces have the help they need. This is about the resiliency of the economy and our healthcare system," said the source, who did not give details.

The Liberal government has already said it is contemplating a boost in employment insurance for workers who have to stay home and help for vulnerable sectors such as the energy and tourism industries.

"We recognize that there are going to be significant economic impacts for Canadians, for workers, for businesses," Trudeau told reporters earlier in the day.

Tourism Minister Melanie Joly said Ottawa was looking at how it could mitigate the impact on airlines.

Carriers around the world have eliminated flights or modified services. Air Canada has suspended flights to Beijing, Shanghai and Hong Kong, and on Tuesday said it would temporarily halt service to Italy.

Joly said she had spoken to the chief executive officers of Air Canada and WestJet - Canada's second biggest carrier - to get a better idea of the challenges they face.

A growing concern is that this week's oil price slump will further undermine growth. Canada sits on the world's third largest proven oil reserves, and the crude price crash has badly hit the western energy-rich province of Alberta. Premier Jason Kenney on Monday said he was looking for help from Trudeau.

Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland said she had spoken to U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Monday "about how the North American oil and gas sector needs to be supported by our countries, which it is."

Goldy Hyder, president of the Business Council of Canada lobby group, urged Ottawa not to spend too much, given the uncertainty around the economy.

"To come out today with some massive spending program ? what happens if it doesn't work? What happens if things get worse? I do think the approach should be one of prudence," Hyder said in an interview. "I don't think this is a 'just carpet-bomb money out of the helicopter' moment."

By David Ljunggren and Kelsey Johnson

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on AIR CANADA
08:28pAIR CANADA : Canada government to help provinces fight coronavirus outbreak
RE
04:24pAIR CANADA : suspends flights to and from Italy due to coronavirus
RE
03:46pTHE LATEST : Merkel says top EU leaders stressing cooperation
AQ
03:00pTHE LATEST : Air Canada suspends flights to and from Italy
AQ
02:57pNEWSALERT : Air Canada halts all flights to Italy amid coronavirus lockdown
AQ
12:44pCoronavirus wipes $70 billion off global listed airlines
RE
03:21aAirlines suspend flights due to coronavirus outbreak
RE
03/09Airlines suspend flights due to coronavirus outbreak
RE
03/09AIR CANADA : Named One of Canada's Best Diversity Employers for The Fifth Consec..
AQ
03/08AIR CANADA : Canada's airline duopoly leaves low-cost carriers and flyers feelin..
AQ
More news
Financials (CAD)
Sales 2020 19 507 M
EBIT 2020 1 700 M
Net income 2020 1 023 M
Debt 2020 3 269 M
Yield 2020 -
P/E ratio 2020 8,05x
P/E ratio 2021 5,43x
EV / Sales2020 0,59x
EV / Sales2021 0,53x
Capitalization 8 161 M
Chart AIR CANADA
Duration : Period :
Air Canada Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AIR CANADA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 15
Average target price 53,80  CAD
Last Close Price 31,22  CAD
Spread / Highest target 102%
Spread / Average Target 72,3%
Spread / Lowest Target 12,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Calin Rovinescu President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Vagn Ove Sørensen Chairman
Benjamin M. Smith COO & President-Passenger Airlines
Michael Stewart Rousseau CFO & Deputy Chief Executive Officer
Catherine Dyer Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AIR CANADA-31.64%5 831
DELTA AIR LINES INC.-25.58%27 744
AIR CHINA LIMITED4.02%15 014
RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC-22.45%13 920
ANA HOLDINGS INC.4.39%11 607
UNITED AIRLINES HOLDINGS, INC.-46.90%11 599
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group