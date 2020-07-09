Log in
Air Canada    AC   CA0089118776

AIR CANADA

(AC)
Air Canada : Canada's equity, debt deals rise as firms try to ride out virus crisis

07/09/2020 | 06:07am EDT

Canada's capital market saw a rise in equity and debt deals in the first half of 2020, as companies fortified their balance sheets to deal with the economic slump sparked by the COVID-19 pandemic, but merger activity fell.

Equity market deals rose nearly 34% in the first six months of 2020 from a year earlier to about C$15.8 billion ($11.69 billion), according to Refinitiv data, as companies such as Shopify Inc and Air Canada raised cash.

Canadian companies also raised 67% more debt in the first half of the year, with total corporate debt touching C$158.6 billion, the data showed.

Mergers and acquisitions, however, fell about 63% to C$40 billion as the coronavirus crisis shuttered shops and factories and hammered demand for industries such as hospitality, tourism and retail.

(Reporting by Neha Malara; Editing by Aditya Soni)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AIR CANADA 2.22% 16.57 Delayed Quote.-65.84%
SHOPIFY INC. 0.33% 1017.3 Delayed Quote.155.87%
Financials
Sales 2020 7 789 M 5 769 M 5 769 M
Net income 2020 -3 287 M -2 434 M -2 434 M
Net Debt 2020 6 740 M 4 992 M 4 992 M
P/E ratio 2020 -1,52x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 4 916 M 3 630 M 3 641 M
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 1,50x
Nbr of Employees 33 000
Free-Float 70,4%
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 17
Average target price 26,40 CAD
Last Close Price 16,57 CAD
Spread / Highest target 123%
Spread / Average Target 59,3%
Spread / Lowest Target 14,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Calin Rovinescu President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Vagn Ove Sørensen Chairman
Benjamin M. Smith COO & President-Passenger Airlines
Michael Stewart Rousseau CFO & Deputy Chief Executive Officer
Catherine Dyer Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AIR CANADA-65.84%3 551
DELTA AIR LINES, INC.-53.81%17 157
AIR CHINA LIMITED-36.28%13 650
RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC-27.41%12 868
CHINA SOUTHERN AIRLINES COMPANY LIMITED-27.86%11 161
CHINA EASTERN AIRLINES CORPORATION LIMITED-18.42%9 546
