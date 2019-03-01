Log in
AIR CANADA

(AC)
Air Canada : Media Advisory - Air Canada Senior Vice President, Finance, Amos Kazzaz, will Present at the J.P. Morgan 2019 Aviation, Transportation and Industrials Conference

0
03/01/2019 | 12:49pm EST

Media Advisory - Air Canada Senior Vice President, Finance, Amos Kazzaz, will Present at the J.P. Morgan 2019 Aviation, Transportation and Industrials Conference

MONTREAL, March 1, 2019/CNW/ - Amos Kazzaz, Senior Vice President, Finance, will present at the J.P. Morgan 2019 Aviation, Transportation and Industrials Conference on Tuesday, March 5, 2019at J.P. Morgan Headquarters in New York City.

Internet:aircanada.com

SOURCE Air Canada

For further information: Isabelle Arthur (Montréal), Isabelle.arthur@aircanada.ca, 514 422-5788; Peter Fitzpatrick (Toronto), peter.fitzpatrick@aircanada.ca, 416 263-5576; Angela Mah (Vancouver), angela.mah@aircanada.ca, 604 270-5741

Disclaimer

Air Canada published this content on 01 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 March 2019 17:48:08 UTC
Financials (CAD)
Sales 2019 19 638 M
EBIT 2019 1 830 M
Net income 2019 1 089 M
Debt 2019 4 639 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 7,57
P/E ratio 2020 7,04
EV / Sales 2019 0,69x
EV / Sales 2020 0,59x
Capitalization 8 964 M
Chart AIR CANADA
Duration : Period :
Air Canada Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AIR CANADA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 16
Average target price 40,2  CAD
Spread / Average Target 21%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Calin Rovinescu President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Vagn Ove Sørensen Chairman
Benjamin M. Smith COO & President-Passenger Airlines
Michael Stewart Rousseau CFO & Deputy Chief Executive Officer
Catherine Dyer Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AIR CANADA27.54%6 814
DELTA AIR LINES INC.-0.64%33 662
UNITED CONTINENTAL HOLDINGS INC4.87%23 925
AIR CHINA LTD.29.32%19 615
INTERNATIONAL CONSOLIDATED AIRLINES GROUP-3.07%15 811
RYANAIR HOLDINGS13.02%15 657
