Air Canada : Media Advisory - Air Canada to Present Third Quarter 2018 Results

MONTREAL, Oct. 10, 2018/CNW Telbec/ - Calin Rovinescu, Air Canada President and Chief Executive Officer, Michael Rousseau, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer at Air Canada and Lucie Guillemette, Executive Vice President & Chief Commercial Officer at Air Canada will hold a conference call for analysts on Wednesday, October 31, 2018to present third quarter 2018 results and be available for analysts' questions. Following analysts' questions, Michael Rousseauand Pierre Houle, Managing Director and Treasurer, will be available to answer questions from holders of Air Canada bonds and term loan B lenders.

Media and the public may access this call on a listen-in basis. Details are as follows:

Date: Wednesday, October 31, 2018 Time: 08:30 a.m. ET Dial-in: 1-800-377-0758 toll free or (416) 340-2216 for the Toronto area. Please allow 10 minutes to be connected to the conference call. Webcast: https://bell.media-server.com/m6/p/o6sdcc8n

Note: This is a listen-only audio webcast. Media Player or Real Player is required to listen to the broadcast; please download well in advance of call. Replay: Replay will be available approximately one hour after the call and until midnight ET Wednesday, February 3, 2019. Dial 905-694-9451 or 1-800-408-3053 toll free and enter the passcode 2715877#.

Third quarter 2018 results will be released prior to the opening of markets and the conference call on Wednesday, October 31, 2018.

