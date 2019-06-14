Log in
Air Canada : Real estate developer Group Mach makes formal bid for Transat

06/14/2019 | 01:00pm EDT

(Reuters) - Real estate developer Group Mach Inc said on Friday it had formally tabled an offer for Transat AT Inc that was higher than Air Canada's earlier bid for the Canadian travel operator.

Mach is hoping to expand in the leisure and hospitality business with the Transat deal, using its own expertise in the ongoing development of Transat's hotel chains.

Mach said earlier this month it would take Transat private at C$14 per share in cash, C$1 more than Air Canada's all-cash offer that valued the parent company of leisure carrier Air Transat at C$520 million.

In May, Air Canada said it was in exclusive talks to buy Transat, as it looks to boost its leisure travel business to ward off growing competition from WestJet Airlines.

Montreal-based Transat is locked in an exclusivity period with Air Canada that ends on June 26.

Transat was not immediately available for comment.

(Reporting by Debroop Roy in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AIR CANADA -0.70% 39.56 Delayed Quote.53.62%
TRANSAT AT INC 0.52% 13.49 Delayed Quote.125.04%
Financials (CAD)
Sales 2019 19 635 M
EBIT 2019 1 731 M
Net income 2019 1 140 M
Debt 2019 4 226 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 8,77
P/E ratio 2020 8,33
EV / Sales 2019 0,75x
EV / Sales 2020 0,64x
Capitalization 10 478 M
